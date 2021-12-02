Coherent Contributions to Population Dynamics in a Semiconductor Microcavity

Andrea Muni, Léa Lachaud, Angelo Couto, Michel Poirier, Raul Celistrino Teixeira, Jean-Michel Raimond, Michel Brune, Sébastien Gleyzes. Rydberg atoms are ideal tools for quantum technologies. Due to their large size, their dipole-dipole interaction at micrometer-scale distances and their coupling to external fields are huge. Recent experiments vividly exhibit their interest for quantum simulation, in spite of limitations due to the relatively short lifetime of optically-accessible Rydberg levels. These limitations motivate a renewed interest for the long-lived circular Rydberg states . However, detecting them is so far either destructive or complex. Moreover, alkali circular states can be manipulated only by microwave fields, unable to address individual atoms. Alkaline earth circular states, with their optically active second valence electron, can circumvent these problems. Here we show how to use the electrostatic coupling between the two valence electrons of strontium to coherently manipulate a circular Rydberg state with optical pulses. We also use this coupling to map the state of the Rydberg electron onto that of the ionic core. This experiment opens the way to a state-selective spatially-resolved non-destructive detection of the circular states and, beyond, to the realization of a hybrid optical-microwave platform for quantum technology.
