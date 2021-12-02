Optimized entropic uncertainty relations for multi-measurement

Recently, Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) have proven their effectiveness for recommender systems. Existing studies have applied GNNs to capture collaborative relations in the data. However, in real-world scenarios, the relations in a recommendation graph can be of various kinds. For example, two movies may be associated either by the same genre or by the same director/actor. If we use a single graph to elaborate all these relations, the graph can be too complex to process. To address this issue, we bring the idea of pre-training to process the complex graph step by step. Based on the idea of divide-and-conquer, we separate the large graph into three sub-graphs: user graph, item graph, and user-item interaction graph. Then the user and item embeddings are pre-trained from user and item graphs, respectively. To conduct pre-training, we construct the multi-relational user graph and item graph, respectively, based on their attributes. In this paper, we propose a novel Reinforced Attentive Multi-relational Graph Neural Network (RAM-GNN) to the pre-train user and item embeddings on the user and item graph prior to the recommendation step. Specifically, we design a relation-level attention layer to learn the importance of different relations. Next, a Reinforced Neighbor Sampler (RNS) is applied to search the optimal filtering threshold for sampling top-k similar neighbors in the graph, which avoids the over-smoothing issue. We initialize the recommendation model with the pre-trained user/item embeddings. Finally, an aggregation-based GNN model is utilized to learn from the collaborative relations in the user-item interaction graph and provide recommendations. Our experiments demonstrate that RAM-GNN outperforms other state-of-the-art graph-based recommendation models and multi-relational graph neural networks.

