Operational solar flare prediction model using Deep Flare Net

By Naoto Nishizuka, Yuki Kubo, Komei Sugiura, Mitsue Den, Mamoru Ishii
 5 days ago

We developed an operational solar flare prediction model using deep neural networks, named Deep Flare Net (DeFN). DeFN can issue probabilistic forecasts of solar flares in two categories, such as >=M-class and <M-class events or >=C-class and <C-class events, occurring in the next 24 h after observations and the maximum class...

