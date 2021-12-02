ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impact of bound states on non-thermal dark matter production

By Julian Bollig, Stefan Vogl
 5 days ago

We explore the impact of non-perturbative effects, namely Sommerfeld enhancement and bound state formation, on the cosmological production of non-thermal dark matter. For this purpose, we focus on a class of simplified models with t-channel...

Phys.org

Mysterious clouds could offer new clues on dark matter

The hunt for gravitational waves, ripples in space and time caused by major cosmic cataclysms, could help solve one of the Universe's other burning mysteries—boson clouds and whether they are a leading contender for dark matter. Researchers are using powerful instruments, like the advanced Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO), advanced...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The external field effect in cold dark matter models

In general relativity (GR), the internal dynamics of a self-gravitating system under free-fall in an external gravitational field should not depend on the external field strength. Recent work has claimed a statistical detection of an `external field effect' (EFE) using galaxy rotation curve data. We show that large uncertainties in rotation curve analyses and inaccuracies in published simulation-based external field estimates compromise the significance of the claimed EFE detection. We further show analytically that a qualitatively similar statistical signal is, in fact, expected in a $\Lambda$-cold dark matter ($\Lambda$CDM) universe without any violation of the strong equivalence principle. Rather, such a signal arises simply because of the inherent correlations between galaxy clustering strength and intrinsic galaxy properties. We explicitly demonstrate the effect in a baryonified mock catalog of a $\Lambda$CDM universe. Although the detection of an EFE-like signal is not, by itself, evidence for physics beyond GR, our work shows that the $\textit{sign}$ of the EFE-like correlation between the external field strength and the shape of the radial acceleration relation can be used to probe new physics: e.g., in MOND, the predicted sign is opposite to that in our $\Lambda$CDM mocks.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Model Characterization and Dark Matter in the Secluded $U(1)^\prime$ Model

We consider a class of $U(1)^\prime$-extended MSSM in which the $U(1)^{\prime}$ symmetry is broken by a vacuum expectation values (VEVs) of four MSSM singlet fields. While one singlet field interacts with the MSSM Higgs fields, three of them interact only with each other in forming a secluded sector. Assigning universal $U(1)^{\prime}$ charges for three families, the anomaly cancellation condition requires exotic fields which are assumed to be heavy and decoupled. We discuss a variety of $U(1)^{\prime}$ charge assignments and anomaly cancellation, $Z^{\prime}/Z$ hierarchy, neutralinos and charginos as well as the Higgs sector. We realize that the typical spectra involve two CP-odd Higgs bosons lighter than about 200 GeV and 600 GeV respectively, which are mostly formed by the MSSM singlet fields. If the relic density of dark matter is saturated only by a neutralino, compatible solutions predict LSP neutralinos formed by the MSSM singlet fields in the mass scales below about 600 GeV, while it is possible to realize MSSM neutralino LSP above these mass scales. We identify $A-$funnel solutions in the MSSM singlet LSP solutions. These solutions can also yield considerable scattering cross-sections through the Higgs portal such that they can be tested in the ongoing direct dark matter detection experiments.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Warm Dark Matter Constraints Using Milky-Way Satellite Observations and Subhalo Evolution Modeling

Warm dark matter (WDM) can potentially explain small-scale observations that currently challenge the cold dark matter (CDM) model, as warm particles suppress structure formation due to free-streaming effects. Observing small-scale matter distribution provides a valuable way to distinguish between CDM and WDM. In this work, we use observations from the Dark Energy Survey and PanSTARRS1, which observe 270 Milky-Way satellites after completeness corrections. We test WDM models by comparing the number of satellites in the Milky Way with predictions derived from the Semi-Analytical SubHalo Inference ModelIng (SASHIMI) code, which we develop based on the extended Press-Schechter formalism and subhalos' tidal evolution prescription. We robustly rule out WDM with masses lighter than 4.4 keV at 95% confidence level for the Milky-Way halo mass of $10^{12} M_\odot$. The limits are a weak function of the (yet uncertain) Milky-Way halo mass, and vary as $m_{\rm WDM}>3.6$-$5.1$ keV for $(0.6$-$2.0) \times 10^{12} M_\odot$. For the sterile neutrinos that form a subclass of WDM, we obtain the constraints of $m_{\nu_s}>11.6$ keV for the Milky-Way halo mass of $10^{12} M_{\odot}$. These results based on SASHIMI do not rely on any assumptions of galaxy formation physics or are not limited by numerical resolution. The models, therefore, offer a robust and fast way to constrain the WDM models. By applying a satellite forming condition, however, we can rule out the WDM mass lighter than 9.0 keV for the Milky-Way halo mass of $10^{12} M_\odot$.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Phonon dynamics and thermal conductivity of PtSe2 thin films: Impact of crystallinity and film thickness on heat dissipation

Alexandros El Sachat, Peng Xiao, Davide Donadio, Frédéric Bonell, Marianna Sledzinska, Alain Marty, Céline Vergnaud, Hervé Boukari, Matthieu Jamet, Guillermo Arregui, Zekun Chen, Francesc Alzina, Clivia M. Sotomayor Torres, Emigdio Chavez-Angel. We present a comparative investigation of the influence of crystallinity and film thickness on the acoustic and thermal properties...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Imprints of decaying dark matter on cosmic voids

The Standard Cosmological Model assumes that more than 85\% of matter is in the form of collisionless and pressureless dark matter. Unstable decaying dark matter has been proposed in the literature as an extension to the standard cold dark matter model. In this paper we investigate a scenario when dark matter decays and the resultant particle moves with respect to the dark matter. A covariant hydrodynamical model is developed in which the decay is modeled by the transfer of energy-momentum between two dark dust fluid components. We parameterise the model in terms of the decay rate $\Gamma$ and injection velocity $v_i$ of the resultant dark matter particles. We apply the framework to study the evolution of cosmic voids which are environments with low content of baryonic matter. Thus, unlike baryon-rich environments, voids provide an opportunity to measure dark matter signals that are less contaminated by complex baryonic processes. We find that the growth of S-type voids is modified by the dark matter decay, leading to imprints at the present day. This paper serves as a proof-of-concept that cosmic voids can be used to study dark mater physics. We argue that future cosmological observations of voids should focus on signs of reported features to either confirm or rule out the decaying dark matter scenario. Lack of presence of reported features could put constraints of the decay of dark matter in terms of $\Gamma > H_0^{-1}$ and $v_i<10$ km/s.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

On the Tidal Formation of Dark Matter Deficient Galaxies

Previous studies have shown that dark matter deficient galaxies (DMDG) such as NGC1052-DF2 (hereafter DF2) can result from tidal stripping. An important question, though, is whether such a stripping scenario can explain DF2's large specific frequency of globular clusters (GCs). After all, tidal stripping and shocking preferentially remove matter from the outskirts. We examine this using idealized, high-resolution simulations of a regular dark matter dominated galaxy that is accreted onto a massive halo. As long as the initial (pre-infall) dark matter halo of the satellite is cored, which is consistent with predictions of cosmological, hydrodynamical simulations, the tidal remnant can be made to resemble DF2 in all its properties, including its GC population. The required orbit has a peri-centre at the 8.3 percentile of the distribution for subhaloes at infall, and thus is not particularly extreme. On this orbit the satellite loses 98.5 (30) percent of its original dark matter (stellar) mass, and thus evolves into a DMDG. The fraction of GCs that is stripped off depends on the initial radial distribution. If, at infall, the median projected radius of the GC population is roughly two times that of the stars, consistent with observations of isolated galaxies, only $\sim 20$ percent of the GCs are stripped off. This is less than for the stars, which is due to dynamical friction counteracting the tidal stirring. We predict that, if indeed DF2 was crafted by strong tides, its stellar outskirts should have a very shallow metallicity gradient.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Two models unifying warm inflation with dark matter and dark energy

Two models that unify warm inflation with dark matter and dark energy are proposed. In the models, a single scalar field is responsible for the early expansion of the universe through the process of dissipative warm inflation and then acts as both dark matter and dark energy in subsequent stages. The first model is based on a noncanonical field with the Lagrangian density $\mathcal{L}=F(X)-V(\phi)$, where the potential is dominant at the slow-roll inflationary epoch and negligible in subsequent stages. The second model takes advantage of a $k$-essence Lagrangian density having the coupled form $\mathcal{L}=F(X)V(\phi)$. For both models, equations of the evolution for the fields and observational constraints are presented, and an evolution law describing how the energy density $\rho$ and state parameter $w$ scale with the scale factor $a$ is obtained.
BUSINESS
arxiv.org

Direct Detection Constraints on Blazar-Boosted Dark Matter

We explore the possibility that relativistic protons in the extremely powerful jets of blazars may boost via elastic collisions the dark matter particles in the surroundings of the source to high energies. We concentrate on two sample blazars, TXS 0506+056 - towards which IceCube recently reported evidence for a high-energy neutrino flux - and BL Lacertae, a representative nearby blazar. We find that the dark matter flux at Earth induced by these sources may be sizeable, larger than the flux associated with the analogous process of DM boosted by galactic cosmic rays, and relevant to access direct detection for dark matter particle masses lighter than 1 GeV. From the null detection of a signal by XENON1T, MiniBooNE, and Borexino, we derive limits on dark matter-nucleus spin-independent and spin-dependent cross sections which, depending on the modelization of the source, improve on other currently available bounds for light DM candidates of one up to five orders of magnitude.
ASTRONOMY
APS Physics

Dark Matter Hunter

XinRan Liu develops technology for dark matter detectors, which he hopes will soon be spotting these mysterious particles. XinRan Liu calls his career in dark matter physics a “happy accident.” As he was about to apply for graduate school studies in nuclear fusion—a topic he was excited about exploring for its potential to create green energy—Liu noticed that his CV contained a long list of particle-physics-related skills and experience rather than nuclear physics ones. At the last minute, he decided to switch fields. Instead of pursuing nuclear fusion, he chose a path in experimental particle physics, working as a Ph.D. student on the neutrinoless double-beta decay detector for SuperNEMO, an experiment that is searching for possible evidence that neutrinos are their own antiparticles (see Viewpoint: The Hunt for No Neutrinos).
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Error Bounds for a Matrix-Vector Product Approximation with Deep ReLU Neural Networks

Among the several paradigms of artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning (ML), a remarkably successful paradigm is deep learning. Deep learning's phenomenal success has been hoped to be interpreted via fundamental research on the theory of deep learning. Accordingly, applied research on deep learning has spurred the theory of deep learning-oriented depth and breadth of developments. Inspired by such developments, we pose these fundamental questions: can we accurately approximate an arbitrary matrix-vector product using deep rectified linear unit (ReLU) feedforward neural networks (FNNs)? If so, can we bound the resulting approximation error? In light of these questions, we derive error bounds in Lebesgue and Sobolev norms that comprise our developed deep approximation theory. Guided by this theory, we have successfully trained deep ReLU FNNs whose test results justify our developed theory. The developed theory is also applicable for guiding and easing the training of teacher deep ReLU FNNs in view of the emerging teacher-student AI or ML paradigms that are essential for solving several AI or ML problems in wireless communications and signal processing; network science and graph signal processing; and network neuroscience and brain physics.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Constraints on the fermionic dark matter from observations of neutron stars

We study an impact of asymmetric fermionic dark matter on neutron star properties, including tidal deformability, mass, radius, etc. We present the conditions at which dark matter particles tend to form a compact structure in a core of the star or create an extended halo around it. We show that compact core of dark matter leads to a decrease of the total gravitational mass and tidal deformability compared to a pure baryonic star, while presence of a dark matter halo increases those observable quantities. By imposing an existing astrophysical and gravitational wave constraints set by LIGO/Virgo Collaboration together with the recent results on the spatial distribution of dark matter in the Milky Way we determine a new upper limit on the mass and fraction of dark matter particles inside compact stars. Furthermore, we show that the formation of an extended halo around a NS is incompatible with the GW170817 tidal deformability constraint.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Effects on the local dark matter distribution due to the Large Magellanic Cloud

Katelin Donaldson (1), Michael S. Petersen (2), Jorge Peñarrubia (1) ((1) University of Edinburgh, (2) Institut d'Astrophysique de Paris) We study the local dark matter distribution in two models for the Milky Way (MW)-Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC) interaction. The effect of the LMC on the local dark matter distribution is dependent on the evolution of the MW-LMC system, such that a static model is insufficient to accurately model the dark matter velocity distribution in the solar neighbourhood. An evolved model boosts local LMC dark matter particle velocities by nearly 50\%, to a median value of $\approx750$km/s. MW dark matter particles also experience a velocity boost, which we identify as being caused by reflex motion owing to the infall of the LMC. We study the implications of LMC particles in the solar neighbourhood for dark matter detection experiments. Specifically, the directionality of LMC particles is distinguishable from the MW particles, with a difference in the apparent origin centroid location between the MW and LMC particles of $26\pm6 ^\circ$. This unique identifier, along with their high velocities, can be utilised by directional detectors to search for dark matter particles originating in the LMC.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Hot New Early Dark Energy: Towards a Unified Dark Sector of Neutrinos, Dark Energy and Dark Matter

We propose that a first-order phase transition of a sub-eV scalar field in the dark sector, triggered by the decreasing temperature as the universe expands, can simultaneously relieve the Hubble tension and explain neutrino masses. Here, the supercooled vacuum of the scalar field gives rise to a sizable fraction of an early dark energy component that boosts the expansion before recombination and subsequently decays. The neutrino masses are generated through the inverse seesaw mechanism by making a set of sterile Majorana fermions massive when the scalar field picks up its vacuum expectation value. We embed this low-energy theory in a larger gauge group that is partially broken above the TeV scale. This novel theory, which could even be motivated independently of the Hubble tension, completes the high-energy corner of the inverse seesaw mechanism and explains the mass of a dark matter candidate that can be produced through gravitational interactions at high energies. An approximate global lepton symmetry that is spontaneously broken during the low-energy phase transition protects the neutrino masses against loop corrections.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

No need for dark matter: resolved kinematics of the ultra-diffuse galaxy AGC 114905

Pavel E. Mancera Piña, Filippo Fraternali, Tom Oosterloo, Elizabeth A. K. Adams, Kyle A. Oman, Lukas Leisman. We present new HI interferometric observations of the gas-rich ultra-diffuse galaxy AGC 114905, which previous work, based on low-resolution data, identified as an outlier of the baryonic Tully-Fisher relation. The new observations, at a spatial resolution $\sim 2.5$ times higher than before, reveal a regular HI disc rotating at about 23 km/s. Our kinematic parameters, recovered with a robust 3D kinematic modelling fitting technique, show that the flat part of the rotation curve is reached. Intriguingly, the rotation curve can be explained almost entirely by the baryonic mass distribution alone. We show that a standard cold dark matter halo that follows the concentration-halo mass relation fails to reproduce the amplitude of the rotation curve by a large margin. Only a halo with an extremely (and arguably unfeasible) low concentration reaches agreement with the data. We also find that the rotation curve of AGC 114905 deviates strongly from the predictions of Modified Newtonian dynamics. The inclination of the galaxy, which is measured independently from our modelling, remains the largest uncertainty in our analysis, but the associated errors are not large enough to reconcile the galaxy with the expectations of cold dark matter or Modified Newtonian dynamics.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Saha equilibrium for metastable bound states and dark matter freeze-out

The formation and decay of metastable bound states can significantly decrease the thermal-relic dark matter density, particularly for dark matter masses around and above the TeV scale. Incorporating bound-state effects in the dark matter thermal decoupling requires in principle a set of coupled Boltzmann equations for the bound and unbound species. However, decaying bound states attain and remain in a quasi-steady state. Here we prove in generality that this reduces the coupled system into a single Boltzmann equation of the standard form, with an effective cross-section that describes the interplay among bound-state formation, ionisation, transitions and decays. We derive a closed-form expression for the effective cross-section for an arbitrary number of bound states, and show that bound-to-bound transitions can only increase it. Excited bound levels may thus decrease the dark matter density more significantly than otherwise estimated. Our results generalise the Saha ionisation equilibrium to metastable bound states, potentially with applications beyond the dark matter thermal decoupling.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Mixed-state entanglement and information recovery in thermalized states and evaporating black holes

We study the universal behavior of quantum information-theoretic quantities in thermalized isolated quantum many-body systems and evaporating black holes. In particular, we study a genuine mixed-state entanglement measure called the logarithmic negativity, other correlation measures including the Renyi negativities and the mutual information, and a signature of multipartite entanglement called the reflected entropy. We also probe the feasibility of recovering quantum information from subsystems of a thermalized quantum many-body system or from the radiation of an evaporating black hole, using quantities such as relative entropy and Petz map fidelity. A recently developed technique called the equilibrium approximation allows us to probe these quantities at finite temperature. We find striking qualitative differences from the infinite temperature case, which has been the topic of previous studies using Haar-random states. In particular, we find regimes where the logarithmic negativity is extensive but the mutual information is sub-extensive, indicating a large amount of undistillable, bound entanglement in thermalized states. For evaporating black holes at finite temperature, both the logarithmic negativity and the Petz map fidelity reveal an important new time scale $t_b$, which is earlier than the Page time $t_p$ by a finite fraction of the total evaporation time. We find that $t_b$, as opposed to $t_p$, is the time scale at which quantum entanglement between different parts of the radiation becomes extensive, and the fidelity of information recovery for a large diary thrown into the black hole starts to grow.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Pairwise scattering and bound states of spherical microorganisms

The dynamic interactions between pairs of swimming microorganisms underpin the collective behaviour of larger suspensions, but accurately calculating pairwise collisions has typically required the use of numerical simulations in which hydrodynamic interactions are fully resolved. In this paper, we utilise analytical expressions for forces and torques acting on two closely separated spherical squirmers -- accurate to second order in the ratio of cell-cell spacing to squirmer radius -- in order to calculate their scattering dynamics. Attention is limited to squirmers whose orientation vectors lie in the same plane. We characterise the outgoing angles of pairs of bottom-heavy squirmers in terms of their incoming angles, the squirmer parameter $\beta$, and the strength of the external gravitational field, discovering transient scattering, stationary bound states, pairwise swimming motion, and circular orbits. These results compare well with full numerical solutions obtained using boundary element methods, highlighting the utility of lubrication theory. We expect these results will be useful for the foundations of mesoscale continuum models for suspensions of spherical microorganisms.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Reconstructing dark matter distribution with peculiar velocities: Bayesian forward modelling with corrections for inhomogeneous Malmquist bias

We present a forward-modelled velocity field reconstruction algorithm that performs the reconstruction of the mass density field using only peculiar velocity data. Our method consistently accounts for the inhomogeneous Malmquist bias using analytic integration along the line-of-sight. By testing our method on a simulation, we show that our method gives an unbiased reconstruction of the velocity field. We show that not accounting for the inhomogeneous Malmquist bias can lead to significant biases in the forward-modelled reconstructions. We applied our method to a peculiar velocity data set consisting of the SFI++ and 2MTF Tully-Fisher catalogues and the A2 supernovae compilation, thus obtaining a novel velocity reconstruction in the local Universe. Our velocity reconstructions have a cosmological power spectrum consistent with the theoretical expectation. Furthermore, we obtain a full description of the uncertainties on reconstruction through samples of the posterior distribution. We validate our velocity reconstruction of the local Universe by comparing it to an independent reconstruction using the 2M++ galaxy catalogue, obtaining good agreement between the two reconstructions. Using Bayesian model comparison, we find that our velocity model performs better than the adaptive kernel smoothed velocity with the same peculiar velocity data. However, our velocity model does not perform as well as the velocity reconstruction from the 2M++ galaxy catalogue, due to the sparse and noisy nature of the peculiar velocity tracer samples. The method presented here provides a way to include peculiar velocity data in initial condition reconstruction frameworks.
SCIENCE

