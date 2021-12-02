ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coherent Contributions to Population Dynamics in a Semiconductor Microcavity

By J. Paul, H. Rose, E. Swagel, T. Meier, J. K. Wahlstrand, A. D. Bristow
 5 days ago

Multidimensional coherent spectroscopy (MDCS) is used to separate coherent and incoherent many-body contributions to the population-time dynamics in a GaAs-based semiconductor microcavity encapsulating a single InGaAs quantum well. In a three-pulse four-wave-mixing scheme, the second delay...

Dynamical properties of polycrystalline graphene

The exceptional properties of the two-dimensional material graphene make it attractive for multiple functional applications. In particular, there is a surge of interest in developing various graphene-based optoelectronic devices. The mechanical structure of graphene, which is polycrystalline, influences its optoelectronic properties and therefore deserves attention. Here, we study the mechanical properties of graphene in computer simulations and connect these to the experimentally relevant mechanical properties. In particular, we study the fluctuations in the lateral dimensions of the periodic simulation cell. We show that over short time scales, both the area $A$ and the aspect ratio $B$ of the rectangular periodic box show diffusive behavior under zero external field during dynamical evolution, with diffusion coefficients $D_A$ and $D_B$ that are related to each other. At longer times, fluctuations in $A$ are bounded, while those in $B$ are not. This makes the direct determination of $D_B$ much more accurate, from which $D_A$ can then be derived indirectly. We then show that the dynamic behavior of polycrystalline graphene under external forces can also be derived from $D_A$ and $D_B$ via the Nernst-Einstein relation. Additionally, we study how the diffusion coefficients depend on structural properties of the polycrystalline graphene, in particular, the density of defects.
De Sitter space as BRST invariant coherent state of gravitons

The $S$-matrix formulation indicates that a consistent embedding of de Sitter state in quantum gravity is possible exclusively as an excited quantum state constructed on top of a valid $S$-matrix vacuum such as Minkowski. In the present paper we offer such a construction of de Sitter in the form of a coherent state of gravitons. Unlike previous realizations of this idea, we focus on BRST invariance as the guiding principle for physicality. In order to establish the universal rules of gauge consistency, we study the BRST-invariant construction of coherent states created by classical and quantum sources in QED and in linearized gravity. Introduction of $N$ copies of scalar matter coupled to gravity allows us to take a special double scaling limit, a so-called species limit, in which our construction of de Sitter becomes exact. In this limit, the irrelevant quantum gravitational effects vanish whereas the collective phenomena, such as Gibbons-Hawking radiation, are calculable.
Particle Dynamics for Learning EBMs

Energy-based modeling is a promising approach to unsupervised learning, which yields many downstream applications from a single model. The main difficulty in learning energy-based models with the "contrastive approaches" is the generation of samples from the current energy function at each iteration. Many advances have been made to accomplish this subroutine cheaply. Nevertheless, all such sampling paradigms run MCMC targeting the current model, which requires infinitely long chains to generate samples from the true energy distribution and is problematic in practice. This paper proposes an alternative approach to getting these samples and avoiding crude MCMC sampling from the current model. We accomplish this by viewing the evolution of the modeling distribution as (i) the evolution of the energy function, and (ii) the evolution of the samples from this distribution along some vector field. We subsequently derive this time-dependent vector field such that the particles following this field are approximately distributed as the current density model. Thereby we match the evolution of the particles with the evolution of the energy function prescribed by the learning procedure. Importantly, unlike Monte Carlo sampling, our method targets to match the current distribution in a finite time. Finally, we demonstrate its effectiveness empirically compared to MCMC-based learning methods.
Wavelet-resolved coherence beats in the Overhauser field of a thermal nuclear spin ensemble

This work introduces the so-called, synchrosqueezed wavelet transform, to shed light on the dipolar fluctuations of a thermal ensemble of nuclear spins in a diamond crystal structure, hyperfine-coupled to a central spin. The raw time series of the nuclear spin bath coherent dynamics is acquired through the two-point correlation function computed using the cluster correlation expansion method. The dynamics can be conveniently analyzed according to zero-, single-, and double-quantum transitions derived from the dipolar pairwise spin flips. We show that in the early-time behavior when the coherence is preserved in the spin ensemble, the Overhauser field fluctuations are modulated by dipole-dipole-induced small inhomogeneous detunings of nearly resonant transitions within the bath. The resulting beats extending over relatively longer time intervals are featured on the scalograms where both temporal and spectral behaviors of nuclear spin noise are unveiled simultaneously. Moreover, a second kind of beating that affects faster dynamics is readily discernible, originating from the inhomogeneous spread of the hyperfine coupling of each nucleus with the central spin. Additionally, any quadrupolar nuclei within the bath imprint as beats residing in the zero-quantum channel. The nuclear spin environment can be directionally probed by orienting the hyperfine axis. Thereby, crucial spatial information about the closely-separated spin clusters surrounding the central spin are accessible. Overall, a wavelet-based post-processing can facilitate the identification of proximal nuclear spins as revealed by their unique beat patterns on the scalograms.
QND measurements of photon number in monolithic microcavities

S. N. Balybin, A. B. Matsko, F. Ya. Khalili, D. V. Strekalov, V. S. Iltchenko, A. A. Savchenkov, N. M. Lebedev, I.A. Bilenko. We revisit the idea of quantum nondemolition measurement (QND) of optical quanta via a resonantly enhanced Kerr nonlinearity taking into account quantum back action and show that the monolithic microcavities enable QND measurement of number of quanta in a weak signal field using a spatially overlapping classical probe field. Due to the cross-phase modulation effect, the phase of the probe field acquires information about the signal number of quanta without altering it. We find the exact solution to the Heisenberg equations of motion of this system and calculate the measurement error, accounting for the optical losses in the measurement path. We identify a realistic approximation to obtain the explicit form of the final conditional quantum state of the signal field, accounting for the undesirable self-phase modulation effect and designing the optimal homodyne measurement of the probe beam to evade this effect. We show that the best modern monolithic microcavities allow achieving the measurement imprecision several times better than the standard quantum limit.
Rheological dynamics of active Myxococcus xanthus populations during development

The bacterium Myxoccocus xanthus produces multicellular protective droplets called fruiting bodies when starved. These structures form initially through the active dewetting of cells into surface-bound droplets, where substantial flows of the material are needed as the fruiting bodies grow and become round. These dynamics are followed by a primitive developmental process in which the fluid-like droplets of motile cells mature into mechanically-resilient mounds of non-motile spores that can resist significant mechanical perturbation from the external environment. To date, the mechanical properties of fruiting bodies and the changes in cellular behavior that lead to maturation have not been studied. We use atomic force microscopy to probe the rheology of droplets throughout their development and find that relaxation occurs on two time scales, $\sim$1~s and $\sim$100~s. We use a two-element Maxwell-Wiechert model to quantify the viscoelastic relaxation and find that at early developmental times, cellular motility is responsible for the flow of the material but that this flow ceases when cells stop moving and become nonmotile spores. Later in development there is a dramatic increase in the modulus of the droplet as cells sporulate and the fruiting body matures, resulting in a mostly elastic structure that can protect spores from harsh environmental insult.
Genuine multipartite entanglement and quantum coherence in an electron-positron system: relativistic covariance

The last two decades have witnessed an increasing effort of the scientific community toward pursuing a better framework for quantum resource covariance, with the focus predominantly posed on quantum entanglement. In this work, we move the discussion one step further by analyzing the behavior of both genuine multipartite entanglement and quantum coherence under Lorentz boosts. Specifically, we conduct a case study for the problem of an electron-positron pair created in a superposed multipartite pure state. Our approach is different from the standard treatments also in that we consider all the components of the four-momentum, thus allowing for an inspection of scenarios wherein entanglement can be encoded among these degrees of freedom as well. Our analysis reveals interesting subtleties in this problem, like the fact that genuine 4-partite entanglement in the lab frame transforms into genuine 8-partite entanglement plus quantum coherence in the perspective of the Lorentz-boosted frame. Moreover, a given combination of these quantum resources is shown to form a Lorentz invariant. Although our findings are not able to determine, via first principles, an information-theoretic Lorentz invariant, they pave the way for fundamental incursions along this line.
Dynamic Inference

Traditional statistical estimation, or statistical inference in general, is static, in the sense that the estimate of the quantity of interest does not change the future evolution of the quantity. In some sequential estimation problems however, we encounter the situation where the future values of the quantity to be estimated depend on the estimate of its current value. Examples include stock price prediction by big investors, interactive product recommendation, and behavior prediction in multi-agent systems. We may call such problems as dynamic inference. In this work, a formulation of this problem under a Bayesian probabilistic framework is given, and the optimal estimation strategy is derived as the solution to minimize the overall inference loss. How the optimal estimation strategy works is illustrated through two examples, stock trend prediction and vehicle behavior prediction. When the underlying models for dynamic inference are unknown, we can consider the problem of learning for dynamic inference. This learning problem can potentially unify several familiar machine learning problems, including supervised learning, imitation learning, and reinforcement learning.
Optical coherent manipulation of alkaline-earth circular Rydberg states

Andrea Muni, Léa Lachaud, Angelo Couto, Michel Poirier, Raul Celistrino Teixeira, Jean-Michel Raimond, Michel Brune, Sébastien Gleyzes. Rydberg atoms are ideal tools for quantum technologies. Due to their large size, their dipole-dipole interaction at micrometer-scale distances and their coupling to external fields are huge. Recent experiments vividly exhibit their interest for quantum simulation, in spite of limitations due to the relatively short lifetime of optically-accessible Rydberg levels. These limitations motivate a renewed interest for the long-lived circular Rydberg states . However, detecting them is so far either destructive or complex. Moreover, alkali circular states can be manipulated only by microwave fields, unable to address individual atoms. Alkaline earth circular states, with their optically active second valence electron, can circumvent these problems. Here we show how to use the electrostatic coupling between the two valence electrons of strontium to coherently manipulate a circular Rydberg state with optical pulses. We also use this coupling to map the state of the Rydberg electron onto that of the ionic core. This experiment opens the way to a state-selective spatially-resolved non-destructive detection of the circular states and, beyond, to the realization of a hybrid optical-microwave platform for quantum technology.
An analytic study of the independent coherent errors in the surface code

The realistic coherent errors could induce very different behaviors compared with their stochastic counterparts in the quantum error correction (QEC) and fault tolerant quantum computation. Their impacts are believed to be very subtle, more detrimental and hard to analyze compared to those ideal stochastic errors. In this paper, we study the independent coherent error due to the imperfect unitary rotation on each physical qubit of the toric code. We find that the surface code under coherent error satisfies generalized Knill-Laflamme (K-L) criterion and falls into the category of approximate QEC. The extra term in the generalized K-L criterion corresponds to the coherent part of the error channel at logical level, and then show that the generalized K-L criterion approaches the normal K-L criterion when the code distance becomes large. In addition, we also find that if the code with a fixed distance d is $\epsilon$-correctable, the value of $\epsilon$ describing the accuracy of the approximate QEC cannot be smaller than a lower bound. We then study the success probability of QEC under such coherent errors, and confirm that the exact success probability under coherent error is smaller than the results using Pauli twirling approximation at physical level.
Tuning the coherent propagation of organic exciton-polaritons through dark state delocalization

Raj Pandya, Arjun Ashoka, Kyriacos Georgiou, Jooyoung Sung, Rahul Jayaprakash, Scott Renken, Lizhi Gai, Zhen Shen, Akshay Rao, Andrew Musser. While there have been numerous reports of long-range polariton transport at room-temperature in organic cavities, the spatio-temporal evolution of the propagation is scarcely reported, particularly in the initial coherent sub-ps regime, where photon and exciton wavefunctions are inextricably mixed. Hence the detailed process of coherent organic exciton-polariton transport and in particular the role of dark states has remained poorly understood. Here, we use femtosecond transient absorption microscopy to directly image coherent polariton motion in microcavities of varying quality factor. We find the transport to be well-described by a model of band-like propagation of an initially Gaussian distribution of exciton-polaritons in real space. The velocity of the polaritons reaches values of ~0.65x10^6 m s-1, substantially lower than expected from the polariton dispersion. Further, we find that the velocity is proportional to the quality factor of the microcavity. We suggest this unexpected link between the quality-factor and polariton velocity and slow coherent transport to be a result of varying admixing between delocalised dark and polariton states.
The Microscopic Dynamics of Biomolecular Condensates

A physical description of the trajectories of single molecules suggests a new way to study a biologically important subcellular environment. Many of a biological cell’s chemical processes occur within specialized structures called organelles, which are defined by semipermeable membranes. But there is growing evidence that chemical processes can also take place within so-called biomolecular condensates—membraneless regions of cytoplasm enriched in a particular biomolecule by a spontaneous phase-separation process. Stefano Bo and colleagues at the Max Planck Institute for the Physics of Complex Systems, Germany, have now derived an equation that describes the dynamics of individual molecules in these condensates [1]. Combined with cutting-edge microscopy techniques, their analysis could let researchers infer the properties of biomolecular condensates by tracking the trajectories of single molecules.
Purely linear response of the quantum Hall current to space-adiabatic perturbations

Using recently developed tools from space-adiabatic perturbation theory, in particular the construction of a non-equilibrium almost stationary state, we give a new proof that the Kubo formula for the Hall conductivity remains valid beyond the linear response regime. In particular, we prove that, in quantum Hall systems and Chern insulators, the transverse response current is quantized up to any order in the strength of the inducing electric field. The latter is introduced as a perturbation to a periodic, spectrally gapped equilibrium Hamiltonian by means of a linear potential; existing proofs of the exactness of Kubo formula rely instead on a time-dependent magnetic potential. The result applies to both continuum and discrete crystalline systems modelling the quantum (anomalous) Hall effect.
Mixed Deffuant Dynamics

The original Deffuant model consists of a finite number of agents whose opinion is a number in $[0,1]$. Two socially connected agents are uniformly randomly selected at each time step and approach each other at a rate $\mu\in [0,1/2]$ if and only if their opinions differ by at most some confidence threshold $\epsilon>0$. In this paper, we consider a variant of the Deffuant model, namely the mixed model, where the convergence parameter $\mu$ and the social relationship can vary over time. We investigate circumstances under which asymptotic stability holds or a consensus can be achieved. Also, we derive a nontrivial lower bound for the probability of consensus which is independent of the number of agents.
Assessing models of force-dependent unbinding rates via infrequent metadynamics

Protein-ligand interactions are crucial for a wide range of physiological processes. Many cellular functions result in these non-covalent `bonds' being mechanically strained, and this can be integral to proper cellular function. Broadly, two classes of force dependence have been observed -- slip bonds, where unbinding rate increases, and catch bonds where unbinding rate decreases. Despite much theoretical work, we cannot we predict for which protein-ligand pairs, pulling coordinates, and forces a particular rate dependence will appear. Here, we assess the ability of MD simulations combined with enhanced sampling techniques to probe the force dependence of unbinding rates. We show that the infrequent metadynamics technique correctly produces both catch and slip bonding kinetics for model potentials. We then apply it to the well-studied case of a buckyball in a hydrophobic cavity, which appears to exhibit an ideal slip bond. Finally, we compute the force-dependent unbinding rate of biotin-streptavidin. Here, the complex nature of the unbinding process causes the infrequent metadynamics method to begin to break down due to the presence of unbinding intermediates, despite use of a previously optimized sampling coordinate. Allowing for this limitation, a combination of kinetic and free energy computations predict an overall slip bond for larger forces consistent with prior experimental results, although there are substantial deviations at small forces that require further investigation. This work demonstrates the promise of predicting force-dependent unbinding rates using enhanced sampling MD techniques, while also revealing the methodological barriers that must be overcome to tackle more complex targets in the future.
Deciphering the nature of temperature-induced structural phases of MAPbBr3 by ab initio molecular dynamics

We present an \textit{ab initio} molecular dynamics study of the temperature-induced structural phases of methylammonium lead bromide. We confirm that, the low-temperature phase is not ferroelectric and rule out the existence of any overall polarization at 40, 180, and 300 K arising from the motion of the individual sub-lattices. Our simulations at the room temperature resulted in a cubic \textit{Pm-3m} phase with no discrenible local orthorhombic distortions. We trace the origin of possible octahedral distortions to an octahedral scissoring mode which nevertheless is ineffective in stabilising these distortions at room temperature. The predicted timescales of methylammonium motion agree very well with experimental estimates establishing dynamic disordering of the molecular dipoles over several orientational minima at room temperature. We also identify the key modes of the inorganic and organic sub-lattices that are coupled at all temperatures mainly through the N-H$\cdots$Br hydrogen-bonds. Estimated lifetimes of the H-bonds are in good agreement with the timescales of methylammonium dynamics indicating a strong connection between these two aspects of organic inorganic hybrid perovskites.
Density dependence of the excitation gaps in an undoped Si/SiGe double-quantum-well heterostructure

We report low-temperature magneto-transport measurements of an undoped Si/SiGe asymmetric double quantum well heterostructure. The density in both layers is tuned independently utilizing a top and a bottom gate, allowing the investigation of quantum wells at both imbalanced and matched densities. Integer quantum Hall states at total filling factor $\nu_{\text{T}} = 1$ and $\nu_{\text{T}} = 2$ are observed in both density regimes, and the evolution of their excitation gaps is reported as a function of density. The $\nu_{\text{T}} = 1$ gap evolution departs from the behavior generally observed for valley splitting in the single layer regime. Furthermore, by comparing the $\nu_{\text{T}} = 2$ gap to the single particle tunneling energy, $\Delta_{\text{SAS}}$, obtained from Schrödinger-Poisson (SP) simulations, evidence for the onset of spontaneous inter-layer coherence (SIC) is observed for a relative filling fraction imbalance smaller than ${\sim}50\%$
Long-term FRII jet evolution in dense environments

We present long-term numerical three-dimensional simulations of a relativistic outflow propagating through a galactic ambient medium and environment, up to distances $\sim 100$~kpc. Our aim is to study the role of dense media in the global dynamics of the radio source. We use a relativistic gas equation of state, and a basic description of thermal cooling terms. In previous work, we showed that a linear perturbation could enhance the jet propagation during the early phases of evolution, by introducing obliquity to the jet reverse shock. Here, we show that this effect is reduced in denser media. We find that the \emph{dentist-drill} effect acts earlier, due to slower jet propagation and an increased growth of the helical instability. The global morphology of the jet is less elongated, with more prominent lobes. The fundamental physical parameters of the jet generated structure derived from our simulations fall within the estimated values derived for FRII jets in the 3C sample. In agreement with previous axisymmetric and three dimensional simulations in lower density media, we conclude that shock heating of the interstellar and intergalactic media is very efficient in the case of powerful, relativistic jets.
Non-uniqueness of Leray solutions of the forced Navier-Stokes equations

In the seminal work [39], Leray demonstrated the existence of global weak solutions to the Navier-Stokes equations in three dimensions. We exhibit two distinct Leray solutions with zero initial velocity and identical body force. Our approach is to construct a `background' solution which is unstable for the Navier-Stokes dynamics in similarity variables; its similarity profile is a smooth, compactly supported vortex ring whose cross-section is a modification of the unstable two-dimensional vortex constructed by Vishik in [43,44]. The second solution is a trajectory on the unstable manifold associated to the background solution, in accordance with the predictions of Jia and Šverák in [32,33]. Our solutions live precisely on the borderline of the known well-posedness theory.
Potential Habitability as a Stellar Property: Effects of Model Uncertainties and Measurement Precision

Knowledge of a star's evolutionary history combined with estimates of planet occurrence rates allows one to infer its relative quality as a location in the search for biosignatures, and to quantify this intuition using long-term habitability metrics. In this study, we analyse the sensitivity of the biosignature yield metrics formulated by Tuchow & Wright (2020) to uncertainties in observable stellar properties and to model uncertainties. We characterize the uncertainties present in fitting a models to stellar observations by generating a stellar model with known properties and adding synthetic uncertainties in the observable properties. We scale the uncertainty in individual observables and observe the the effects on the precision of properties such as stellar mass, age, and our metrics. To determine model uncertainties we compare four well accepted stellar models using different model physics and see how they vary in terms of the values of our metrics. We determine the ability of future missions to rank target stars according to these metrics, given the current precision to which host star properties can be measured. We show that obtaining independent age constraints decreases both the model and systematic uncertainties in determining these metrics and is the most powerful way to improve assessments of the long-term habitability of planets around low mass stars.
