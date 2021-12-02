ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long-range entanglement from measuring symmetry-protected topological phases

By Nathanan Tantivasadakarn, Ryan Thorngren, Ashvin Vishwanath, Ruben Verresen
 5 days ago

A fundamental distinction between many-body quantum states are those with short- and long-range entanglement (SRE and LRE). The latter cannot be created by finite-depth circuits, underscoring the nonlocal nature of Schrödinger cat states, topological order, and quantum criticality. Remarkably, examples are known where LRE is obtained by performing single-site measurements on...

Topological characterization of Lieb-Schultz-Mattis constraints and applications to symmetry-enriched quantum criticality

Lieb-Schultz-Mattis (LSM) theorems provide powerful constraints on the emergibility problem, i.e. whether a quantum phase or phase transition can emerge in a many-body system with local interactions. We derive the topological partition functions that characterize the LSM constraints in spin systems with $G_s\times G_{int}$ symmetry, where $G_s$ is an arbitrary space group in one or two spatial dimensions, and $G_{int}$ is any internal symmetry whose projective representations are classified by $\mathbb{Z}_2^k$ with $k$ an integer. We then apply these results to study the emergibility of a class of exotic quantum critical states, including the well-known deconfined quantum critical point (DQCP), $U(1)$ Dirac spin liquid (DSL), and the recently proposed non-Lagrangian Stiefel liquid. These states can emerge as a consequence of the competition between a magnetic state and a non-magnetic state. We identify all possible realizations of these states on systems with $SO(3)\times \mathbb{Z}_2^T$ internal symmetry and either $p6m$ or $p4m$ lattice symmetry. Many interesting examples are discovered, including a DQCP adjacent to a ferromagnet, stable DSLs on square and honeycomb lattices, and a class of quantum critical spin-quadrupolar liquids of which the most relevant spinful fluctuations carry spin-$2$. In particular, there is a realization of spin-quadrupolar DSL that is beyond the usual parton construction. We further use our formalism to analyze the stability of these states under symmetry-breaking perturbations, such as spin-orbit coupling. As a concrete example, we find that a DSL can be stable in a recently proposed candidate material, NaYbO$_2$.
PHYSICS
A Source of Indistinguishable Time-Bin Entangled Photons from a Waveguide-Embedded Quantum Dot

Martin Hayhurst Appel, Alexey Tiranov, Simon Pabst, Ming Lai Chan, Christian Starup, Ying Wang, Leonardo Midolo, Konstantin Tiurev, Sven Scholz, Andreas D. Wieck, Arne Ludwig, Anders Søndberg Sørensen, Peter Lodahl. Deterministic sources of multi-photon entanglement are highly attractive for quantum information processing but are challenging to realize experimentally. In this...
PHYSICS
Developments in the Tensor Network -- from Statistical Mechanics to Quantum Entanglement

Tensor networks (TNs) have become one of the most essential building blocks for various fields of theoretical physics such as condensed matter theory, statistical mechanics, quantum information and quantum gravity. This review provides a unified description of a series of developments in the TN from the statistical mechanics side. In particular, we begin with the variational principle for the transfer matrix of the 2D Ising model, which naturally leads us to the matrix product state (MPS) and the corner transfer matrix (CTM). We then explain how the CTM can be evolved to such MPS-based approaches as density matrix renormalization group (DMRG) and infinite time-evolved block decimation. We also elucidate that the finite-size DMRG played an intrinsic role for incorporating various quantum information concepts in subsequent development of the TN. After surveying higher dimensional generalizations like tensor product states or projected entangled pair states, we describe tensor renormalization groups (TRGs), which are a fusion of TNs and Kadanoff-Wilson type real-space renormalization groups, with focusing on their fixed point structures. We then discuss how the difficulty in TRGs for critical systems can be overcome in the tensor network renormalization and the multi-scale entanglement renormalization ansatz.
SCIENCE
Efficiently preparing GHZ, topological and fracton states by measuring cold atoms

Long-range entangled quantum states -- like Schrödinger cat states and topological order -- are key for quantum metrology and information purposes, but their creation is fraught with difficulty. While adiabatic preparation is necessarily slow -- taking time that grows with system size -- quick preparation on existing quantum devices via a sequence of gates and measurements is currently hampered by high overheads. Here we propose a solution that evades these issues, scalably creating large long-range entangled states with the use of existing experimental platforms. Our two-step process finds an ideal implementation in dual-species Rydberg atom arrays, only requiring time-evolution under the intrinsic atomic interactions followed by measuring a single sublattice of atoms. Remarkably, this protocol can prepare the 1D GHZ state and 2D toric code with fidelity per site exceeding $0.9999$, and a 3D fracton state with fidelity $\gtrapprox 0.998$. In light of recent experiments showcasing 3D Rydberg atom arrays, this paves the way to the first experimental realization of fracton order. While the above examples are based on efficiently preparing and measuring cluster states, we also propose a multi-step procedure which first creates the $\mathbb Z_3$ toric code and subsequently non-Abelian topological order in Rydberg atom arrays -- its emergent anyons offering a route towards universal topological quantum computation.
MATHEMATICS
#Quantum Entanglement#Topological#Lre#Spt#Jordan Wigner#Quantum Physics
Quantum fluctuations, particles, entanglement and measurements

The quantum measurement problems are discussed from a new perspective. One of the main ideas of this work is that the basic entities of our world are various types of particles, elementary or composite. It follows that each elementary process, hence each measurement process at its core, is a spacetime, pointlike, event. Another key idea is that, when a microsystem $\psi$ gets into contact with the experimental device, factorization of $\psi$ rapidly fails and entangled mixed states appear. The wave functions for the microsystem-apparatus coupled systems for different measurement outcomes then lack overlapping spacetime support. It means that the aftermath of each measurement is a single term in the sum: a ``wave-function collapse".
PHYSICS
Entanglement harvesting from conformal vacuums between two Unruh-DeWitt detectors moving along null paths

It is well-known that the $(1+1)$ dimensional Schwarzschild and spatially flat FLRW spacetimes are conformally flat. This work examines entanglement harvesting from the conformal field vacuums in these spacetimes between two Unruh-DeWitt detectors, moving along outgoing null trajectories. In $(1+1)$ dimensional Schwarzschild spacetime, we considered the Boulware and Unruh vacuums for our investigations. We also considered the momentum-space representation of Green's functions and linear couplings between the field and the detectors to estimate the concurrence and the mutual information corresponding to specific field mode frequency. In this analysis, one observes that while entanglement harvesting is possible in $(1+1)$ dimensional Schwarzschild and $(1+3)$ dimensional de Sitter spacetimes, it is not possible in the $(1+1)$ dimensional de Sitter background for the same set of parameters when the detectors move along the same outgoing null trajectory. The qualitative results from the Boulware and the Unruh vacuums are alike. Furthermore, we observed that the concurrence depends on the distance $d$ between the two null paths of the detectors in a periodic manner. In $(1+1)$ dimensional Schwarzschild and $(1+3)$ dimensional de Sitter backgrounds one obtains specific periodic points in $d$ for which concurrence vanishes. While in $(1+1)$ dimensional de Sitter spacetime, one gets specific periodic regions in $d$ with vanishing concurrence. We also observe that the mutual information does not depend on $d$ in $(1+1)$ dimensional Schwarzschild and de Sitter spacetimes but periodically depends on it in $(1+3)$ dimensional de Sitter background.
SCIENCE
Gauging Categorical Symmetries in 3d Topological Orders and Bulk Reconstruction

We use the language of categorical condensation to give a procedure for gauging nonabelian anyons, which are the manifestations of categorical symmetries in three spacetime dimensions. We also describe how the condensation procedure can be used in other contexts such as for topological cosets and constructing modular invariants. By studying a generalization of which anyons are condensable, we arrive at representations of congruence subgroups of the modular group. We finally present an analysis for ungauging anyons, which is related to the problem of constructing a Drinfeld center for a fusion category; this procedure we refer to as bulk reconstruction. We introduce a set of consistency relations regarding lines in the parent theory and wall category. Through use of these relations along with the $S$-matrix elements of the child theory, we construct $S$-matrix elements of a parent theory in a number of examples.
SCIENCE
Dirac materials under linear polarized light: quantum wave function evolution and topological Berry phases as classical charged particles trajectories under electromagnetic fields

The response of electrons under linearly polarized light in Dirac materials as borophene or graphene is analyzed in a continuous wave regime for an arbitrary intense field. Using a rotation and a time-dependent phase transformation, the wave function evolution is shown to be governed by a spinor-component decoupled Whittaker-Hill equation. The numerical solution of these equations enables to find the quasienergy spectrum. For borophene it reveals a strong anisotropic response. By applying an extra unitary transformation, the wave functions are proven to follow an Ince equation. The evolution of the real and imaginary parts of the wave function is interpreted as the trajectory of a classical charged particle under oscillating electric and magnetic field. The topological properties of this forced quantum system are studied using this analogy. In particular, in the adiabatic driving regime, the system is described with an effective Matthieu equation while in the non-adiabatic regime the full Whittaker-Hill equation is needed. From there, it is possible to separate the dynamical and Berry phase contributions to obtain the topological phase diagram due to the driving. Therefore, a different path to perturbation theory is developed to obtain time-driven topological phases.
PHYSICS
Prediction of H-Bond Rotations from Protein H-Bond Topology

H-bonds are known to play an important role in the folding of proteins into three-dimensional structures, which in turn determine their diverse functions. The conformations around H-bonds are important, in that they can be non-local along the backbone and are therefore not captured by the methods such as Ramachandran plots. We study the relationship between the geometry of H-bonds in proteins, expressed as a spatial rotation between the two bonded peptide units, and their topology, expressed as a subgraph of the protein fatgraph. We describe two experiments to predict H-bond rotations from their corresponding subgraphs. The first method is based on sequence alignment between sequences of the signed lengths of H-bonds measured along the backbone. The second method is based on finding an exact match between the descriptions of subgraphs around H-bonds. We find that 88.14% of the predictions lie inside the ball, centred around the true rotation, occupying just 1% of the volume of the rotation space SO(3).
SCIENCE
Non-adiabatic dynamics of the entanglement entropy in a symmetry-breaking Haldane insulator

We study the non-adiabatic dynamics of a typical symmetry-protected topological phase-the Haldane insulator phase with broken bond-centered inversion. By continuously breaking the middle chain, we find the gap closes at a critical point in the deep Haldane insulator regime with a change of particle number partition of the left or right system. The adiabatic evolution fails at this critical point and we show how to predict the dynamics of the entanglement entropy near this point using a two-level model. These results show that one can find a critical regime where the entanglement measurement is relatively robust against perturbation that breaks the protecting symmetries in the Haldane insulator. This is in contrast to the common belief that the symmetry-protected topological phases are fragile without the protecting symmetries.
CHEMISTRY
Anisotropic Anomalous High-Harmonic Generation from Time-Reversal Symmetry Broken Weyl Semimetal

Weyl semimetals are promising quantum materials that offer unique topological properties. Lately, it has been shown that laser-driven electron dynamics have characteristic signatures in two-dimensional and three-dimensional Dirac semimetals. The transition from Dirac to Weyl semimetal requires the breaking of either inversion or time-reversal symmetry. The present work shows that the laser-driven electron dynamics in a Weyl semimetal with broken time-reversal symmetry has unique features in its high-harmonic spectrum. We demonstrate that the anomalous current due to the Berry curvature results in odd harmonics, which encode the symmetry and magnitude of the Berry curvature. Our findings of the anisotropic anomalous current in Weyl semimetal is analogous to the anisotropic anomalous Hall effect. To support our findings, high-order harmonics generated by linearly and circularly polarised pulses are discussed.
PHYSICS
Near-optimal covariant quantum error-correcting codes from random unitaries with symmetries

Quantum error correction and symmetries play central roles in quantum information science and physics. It is known that quantum error-correcting codes that obey (covariant with respect to) continuous symmetries cannot correct erasure errors perfectly (a well-known result in this regard being the Eastin-Knill theorem in the context of fault-tolerant quantum computing), in contrast to the case without symmetry constraints. Furthermore, several quantitative fundamental limits on the accuracy of such covariant codes for approximate quantum error correction are known. Here, we consider the quantum error correction capability of uniformly random covariant codes. In particular, we analytically study the most essential cases of U(1) and SU(d) symmetries, and show that for both symmetry groups the error of the covariant codes generated by Haar-random symmetric unitaries, i.e. unitaries that commute with the group actions, typically scale as O(n^(-1)) in terms of both the average- and worst-case purified distances against erasure noise, saturating the fundamental limits to leading order. We note that the results hold for symmetric variants of unitary 2-designs, and comment on the convergence problem of symmetric random circuits. Our results not only indicate (potentially efficient) randomized constructions of optimal U(1)- and SU(d)-covariant codes, but also reveal fundamental properties of random symmetric unitaries, which underlie important models of complex quantum systems in wide-ranging physical scenarios with symmetries, such as black holes and many-body spin systems. Our study and techniques may have broad relevance for both physics and quantum computing.
SCIENCE
Dynamic short-range correlation in photoinduced disorder phase transitions

Ultrafast photoexcitation can induce a nonequilibrium dynamic with electron-lattice interaction, offering an effective way to study photoinduced phase transitions (PIPTs) in solids. The issue that atomic displacements after photoexcitation belong to coherent change or disordered process, has become a controversy in the PIPT community. Using real-time time-dependent density functional theory (rt-TDDFT) simulations, we obtain both the coherent and the disordered PIPTs (dimer dissociation) in IrTe2 with the different electronic occupations. More importantly, we found that in the disordered phase transition, there exists a local correlation between different dimers regarding their dissociation status. One can define vertical groups across the layers. The dimers in the same group will dissociate in a correlated fashion: they either all dissociate, or all not dissociate. On the other hand, the dimers in neighboring groups will have an anti-correlation: if the dimers in one group dissociate, the dimers in the neighboring group tend not to be dissociated, and vice versus.
PHYSICS
Edge fluctuations and third-order phase transition in harmonically confined long-range systems

We study the distribution of the position of the rightmost particle $x_{\max}$ in a $N$-particle Riesz gas in one dimension confined in a harmonic trap. The particles interact via long-range repulsive potential, of the form $r^{-k}$ with $-2<k<\infty$ where $r$ is the inter-particle distance. In equilibrium at temperature $O(1)$, the gas settles on a finite length scale $L_N$ that depends on $N$ and $k$. We numerically observe that the typical fluctuation of $y_{\max} = x_{\max}/L_N$ around its mean is of $O(N^{-\eta_k})$. Over this length scale, the distribution of the typical fluctuations has a $N$ independent scaling form. We show that the exponent $\eta_k$ obtained from the Hessian theory predicts the scale of typical fluctuations remarkably well. The distribution of atypical fluctuations to the left and right of the mean $\langle y_{\max} \rangle$ are governed by the left and right large deviation functions, respectively. We compute these large deviation functions explicitly $\forall k>-2$. We also find that these large deviation functions describe a pulled to pushed type phase transition as observed in Dyson's log-gas ($k\to 0$) and $1d$ one component plasma ($k=-1$). Remarkably, we find that the phase transition remains $3^{\rm rd}$ order for the entire regime. Our results demonstrate the striking universality of the $3^{\rm rd}$ order transition even in models that fall outside the paradigm of Coulomb systems and the random matrix theory. We numerically verify our analytical expressions of the large deviation functions via Monte Carlo simulation using an importance sampling algorithm.
SCIENCE
Engineering topological phases in triple HgTe/CdTe quantum wells

G. J. Ferreira, D. R. Candido, F. G. G. Hernandez, G. M. Gusev, E. B. Olshanetsky, N. N. Mikhailov, S. A. Dvoretsky. Quantum wells formed by layers of HgTe between Hg$_{1-x}$Cd$_x$Te barriers lead to two-dimensional (2D) topological insulators, as predicted by the BHZ model. Here, we theoretically and experimentally investigate the characteristics of triple HgTe quantum wells. We describe such heterostructure with a three dimensional $8\times 8$ Kane model, and use its eigenstates to derive an effective 2D Hamiltonian for the system. From these we obtain a phase diagram as a function of the well and barrier widths and we identify the different topological phases composed by zero, one, two, and three sets of edge states hybridized along the quantum wells. The phase transitions are characterized by a change of the spin Chern numbers and their corresponding band inversions. Complementary, transport measurements are experimentally investigated on a sample close to the transition line between the phases with one and two sets of edges states. Accordingly, for this sample we predict a gapless spectrum with low energy bulk conduction bands given by one parabolic and one Dirac band, and with edge states immersed in the bulk valance bands. Consequently, we show that under these conditions, local and non-local transport measurements are inconclusive to characterize a sole edge state conductivity due to bulk conductivity. On the other hand, Shubnikov-de Haas (SdH) oscillations show an excellent agreement with our theory. Particularly, we show that the measured SdH oscillation frequencies agrees with our model and show clear signatures of the coexistence of a parabolic and Dirac bands.
SCIENCE
Ill-defined Topological Phases in Dispersive Photonic Crystals

In recent years there has been a great interest in topological materials and in their fascinating properties. Topological band theory was initially developed for condensed matter systems, but it can be readily applied to arbitrary wave platforms with little modifications. Thus, the topological classification of optical systems is usually regarded as being mathematically equivalent to that of condensed matter systems. Surprisingly, here we find that both the particle-hole symmetry and the dispersive nature of nonreciprocal photonic materials may lead to situations where the usual topological methods break-down and the Chern topology becomes ill-defined. It is shown that due to the divergence of the density of photonic states in plasmonic systems the gap Chern numbers can be non-integer notwithstanding that the relevant parametric space is compact. In order that the topology of a dispersive photonic crystal is well defined, it is essential to take into account the nonlocal effects in the bulk-materials. We propose two different regularization methods to fix the encountered problems. Our results highlight that the regularized topologies may depend critically on the response of the bulk materials for large k.
PHYSICS
Topologically protected second-harmonic generation via doubly resonant high-order photonic modes

Topology-driven nonlinear light-matter effects open up new paradigms for both topological photonics and nonlinear optics. Here, we propose to achieve high-efficiency second-harmonic generation in a second-order photonic topological insulator. Such system hosts highly localized topological corner states with large quality factors for both fundamental and second harmonic waves, which could be matched perfectly in frequency by simply tuning the structural parameters. Through the nonlinear interaction of the doubly resonant topological corner states, unprecedented frequency conversion efficiency is predicted. In addition, the robustness of the nonlinear process against defects is also demonstrated. Our work opens up new avenues toward topologically protected nonlinear frequency conversion using high-order photonic topological modes.
PHYSICS
In-plane magnetic field-driven symmetry breaking in topological insulator-based three-terminal junctions

Topological surface states of three-dimensional topological insulator nanoribbons and their distinct magnetoconductance properties are promising for topoelectronic applications and topological quantum computation. A crucial building block for nanoribbon-based circuits are three-terminal junctions. While the transport of topological surface states on a planar boundary is not directly affected by an in-plane magnetic field, the orbital effect cannot be neglected when the surface states are confined to the boundary of a nanoribbon geometry. Here, we report on the magnetotransport properties of such three-terminal junctions. We observe a dependence of the current on the in-plane magnetic field, with a distinct steering pattern of the surface state current towards a preferred output terminal for different magnetic field orientations. We demonstrate that this steering effect originates from the orbital effect, trapping the phase-coherent surface states in the different legs of the junction on opposite sides of the nanoribbon and breaking the left-right symmetry of the transmission across the junction. The reported magnetotransport properties demonstrate that an in-plane magnetic field is not only relevant but also very useful for the characterization and manipulation of transport in three-dimensional topological insulator nanoribbon-based junctions and circuits, acting as a topoelectric current switch.
CHEMISTRY
Symmetry TFTs from String Theory

We determine the $d+1$ dimensional topological field theory, which encodes the higher-form symmetries and their 't Hooft anomalies for $d$-dimensional QFTs obtained by compactifying M-theory on a non-compact space $X$. The resulting theory, which we call the Symmetry TFT, or SymTFT for short, is derived by reducing the topological sector of 11d supergravity on the boundary $\partial X$ of the space $X$. Central to this endeavour is a reformulation of supergravity in terms of differential cohomology, which allows the inclusion of torsion in cohomology of the space $\partial X$, which in turn gives rise to the background fields for discrete (in particular higher-form) symmetries. We apply this framework to 7d super-Yang Mills where $X= \mathbb{C}^2/\Gamma_{ADE}$, as well as the Sasaki-Einstein links of Calabi-Yau three-fold cones that give rise to 5d superconformal field theories. This M-theory analysis is complemented with a IIB 5-brane web approach, where we derive the SymTFTs from the asymptotics of the 5-brane webs. Our methods apply to both Lagrangian and non-Lagrangian theories, and allow for many generalisations.
SCIENCE
Majorana/Andreev crossover and the fate of the topological phase transition in inhomogeneous nanowires

Majorana bound states (MBS) and Andreev bound states (ABS) in realistic Majorana nanowires setups have similar experimental signatures which make them hard to distinguishing one from the other. Here, we characterize the continuous Majorana/Andreev crossover interpolating between fully-separated, partially-separated, and fully-overlapping Majorana modes, in terms of global and local topological invariants, fermion parity, quasiparticle densities, Majorana pseudospin and spin polarizations, density overlaps and transition probabilities between opposite Majorana components. We found that in inhomogeneous wires, the transition between fully-overlapping trivial ABS and nontrivial MBS does not necessarily mandate the closing of the bulk gap of quasiparticle excitations, but a simple parity crossing of partially-separated Majorana modes (ps-MM) from trivial to nontrivial regimes. We demonstrate that fully-separated and fully-overlapping Majorana modes correspond to the two limiting cases at the opposite sides of a continuous crossover: the only distinction between the two can be obtained by estimating the degree of separations of the Majorana components. This result does not contradict the bulk-edge correspondence: Indeed, the field inhomogeneities driving the Majorana/Andreev crossover have a length scale comparable with the nanowire length, and therefore correspond to a nonlocal perturbation which breaks the topological protection of the MBS.
PHYSICS

