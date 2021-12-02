ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Band Structures of Edge Magnetoplasmon Crystals

By Ken-ichi Sasaki
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

A two-dimensional electron gas in a static external magnetic field exhibits two distinct collective excitation modes. The lower frequency mode propagates along the periphery of the domain almost freely with an extended lifetime, which is referred to as edge magnetoplasmons. Peculiar phenomena caused by a capacitive interaction between nearest...

arxiv.org

ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A perspective of twisted photonic structures

Moire superlattices-twisted van der Waals (vdW) structures with small angles-are attracting increasing attention in condensed matter physics, due to important phenomena revealed therein, including unconventional superconductivity, correlated insulating states, and ferromagnetism. Moire superlattices are typically comprised of atomic layers of vdW materials where the exotic physics arises from the quantum electronic coupling between adjacent atomic layers. Recently, moire electronics has motivated their photonic counterparts. In addition to vdW materials, twisted photonic systems can also be comprised of metamaterials, metasurfaces, and photonic crystals, mediated by interlayer electromagnetic coupling instead. The interplay between short-ranged interlayer quantum and long-ranged electromagnetic coupling in twisted structures are expected to yield rich phenomena in nano-optics. This perspective reviews recent progress in twisted structures for nanophotonics and outlooks emerging topics, opportunities, fundamental challenges, and potential applications.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Hypergeometric Structures in Feynman Integrals

Hypergeometric structures in single and multiscale Feynman integrals emerge in a wide class of topologies. Using integration-by-parts relations, associated master or scalar integrals have to be calculated. For this purpose it appears useful to devise an automated method which recognizes the respective (partial) differential equations related to the corresponding higher transcendental functions. We solve these equations through associated recursions of the expansion coefficient of the multivalued formal Taylor series. The expansion coefficients can be determined using either the package {\tt Sigma} in the case of linear difference equations or by applying heuristic methods in the case of partial linear difference equations. In the present context a new type of sums occurs, the Hurwitz harmonic sums, and generalized versions of them. The code {\tt HypSeries} transforming classes of differential equations into analytic series expansions is described. Also partial difference equations having rational solutions and rational function solutions of Pochhammer symbols are considered, for which the code {\tt solvePartialLDE} is designed. Generalized hypergeometric functions, Appell-,~Kampé de Fériet-, Horn-, Lauricella-Saran-, Srivasta-, and Exton--type functions are considered. We illustrate the algorithms by examples.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Revealing non-Hermitian band structures of photonic Floquet media

Jagang Park, Hyukjoon Cho, Seojoo Lee, Kyungmin Lee, Kanghee Lee, Hee Chul Park, Jung-Wan Ryu, Namkyoo Park, Sanggeun Jeon, Bumki Min. Periodically driven systems, characterised by their inherent non-equilibrium dynamics, are ubiquitously found in both classical and quantum regimes. In the field of photonics, these Floquet systems have begun to provide insight into how time periodicity can extend the concept of spatially periodic photonic crystals and metamaterials to the time domain. However, despite the necessity arising from the presence of non-reciprocal coupling between states in a photonic Floquet medium, a unified non-Hermitian band structure description remains elusive. Here, we experimentally reveal the unique Bloch-Floquet and non-Bloch band structures of a photonic Floquet medium emulated in the microwave regime with a one-dimensional array of time-periodically driven resonators. Specifically, these non-Hermitian band structures are shown to be two measurable distinct subsets of complex eigenfrequency surfaces of the photonic Floquet medium defined in complex momentum space. In the Bloch-Floquet band structure, the driving-induced non-reciprocal coupling between oppositely signed frequency states leads to opening of momentum gaps along the real momentum axis, at the edges of which exceptional phase transitions occur. More interestingly, we show that the non-Bloch band structure defined in the complex Brillouin zone supplements the information on the morphology of complex eigenfrequency surfaces of the photonic Floquet medium. Our work paves the way for a comprehensive understanding of photonic Floquet media in complex energy-momentum space and could provide general guidelines for the study of non-equilibrium photonic phases of matter.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

$SO(5)$ Landau Model and 4D Quantum Hall Effect in The $SO(4)$ Monopole Background

We investigate the $SO(5)$ Landau problem in the $SO(4)$ monopole gauge field background by applying the techniques of the non-linear realization of quantum field theory. The $SO(4)$ monopole carries two topological invariants, the second Chern number and a generalized Euler number, which are specified by $SU(2)$ monopole and anti-monopole indices, $I_+$ and $I_-$. The energy levels of the $SO(5)$ Landau problem are grouped into $\text{Min}(I_+, I_-) +1$ sectors and each of the sector holds Landau levels whose level spacing is determined by the sum of $I_+$ and $I_-$. In the $n$-sectors, $N$th Landau level eigenstates constitute the $SO(5)$ irreducible representation with the $SO(5)$ index $(p,q)_5=(N+I_+ + I_--n, N+n)_5$. We present a concrete prescription for deriving the Landau level eigenstates from non-linear realization matrix. In the $n=0$ sector, the emergent quantum geometry of the lowest Landau level is identified as the fuzzy four-sphere with radius being proportional to the difference between $I_+$ and $I_-$. The Laughlin-like many-body wavefunction is constructed on a four-sphere in the $SO(4)$ monopole background. We also analyze the relativistic version of the $SO(5)$ Landau model to demonstrate the Atiyah-Singer index theorem in the $SO(4)$ gauge field configuration.
MARKETS
arxiv.org

A material view on extrinsic magnetic domain wall pinning in cylindrical CoNi nanowires

M. Schøbitz, O. Novotny, B. Trapp, S. Bochmann, L. Cagnon, C. Thirion, A. Massebœuf, E. Mossang, O. Fruchart, J. Bachmann. Speed and reliability of magnetic domain wall (DW) motion are key parameters that must be controlled to realize the full potential of DW-based magnetic devices for logic and memory applications. A major hindrance to this is extrinsic DW pinning at specific sites related to shape and material defects, which may be present even if the sample synthesis is well controlled. Understanding the origin of DW pinning and reducing it is especially desirable in electrochemically-deposited cylindrical magnetic nanowires (NWs), for which measurements of the fascinating physics predicted by theoretical computation have been inhibited by significant pinning. We experimentally investigate DW pinning in Co$_x$Ni$_{100-x}$ NWs, by applying quasistatic magnetic fields. Wire compositions were varied with $x=20,30,40$, while the microstructure was changed by annealing or varying the pH of the electrolyte for deposition. We conclude that pinning due to grain boundaries is the dominant mechanism, decreasing inversely with both the spontaneous magnetization and grain size. Second-order effects include inhomogeneities in lattice strain and the residual magnetocrystalline anisotropy. Surface roughness, dislocations and impurities are not expected to play a significant role in DW pinning in these wire samples.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Locomotion of magnetoelastic membranes in viscous fluids

The development of multifunctional and biocompatible microrobots for biomedical applications relies on achieving locomotion through viscous fluids. Here, we describe a framework for swimming in homogeneous magnetoelastic membranes composed of superparamagnetic particles. By solving the equations of motion, we find the dynamical modes of circular membranes in precessing magnetic fields, which are found to actuate in or out of synchronization with a magnetic field precessing above or below a critical magnetic precession frequency, $\omega_c$, respectively. For frequencies larger than $\omega_c$, synchronized rotational and radial waves propagate on the membrane. These waves give rise to locomotion in an incompressible fluid at low Reynolds number using the lattice Boltzmann approach. Non-reciprocal motion resulting in swimming is achieved by breaking the morphological symmetry of the membrane, attained via truncation of a circular segment. The membrane translation can be adapted to a predetermined path by programming the external magnetic field. Our results lay the foundation for achieving directed motion in thin, homogeneous magnetoelastic membranes with a diverse array of geometries.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum phases of ferromagnetically coupled dimers on Shastry-Sutherland lattice

The ground state (gs) of antiferromagnetically coupled dimers on the Shastry-Sutherland lattice (SSL) stabilizes many exotic phases and has been extensively studied. The gs properties of ferromagnetically coupled dimers on SSL are equally important but unexplored. In this model the exchange coupling along the $x$-axis ($J_x$) and $y$-axis ($J_y$) are ferromagnetic and the diagonal exchange coupling ($J$) is antiferromagnetic. In this work we explore the quantum phase diagram of ferromagnetically coupled dimer model numerically using density matrix renormalization group (DMRG) method. We note that in $J_x$-$J_y$ parameter space this model exhibits six interesting phases:(I) stripe $(0,\pi)$, (II) stripe $(\pi,0)$, (III) perfect dimer, (IV) $X$-spiral, (V) $Y$-spiral and (VI) ferromagnetic phase. Phase boundaries of these quantum phases are determined using the correlation functions and gs energies. We also notice the correlation length in this system is less than four lattice units in most of the parameter regimes. The non-collinear behaviour in $X$-spiral and $Y$-spiral phase and the dependence of pitch angles on model parameters are also studied.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Purely linear response of the quantum Hall current to space-adiabatic perturbations

Using recently developed tools from space-adiabatic perturbation theory, in particular the construction of a non-equilibrium almost stationary state, we give a new proof that the Kubo formula for the Hall conductivity remains valid beyond the linear response regime. In particular, we prove that, in quantum Hall systems and Chern insulators, the transverse response current is quantized up to any order in the strength of the inducing electric field. The latter is introduced as a perturbation to a periodic, spectrally gapped equilibrium Hamiltonian by means of a linear potential; existing proofs of the exactness of Kubo formula rely instead on a time-dependent magnetic potential. The result applies to both continuum and discrete crystalline systems modelling the quantum (anomalous) Hall effect.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Non-Hermitian waves in a continuous periodic model and application to photonic crystals

In non-Hermitian systems, the eigenstates in the bulk are localized at the boundaries of the systems. It is called the non-Hermitian skin effect, and it has been studied mostly in discrete systems. In the present work, we study the non-Hermitian skin effect in a continuous periodic model. In a one-dimensional system, we show that the localization length are equal for all the eigenstates. Moreover, the localization length and the eigenspectra in a large system are independent of the types of open boundary conditions. These properties are also found in a non-Hermitian photonic crystal. Such remarkable behaviors in a continuous periodic model can be explained in terms of the non-Bloch band theory. By constructing the generalized Brillouin zone for a complex Bloch wave number, we derive the localization length and the eigenspectra under an open boundary condition. Furthermore we show that the generalized Brillouin zone also gives various physical properties, such as bulk-edge correspondence.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Explaining the differences in massive star models from various simulations

The evolution of massive stars is the basis of several astrophysical investigations, from predicting gravitational-wave event rates to studying star-formation and stellar populations in clusters. However, uncertainties in massive star evolution present a significant challenge when accounting for these models' behaviour in stellar population studies. In this work, we present a comparison between five published sets of stellar models from the BPASS, BoOST, Geneva, MIST and PARSEC simulations at near-solar metallicity. The different sets of stellar models have been computed using slightly different physical inputs in terms of mass-loss rates and internal mixing properties. Moreover, these models also employ various pragmatic methods to overcome the numerical difficulties that arise due to the presence of density inversions in the outer layers of stars more massive than 40 M$_\odot$. These density inversions result from the combination of inefficient convection in the low-density envelopes of massive stars and the excess of radiative luminosity to the Eddington luminosity. We find that the ionizing radiation released by the stellar populations can change by up to $\sim$15 percent, the maximum radial expansion of a star can differ between $\sim$100--2000 R$_\odot$, and the mass of the stellar remnant can vary up to 20 M$_\odot$ between the five sets of simulations. We conclude that any attempts to explain observations that rely on the use of models of stars more massive than 40 M$_\odot$ should be made with caution.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Insights into the structural symmetry of single-crystal YCrO$_3$ from synchrotron X-ray diffraction

We report on the crystallographic information such as lattice parameters, atomic positions, bond lengths and angles, and local crystalline distortion size and mode of single-crystal YCrO$_3$ compound by a high-resolution synchrotron X-ray diffraction study. The data was collected at 120 K (below $T_\textrm{N} \sim$ 141.5 K), 300 K (within [$T_\textrm{N}$, $T_\textrm{C}$]), and 500 K (above $T_\textrm{C} \sim$ 473 K). Taking advantages of high intensity and brilliance of synchrotron X-rays, we are able to refine collected patterns with the noncentrosymmetric monoclinic structural model ($P12_11$, No. 4) that was proposed previously but detailed structural parameters have not determined yet. Meanwhile, we calculated patterns with the centrosymmetric orthorhombic space group (\emph{Pmnb}, No. 62) for a controlled study. Lattice constants \emph{a}, \emph{b}, and \emph{c} as well as unit-cell volume almost increase linearly upon warming. We observed more dispersive distributions of bond length and angle and local distortion strength with the $P12_11$ space group. This indicates that (i) The local distortion mode of Cr2O$_6$ at 120 K correlates the formation of the canted antiferromagnetic order by Cr1-Cr2 spin interactions mainly through intermediate of O3 and O4 ions. (ii) The strain-balanced Cr1-O3(O4) and Cr2-O5(O5) bonds as well as the local distortion modes of Cr1O$_6$ and Cr2O$_6$ octohedra at 300 K may be a microscopic origin of the previously-reported dielectric anomaly. Our study demonstrates that local crystalline distortion is a key factor for the formation of ferroelectric order and provides a complete set of crystallography for a full understanding of the interesting magnetic and quasi-ferroelectric properties of YCrO$_3$ compound.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A systematic study of super-Eddington envelopes in massive stars

Proximity to the Eddington luminosity has been attributed as the cause of several observed effects in massive stars. Computationally, if the luminosity carried through radiation exceeds the local Eddington luminosity in the low-density envelopes of massive stars, it can result in numerical difficulties, inhibiting further computation of stellar models. This problem is exacerbated by the fact that very few massive stars are observed beyond the Humphreys-Davidson limit, the same region in the Hertzsprung-Russell diagram where the aforementioned numerical issues relating to the Eddington luminosity occur in stellar models. Thus 1D stellar evolution codes have to use pragmatic solutions to evolve massive stars through this computationally difficult phase. In this work, we quantify the impact of these solutions on the evolutionary properties of massive stars. Using the stellar evolution code MESA with commonly used input parameters for massive stellar models, we compute the evolution of stars in the initial mass range of 10-110 M$_\odot$ at one-tenth of solar metallicity. We find that numerical difficulties in stellar models with initial masses greater than or equal to 30 M$_\odot$ cause these models to fail before the end of core helium burning. Recomputing these models using the same physical inputs but three different numerical methods to treat the numerical instability, we find that the maximum radial expansion achieved by stars can vary by up to 2000 R$_\odot$ while the remnant mass of the stars can vary by up to 14 M$_\odot$ between the sets. These differences can have implications on studies such as binary population synthesis.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Cerium Oxides without $U$: The Role of Many-Electron Correlation

Electron transfer with changing occupation in the 4f subshell poses a considerable challenge for quantitative predictions in quantum chemistry. Using the example of cerium oxide, we identify the main deficiencies of common parameter-dependent one-electron approaches, such as density functional theory (DFT) with a Hubbard correction, or hybrid functionals. As a response, we present the first benchmark of ab initio many-electron theory for electron transfer energies and lattice parameters under periodic boundary conditions. We show that the direct random phase approximation clearly outperforms all DFT variations. From this foundation, we, then, systematically improve even further. Periodic second-order Møller-Plesset perturbation theory meanwhile manages to recover standard hybrid functional values. Using these approaches to eliminate parameter bias allows for highly accurate benchmarks of strongly correlated materials, the reliable assessment of various density functionals, and functional fitting via machine-learning.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Dynamical mean field theory of moiré bilayer transition metal dichalcogenides: phase diagram, resistivity, and quantum criticality

We present a comprehensive dynamical mean field study of the moiré Hubbard model, which is believed to represent the physics of moiré bilayer transition metal dichalcogenides. In these materials, important aspects of the band structure including the bandwidth and the order and location of van Hove singularities can be tuned by varying the interlayer potential. We present a magnetic and metal-insulator phase diagram and a detailed study of the dependence of the resistivity on temperature, band filling and interlayer potential. We find that transport displays Fermi liquid, strange metal and quantum critical behaviors in distinct regions of the phase diagram. We show how magnetic order affects the resistivity. Our results elucidate the physics of the correlated states and the metal-insulator continuous transition recently observed in twisted homobilayer WSe$_2$ and heterobilayer MoTe$_2$/WSe$_2$ experiments.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Electronic structure effects in the electron bremsstrahlung from heavy ions

M. E. Groshev (1), V. A. Zaytsev (1), V. A. Yerokhin (2), P.-M. Hillenbrand (3 and 4), Yu. A. Litvinov (3), V. M. Shabaev (1) ((1) Department of Physics, St. Petersburg State University, (2) Center for Advanced Studies, Peter the Great St. Petersburg, (3) GSI Helmholtzzentrum für Schwerionenforschung, (4) Institut für Kernphysik, Goethe-Universität)
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

First principles theory for the magnetic and charge instabilities in AV$_3$Sb$_5$ systems

Vanadium-based materials AV$_3$Sb$_5$ (A=K, Rb, Cs) with layered kagome lattice structures have drawn great attention recently due to the discoveries of topologically nontrivial band structures, charge density wave states, giant anomalous Hall effect, as well as unusual superconducting phase at low temperatures. In this work, we theoretically study the magnetic and charge instabilities for this class of materials based on first principles calculations. We develop a method to calculate the generalized susceptibility tensor defined in the sublattice-orbital-spin space, with the effects of Coulomb interactions treated by generalized random phase approximation (RPA). The RPA susceptibility calculations indicate that there are three leading ferromagnetic instability modes at $\Gamma$ point, which are further verified by unrestricted self-consistent Hartree-Fock calculations including both the on-site and inter-site Coulomb interactions. The inclusion of inter-site interactions tend to suppress the spin ferromagnetism due to charge transfer from the V to Sb sites, leading to weak spin magnetic moments $\sim 0.1\mu_{\textrm{B}}$ per V atom with small intrinsic anomalous Hall conductivity. Current loops can be generated in such weak spin ferromagnetic states as a result of spin-orbit coupling effects. The electronic structures in the ferromagnetic states are significantly reconstructed which have nearly compensated electron and hole carriers from two bands. On the other hand, we do not find any diverging instability mode at $M$ point driven by electron-electron Coulomb interactions. First principles phonon calculations indicate that there are unstable phonon modes which tend to drive the system into an inverse star-of-David structure. Our results indicate that there may be separate phase transitions in the magnetic and charge channels in the system.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Joint space-time analyticity of mild solutions to the Navier-Stokes equations

In this paper, we show the optimal decay rate estimates of the space-time derivatives and the joint space-time analyticity of solutions to the Navier-Stokes equations. As it is known from the Hartogs's theorem, for a complex function with two complex variables, the joint analyticity with respect to two variables can be derived from combining of analyticity with respect to each variable. However, as a function of two real variables for space and time, the joint space-time analyticity of solutions to the Navier-Stokes equations cannot be directly obtained from the combination of space analyticity and time analyticity. Our result seems to be the first quantitative result for the joint space-time analyticity of solutions to the Navier-Stokes equations, and the proof only involves real variable methods. Moreover, the decay rate estimates also yield the bounds on the growth (in time) of radius of space analyticity, time analyticity, and joint space-time analyticity of solutions.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Constraint on Lorentz symmetry breaking in Einstein-bumblebee theory by quasi-periodic oscillations

We have studied quasi-periodic oscillations frequencies in a rotating black hole in Einstein-bumblebee gravity by relativistic precession model. We find that in the case with non-zero spin parameter both of the periastron and nodal precession frequencies increase with the Lorentz symmetry breaking parameter, but the azimuthal frequency decreases. In the non-rotating black hole case, the nodal precession frequency disappears for arbitrary Lorentz symmetry breaking parameter. With the observation data of GRO J1655-40, we constrain the parameters of the rotating black hole in Einstein-bumblebee gravity, and find that the Lorentz symmetry breaking parameter is negative in the range of $3 \sigma$. The negative breaking parameter, comparing with the usual Kerr black hole, leads to that the rotating black hole in Einstein-bumblebee gravity owns the higher Hawking temperature and the stronger Hawking radiation, but the lower possibility of exacting energy by Penrose process.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Crystal structure of human METTL6, the mC methyltransferase

In tRNA, the epigenetic m3C modification at position 32 in the anticodon loop is highly conserved in eukaryotes, which maintains the folding and basepairing functions of the anticodon. However, the responsible enzymes METTL2 and METTL6 were identified only in recent years. The loss of human METTL6 (hMETTL6) affects the translational process and proteostasis in cells, while in mESCs cells, it leads to defective pluripotency potential. Despite its important functions, the catalytic mechanism of the C32 methylation by this enzyme is poorly understood. Here we present the 1.9"‰Ã… high-resolution crystal structure of hMETTL6 bound by SAH. The key residues interacting with the ligand were identified and their roles were confirmed by ITC. We generated a docking model for the hMETTL6-SAH-CMP ternary complex. Interestingly, the CMP molecule binds into a cavity in a positive patch with the base ring pointing to the inside, suggesting a flipped-base mechanism for methylation. We further generated a model for the quaternary complex with tRNASer as a component, which reasonably explained the biochemical behaviors of hMETTL6. Taken together, our crystallographic and biochemical studies provide important insight into the molecular recognition mechanism by METTL6 and may aid in the METTL-based rational drug design in the future.
SCIENCE

