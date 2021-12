An unfinished Dune video game is getting a second chance at life thanks to The Retro Room Games. Frank Herbert's Dune: Ornithopter Assault was an officially-licensed Game Boy Advance game that began life in 2001. Originally developed by Soft Brigade, the game was basically completed in 2002, but was cancelled as a result of financial difficulties for publisher Cryo Interactive. It's been 20 years, but The Retro Room Games has secured the rights to the title, without the Dune license. The game has been rebranded as Elland: The Crystal Wars, and all Dune references are being scrubbed from the game, making it a completely new IP.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO