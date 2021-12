Following spintronics we argue that a magnet near equilibrium can be described by two magnetic variables. One is the usual magnetization $\vec{M}$, which represents equilibrium in some preparation field and temperature $\vec{H}_{p}$ and $T_{p}$ that may differ from the actual field and temperature $\vec{H}$ and $T$. The other is the non-equilibrium quantity $\vec{m}$, called the spin accumulation, by which the non-equilibrium spin current can be transported. $\vec{M}$ represents a correlated distribution of a very large number of degrees of freedom, as expressed in some equilibrium distribution function for the excitations; we therefore argue that $\vec{M}$ should have a negligible diffusion rate, but should be subject to decay. On the other hand, we argue that $\vec{m}$ should be subject to both diffusion and decay. We therefore argue that diffusion from a given region occurs by decay of $\vec{M}$ to $\vec{m}$, then by diffusion of $\vec{m}$, and finally by decay of $\vec{m}$ to $\vec{M}$ in another region. Restricting ourselves to the longitudinal variables $M$ and $m$ with equilibrium properties $M_{eq}=M_{0}+\chi_{M}H$ and $m_{eq}=0$, we argue that the effective energy density must include a new, thermodynamically required exchange constant $\lambda_{M}=-1/\chi_{M}$. We then develop the appropriate macroscopic equations by applying Onsager's irreversible thermodynamics, and use the resulting equations to study the space and time response. At fixed real frequency $\omega$ there is a single pair of complex wavevectors $\pm k$ with an unusual dependence on $\omega$. At fixed real wavevector, there are two decay constants. We believe this work has implications for other systems with highly correlated order, such as superconductors.

SCIENCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO