Electron-phonon interaction in the dynamics of trap filling in quantum dots

By R. Carmina Monreal
 5 days ago

We analyze theoretically the effects of electron-phonon interaction in the dynamics of an electron that can be trapped to a localized state and detrapped to an extended band state of a small quantum dot (QD) using a simple model system. In spite of its simplicity the time dependent model has no...

Hyperfine Interaction in a MoS$_2$ Quantum Dot: Decoherence of a Spin-Valley Qubit

A successful and promising device for the physical implementation of electron spin-valley based qubits is the Transition Metal Dichalcogenide monolayer (TMD-ML) semiconductor quantum dot. The electron spin in TMD-ML semiconductor quantum dots can be isolated and controlled with high accuracy, but it still suffers from decoherence due to the unavoidable coupling with the surrounding environment, such as nuclear spin environments. A common tool to investigate systems like the one considered in this work is the density matrix formalism by presenting an exact master equation for a central spin (spin-qubit) system in a time-dependent and coupled to a nuclear spin bath in terms of hyperfine interaction. The master equation provides a unified description of the dynamics of the central spin. Analyzing this in more detail, we calculate fidelity loss due to the Overhauser field from hyperfine interaction in a wide range number of nuclear spins $\mathcal{N}$.
Average-fluctuation separation in energy levels in quantum many-particle systems with $k$-body interactions using $q$-Hermite polynomials

Separation between average and fluctuation parts in the state density in many-particle quantum systems with $k$-body interactions, modeled by the $k$-body embedded Gaussian orthogonal random matrices (EGOE($k$)), is demonstrated using the method of normal mode decomposition of the spectra and also verified through power spectrum analysis, for both fermions and bosons. The smoothed state density is represented by the $q$-normal distribution ($f_{qN}$) (with corrections) which is the weight function for $q$-Hermite polynomials. As the rank of interaction $k$ increases, the fluctuations set in with smaller order of corrections in the smooth state density. They are found to be of GOE type, for all $k$ values, for both fermion and boson systems.
Quantum states interrogation using a pre-shaped free electron wavefunction

We present a comprehensive theory for interrogation of the quantum state of a two-level system (TLS) based on a free-electron bound-electron resonant interaction scheme. The scheme comprises free electrons, whose quantum electron wavefunction is pre-shaped or optically modulated by lasers in an electron microscope and are scattered by a quantum TLS target (e.g. atom, quantum dot, crystal defect center, etc.) upon traversing in proximity to the target. Measurement of the post-interaction energy spectrum of the electrons, probes and quantifies the full Bloch sphere qubit parameters of a pre-excited TLS and enables coherent control of the qubit states. The exceptional advantage of this scheme over laser-based ones is atomic-scale spatial resolution of addressing individual TLS targets. Thus, this scheme opens new horizons for electron microscopy in material interrogation and quantum information technology.
Effect of Electron-Phonon and Electron-Impurity Scattering on Electronic Transport Properties of Silicon/Germanium Superlattices

Semiconductor superlattices have been extensively investigated for thermoelectric applications, to explore the effects of compositions, interface structures, and lattice strain environments on the reduction of thermal conductivity, and improvement of efficiency. Most studies assumed that their electronic properties remain unaffected compared to their bulk counterparts. However, recent studies demonstrated that electronic properties of silicon (Si)/germanium (Ge) superlattices show significant variations depending on compositions and growth substrates. These studies used a constant relaxation time approximation, and ignored the effects of electron scattering processes. Here, we consider electron scattering with phonons and ionized impurities, and report first-principles calculations of electronic transport properties including the scattering rates. We investigate two classes of Si/Ge superlattices: superlattices with varied compositions grown on identical substrates and with identical compositions but grown on different substrates. We illustrate the relationship between the energy bands of the superlattices and the electron-phonon relaxation times. We model the electron-ionized impurity interaction potentials by accounting for the in-plane and the cross-plane structural anisotropy. Our analysis reveals that the inclusion of electron-phonon and electron-impurity scattering processes can lead to ~1.56-fold improved peak power-factors, compared to that of bulk Si. We observe that superlattices can also display dramatically reduced power-factors for specific lattice strain environments. Such reduction could cancel out thermoelectric efficiency improvements due to reduced thermal conductivities. Our study provides insight to predict variation of electronic properties due to changes in lattice strain environments, essential for designing superlattices with optimized electronic properties.
Degenerate topological line surface phonons in quasi-1D double helix crystal SnIP

Degenerate points/lines in the bulk band structures of crystals have become a staple of the growing number of topological materials. The bulk-boundary correspondence provides a relation between bulk topology and surface states. While line degeneracies of bulk excitations have been extensively characterized, line degeneracies of surface states are not well understood. We show that SnIP, a quasi-one-dimensional van der Waals material with a double helix crystal structure, exhibits topological nodal rings/lines in both the bulk phonon modes and their corresponding surface states. Using a combination of first-principles calculations, symmetry-based indicator theories and Zak phase analysis, we find that two neighbouring bulk nodal rings form doubly degenerate lines in their drumhead-like surface states, which are protected by the combination of time-reversal and glide mirror symmetries $\mathcal{T}\bar{M}_y$. Our results indicate that surface degeneracies can be generically protected by symmetries such as $\mathcal{T}\bar{M}_y$, and phonons provide an ideal platform to explore such degeneracies.
Recent progresses of quantum confinement in graphene quantum dots

Graphene quantum dots (GQDs) not only have potential applications on spin qubit,but also serve as essential platforms to study the fundamental properties of Dirac fermions, such as Klein tunneling and Berry phase. By now, the study of quantum confinement in GQDs still attract much attention in condensed matter physics. In this article, we review the experimental progresses on quantum confinement in GQDs mainly by using scanning tunneling microscopy (STM) and scanning tunneling spectroscopy (STS). Here, the GQDs are divided into Klein GQDs, bound-state GQDs and edge-terminated GQDs according to their different confinement strength. Based on the realization of quasi-bound states in Klein GQDs, external perpendicular magnetic field is utilized as a manipulation approach to trigger and control the novel properties by tuning Berry phase and electron-electron (e-e) interaction. The tip induced edge-free GQDs can serve as an intuitive mean to explore the broken symmetry states at nanoscale and single-electron accuracy, which are expected to be used in studying physical properties of different two-dimentional materials. Moreover, high-spin magnetic ground states are successfully introduced in edge-terminated GQDs by designing and synthesizing triangulene zigzag nanographenes.
Phonon dynamics and thermal conductivity of PtSe2 thin films: Impact of crystallinity and film thickness on heat dissipation

Alexandros El Sachat, Peng Xiao, Davide Donadio, Frédéric Bonell, Marianna Sledzinska, Alain Marty, Céline Vergnaud, Hervé Boukari, Matthieu Jamet, Guillermo Arregui, Zekun Chen, Francesc Alzina, Clivia M. Sotomayor Torres, Emigdio Chavez-Angel. We present a comparative investigation of the influence of crystallinity and film thickness on the acoustic and thermal properties...
Pulsed multireservoir engineering for a trapped ion with applications to state synthesis and quantum Otto cycles

Conducting an open quantum system towards a desired steady state through reservoir engineering is a remarkable task that takes dissipation and decoherence as tools rather than impediments. Here we develop a collisional model to implement reservoir engineering for the one-dimensional harmonic motion of a trapped ion. Our scheme is based on the pulsed interaction between the vibrational mode and the electronic levels of a trapped ion, which is promoted by resolved-sideband lasers. Having multiple internal levels, we show that multiple reservoirs can be engineered, allowing for more efficient synthesis of well-known non-classical states of motion and the generation of states that are unfeasible with a single-bath setup, for instance, thermal states with arbitrary positive temperatures. We apply these ideas to quantum Otto cycles beyond purely thermal reservoirs. In particular, we present general conditions for the violation of the standard Otto bound in the limiting regime of non-adiabatic dynamics.
Getting quantum dots to stop blinking

Quantum dots, discovered in the 1990s, have a wide range of applications and are perhaps best known for producing vivid colors in some high-end televisions. But for some potential uses, such as tracking biochemical pathways of a drug as it interacts with living cells, progress has been hampered by one seemingly uncontrollable characteristic: a tendency to blink off at random intervals. That doesn't matter when the dots are used in the aggregate, as in TV screens, but for precision applications it can be a significant drawback.
Large Purcell enhancement of a quantum dot coupled to a circular grating in a charge tunable device

The optical and spin properties of quantum dots position them as promising candidates for photonic quantum information processing and as building blocks of quantum networks. To efficiently utilize the quantum dot spin for such applications requires a good interface between the spin and arbitrarily polarized light, which can be provided by fabricated photonic structures with nearly degenerate polarization modes. Here, we study the optical properties of quantum dots in a charge tunable device (a p-i-n-i-n diode) coupled to such a promising photonic structure, the bullseye antenna. By leveraging the low charge noise associated with the device, we observe spontaneous emission lifetimes of such dots as short as 80 ps (a Purcell enhancement of ~15). These emission rates are four times faster than the rates previously observed utilizing bullseye antennas with nearly degenerate polarization modes, and are close to the state-of-the-art emission rates observed on dots coupled to micropillars. In addition to Purcell enhancement, our fabricated bullseye antennas improve the optical interface with quantum dots by over an order of magnitude. Finally, due to the nearly degenerate polarization modes of the antenna, we are able to optically pump the spin of electrically charged quantum dots coupled to them. Coherently controlling the quantum dot spin while leveraging the improved optical interface offered by the bullseye antenna could upgrade the potential of such dots for quantum information processing.
Phonon Spectra and Phase Transitions in van der Waals Ferroics MM$'$P$_2$X$_6$

A. Kohutych, V. Liubachko, V. Hryts, Yu. Shiposh, M. Kundria, M. Medulych, K. Glukhov, R. Yevych, Yu. Vysochanskii. For CuInP$_2$S$_6$ layered ferrielectric crystal, that is most investigated among wide family of van der Waals ferroics MM$'$P$_2$X$_6$ (M - Cu, Ag; M$'$ - In, Bi, Cr, $\dots$; X - S, Se), by Brillouin spectroscopy the temperature dependence of the longitudinal hypersound velocity was investigated for the acoustic phonons propagated in the plane of crystal layers. Pronounced softening of acoustic phonon branch is observed in the paraelectric phase below $T^{*} \approx 330~$K at cooling to temperature $T_C \approx 312~$K of the first order phase transition into ferrielectric phase. Below $T_C$ the hypersound velocity growth in correlation with spontaneous polarization rise and its temperature anomaly is similar to earlier observed temperature behavior of longitudinal ultrasound velocity for acoustic wave propagated normally to the structural layers. Determined anomalous part of the CuInP$_2$S$_6$ crystal thermal conductivity in the vicinity of ferrielectric transition also demonstrate lowering of the heat transferring phonons group velocity with cooling from $T^{*}$ to $T_C$. Observed acoustic softening obviously is induced by flexoelectric coupling of relaxational soft polar optic and acoustic branches that is related to inhomogeneously polarized state appearing between paraelectric and ferrielectric phases.
Neck Barrier Engineering in Quantum Dot Dimer Molecules via Intra-Particle Ripening

Jiabin Cui, Somnath Koley, Yossef E. Panfil, Adar Levi, Yonatan Ossia, Nir Waiskopf, Sergei Remennik, Meirav Oded, Uri Banin. Coupled colloidal quantum dot (CQD) dimers represent a new class of artificial molecules composed of fused core/shell semiconductor nanocrystals. The electronic coupling and wavefunction hybridization is enabled by the formation of an epitaxial connection with a coherent lattice between the shells of the two neighboring quantum dots where the shell material and its dimensions dictate the quantum barrier characteristics for the charge carriers. Herein we introduce a colloidal approach to control the neck formation at the interface between the two CQDs in such artificial molecular constructs. This allows the tailoring of the neck barrier in pre-linked homodimers formed via fusion of multifaceted wurtzite CdSe/CdS CQDs. The effects of reaction time, temperature and excess ligands is studied. The neck filling process follows an intraparticle ripening mechanism at relatively mild reaction conditions while avoiding inter-particle ripening. The degree of surface ligand passivation plays a key role in activating the surface atom diffusion to the neck region. The degree of neck filling strongly depends also on the initial relative orientation of the two CQDs, where homonymous plane attachment allows for facile neck growth, unlike the case of heteronymous plane attachment. Upon neck-filling, the observed red-shift of the absorption and fluorescence measured both for ensemble and single dimers, is assigned to enhanced hybridization of the confined wavefunction in CQD dimer molecules, as supported by quantum calculations. The fine tuning of the particle interface introduced herein provides therefore a powerful tool to further control the extent of hybridization and coupling in CQD molecules.
Coexistence of Multifold and Multidimensional Topological Phonons in KMgBO$_{3}$

Topological interpretations of phonons facilitate a new platform for novel concepts in phonon physics. Though there are ubiquitous set of reports on topological electronic excitations, the same for phonons are extremely limited. Here, we propose a new candidate material, KMgBO 3 , which showcase the co-existence of several multifold and multidimensional topological phonon excitations, which are protected by spatial and non-spatial symmetries. This includes zero dimensional double, triple and quadratic Weyl phonon nodes, one dimensional nodal line/loop and two dimensional doubly degenerate nodal surface states. Nodal line/loop emerges from the spin- 12 phonon nodes, while the two dimensional doubly degenerate nodal surface arises from a combination of two fold screw rotational and time reversal symmetries. Application of strain breaks the C 3 rotational symmetry, which annihilates the spin-1 double Weyl nodes, but preserves other topological features. Interestingly, strain helps to create two extra single Weyl nodes, which in turn preserve the total chirality. Alloying also breaks certain symmetries, destroying most of the topological phonon features in the present case. Thus, KMgBO 3 is a promising candidate which hosts various Weyl points, large Fermi arcs with a very clean phonon spectra and tunable topological phonon excitations, and hence certainly worth for future theoretical/experimental investigation of topological phononics.
Quantum Dot-Based Parametric Amplifiers

Laurence Cochrane, Theodor Lundberg, David J. Ibberson, Lisa Ibberson, Louis Hutin, Benoit Bertrand, Nadia Stelmashenko, Jason W. A. Robinson, Maud Vinet, Ashwin A. Seshia, M. Fernando Gonzalez-Zalba. Josephson parametric amplifiers (JPAs) approaching quantum-limited noise performance have been instrumental in enabling high fidelity readout of superconducting qubits and, recently, semiconductor quantum...
Open quantum dynamics theory for a complex subenvironment system with a quantum thermostat: Application to a spin heat bath

Complex environments, such as molecular matrices and biological material, play a fundamental role in many important dynamic processes in condensed phases. Because it is extremely difficult to conduct full quantum dynamics simulations on such environments due to their many degrees of freedom, here we treat in detail the environment only around the main system of interest (the subenvironment), while the other degrees of freedom needed to maintain the equilibrium temperature are described by a simple harmonic bath, which we call a quantum thermostat. The noise generated by the subenvironment is spatially non-local and non-Gaussian and cannot be characterized by the fluctuation-dissipation theorem. We describe this model by simulating the dynamics of a two-level system (TLS) that interacts with a subenvironment consisting of a one-dimensional $XXZ$ spin chain. The hierarchical Schrödinger equations of motion are employed to describe the quantum thermostat, allowing time-irreversible simulations of the dynamics at arbitrary temperature. To see the effects of a quantum phase transition of the subenvironment, we investigate the decoherence and relaxation processes of the TLS at zero and finite temperatures for various values of the spin anisotropy. We observed the decoherence of the TLS at finite temperature, even when the anisotropy of the $XXZ$ model is enormous. We also found that the population relaxation dynamics of the TLS changed in a complex manner with the change of the anisotropy and the ferromagnetic or antiferromagnetic orders of the spins.
Building spacetime from effective interactions between quantum fluctuations

We describe how a model of effective interactions between quantum fluctuations under certain assumptions can be constructed in a way so that the large-scale limit gives an effective theory that matches general relativity (GR) in vacuum regions. This is an investigation of a possible scenario of spacetime emergence from quantum interactions directly in the spacetime, and of how effective quantum behaviour might provide a useful link between detailed properties of quantum interactions and GR. The quantum fluctuations are assumed to entangle sufficiently for a cohesive spacetime to form, so that their effective properties can be described relative to a D-dimensional reference frame. To obtain the desired features of a smooth metric with a vanishing Ricci tensor, the quantum fluctuations are modelled as Gaussian probability distributions, with a shape set relative to the interactions coming from the surroundings. The propagation through the spacetime is modelled by a Gaussian random walk.
Transition from order to chaos in reduced quantum dynamics

Waldemar Kłobus, Paweł Kurzyński, Marek Kuś, Wiesław Laskowski, Robert Przybycień, Karol Życzkowski. We study a damped kicked top dynamics of a large number of qubits ($N \rightarrow \infty$) and focus on an evolution of a reduced single-qubit subsystem. Each subsystem is subjected to the amplitude damping channel controlled by the damping constant $r\in [0,1]$, which plays the role of the single control parameter. In the parameter range for which the classical dynamics is chaotic, while varying $r$ we find the universal period-doubling behavior characteristic to one-dimensional maps: period-two dynamics starts at $r_1 \approx 0.3181$, while the next bifurcation occurs at $ r_2 \approx 0.5387$. In parallel with period-four oscillations observed for $r \leq r_3 \approx 0.5672$, we identify a secondary bifurcation diagram around $r\approx 0.544$, responsible for a small-scale chaotic dynamics inside the attractor. The doubling of the principal bifurcation tree continues until $r \leq r_{\infty} \sim 0.578$, which marks the onset of the full scale chaos interrupted by the windows of the oscillatory dynamics corresponding to the Sharkovsky order.
Quantum signatures in quadratic optomechanical heat engine with an atom in a tapered trap

We investigate the quantum signatures in the experimentally demonstrated single-atom heat engine. The physical system consists of an atom confined in a tapered trap geometry and subject to hot and cold thermal reservoirs. We model the physical system using a quadratic optomechanical model and identify an effective Otto cycle in the system dynamics. We compare the engine performance by evaluating the dissipative power in the quantum and classical regimes by solving the master equation and stochastic Langevin equations, respectively. We find that the difference between classical and quantum correlations contributing to the dissipative power increases with the trap asymmetry. The experimental geometry used to demonstrate the single-atom heat engine yields a small but sufficiently remarkable difference between stochastic and quantum power outputs to classify it as a genuine quantum heat engine.
Predictive simulations of core electron binding energies of halogenated species adsorbed on ice surfaces from relativistic quantum embedding calculations

We report an investigation of the suitability of quantum embedding for modeling the effects of the environment on the X-ray photoelectron spectra of hydrogen chloride and the chloride ions adsorbed on ice surfaces, as well as of chloride ions in water droplets. In our approach, we combine a density functional theory (DFT) description of the ice surface with that of the halogen species with the recently developed relativistic core-valence separation equation of motion coupled cluster (CVS-EOM-IP-CCSD) via the frozen density embedding formalism (FDE), to determine the K and L$_{1,2,3}$ edges of chlorine. Our calculations, which incorporate temperature effects through snapshots from classical molecular dynamics simulations, are shown to reproduce the experimental trends for L edges of the species on ice surfaces, with respect to changes in temperature as well as the decrease in core binding energies in Cl$^{-}$ with respect to HCl. Finally, we find that in contrast to the L edges, we strongly underestimate the environmental effects on the K edges. We trace this behavior to the inability of the embedding potential obtained with the FDE approach to faithfully reproduce the Kohn-Sham potential of the analogous DFT calculation on the whole (supermolecular) system, and provide an ad hoc correction to the CVS-EOM-IP-CCSD energies, based on ground-state DFT calculations, that yields binding energies with similar accuracy to that observed for the L edges.
Using the principle behind coffee ring effect in quantum dot arrays

If spilled coffee is not immediately wiped off, it leaves behind a stain where the edges are darker than the rest. This phenomenon is called the coffee ring effect. Using this principle, a POSTECH research team has recently developed a new method for arranging quantum dots (QDs) which are nanosized semiconducting crystals. This new simple method facilitates the development of display panels with up to 20 times higher resolution than the conventional ones.
