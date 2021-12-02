ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entanglement harvesting from conformal vacuums between two Unruh-DeWitt detectors moving along null paths

By Subhajit Barman, Dipankar Barman, Bibhas Ranjan Majhi
It is well-known that the $(1+1)$ dimensional Schwarzschild and spatially flat FLRW spacetimes are conformally flat. This work examines entanglement harvesting from the conformal field vacuums in these spacetimes between two Unruh-DeWitt detectors, moving along outgoing null trajectories. In $(1+1)$ dimensional Schwarzschild spacetime, we considered the Boulware and Unruh vacuums for...

