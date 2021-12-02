ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Discovery of HCCCO and C5O in TMC-1 with the QUIJOTE line survey

By J. Cernicharo, M. Agundez, C. Cabezas, B. Tercero, N. Marcelino, R. Fuentetaja, J.R. Pardo, P. de Vicente
 5 days ago

We report on the detection, for the first time in space, of the radical HCCCO and of pentacarbon monoxide, C5O. The derived column densities are (1.6+/-0.2)e11 cm-2 and (1.5+/-0.2)e10 cm-2, respectively. We have also analysed the data for all the molecular species of the families HCnO and CnO within our QUIJOTE...

A VLT/FLAMES survey for massive binaries in Westerlund 1: VIII. Binary Systems and Orbital Parameters

The galactic cluster Westerlund 1 contains a rich population of evolved, massive stars, and a high binary fraction has been inferred from previous multiwavelength observations. We use multi-epoch spectroscopy of a large sample of early-type stars to identify new binaries and binary candidates in the cluster. VLT/FLAMES was used to obtain spectra of ~100 OB stars over a 14-month baseline in 2008 and 2009, supplemented with follow-up observations in 2011 and 2013, and we identify 20 new OB I--III binaries, a WN9h binary, and a WC9d binary, greatly increasing the number of directly confirmed binary systems in Westerlund 1, while 12 O9--9.5 Iab--III stars are identified as candidate binaries. The 173.9 day SB1 W1030 represents the first longer-period system identified in the cluster, while the determination of a 53.95 day period for W44/L makes it the first Wolf-Rayet binary in Westerlund 1 with a confirmed orbital period greater than ten days. Our results suggest the binary fraction in the OB population is at least 40%, and may be significantly higher. (Abridged)
ASTRONOMY
KAgoshima Galactic Object survey with Nobeyama 45-metre telescope by Mapping in Ammonia lines (KAGONMA): Star formation feedback on dense molecular gas in the W33 complex

Takeru Murase, Toshihiro Handa, Yushi Hirata, Toshihiro Omodaka, Makoto Nakano, Kazuyoshi Sunada, Yoshito Shimajiri, Junya Nishi. We present the results of NH3 (1,1), (2,2) and (3,3) and H2O maser simultaneous mapping observations toward the high-mass star-forming region W33 with the Nobeyama 45-m radio telescope. W33 has six dust clumps and one of which, W33 Main, is associated with a compact HII region. To investigate star-forming feedback activity on its surroundings, the spatial distribution of the physical parameters was established. The distribution of the rotational temperature shows a systematic change from west to east in our observed region. The high-temperature region obtained in the region near W33 Main is consistent with interaction between the compact HII region and the periphery molecular gas. The size of the interaction area is estimated to be approximately 1.25 pc. NH3 absorption features are detected toward the centre of the HII region. Interestingly, the absorption feature was detected only in the NH3 (1,1) and (2,2) transitions, with no absorption feature seen in the (3,3) transition. These complex profiles in NH3 are difficult to explain by a simple model and may suggest that the gas distribution around the HII region is highly complicated.
ASTRONOMY
Astronomers Have Discovered Why The Solar System Might Be Shaped Like a Croissant

The Solar System exists in a bubble. Wind and radiation from the Sun stream outwards, pushing out into interstellar space. This creates a boundary of solar influence, within which the objects in the Solar System are sheltered from powerful cosmic radiation. It's called the heliosphere, and understanding how it works is an important part of understanding our Solar System, and perhaps even how we, and all life on Earth, are able to be here. "How is this relevant for society? The bubble that surrounds us, produced by the Sun, offers protection from galactic cosmic rays, and the shape of it can affect how...
ASTRONOMY
Navigating stellar wobbles for imaging with the solar gravitational lens

The solar gravitational lens (SGL) offers unique capabilities for high-resolution imaging of faint, distant objects, such as exoplanets. In the near future, a spacecraft carrying a meter-class telescope with a solar coronagraph would be placed in the focal region of the SGL. That region begins at ~547 astronomical units from the Sun and occupies the vicinity of the target-specific primary optical axis - the line that connects the center of the target and that of the Sun. This axis undergoes complex motion as the exoplanet orbits its host star, as that star moves with respect to the Sun, and even as the Sun itself moves with respect to the solar system's barycenter due to the gravitational pull of planets in our solar system. An image of an extended object is projected by the SGL into an image plane and moves within that plane, responding to the motion of the optical axis. To sample the image, a telescope must follow the projection with precise knowledge of its own position with respect to the image. We consider the dominant motions that determine the position of the focal line as a function of time. We evaluate the needed navigational capability for the telescope to conduct a multiyear exoplanet imaging mission. We show that even in a rather conservative case, when an Earth-like exoplanet is in our stellar neighborhood at $\sim10$ light years, the motion of the image is characterized by a small total acceleration $\sim 6.1\,\mu {\rm m/s}^2$ that is driven primarily by the orbital motion of the exoplanet and by the reflex motion of our Sun. We discuss how the amplified light of the host star allows establishing a local reference frame thus relaxing navigational requirements. We conclude that the required navigation in the SGL's focal region, although complex, can be accurately modeled and a $\sim 10$-year imaging mission is achievable with the already available propulsion technology.
ASTRONOMY
A Comparison of Multi-Phase Magnetic Field Tracers in a High-Galactic Latitude Region of the Filamentary Interstellar Medium

J. L. Campbell, S. E. Clark, B. M. Gaensler, A. Marchal, C. L. Van Eck, A. A. Deshpande, S. J. George, S. J. Gibson, R. Ricci, J. M. Stil, A. R. Taylor. Understanding how the Galactic magnetic field threads the multi-phase interstellar medium (ISM) remains a considerable challenge, as different magnetic field tracers probe dissimilar phases and field components. We search for evidence of a common magnetic field shared between the ionized and neutral ISM by comparing 1.4 GHz radio continuum polarization and HI line emission from the Galactic Arecibo L-Band Feed Array Continuum Transit Survey (GALFACTS) and Galactic Arecibo L-Band Feed Array HI (GALFA-HI) survey, respectively. We compute the polarization gradient of the continuum emission and search for associations with diffuse/translucent HI structures. The polarization gradient is sensitive to changes in the integrated product of the thermal electron density and line-of-sight field strength ($B_\parallel$) in warm ionized gas, while narrow HI structures highlight the plane-of-sky field orientation in cold neutral gas. We identified one region in the high-Galactic latitude Arecibo sky, G216+26 centered on $(\ell,b)\sim(216°,+26°)$, containing filaments in the polarization gradient that are aligned with narrow HI structures roughly parallel to the Galactic plane. We present a comparison of multi-phase observations and magnetic field tracers of this region, demonstrating that the warm ionized and cold neutral media are connected likely via a common magnetic field. We quantify the physical properties of a polarization gradient filament associated with H$\alpha$ emission, measuring a line-of-sight field strength $B_\parallel=6{\pm}4 \mu$G and a plasma beta $\beta=2.1^{+3.1}_{-2.1}$. We discuss the lack of widespread multi-phase magnetic field alignments and consider whether this region is associated with a short-timescale or physically rare phenomenon. This work highlights the utility of multi-tracer analyses for understanding the magnetized ISM.
ASTRONOMY
Sizes of Lensed Lower-luminosity z=4-8 Galaxies from the Hubble Frontier Field Program

We constrain the rest-UV size-luminosity relation for star-forming galaxies at z~4 and z~6, 7, and 8 identified behind clusters from the Hubble Frontier Fields (HFF) program. The size-luminosity relation is key to deriving accurate luminosity functions (LF) for faint galaxies. Making use of the latest lensing models and full data set for these clusters, lensing-corrected sizes and luminosities are derived for 68 z~4, 184 z~6, 93 z~7, and 53 z~8 galaxies. We show that size measurements can be reliably measured up to linear magnifications of 30x, where the lensing models are well calibrated. The sizes we measure span a >1-dex range, from <50 pc to >~500 pc. Uncertainties are based on both the formal fit errors and systematic differences between the public lensing models. These uncertainties range from ~20 pc for the smallest sources to 50 pc for the largest. Using a forward-modeling procedure to model the impact of incompleteness and magnification uncertainties, we characterize the size-luminosity relation at both z~4 and z~6-8. We find that the source sizes of star-forming galaxies at z~4 and z~6-8 scale with luminosity L as L^{0.54\pm0.08} and L^{0.40+/-0.04}, respectively, such that lower luminosity (>~-18 mag) galaxies are smaller than expected from extrapolating the size-luminosity relation at high luminosities (<~-18 mag). The new evidence for a steeper size-luminosity relation (3 sigma) adds to earlier evidence for small sizes based on the prevalence of highly magnified galaxies in high shear regions, theoretical arguments against upturns in the LFs, and other independent determinations of the size-luminosity relation from the HFF clusters.
ASTRONOMY
ARAPUCA, light trapping device for the DUNE experiment

The Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE) will be the first mega-science program on the US soil and will shade light on some of the open questions in neutrino physics. The experiment foresees the realization of an intense neutrino beam at Fermilab (Chicago - USA), of a near detector to monitor the beam and a far detector installed in the Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF), 1300 km far away. Four 10 kt Liquid Argon Time Projection Chambers (LArTPC) will compose the 40 kt far detector modules to perform the precise measurements required for DUNE. The experimental technique uses charge and light signal from ionizing radiations in liquid argon to fully reconstruct neutrino interactions with excellent spatial resolution, calorimetric measurements and particle identification.
SCIENCE
A material view on extrinsic magnetic domain wall pinning in cylindrical CoNi nanowires

M. Schøbitz, O. Novotny, B. Trapp, S. Bochmann, L. Cagnon, C. Thirion, A. Massebœuf, E. Mossang, O. Fruchart, J. Bachmann. Speed and reliability of magnetic domain wall (DW) motion are key parameters that must be controlled to realize the full potential of DW-based magnetic devices for logic and memory applications. A major hindrance to this is extrinsic DW pinning at specific sites related to shape and material defects, which may be present even if the sample synthesis is well controlled. Understanding the origin of DW pinning and reducing it is especially desirable in electrochemically-deposited cylindrical magnetic nanowires (NWs), for which measurements of the fascinating physics predicted by theoretical computation have been inhibited by significant pinning. We experimentally investigate DW pinning in Co$_x$Ni$_{100-x}$ NWs, by applying quasistatic magnetic fields. Wire compositions were varied with $x=20,30,40$, while the microstructure was changed by annealing or varying the pH of the electrolyte for deposition. We conclude that pinning due to grain boundaries is the dominant mechanism, decreasing inversely with both the spontaneous magnetization and grain size. Second-order effects include inhomogeneities in lattice strain and the residual magnetocrystalline anisotropy. Surface roughness, dislocations and impurities are not expected to play a significant role in DW pinning in these wire samples.
PHYSICS
Masses of White Dwarf Binary Companions to Type Ia Supernovae Measured from Runaway Velocities

The recently proposed "dynamically driven double-degenerate double-detonation" (D6) scenario posits that Type Ia supernovae (SNe) may occur during dynamically unstable mass transfer between two white dwarfs (WDs) in a binary. This scenario predicts that the donor WD may then survive the explosion and be released as a hypervelocity runaway, opening up the exciting possibility of identifying remnant stars from D6 SNe and using them to study the physics of detonations that produce Type Ia SNe. Three candidate D6 runaway objects have been identified in Gaia data. The observable runaway velocity of these remnant objects represents their orbital speed at the time of SN detonation. The orbital dynamics and Roche lobe geometry required in the D6 scenario place specific constraints on the radius and mass of the donor WD that becomes the hypervelocity runaway. In this letter, we calculate the radii required for D6 donor WDs as a function of the runaway velocity. Using mass-radius relations for WDs, we then constrain the masses of the donor stars as well. With measured velocities for each of the three D6 candidate objects based on Gaia EDR3, this work provides a new probe of the masses and mass ratios in WD binary systems that produce SN detonations and hypervelocity runaways.
ASTRONOMY
Deciphering the nature of temperature-induced structural phases of MAPbBr3 by ab initio molecular dynamics

We present an \textit{ab initio} molecular dynamics study of the temperature-induced structural phases of methylammonium lead bromide. We confirm that, the low-temperature phase is not ferroelectric and rule out the existence of any overall polarization at 40, 180, and 300 K arising from the motion of the individual sub-lattices. Our simulations at the room temperature resulted in a cubic \textit{Pm-3m} phase with no discrenible local orthorhombic distortions. We trace the origin of possible octahedral distortions to an octahedral scissoring mode which nevertheless is ineffective in stabilising these distortions at room temperature. The predicted timescales of methylammonium motion agree very well with experimental estimates establishing dynamic disordering of the molecular dipoles over several orientational minima at room temperature. We also identify the key modes of the inorganic and organic sub-lattices that are coupled at all temperatures mainly through the N-H$\cdots$Br hydrogen-bonds. Estimated lifetimes of the H-bonds are in good agreement with the timescales of methylammonium dynamics indicating a strong connection between these two aspects of organic inorganic hybrid perovskites.
CHEMISTRY
Eccentric debris disc morphologies I: exploring the origin of apocentre and pericentre glows in face-on debris discs

The location of surface brightness maxima (e.g. apocentre and pericentre glow) in eccentric debris discs are often used to infer the underlying orbits of the dust and planetesimals that comprise the disc. However, there is a misconception that eccentric discs have higher surface densities at apocentre and thus necessarily exhibit apocentre glow at long wavelengths. This arises from the expectation that the slower velocities at apocentre lead to a "pile up'" of dust, which fails to account for the greater area over which dust is spread at apocentre. Instead we show with theory and by modelling three different regimes that the morphology and surface brightness distributions of face-on debris discs are strongly dependent on their eccentricity profile (i.e. whether this is constant, rising or falling with distance). We demonstrate that at shorter wavelengths the classical pericentre glow effect remains true, whereas at longer wavelengths discs can either demonstrate apocentre glow or pericentre glow. We additionally show that at long wavelengths the same disc morphology can produce either apocentre glow or pericentre glow depending on the observational resolution. Finally, we show that the classical approach of interpreting eccentric debris discs using line densities is only valid under an extremely limited set of circumstances, which are unlikely to be met as debris disc observations become increasingly better resolved.
ASTRONOMY
A systematic study of super-Eddington envelopes in massive stars

Proximity to the Eddington luminosity has been attributed as the cause of several observed effects in massive stars. Computationally, if the luminosity carried through radiation exceeds the local Eddington luminosity in the low-density envelopes of massive stars, it can result in numerical difficulties, inhibiting further computation of stellar models. This problem is exacerbated by the fact that very few massive stars are observed beyond the Humphreys-Davidson limit, the same region in the Hertzsprung-Russell diagram where the aforementioned numerical issues relating to the Eddington luminosity occur in stellar models. Thus 1D stellar evolution codes have to use pragmatic solutions to evolve massive stars through this computationally difficult phase. In this work, we quantify the impact of these solutions on the evolutionary properties of massive stars. Using the stellar evolution code MESA with commonly used input parameters for massive stellar models, we compute the evolution of stars in the initial mass range of 10-110 M$_\odot$ at one-tenth of solar metallicity. We find that numerical difficulties in stellar models with initial masses greater than or equal to 30 M$_\odot$ cause these models to fail before the end of core helium burning. Recomputing these models using the same physical inputs but three different numerical methods to treat the numerical instability, we find that the maximum radial expansion achieved by stars can vary by up to 2000 R$_\odot$ while the remnant mass of the stars can vary by up to 14 M$_\odot$ between the sets. These differences can have implications on studies such as binary population synthesis.
ASTRONOMY
Ring DNA confers enhanced bulk elasticity and restricted macromolecular diffusion in DNA-dextran blends

Polymer architecture plays critical roles in both bulk rheological properties and microscale macromolecular dynamics in entangled polymer solutions and blends. Ring polymers, in particular, have been the topic of much debate due to the inability of the celebrated reptation model to capture their experimentally observed dynamics. Further, correlating the bulk behavior to the underlying macromolecular dynamics remains a challenge. Macrorheology, microrheology and molecular tracking are powerful methods to determine dynamics of entangled polymers across scales, yet these measurements are typically carried out on different samples under different conditions, preventing direct coupling. Here, we address these issues by both performing macrorheology and imaging fluorescent-labeled DNA molecules in entangled solutions of ring and linear DNA as well as their blends with varying fractions of dextran. Importantly, our different measurements are carried out on the same samples under the same conditions. Our measured bulk viscoelastic moduli show that blending viscoelastic DNA solutions with viscous dextran solutions leads to emergent enhanced elasticity for linear DNA, but this enhanced elastic plateau is still weaker than that for blends with ring DNA. Our differential dynamic microscopy (DDM) and single-molecule tracking analyses corroborate our rheological measurements, revealing nearly halted motion of ring DNA in blends comprising 75% DNA and 25% dextran, and slowing of linear DNA transport in blends compared to solutions of DNA or dextran alone. We argue that threading of ring DNA likely plays a key role in our intriguing results.
CHEMISTRY
Electronic structure effects in the electron bremsstrahlung from heavy ions

M. E. Groshev (1), V. A. Zaytsev (1), V. A. Yerokhin (2), P.-M. Hillenbrand (3 and 4), Yu. A. Litvinov (3), V. M. Shabaev (1) ((1) Department of Physics, St. Petersburg State University, (2) Center for Advanced Studies, Peter the Great St. Petersburg, (3) GSI Helmholtzzentrum für Schwerionenforschung, (4) Institut für Kernphysik, Goethe-Universität)
PHYSICS
Density dependence of the excitation gaps in an undoped Si/SiGe double-quantum-well heterostructure

We report low-temperature magneto-transport measurements of an undoped Si/SiGe asymmetric double quantum well heterostructure. The density in both layers is tuned independently utilizing a top and a bottom gate, allowing the investigation of quantum wells at both imbalanced and matched densities. Integer quantum Hall states at total filling factor $\nu_{\text{T}} = 1$ and $\nu_{\text{T}} = 2$ are observed in both density regimes, and the evolution of their excitation gaps is reported as a function of density. The $\nu_{\text{T}} = 1$ gap evolution departs from the behavior generally observed for valley splitting in the single layer regime. Furthermore, by comparing the $\nu_{\text{T}} = 2$ gap to the single particle tunneling energy, $\Delta_{\text{SAS}}$, obtained from Schrödinger-Poisson (SP) simulations, evidence for the onset of spontaneous inter-layer coherence (SIC) is observed for a relative filling fraction imbalance smaller than ${\sim}50\%$
SCIENCE
Atmospheric Density Model Optimization and Spacecraft Orbit Prediction Improvements Based on Q-Sat Orbit Data

Atmospheric drag calculation error greatly reduce the low-earth orbit spacecraft trajectory prediction fidelity. To solve the issue, the "correction - prediction" strategy is usually employed. In the method, one parameter is fixed and other parameters are revised by inverting spacecraft orbit data. However, based on a single spacecraft data, the strategy usually performs poorly as parameters in drag force calculation are coupled with each other, which result in convoluted errors. A gravity field recovery and atmospheric density detection satellite, Q-Sat, developed by xxxxx Lab at xxx University, is launched on August 6th, 2020. The satellite is designed to be spherical for a constant drag coefficient regardless of its attitude. An orbit prediction method for low-earth orbit spacecraft with employment of Q-Sat data is proposed in present paper for decoupling atmospheric density and drag coefficient identification. For the first step, by using a dynamic approach-based inversion, several empirical atmospheric density models are revised based on Q-Sat orbit data. Depending on the performs, one of the revised atmospheric density model would be selected for the next step in which the same inversion is employed for drag coefficient identification for a low-earth orbit operating spacecraft whose orbit needs to be predicted. Finally, orbit prediction is conducted by extrapolation with the dynamic parameters in the previous steps. Tests are carried out with the proposed method by using a GOCE satellite 15-day continuous orbit data. Compared with legacy "correction - prediction" method in which only GOCE data is employed, the accuracy of the 24-hour orbit prediction is improved by about 171m the highest for the proposed method. 14-day averaged 24-hour prediction precision is elevated by approximately 70m.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Selective transport of water molecules through interlayer spaces in graphite

Interlayer space in graphite is impermeable to ions and molecules, including protons. Its controlled expansion would find several applications in desalination, gas purification, high-density batteries, etc. In the past, metal intercalation has been used to modify graphitic interlayer spaces; however, resultant intercalation compounds are unstable in water. Here, we successfully expanded graphite interlayer spaces by intercalating aqueous KCl ions electrochemically. The water conductivity shows several orders of enhancement when compared to unintercalated graphite. Water evaporation experiments further confirm the high permeation rate. There is weak ion permeation through interlayer spaces, up to the highest chloride concentration of 1 M, an indication of sterically limited transport. In these very few transported ions, we observe hydration energy-dependent selectivity between salt ions. These strongly suggest a soft ball model of steric exclusion, which is rarely reported. Our spectroscopy studies provide clear evidence for cation-{\pi} interactions, though weak anion-{\pi} interactions were also detectable. These findings improve our understanding of molecular and ionic transport at the atomic scale.
CHEMISTRY
Dynamical mean field theory of moiré bilayer transition metal dichalcogenides: phase diagram, resistivity, and quantum criticality

We present a comprehensive dynamical mean field study of the moiré Hubbard model, which is believed to represent the physics of moiré bilayer transition metal dichalcogenides. In these materials, important aspects of the band structure including the bandwidth and the order and location of van Hove singularities can be tuned by varying the interlayer potential. We present a magnetic and metal-insulator phase diagram and a detailed study of the dependence of the resistivity on temperature, band filling and interlayer potential. We find that transport displays Fermi liquid, strange metal and quantum critical behaviors in distinct regions of the phase diagram. We show how magnetic order affects the resistivity. Our results elucidate the physics of the correlated states and the metal-insulator continuous transition recently observed in twisted homobilayer WSe$_2$ and heterobilayer MoTe$_2$/WSe$_2$ experiments.
PHYSICS
Constraint on Lorentz symmetry breaking in Einstein-bumblebee theory by quasi-periodic oscillations

We have studied quasi-periodic oscillations frequencies in a rotating black hole in Einstein-bumblebee gravity by relativistic precession model. We find that in the case with non-zero spin parameter both of the periastron and nodal precession frequencies increase with the Lorentz symmetry breaking parameter, but the azimuthal frequency decreases. In the non-rotating black hole case, the nodal precession frequency disappears for arbitrary Lorentz symmetry breaking parameter. With the observation data of GRO J1655-40, we constrain the parameters of the rotating black hole in Einstein-bumblebee gravity, and find that the Lorentz symmetry breaking parameter is negative in the range of $3 \sigma$. The negative breaking parameter, comparing with the usual Kerr black hole, leads to that the rotating black hole in Einstein-bumblebee gravity owns the higher Hawking temperature and the stronger Hawking radiation, but the lower possibility of exacting energy by Penrose process.
SCIENCE
On the questions of asymptotic recoverability of information and subsystems in quantum gravity

A longstanding question in quantum gravity regards the localization of quantum information; one way to formulate this question is to ask how subsystems can be defined in quantum-gravitational systems. The gauge symmetry and necessity of solving the constraints appear to imply that the answers to this question here are different than in finite quantum systems, or in local quantum field theory. Specifically, the constraints can be solved by providing a "gravitational dressing" for the underlying field-theory operators, but this modifies their locality properties. It has been argued that holography itself may be explained through this role of the gauge symmetry and constraints, at the nonperturbative level, but there are also subtleties in constructing a holographic map in this approach. There are also claims that holography is implied even by perturbative solution of the constraints. This short note provides further examination of these questions, and in particular investigates to what extent perturbative or nonperturbative solution of the constraints implies that information naively thought to be localized can be recovered by asymptotic measurements, and the relevance of this in defining subsystems. In the leading perturbative case, the relevant effects are seen to be exponentially suppressed. These questions are, for example, important in sharply characterizing the unitarity problem for black holes.
PHYSICS

