Mathematics

The cosmological simulation code $\scriptstyle{\rm CO}N{\rm CEPT}\, 1.0$

By Jeppe Dakin, Steen Hannestad, Thomas Tram
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

We present version 1.0 of the cosmological simulation code $\scriptstyle{\rm CO}N{\rm CEPT}$, designed for simulations of large-scale structure formation. $\scriptstyle{\rm CO}N{\rm CEPT}\, 1.0$ contains a P$^3$M gravity solver, with the short-range part implemented using a novel (sub)tiling strategy, coupled with individual and adaptive particle time-stepping. In addition to this, $\scriptstyle{\rm CO}N{\rm...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

String/${\cal M}$-theory Dual of Large-$N$ Thermal QCD-Like Theories at Intermediate Gauge/'t Hooft Coupling and Holographic Phenomenology

Considering the setup of arXiv:hep-th/0902.1540 involving UV-complete top-down type IIB holographic dual of large-N thermal QCD with a fluxed resolved warped deformed conifold, in arXiv:hep-th/1306.4339 delocalized type IIA S(trominger)-Y(au)-Z(aslow)mirror of the type IIB background of arXiv:hep-th/0902.1540 was constructed via three T dualities along a special Lagrangian $T^{3}$ fibered over a large base and then uplifted, locally, to the 11-dimensional ${\cal M}$-theory. Considering the aforementioned setup arXiv:hep-th/1306.4339 in the `MQGP' limit, in arXiv:1703.01306 [hep-th] we obtained the masses of the $0^{++}, 0^{-+},0^{--}, 1^{++}, 2^{++}$ (`glueball') states. We also obtained analytical expressions for the vector and scalar meson spectra in arXiv:1707.02818 [hep-th]. We used WKB quantization conditions and Neumann/Dirichlet boundary conditions at an IR cut-off (`$r_0$')/horizon radius (`$r_h$') on the solutions to the equations of motion. We also discussed the $r_h=0$-limits of all calculations which correspond to the thermal background. Subsequently, in arXiv:1808.01182 [hep-th] we obtained the interaction Lagrangian corresponding to exotic scalar glueball $\left( G_{E}\right)-\rho/\pi$- meson. Assuming $M_G>2M_\rho$, we then computed $\rho\rightarrow2\pi, G_E\rightarrow2\pi, 2\rho, \rho+2\pi$ decay widths as well as the direct and indirect (mediated via $\rho$ mesons) $G_E\rightarrow4\pi$ decays. In arXiv:2004.07259 [hep-th] we obtained ${\cal O}\left(l_p^6\right)$ corrections to the MQGP background of arXiv:hep-th/1306.4339 to study a top-down holographic dual of the thermal QCD-like theories at intermediate 't Hooft coupling and in arXiv:2011.04660 [hep-th] we obtained the values of the coupling constants of the ${\cal O}(p^4)$ $\chi$PT Lagrangian in the chiral limit, inclusive of the ${\cal O}(R^4)$ corrections.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Enhancement of functional properties of V$_{0.6}$Ti$_{0.4}$ alloy superconductor by the addition of yttrium

We show here that the yttrium is immiscible and precipitates with various sizes in the body centred cubic V$_{0.6}$Ti$_{0.4}$ alloy superconductor. The number and size of the precipitates are found to depend on the amount of yttrium added. Precipitates with various sizes up to 30~$\mu$m are found in the V$_{0.6}$Ti$_{0.4}$ alloy containing 5 at.\% yttrium. The large amount of line disorders generated by the addition of yttrium in this alloy are found to be effective in pinning the magnetic flux lines. While the superconducting transition temperature increases with the increasing amount of yttrium in the V$_{0.6}$Ti$_{0.4}$ alloy, the critical current density is maximum for the alloy containing 2 at. \% yttrium, where it is more than 7.5 times the parent alloy in fields higher than 1~T. We found that the effectiveness of each type of defect in pinning the flux lines is dependent on the temperature and the applied magnetic filed.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Observation of a multiplicity dependence in the $p_{\rm T}$-differential charm baryon-to-meson ratios in proton-proton collisions at $\sqrt{s} = 13$ TeV

The production of prompt $D^{0}$, $D^{+}_{\rm s}$, and $\Lambda_{\rm c}^{+}$ hadrons, and their ratios, $D^{+}_{\rm s}$/$D^{0}$ and $\Lambda_{\rm c}^{+}$/$D^{0}$, are measured in proton-proton collisions at $\sqrt{s}$ = 13 TeV at midrapidity ($|y| <0.5$) with the ALICE detector at the LHC. The measurements are performed as a function of the charm-hadron transverse momentum ($p_{\rm T}$) in intervals of charged-particle multiplicity, measured with two multiplicity estimators covering different pseudorapidity regions. While the strange to non-strange $D^{+}_{\rm s}$/$D^{0}$ ratio indicates no significant multiplicity dependence, the baryon-to-meson $p_{\rm T}$-differential $\Lambda_{\rm c}^{+}$/$D^{0}$ ratio shows a multiplicity-dependent enhancement, with a significance of 5.3$\sigma$ for $1< p_{\rm T} < 12$ GeV/$c$, comparing the highest multiplicity interval with respect to the lowest one. The measurements are compared with a theoretical model that explains the multiplicity dependence by a canonical treatment of quantum charges in the statistical hadronisation approach, and with predictions from event generators that implement colour reconnection mechanisms beyond the leading colour approximation to model the hadronisation process. The $\Lambda_{\rm c}^{+}$/$D^{0}$ ratios as a function of $p_{\rm T}$ present a similar shape and magnitude as the $\Lambda/K^{0}_{s}$ ratios in comparable multiplicity intervals, suggesting a potential common mechanism for light- and charm-hadron formation, with analogous multiplicity dependence. The $p_{\rm T}$-integrated ratios, extrapolated down to $p_{\rm T}$=0, do not show a significant dependence on multiplicity within the uncertainties.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The $\mathrm{v}$-number of Monomial Ideals

We generalize some results of $\mathrm{v}$-number for arbitrary monomial ideals by showing that the $\mathrm{v}$-number of an arbitrary monomial ideal is the same as the $\mathrm{v}$-number of its polarization. We prove that the $\mathrm{v}$-number $\mathrm{v}(I(G))$ of the edge ideal $I(G)$, the induced matching number $\mathrm{im}(G)$ and the regularity $\mathrm{reg}(R/I(G))$ of a graph $G$, satisfy $\mathrm{v}(I(G))\leq \mathrm{im}(G)\leq \mathrm{reg}(R/I(G))$, where $G$ is either a bipartite graph, or a $(C_{4},C_{5})$-free vertex decomposable graph, or a whisker graph. There is an open problem in \cite{v}, whether $\mathrm{v}(I)\leq \mathrm{reg}(R/I)+1$ for any square-free monomial ideal $I$. We show that $\mathrm{v}(I(G))>\mathrm{reg}(R/I(G))+1$, for a disconnected graph $G$. We derive some inequalities of $\mathrm{v}$-numbers which may be helpful to answer the above problem for the case of connected graphs. We connect $\mathrm{v}(I(G))$ with an invariant of the line graph $L(G)$ of $G$. For a simple connected graph $G$, we show that $\mathrm{reg}(R/I(G))$ can be arbitrarily larger than $\mathrm{v}(I(G))$. Also, we try to see how the $\mathrm{v}$-number is related to the Cohen-Macaulay property of square-free monomial ideals.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Pressure driven magnetic order in Sr$_{1-x}$Ca$_x$Co$_2$P$_2$

Ola Kenji Forslund, Daniel Andreica, Yasmine Sassa, Masaki Imai, Chishiro Michioka, Kazuyoshi Yoshimura, Zurab Guguchia, Zurab Shermadini, Rustem Khasanov, Jun Sugiyama, Martin Månsson. The magnetic phase diagram of Sr$_{1-x}$Ca$_x$Co$_2$P$_2$ as a function of hydrostatic pressure and temperature is investigated by means of high pressure muon spin rotation, relaxation and resonance...
GAMBLING
arxiv.org

The coupling flow of ${\cal N}=4$ super Yang-Mills theory

We offer a novel perspective on ${\cal N}=4$ supersymmetric Yang-Mills (SYM) theory through the framework of the Nicolai map, a transformation of the bosonic fields that allows one to compute quantum correlators in terms of a free, purely bosonic functional measure. Generally, any Nicolai map is obtained through a path-ordered exponential of the so-called coupling flow operator. The latter can be canonically constructed in any gauge using an ${\cal N}=1$ off-shell superfield formulation of ${\cal N}=4$ SYM, or alternatively through dimensional reduction of the result from ${\cal N}=1$ $D=10$ SYM, in which case we need to restrict to the Landau gauge. We propose a general theory of the ${\cal N}=4$ coupling flow operator, arguing that it exhibits an R-symmetry freedom given by the Lie algebra $\mathfrak{su}(4)$. This theory incorporates our two construction approaches as special points in $\mathfrak{su}(4)$ and defines a broad class of Nicolai maps for ${\cal N}=4$ SYM.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Molecular Beam Epitaxy growth of MoTe$_{\tiny{\textrm{2}}}$ on Hexagonal Boron Nitride

Hexagonal boron nitride has already been proven to serve as a decent substrate for high quality epitaxial growth of several 2D materials, such as graphene, MoSe$_{\tiny{\textrm{2}}}$, MoS$_{\tiny{\textrm{2}}}$ or WSe$_{\tiny{\textrm{2}}}$. Here, we present for the first time the molecular beam epitaxy growth of MoTe$_{\tiny{\textrm{2}}}$ on atomically smooth hexagonal boron nitride (hBN) substrate. Occurrence of MoTe$_{\tiny{\textrm{2}}}$ in various crystalline phases such as distorted octahedral 1T' phase with semimetal properties or hexagonal 2H phase with semiconducting properties opens a possibility of realisation of crystal-phase homostructures with tunable properties. Atomic force microscopy studies of MoTe$_{\tiny{\textrm{2}}}$ grown in a single monolayer regime enable us to determine surface morphology as a function of the growth conditions. The diffusion constant of MoTe$_{\tiny{\textrm{2}}}$ grown on hBN can be altered 5 times by annealing after the growth, reaching about 5 $\cdot$ 10$^{-6}$ cm$^{2}$/s. Raman spectroscopy results suggest a coexistence of both 2H and 1T' MoTe$_{\tiny{\textrm{2}}}$ phases in the studied samples.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Coexistence of Multifold and Multidimensional Topological Phonons in KMgBO$_{3}$

Topological interpretations of phonons facilitate a new platform for novel concepts in phonon physics. Though there are ubiquitous set of reports on topological electronic excitations, the same for phonons are extremely limited. Here, we propose a new candidate material, KMgBO 3 , which showcase the co-existence of several multifold and multidimensional topological phonon excitations, which are protected by spatial and non-spatial symmetries. This includes zero dimensional double, triple and quadratic Weyl phonon nodes, one dimensional nodal line/loop and two dimensional doubly degenerate nodal surface states. Nodal line/loop emerges from the spin- 12 phonon nodes, while the two dimensional doubly degenerate nodal surface arises from a combination of two fold screw rotational and time reversal symmetries. Application of strain breaks the C 3 rotational symmetry, which annihilates the spin-1 double Weyl nodes, but preserves other topological features. Interestingly, strain helps to create two extra single Weyl nodes, which in turn preserve the total chirality. Alloying also breaks certain symmetries, destroying most of the topological phonon features in the present case. Thus, KMgBO 3 is a promising candidate which hosts various Weyl points, large Fermi arcs with a very clean phonon spectra and tunable topological phonon excitations, and hence certainly worth for future theoretical/experimental investigation of topological phononics.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Towards rationalizing photoswitchable behavior of Cu$^{\mathrm{II}}_{2}$Mo$^{\mathrm{IV}}$ cyanido-bridged molecule

[Cu$^{\mathrm{II}}$(enpnen)]$_{2}$[Mo$^{\mathrm{IV}}$(CN)$_{8}$]$\cdot$7H$_{2}$O (enpnen = N,N$^\prime$-bis(2-aminoethyl)-1,3-propane-diamine) molecular cluster compound was subject to a series of irradiations with the light of 405 nm. On irradiation isothermal magnetization at 1.8 and 5 K in the field range 0-70 kOe as well as magnetic susceptibility in the temperature range of 2-300 K were subsequently detected. Both types of magnetic signals were next analyzed assuming that the irradiation triggers two independent processes: the metal to metal charge transfer (MMCT) leading to a state with the Arrhenius-type relaxation and the spin crossover (SC) transition ending in a state whose relaxation displays a threshold behavior. The first mechanism leads to an electron from the spinless Mo(IV) configuration being transferred to one of the Cu(II) ions transforming the trimer into the state Cu(II)-N-C-Mo(V)-C-N-Cu(I), with spin 1/2 on the Mo(V) ion and the spinless Cu(I) ion. The other mechanism gives rise to an excited paramagnetic Mo(IV)$^{*}$ linked to two paramagnetic Cu(II) centers with a possible superexchange interaction. The spin of the excited Mo(IV)$^{*}$ species is equal to 1 and associated to a disruption of the 5s-electronic pair. A reasonable result of simultaneous fitting the full series of susceptibility and magnetization data to the model taking into account both mechanisms corroborates their presence.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

New Diameter-Reducing Shortcuts and Directed Hopsets: Breaking the $\sqrt{n}$ Barrier

For an $n$-vertex digraph $G=(V,E)$, a \emph{shortcut set} is a (small) subset of edges $H$ taken from the transitive closure of $G$ that, when added to $G$ guarantees that the diameter of $G \cup H$ is small. Shortcut sets, introduced by Thorup in 1993, have a wide range of applications in algorithm design, especially in the context of parallel, distributed and dynamic computation on directed graphs. A folklore result in this context shows that every $n$-vertex digraph admits a shortcut set of linear size (i.e., of $O(n)$ edges) that reduces the diameter to $\widetilde{O}(\sqrt{n})$. Despite extensive research over the years, the question of whether one can reduce the diameter to $o(\sqrt{n})$ with $\widetilde{O}(n)$ shortcut edges has been left open.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

The ${\rm{\overline{MS}}}$-scheme $α_s^5$ QCD contributions to the Adler function and Bjorken polarized sum rule in the Crewther-type two-fold $\{β\}$-expanded representation

We consider the two-fold expansion in powers of the conformal anomaly and of the QCD coupling $\alpha_s$ for non-singlet contributions to $SU(N_c)$ QCD Adler $D$-function and Bjorken polarized sum rule in ${\rm{\overline{MS}}}$-scheme at the four-loop level. This representation provides relations between definite terms of different loop order in the $\{\beta\}$-expansion for these quantities. Supposing the validity of this two-fold representation at the five-loop order and using these relations, we obtain some $\mathcal{O}(\alpha_s^5)$ corrections to the $D$-function, to the $R$-ratio of $e^+e^-$-annihilation to hadrons and Bjorken polarized sum rule. These corrections are presented both analytically in the case of the $SU(N_c)$ group and numerically for the $SU(3)$ theory. The arguments in favor of the validity of the two-fold representation are given at least at the four-loop level. The analytical Riemann $\zeta_4$-contributions to the five-loop $SU(N_c)$ expressions for the Adler function and Bjorken polarized sum rule within the $\{\beta\}$-expansion representation are defined.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Velocity dispersion and dynamical masses for 388 Galaxy Clusters and groups. Calibrating the $M_{\rm SZ}$--$M_{\rm dyn}$ scaling relation for the PSZ2 sample

The second catalogue of Planck Sunyaev-Zeldovich (SZ) sources, hereafter PSZ2, represents the largest galaxy cluster sample selected by means of their SZ signature in a full-sky survey. Using telescopes at the Canary Island observatories, we conducted the long-term observational program 128- MULTIPLE-16/15B (hereafter LP15), a large and complete optical follow-up campaign of all the unidentified PSZ2 sources in the northern sky, with declinations above $-15^\circ$ and no correspondence in the first Planck catalogue PSZ1. This paper is the third and last in the series of LP15 results, after Streblyanska et al. (2019) and Aguado-Barahona et al. (2019), and presents all the spectroscopic observations of the full program. We complement these LP15 spectroscopic results with Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS) archival data and other observations from a previous program (ITP13-08), and present a catalog of 388 clusters and groups of galaxies including estimates of their velocity dispersion. The majority of them (356) are the optical counterpart of a PSZ2 source. A subset of 297 of those clusters is used to construct the $M_{\rm SZ}-M_{\rm dyn}$ scaling relation, based on the estimated SZ mass from Planck measurements and our dynamical mass estimates. We discuss and correct for different statistical and physical biases in the estimation of the masses, such as the Eddington bias when estimating $M_{SZ}$ and the aperture and the number of galaxies used to calculate $M_{dyn}$. The SZ-to-dynamical mass ratio for those 297 PSZ2 clusters is $(1-B) = 0.80\pm0.04$ (stat) $\pm 0.05$ (sys), with only marginal evidence for a possible mass dependence of this factor. Our value is consistent with previous results in the literature, but presents a significantly smaller uncertainty due to the use of the largest sample size for this type of studies.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Understanding Anharmonic Effects on Hydrogen Desorption Characteristics of Mg$_n$H$_{2n}$ Nanoclusters by ab initio trained Deep Neural Network

Andrea Pedrielli, Paolo E. Trevisanutto, Lorenzo Monacelli, Giovanni Garberoglio, Nicola M. Pugno, Simone Taioli. Magnesium hydride (MgH$_2$) has been widely studied for effective hydrogen storage. However, its bulk desorption temperature (553 K) is deemed too high for practical applications. Besides doping, a strategy to decrease such reaction energy for releasing hydrogen is the use of MgH$_2$-based nanoparticles (NPs). Here, we investigate first the thermodynamic properties of Mg$_n$H$_{2n}$ NPs ($n<10$) from first-principles, in particular by assessing the anharmonic effects on the enthalpy, entropy and thermal expansion by means of the Stochastic Self Consistent Harmonic Approximation (SSCHA). The latter method goes beyond previous approaches, typically based on molecular mechanics and the quasi-harmonic approximation, allowing the ab initio calculation of the fully-anharmonic free energy. We find an almost linear dependence on temperature of the interatomic bond lengths - with a relative variation of few percent over 300K -, alongside with a bond distance decrease of the Mg-H bonds. In order to increase the size of NPs toward experiments of hydrogen desorption from MgH$_2$ we devise a computationally effective Machine Learning model trained to accurately determine the forces and total energies (i.e. the potential energy surfaces), integrating the latter with the SSCHA model to fully include the anharmonic effects. We find a significative decrease of the H-desorption temperature for sub-nanometric clusters Mg$_n$H$_{2n}$ with $n \leq 10$, with a non-negligible, although little effect due to anharmonicities (up to 10%).
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

3d $\mathcal{N}=3$ Generalized Giveon-Kutasov Duality

We generalize the Giveon-Kutasov duality for the 3d $\mathcal{N}=3$ $U(N)_{k,k+nN}$ Chern-Simons matter gauge theory with $F$ fundamental hypermultiplets by introducing $SU(N)$ and $U(1)$ Chern-Simons levels differently. We study the supersymmetric partition functions and the superconformal indices of the duality, which supports the validity of the duality proposal. From the duality, we can map out the low-energy phases: For example, confinement appears for $F+k-N=-n=1$ or $N=2F=k=-n=2$. For $F+k-N<0$, supersymmetry is spontaneously broken, which is in accord with the fact that the partition function vanishes. In some cases, the theory shows supersymmetry enhancement to 3d $\mathcal{N}=4$. For $k=0$, we comment on the magnetic description dual to the so-called ``ugly'' theory, where the usual decoupled sector is still interacting with others for $n \neq 0$. We argue that the $SU(N)_0$ ``ugly-good'' duality (which corresponds to the $n \rightarrow \infty$ limit in our setup) is closely related to the S-duality of the 4d $\mathcal{N}=2$ $SU(N)$ superconformal gauge theory with $2N$ fundamental hypermultiplets. By reducing the number of flavors via real masses, we suggest possible ways to flow to the ``bad'' theories.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Cross-sections of photoneutron reactions on $^{181}$Ta at $e_{\rm γmax}$ up to 95 MeV

The total bremsstrahlung flux-averaged cross-sections $\langle{\sigma(E_{\rm{\gamma max}})}\rangle$ for the photonuclear reactions $^{181}\rm{Ta}(\gamma,\textit{x}n; \textit{x} \leq 8)^{181-\textit{x}}\rm{Ta}$ have been measured in the range of end-point energies $E_{\rm \gamma max}$ up to 95 MeV. The experiments were performed with the beam from the NSC KIPT electron linear accelerator LUE-40 with the use of the activation and off-line $\gamma$-ray spectrometric technique. The calculation of average cross-sections was carried out using the cross-section values computed with the TALYS1.95 code for different level density models $LD$ 1-6. A comparison between the experimental total cross-sections $\langle{\sigma(E_{\rm{\gamma max}})}\rangle$ and the theoretical values has shown satisfactory agreement for the $^{181}\rm{Ta}(\gamma,\textit{x}n)$ reactions with the escape of 1-4, 6 and 7 neutrons. The closest agreement with the measured data is observed with the $LD$5 computation version, which represents the microscopic level density model taking into account Hilaire's combinatorial tables.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Uniform convergence for sequences of best L^{p} approximation

Let $f$ be a continuous monotone real function defined on a compact interval $[a,b]$ of the real line. Given a sequence of partitions of $[a,b]$, $% \Delta_n $, $\left\Vert {\Delta }_{n}\right\Vert \rightarrow 0$, and given $l\geq 0,m\geq 1$, let $\mathbf{S}_{m}^{l}(\Delta _{n}) $ be the space of all functions with the same monotonicity of $f$ that are $% \Delta_n$-piecewise polynomial of order $m$ and that belong to the smoothness class $C^{l}[a,b]$. In this paper we show that, for any $m\geq 2l+1$, $\bullet$ sequences of best $L^p$-approximation in $\mathbf{S}_{m}^{l}(\Delta _{n})$ converge uniformly to $f$ on any compact subinterval of $(a,b)$; $\bullet$ sequences of best $L^p$-approximation in $\mathbf{S}_{m}^{0}(\Delta _{n})$ converge uniformly to $f$ on the whole interval $[a,b] $.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

The role of the intercalated Cobalt in the electronic structure of Co$_{1/3}$NbS$_2$

Petar Popčević (1), Yuki Utsumi (1), Izabela Biało (2 and 3), Wojciech Tabis (2 and 3), Mateusz A. Gala (3), Marcin Rosmus (4 and 5), Jacek J. Kolodziej (4 and 5), Natalia Tomaszewska (4), Mariusz Grab (5), Helmuth Berger (6), Ivo Batistić (7), Neven Barišić (2 and 7), László Forró (6 and 8), Eduard Tutiš (1) ((1) Institute of Physics, Zagreb, Croatia, (2) Institute of Solid State Physics, TU Wien, Vienna, Austria, (3) AGH University of Science and Technology, Faculty of Physics and Applied Computer Science, Krakow, Poland (4) Solaris National synchrotron Radiation Centre, Jagiellonian University, Krakow, Poland (5) Faculty of Physics, Astronomy, and Applied Computer Science, Jagiellonian University, Krakow, Poland (6) Laboratory of Physics of Complex Matter, École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne, Lausanne, Switzerland (7) Department of Physics, Faculty of Science, University of Zagreb, Zagreb, Croatia (8) Stavropoulos Center for Complex Quantum Matter, University of Notre Dame, USA)
COMPUTER SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Improving the Robustness of Reinforcement Learning Policies with $\mathcal{L}_{1}$ Adaptive Control

A reinforcement learning (RL) control policy trained in a nominal environment could fail in a new/perturbed environment due to the existence of dynamic variations. For controlling systems with continuous state and action spaces, we propose an add-on approach to robustifying a pre-trained RLpolicy by augmenting it with an $\mathcal{L}_{1}$ adaptive controller ($ \mathcal{L}_{1}$AC). Leveraging the capability of an $\mathcal{L}_{1}$AC for fast estimation and active compensation of dynamic variations, the proposed approach can improve the robustness of an RL policy which is trained either in a simulator or in the real world without consideration of a broad class of dynamic variations. Numerical and real-world experiments empirically demonstrate the efficacy of the proposed approach in robustifying RL policies trained using both model-free and model-based methods. A video for the experiments on a real Pendubot setup is availableathttps://youtu.be/xgOB9vpyUgE.
ENGINEERING

