Optimized entropic uncertainty relations for multi-measurement

By Bo-Fu Xie, Fei Ming, Dong Wang, Liu Ye, Jing-Ling Chen
 5 days ago

Recently, an entropic uncertainty relation for multi-measurement has been proposed by Liu et al. in [Phys. Rev. A 91, 042133 (2015)]. However, the lower bound of the relation is not always tight with respect to different...

Optimal Multi-Robot Motion Planning via Parabolic Relaxation

Multi-robot systems offer enhanced capability over their monolithic counterparts, but they come at a cost of increased complexity in coordination. To reduce complexity and to make the problem tractable, multi-robot motion planning (MRMP) methods in the literature adopt de-coupled approaches that sacrifice either optimality or dynamic feasibility. In this paper, we present a convexification method, namely "parabolic relaxation", to generate optimal and dynamically feasible trajectories for MRMP in the coupled joint-space of all robots. We leverage upon the proposed relaxation to tackle the problem complexity and to attain computational tractability for planning over one hundred robots in extremely clustered environments. We take a multi-stage optimization approach that consists of i) mathematically formulating MRMP as a non-convex optimization, ii) lifting the problem into a higher dimensional space, iii) convexifying the problem through the proposed computationally efficient parabolic relaxation, and iv) penalizing with iterative search to ensure feasibility and recovery of feasible and near-optimal solutions to the original problem. Our numerical experiments demonstrate that the proposed approach is capable of generating optimal and dynamically feasible trajectories for challenging motion planning problems with higher success rate than the state-of-the-art, yet remain computationally tractable for over one hundred robots in a highly dense environment.
ENGINEERING
Optimal Partition for Multi-Type Queueing System

We analyze the optimal partition and assignment strategy for an uncapacitated FCFS queueing system with multiple types of customers. Each type of customers is associated with a certain arrival and service rate. The decision maker can partition the server into sub-queues, each with a smaller service capacity, and can route different types of customers to different sub-queues (deterministically or randomly). The objective is to minimize the overall expected waiting time.
COMPUTERS
Pre-training Recommender Systems via Reinforced Attentive Multi-relational Graph Neural Network

Recently, Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) have proven their effectiveness for recommender systems. Existing studies have applied GNNs to capture collaborative relations in the data. However, in real-world scenarios, the relations in a recommendation graph can be of various kinds. For example, two movies may be associated either by the same genre or by the same director/actor. If we use a single graph to elaborate all these relations, the graph can be too complex to process. To address this issue, we bring the idea of pre-training to process the complex graph step by step. Based on the idea of divide-and-conquer, we separate the large graph into three sub-graphs: user graph, item graph, and user-item interaction graph. Then the user and item embeddings are pre-trained from user and item graphs, respectively. To conduct pre-training, we construct the multi-relational user graph and item graph, respectively, based on their attributes. In this paper, we propose a novel Reinforced Attentive Multi-relational Graph Neural Network (RAM-GNN) to the pre-train user and item embeddings on the user and item graph prior to the recommendation step. Specifically, we design a relation-level attention layer to learn the importance of different relations. Next, a Reinforced Neighbor Sampler (RNS) is applied to search the optimal filtering threshold for sampling top-k similar neighbors in the graph, which avoids the over-smoothing issue. We initialize the recommendation model with the pre-trained user/item embeddings. Finally, an aggregation-based GNN model is utilized to learn from the collaborative relations in the user-item interaction graph and provide recommendations. Our experiments demonstrate that RAM-GNN outperforms other state-of-the-art graph-based recommendation models and multi-relational graph neural networks.
COMPUTERS
Overcoming uncertainty around the future of work

Research conducted by technology provider CDW has revealed concerns among IT decision-makers around the future of work, with hybrid working becoming increasingly common among organisations. In May 2021, 8.4 million people were still working from home at least part of the week and with many companies adopting a fully remote...
ECONOMY
#Entropic Uncertainty#Multi#Oscb#Quantum Physics
Sequential Stochastic Control (Single or Multi-Agent) Problems Nearly Admit Change of Measures with Independent Measurements

Change of measures has been an effective method in stochastic control and analysis; in continuous-time control this follows Girsanov's theorem applied to both fully observed and partially observed models, in decentralized stochastic control this is known as Witsenhausen's static reduction, and in discrete-time classical stochastic control Borkar has considered this method for partially observed Markov Decision processes (POMDPs) generalizing Fleming and Pardoux's approach in continuous-time. This method allows for equivalent optimal stochastic control or filtering in a new probability space where the measurements form an independent exogenous process in both discrete-time and continuous-time and the Radon-Nikodym derivative (between the true measure and the reference measure formed via the independent measurement process) is pushed to the cost or dynamics. However, for this to be applicable, an absolute continuity condition is necessary. This raises the following question: can we perturb any discrete-time sequential stochastic control problem by adding some arbitrarily small additive (e.g. Gaussian or otherwise) noise to the measurements to make the system measurements absolutely continuous, so that a change-of-measure (or static reduction) can be applicable with arbitrarily small error in the optimal cost? That is, are all sequential stochastic (single-agent or decentralized multi-agent) problems $\epsilon$-away from being static reducible as far as optimal cost is concerned, for any $\epsilon > 0$? We show that this is possible when the cost function is bounded and continuous in controllers' actions and the action spaces are convex.
SCIENCE
Omicron uncertainty will linger a while

They say the waiting is the hardest part. When it comes to the waiting that we must suffer through before we have a real sense of how severe the Omicron threat is, we can only hope that will be true. There are some fundamental questions about the new strain that...
SCIENCE
Polymer stretching in laminar and random flows: entropic characterization

Polymers in non-uniform flows undergo strong deformation, which in the presence of persistent stretching can result in the coil-stretch transition. The statistics of polymer deformation depends strongly on the nature and the properties of the flow. Sultanov et al. [Phys. Rev. E 103, 033107 (2021)] have characterized the coil-stretch transition in an elastic turbulence of von Kármán flow by measuring the entropy of polymer extension as a function of the Weissenberg number. The entropic characterization of the coil-stretch transition is here extended to a set of laminar and random velocity fields that are benchmarks for the study of polymer stretching in flow. In the case of random velocity fields, a suitable description of the transition is obtained by considering the entropy of the logarithm of the extension instead of the entropy of the extension itself. Entropy emerges as an effective tool for capturing the coil-stretch transition and comparing its features in different flows.
CHEMISTRY
Incomplete Multi-view Clustering via Cross-view Relation Transfer

In this paper, we consider the problem of multi-view clustering on incomplete views. Compared with complete multi-view clustering, the view-missing problem increases the difficulty of learning common representations from different views. To address the challenge, we propose a novel incomplete multi-view clustering framework, which incorporates cross-view relation transfer and multi-view fusion learning. Specifically, based on the consistency existing in multi-view data, we devise a cross-view relation transfer-based completion module, which transfers known similar inter-instance relationships to the missing view and recovers the missing data via graph networks based on the transferred relationship graph. Then the view-specific encoders are designed to extract the recovered multi-view data, and an attention-based fusion layer is introduced to obtain the common representation. Moreover, to reduce the impact of the error caused by the inconsistency between views and obtain a better clustering structure, a joint clustering layer is introduced to optimize recovery and clustering simultaneously. Extensive experiments conducted on several real datasets demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed method.
COMPUTERS
Science
A Multi-Level Trace Clustering Analysis Scheme for Measuring Students' Self-Regulated Learning Behavior in a Master-Based Online Learning Environment

The study introduces a new analysis scheme to analyze trace data and visualize students' self-regulated learning strategies in a mastery-based online learning modules platform. The pedagogical design of the platform resulted in fewer event types and less variability in student trace data. The current analysis scheme overcomes those challenges by conducting three levels of clustering analysis. On the event level, mixture-model fitting is employed to distinguish between abnormally short and normal assessment attempts and study events. On the module level, trace level clustering is performed with three different methods for generating distance metrics between traces, with the best performing output used in the next step. On the sequence level, trace level clustering is performed on top of module-level clusters to reveal students' change of learning strategy over time. We demonstrated that distance metrics generated based on learning theory produced better clustering results than pure data-driven or hybrid methods. The analysis showed that most students started the semester with productive learning strategies, but a significant fraction shifted to a multitude of less productive strategies in response to increasing content difficulty and stress. The observations could prompt instructors to rethink conventional course structure and implement interventions to improve self-regulation at optimal times.
EDUCATION
From Consensus to Disagreement: Multi-Teacher Distillation for Semi-Supervised Relation Extraction

Lack of labeled data is a main obstacle in relation extraction. Semi-supervised relation extraction (SSRE) has been proven to be a promising way for this problem through annotating unlabeled samples as additional training data. Almost all prior researches along this line adopt multiple models to make the annotations more reliable by taking the intersection set of predicted results from these models. However, the difference set, which contains rich information about unlabeled data, has been long neglected by prior studies.
EDUCATION
Hybrid quantum--classical algorithm for computing imaginary-time correlation functions

Quantitative descriptions of strongly correlated materials pose a considerable challenge in condensed matter physics and chemistry. A promising approach to address this problem is quantum embedding methods. In particular, the dynamical mean-field theory (DMFT) maps the original system to an effective quantum impurity model comprising correlated orbitals embedded in an electron bath. The biggest bottleneck in DMFT calculations is numerically solving the quantum impurity model, i.e., computing Green's function. Past studies have proposed theoretical methods to compute Green's function of a quantum impurity model in polynomial time using a quantum computer. So far, however, efficient methods for computing the imaginary-time Green's functions have not been established despite the advantages of the imaginary-time formulation. We propose a quantum--classical hybrid algorithm for computing imaginary-time Green's functions on quantum devices with limited hardware resources by applying the variational quantum simulation. Using a quantum circuit simulator, we verified this algorithm by computing Green's functions for a dimer model as well as a four-site impurity model obtained by DMFT calculations of the single-band Hubbard model, although our method can be applied to general imaginary-time correlation functions.
COMPUTERS
Simulations of Stochastic Long-Term Variability in Leptonic Models for External-Compton and Synchrotron Self-Compton Dominated Blazars

In this work we investigate the nature of multi-wavelength variability of blazars from a purely numerical approach. We use a time-dependent one-zone leptonic blazar emission model to simulate multi-wavelength variability by introducing stochastic parameter variations in the emission region. These stochastic parameter variations are generated by Monte Carlo methods and have a characteristic power law index of $\alpha=-2$ in their power spectral densities. We include representative blazar test cases for a flat spectrum radio quasar and a high synchrotron peaked BL Lacertae object for which the high energy component of the Spectral Energy Distribution is dominated by external Compton and synchrotron self-Compton emission, respectively. The simulated variability is analyzed in order to characterise the distinctions between the two blazar cases and the physical parameters driving the variability. We show that the variability's power spectrum is closely related to underlying stochastic parameter variations for both cases. Distinct differences between the different progenitor variations are present in the multi-wavelength cross-correlation functions.
SCIENCE
Dynamical relaxation of correlators in periodically driven integrable quantum systems

We show that the correlation functions of a class of periodically driven integrable closed quantum systems approach their steady state value as $n^{-(\alpha+1)/\beta}$, where $n$ is the number of drive cycles and $\alpha$ and $\beta$ denote positive integers. We find that generically $\beta=2$ within a dynamical phase characterized by a fixed $\alpha$; however, its value can change to $\beta=3$ or $\beta=4$ either at critical drive frequencies separating two dynamical phases or at special points within a phase. We show that such decays are realized in both driven Su-Schrieffer-Heeger (SSH) and one-dimensional (1D) transverse field Ising models, discuss the role of symmetries of the Floquet spectrum in determining $\beta$, and chart out the values of $\alpha$ and $\beta$ realized in these models. We analyze the SSH model for a continuous drive protocol using a Floquet perturbation theory which provides analytical insight into the behavior of the correlation functions in terms of its Floquet Hamiltonian. This is supplemented by an exact numerical study of a similar behavior for the 1D Ising model driven by a square pulse protocol. For both models, we find a crossover timescale $n_c$ which diverges at the transition. We also unravel a long-time oscillatory behavior of the correlators when the critical drive frequency, $\omega_c$, is approached from below ($\omega < \omega_c$). We tie such behavior to the presence of multiple stationary points in the Floquet spectrum of these models and provide an analytic expression for the time period of these oscillations.
SCIENCE
Finite-Size Scaling Analysis of the Planck's Quantum-Driven Integer Quantum Hall Transition in Spin-$1/2$ Kicked Rotor Model

The quantum kicked rotor (QKR) model is a prototypical system in the research of quantum chaos. In a spin-$1/2$ QKR, tuning the effective Planck parameter realizes a series of transitions between dynamical localization phases, which closely resembles the integer quantum Hall (IQH) effect and the plateau transitions. In this work, we devise and apply the finite-size scaling analysis to the transitions in the spin-$1/2$ QKR model. We obtain an estimate of the critical exponent at the transition point, $\nu=2.62(9)$, which is consistent with the IQH plateau transition universality class. We also give a precise estimate of the universal diffusion rate at the metallic critical state, $\sigma^{*}=0.3253(12)$.
SCIENCE
Potential Habitability as a Stellar Property: Effects of Model Uncertainties and Measurement Precision

Knowledge of a star's evolutionary history combined with estimates of planet occurrence rates allows one to infer its relative quality as a location in the search for biosignatures, and to quantify this intuition using long-term habitability metrics. In this study, we analyse the sensitivity of the biosignature yield metrics formulated by Tuchow & Wright (2020) to uncertainties in observable stellar properties and to model uncertainties. We characterize the uncertainties present in fitting a models to stellar observations by generating a stellar model with known properties and adding synthetic uncertainties in the observable properties. We scale the uncertainty in individual observables and observe the the effects on the precision of properties such as stellar mass, age, and our metrics. To determine model uncertainties we compare four well accepted stellar models using different model physics and see how they vary in terms of the values of our metrics. We determine the ability of future missions to rank target stars according to these metrics, given the current precision to which host star properties can be measured. We show that obtaining independent age constraints decreases both the model and systematic uncertainties in determining these metrics and is the most powerful way to improve assessments of the long-term habitability of planets around low mass stars.
ASTRONOMY
Using Evolutionary Algorithms to Design Antennas with Greater Sensitivity to Ultra High Energy Neutrinos

J. Rolla, A. Machtay, A. Patton, W. Banzhaf, A. Connolly, R. Debolt, L. Deer, E. Fahimi, E. Ferstle, P. Kuzma, C. Pfendner, B. Sipe, K. Staats, S.A. Wissel. The Genetically Evolved NEutrino Telescopes for Improved Sensitivity, or GENETIS, project seeks to optimize detectors in physics for science outcomes in high dimensional parameter spaces. In this project, we designed an antenna using a genetic algorithm with a science outcome directly as the sole figure of merit. This paper presents initial results on the improvement of an antenna design for in ice neutrino detectors using the current Askaryan Radio Array, or ARA, experiment as a baseline. By optimizing for the effective volume using the evolved antenna design in ARA, we improve upon ARAs simulated sensitivity to ultra high energy neutrinos by 22 percent, despite using limited parameters in this initial investigation. Future improvements will continue to increase the computational efficiency of the genetic algorithm and the complexity and fitness of the antenna designs. This work lays the foundation for continued research and development of methods to increase the sensitivity of detectors in physics and other fields in parameter spaces of high dimensionality.
SCIENCE
Joint space-time analyticity of mild solutions to the Navier-Stokes equations

In this paper, we show the optimal decay rate estimates of the space-time derivatives and the joint space-time analyticity of solutions to the Navier-Stokes equations. As it is known from the Hartogs's theorem, for a complex function with two complex variables, the joint analyticity with respect to two variables can be derived from combining of analyticity with respect to each variable. However, as a function of two real variables for space and time, the joint space-time analyticity of solutions to the Navier-Stokes equations cannot be directly obtained from the combination of space analyticity and time analyticity. Our result seems to be the first quantitative result for the joint space-time analyticity of solutions to the Navier-Stokes equations, and the proof only involves real variable methods. Moreover, the decay rate estimates also yield the bounds on the growth (in time) of radius of space analyticity, time analyticity, and joint space-time analyticity of solutions.
MATHEMATICS
Purely linear response of the quantum Hall current to space-adiabatic perturbations

Using recently developed tools from space-adiabatic perturbation theory, in particular the construction of a non-equilibrium almost stationary state, we give a new proof that the Kubo formula for the Hall conductivity remains valid beyond the linear response regime. In particular, we prove that, in quantum Hall systems and Chern insulators, the transverse response current is quantized up to any order in the strength of the inducing electric field. The latter is introduced as a perturbation to a periodic, spectrally gapped equilibrium Hamiltonian by means of a linear potential; existing proofs of the exactness of Kubo formula rely instead on a time-dependent magnetic potential. The result applies to both continuum and discrete crystalline systems modelling the quantum (anomalous) Hall effect.
SCIENCE
Non-uniqueness of Leray solutions of the forced Navier-Stokes equations

In the seminal work [39], Leray demonstrated the existence of global weak solutions to the Navier-Stokes equations in three dimensions. We exhibit two distinct Leray solutions with zero initial velocity and identical body force. Our approach is to construct a `background' solution which is unstable for the Navier-Stokes dynamics in similarity variables; its similarity profile is a smooth, compactly supported vortex ring whose cross-section is a modification of the unstable two-dimensional vortex constructed by Vishik in [43,44]. The second solution is a trajectory on the unstable manifold associated to the background solution, in accordance with the predictions of Jia and Šverák in [32,33]. Our solutions live precisely on the borderline of the known well-posedness theory.
MATHEMATICS
Density dependence of the excitation gaps in an undoped Si/SiGe double-quantum-well heterostructure

We report low-temperature magneto-transport measurements of an undoped Si/SiGe asymmetric double quantum well heterostructure. The density in both layers is tuned independently utilizing a top and a bottom gate, allowing the investigation of quantum wells at both imbalanced and matched densities. Integer quantum Hall states at total filling factor $\nu_{\text{T}} = 1$ and $\nu_{\text{T}} = 2$ are observed in both density regimes, and the evolution of their excitation gaps is reported as a function of density. The $\nu_{\text{T}} = 1$ gap evolution departs from the behavior generally observed for valley splitting in the single layer regime. Furthermore, by comparing the $\nu_{\text{T}} = 2$ gap to the single particle tunneling energy, $\Delta_{\text{SAS}}$, obtained from Schrödinger-Poisson (SP) simulations, evidence for the onset of spontaneous inter-layer coherence (SIC) is observed for a relative filling fraction imbalance smaller than ${\sim}50\%$
SCIENCE

