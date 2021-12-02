ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

FRB 190520B embedded in a magnetar wind nebula and supernova remnant: luminous persistent radio source, decreasing dispersion measure and large rotation measure

By Zhen-Yin Zhao, F. Y. Wang
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Recently, FRB 190520B with the largest extragalactic dispersion measure (DM), was discovered by the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST). The DM excess over the intergalactic medium and Galactic contributions is estimated as $\sim 900$ pc cm$^{-3}$, which is nearly ten times higher than other fast radio...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Have Discovered Why The Solar System Might Be Shaped Like a Croissant

The Solar System exists in a bubble. Wind and radiation from the Sun stream outwards, pushing out into interstellar space. This creates a boundary of solar influence, within which the objects in the Solar System are sheltered from powerful cosmic radiation. It's called the heliosphere, and understanding how it works is an important part of understanding our Solar System, and perhaps even how we, and all life on Earth, are able to be here. "How is this relevant for society? The bubble that surrounds us, produced by the Sun, offers protection from galactic cosmic rays, and the shape of it can affect how...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

A Tiny Galaxy Has an Unusually Large Black Hole And Scientists Aren't Sure Why

A tiny galaxy orbiting the Milky Way called Leo I could be harboring a huge secret. According to a new analysis, the central region of Leo I has an absolutely monster supermassive black hole, compared to the mass of the galaxy. The galaxy itself is around 20 million times the mass of the Sun. The black hole is around 3.3 million solar masses – around 16 percent of the total mass of the galaxy. Although there's a large uncertainty margin, the result is still a huge surprise. That mass of 3.3 million solar masses is pretty danged close to the mass of...
ASTRONOMY
AFP

Total solar eclipse plunges Antarctica into darkness

A total solar eclipse plunged Antarctica from summer into darkness early Saturday in a rare astronomical spectacle witnessed by a handful of scientists and thrill-seekers -- and countless penguins. "The visibility was excellent," said Raul Cordero of the University of Santiago de Chile (USACH), who was on site to witness "totality" at 0746 GMT, with the "ring of fire" phase lasting just over 40 seconds. Solar eclipses occur when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, casting its shadow on Earth. For the eclipse to be total, the Sun, Moon and Earth must be directly aligned. Totality was visible only in Antarctica, experienced by a small number of scientists, experts and adventure tourists -- who paid some $40,000 for the privilege.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Bias in apparent dispersion measure due to de-magnification of plasma lensing on background radio sources

The effect of ionized gas on the propagation of radio signals is known as plasma lensing. Unlike gravitational lensing, plasma lensing causes both magnification and strong de-magnification effects to background sources. We study the cross section of plasma lensing for two density profiles, the Gaussian and power-law models. In general, the cross section increases with the density gradient. Radio sources can be used to measure the free electron density along the line of sight. However, plasma lensing de-magnification causes an underestimate of the electron density. Such a bias increases with the electron density, and can be up to $\sim 15\%$ in the high density region. There is a large probability that high density clumps will be missed due to this bias. The magnification of plasma lensing can also change the luminosity function of the background sources. The number density of sources on both the high and low luminosity ends can be overestimated due to this biasing effect.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Nebula#Dispersion#Magnetar#Dm#Prs#Rad Rcb#Mwn#Rm
arxiv.org

Sources of systematic error in gravitational-wave measurements of the binary neutron star mass distribution

The binary neutron star (BNS) mass distribution measured with gravitational-wave observations has the potential to reveal information about the dense matter equation of state, supernova physics, the expansion rate of the universe, and tests of General Relativity. As most current gravitational-wave analyses measuring the BNS mass distribution do not simultaneously fit the spin distribution, the implied population-level spin distribution is the same as the spin prior applied when analyzing individual sources. In this work, we demonstrate that introducing a mismatch between the implied and true BNS spin distributions can lead to biases in the inferred mass distribution. This is due to the strong correlations between the measurements of the mass ratio and spin components aligned with the orbital angular momentum for individual sources. We find that applying a low-spin prior which excludes the true spin magnitudes of some sources in the population leads to significantly overestimating the maximum neutron star mass and underestimating the minimum neutron star mass at the population level with as few as six BNS detections. The safest choice of spin prior that does not lead to biases in the inferred mass distribution is one which allows for high spin magnitudes and tilts misaligned with the orbital angular momentum.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Margenau-Hill operator valued measures and joint measurability

We employ the Margenau-Hill (MH) correspondence rule for associating classical functions with quantum operators to construct quasi-probability mass functions. Using this we obtain the fuzzy one parameter quasi measurement operators (QMO) characterizing the incompatibility of the non-commuting spin observables of qubits, qutrits and two-qubit systems. Positivity of the fuzzy MH-QMOs places upper bounds on the associated unsharpness parameter. In this work, we assess the amount of unsharpness required for joint measurability (compatibility) of the non-commuting qubit, qutrit and two-qubit observables. We show that the upper bound on the unsharpness parameter of qubit observables agrees perfectly with the necessary and sufficient conditions for joint measurability (Phys. Rev. A 89, 042118 (2014)). Furthermore, we obtain analytical bounds on the unsharpness parameter for joint measurability of two orthogonal spin components of qutrits, by demanding that MH-QMOs are positive. Our results reveal that the amount of fuzziness required for joint measurability of the qutrit observables is larger than that for the qubits.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Effects of Winds on the Optical Properties of Type Ib and Ic Supernova Progenitors

Moo-Keon Jung (1), Sung-Chul Yoon (1), Hyun-Jeong Kim (2) ((1) Seoul National University, (2) Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute) We investigate the effects of winds on the observational properties of Type Ib and Ic supernova (SN Ib/Ic) progenitors using spectral models constructed with the non-LTE stellar atmospheric code CMFGEN. We consider SN Ib/Ic progenitor models of the final mass range of 2.16 -- 9.09~$M_\odot$ having different surface temperatures and chemical compositions, and calculate the resulting spectra for various wind mass-loss rates and wind terminal velocities. We find that the progenitors having an optically thick wind would become brighter in the optical for a higher mass-loss rate (or a lower wind terminal velocity), because of the formation of the photosphere in the extended wind matter and the contribution from free-free and line emissions from the wind. As a result, for the standard Wolf-Rayet wind mass-loss rate, helium-deficient compact SN Ic progenitors would be brighter in the optical by $\sim$3 mag compared to the case without the wind effects. We also find that the color dependence on the photospheric temperature is non-monotonic because of the wind effects. Our results imply that inferring the progenitor mass, bolometric luminosity and effective temperature from the optical observation using the standard stellar evolution model prediction can be misleading. By comparing our fiducial model predictions with the detection limits of the previous SN Ib/Ic progenitor searches, we conclude that a deep search with an optical absolute magnitude larger than $\sim -4$ is needed to directly identify most of the ordinary SN Ib/Ic progenitors. We discuss implications of our results for the observed SN Ib/Ic progenitor candidates for iPTF13bvn, SN 2019vyr and SN 2017ein.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Using Neutrino Oscillations to Measure $H_0$

The tension between late and early universe probes of today's expansion rate, the Hubble parameter $H_0$, remains a challenge for the standard model of cosmology $\Lambda$CDM. There are many theoretical proposals to remove the tension, with work still needed on that front. However, by looking at new probes of the $H_0$ parameter one can get new insights that might ease the tension. Here, we argue that neutrino oscillations could be such a probe. We expand on previous work and study the full three-flavor neutrino oscillations within the $\Lambda$CDM paradigm. We show how the oscillation probabilities evolve differently with redshift for different values of $H_0$ and neutrino mass hierarchies. We also point out how this affects neutrino fluxes which, from their measurements at neutrino telescopes, would determine which value of $H_0$ is probed by this technique, thus establishing the aforementioned aim.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Demonstration of an imaging technique for the measurement of PSF elongation caused by Atmospheric Dispersion

Elongation of the point spread function due to atmospheric dispersion becomes a severe problem for high resolution imaging instruments, if an atmospheric dispersion corrector is not present. This work reports on a novel technique to measure this elongation, corrected or uncorrected, from imaging data. By employing a simple diffraction mask it is possible to magnify the chromatic elongation caused by the atmosphere and thus make it easier to measure. We discuss the theory and design of such a mask and report on two proof of concept observations using the 40 cm Gratama telescope of the University of Groningen. We evaluate the acquired images using a geometric approach, a forward modelling approach and from a direct measurement of the length of the point spread function. For the first two methods we report measurements consistent with atmospheric dispersion models to within 0.5 arcsec. Direct measurements of the elongation do not prove suitable for the characterisation of atmospheric dispersion. We conclude that the addition of this type of diffraction mask can be valuable for measurements of atmospheric dispersion enabling high precision correction of this atmospheric effect on future instruments.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Comparison of Multi-Phase Magnetic Field Tracers in a High-Galactic Latitude Region of the Filamentary Interstellar Medium

J. L. Campbell, S. E. Clark, B. M. Gaensler, A. Marchal, C. L. Van Eck, A. A. Deshpande, S. J. George, S. J. Gibson, R. Ricci, J. M. Stil, A. R. Taylor. Understanding how the Galactic magnetic field threads the multi-phase interstellar medium (ISM) remains a considerable challenge, as different magnetic field tracers probe dissimilar phases and field components. We search for evidence of a common magnetic field shared between the ionized and neutral ISM by comparing 1.4 GHz radio continuum polarization and HI line emission from the Galactic Arecibo L-Band Feed Array Continuum Transit Survey (GALFACTS) and Galactic Arecibo L-Band Feed Array HI (GALFA-HI) survey, respectively. We compute the polarization gradient of the continuum emission and search for associations with diffuse/translucent HI structures. The polarization gradient is sensitive to changes in the integrated product of the thermal electron density and line-of-sight field strength ($B_\parallel$) in warm ionized gas, while narrow HI structures highlight the plane-of-sky field orientation in cold neutral gas. We identified one region in the high-Galactic latitude Arecibo sky, G216+26 centered on $(\ell,b)\sim(216°,+26°)$, containing filaments in the polarization gradient that are aligned with narrow HI structures roughly parallel to the Galactic plane. We present a comparison of multi-phase observations and magnetic field tracers of this region, demonstrating that the warm ionized and cold neutral media are connected likely via a common magnetic field. We quantify the physical properties of a polarization gradient filament associated with H$\alpha$ emission, measuring a line-of-sight field strength $B_\parallel=6{\pm}4 \mu$G and a plasma beta $\beta=2.1^{+3.1}_{-2.1}$. We discuss the lack of widespread multi-phase magnetic field alignments and consider whether this region is associated with a short-timescale or physically rare phenomenon. This work highlights the utility of multi-tracer analyses for understanding the magnetized ISM.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Pre-explosive accretion and simmering phases of Type Ia Supernovae

In accreting WDs approaching the Chandrasekhar limit, hydrostatic carbon burning precedes the dynamical breakout. During this \textit{simmering} phase, $e-$captures are energetically favored in the central region of the star, while $\beta-$decays are favored more outside, and the two zones are connected by a growing convective instability. We analyze the interplay between weak interactions and convection, the so-called convective URCA process, during the simmering phase of SNe Ia progenitors and its effects on the physical and chemical properties at the explosion epoch. At variance with previous studies, we find that the convective core powered by the carbon burning remains confined within the ${^{21}(Ne,F)}$ URCA shell. As a result, a much larger amount of carbon has to be consumed before the explosion which eventually occurs at larger density than previously estimated. In addition, we find that the extension of the convective core and its average neutronization depend on the the WD progenitor initial metallicity. For the average neutronization in the convective core at the explosion epoch we obtain ${\overline{\eta}_{exp}} = (1.094\pm 0.143)\times 10^{-3} + (9.168\pm 0.677)\times 10^{-2}\times Z$. Outside the convective core, the neutronization is instead determined by the initial amount of C+N+O in the progenitor star. Since S, Ca, Cr and Mn, the elements usually exploited to evaluate the pre-explosive neutronization, are mainly produced outside the heavily neutronized core, the problem of too high metallicity estimated for the progenitors of the historical Tycho and Kepler SNe Ia remains unsolved.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Extreme ultraviolet and X-ray driven photochemistry of gaseous exoplanets

Daniele Locci, Antonino Petralia, Giuseppina Micela, Antonio Maggio, Angela Ciaravella, Cesare Cecchi-Pestellini. The interaction of exoplanets with their host stars causes a vast diversity in bulk and atmospheric compositions, and physical and chemical conditions. Stellar radiation, especially at the shorter wavelengths, drives the chemistry in the upper atmospheric layers of close orbiting gaseous giants, providing drastic departures from equilibrium. In this study, we aim at unfolding the effects caused by photons in different spectral bands on the atmospheric chemistry, with particular emphasis on the molecular synthesis induced by X-rays. This task is particularly difficult because the characteristics of chemical evolution emerge from many feedbacks on a wide range of time scales, and because of the existing correlations among different portions of the stellar spectrum.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Masses of White Dwarf Binary Companions to Type Ia Supernovae Measured from Runaway Velocities

The recently proposed "dynamically driven double-degenerate double-detonation" (D6) scenario posits that Type Ia supernovae (SNe) may occur during dynamically unstable mass transfer between two white dwarfs (WDs) in a binary. This scenario predicts that the donor WD may then survive the explosion and be released as a hypervelocity runaway, opening up the exciting possibility of identifying remnant stars from D6 SNe and using them to study the physics of detonations that produce Type Ia SNe. Three candidate D6 runaway objects have been identified in Gaia data. The observable runaway velocity of these remnant objects represents their orbital speed at the time of SN detonation. The orbital dynamics and Roche lobe geometry required in the D6 scenario place specific constraints on the radius and mass of the donor WD that becomes the hypervelocity runaway. In this letter, we calculate the radii required for D6 donor WDs as a function of the runaway velocity. Using mass-radius relations for WDs, we then constrain the masses of the donor stars as well. With measured velocities for each of the three D6 candidate objects based on Gaia EDR3, this work provides a new probe of the masses and mass ratios in WD binary systems that produce SN detonations and hypervelocity runaways.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Determining dispersal mechanisms of protoplanetary disks using accretion and wind mass loss rates

Yasuhiro Hasegawa, Thomas J. Haworth, Keri Hoadley, Jinyoung Serena Kim, Hina Goto, Aine Juzikenaite, Neal J. Turner, Ilaria Pascucci, Erika T. Hamden. Understanding the origin of accretion and dispersal of protoplanetary disks is fundamental for investigating planet formation. Recent numerical simulations show that launching winds are unavoidable when disks undergo magnetically driven accretion and/or are exposed to external UV radiation. Observations also hint that disk winds are common. We explore how the resulting wind mass loss rate can be used as a probe of both disk accretion and dispersal. As a proof-of-concept study, we focus on magnetocentrifugal winds, MRI (magnetorotational instability) turbulence, and external photoevapotaion. By developing a simple, yet physically motivated disk model and coupling it with simulation results available in the literature, we compute the mass loss rate as a function of external UV flux for each mechanism. We find that different mechanisms lead to different levels of mass loss rate, indicating that the origin of disk accretion and dispersal can be determined, by observing the wind mass loss rate resulting from each mechanism. This determination provides important implications for planet formation, as disk accretion and dispersal not only impact directly upon the gas kinematics (e.g., turbulent vs laminar), but also uncover a disk's ability to retain/lose mass due to its surrounding environment (i.e., external UV radiation fields). This work shows that the ongoing and future observations of the wind mass loss rate for protoplanetary disks are paramount to reliably constrain how protoplanetary disks evolve with time and how planet formation takes place in the disks.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Eccentric debris disc morphologies I: exploring the origin of apocentre and pericentre glows in face-on debris discs

The location of surface brightness maxima (e.g. apocentre and pericentre glow) in eccentric debris discs are often used to infer the underlying orbits of the dust and planetesimals that comprise the disc. However, there is a misconception that eccentric discs have higher surface densities at apocentre and thus necessarily exhibit apocentre glow at long wavelengths. This arises from the expectation that the slower velocities at apocentre lead to a "pile up'" of dust, which fails to account for the greater area over which dust is spread at apocentre. Instead we show with theory and by modelling three different regimes that the morphology and surface brightness distributions of face-on debris discs are strongly dependent on their eccentricity profile (i.e. whether this is constant, rising or falling with distance). We demonstrate that at shorter wavelengths the classical pericentre glow effect remains true, whereas at longer wavelengths discs can either demonstrate apocentre glow or pericentre glow. We additionally show that at long wavelengths the same disc morphology can produce either apocentre glow or pericentre glow depending on the observational resolution. Finally, we show that the classical approach of interpreting eccentric debris discs using line densities is only valid under an extremely limited set of circumstances, which are unlikely to be met as debris disc observations become increasingly better resolved.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

New constraint on the Hawking evaporation of primordial black holes in the radiation-dominated era

In this paper, we revisit the evaporation and accretion of PBHs during cosmic history and compare them to see if both of these processes are constantly active for PBHs or not. Our calculations indicate that during the radiation-dominated era, PBHs absorb ambient radiation due to accretion, and their apparent horizon grows rapidly. This growth causes the Hawking radiation process to practically fail and all the particles that escape as radiation from PBHs to fall back into them. Nevertheless, our emphasis is that the accretion efficiency factor also plays a very important role here and its exact determination is essential. We have shown that the lower mass limit for PBHs that have not yet evaporated should approximately be $10^{14}g$ rather than $10^{15}g$. Finally, we study the effects of Hawking radiation quiescence in cosmology and reject models based on the evaporation of PBHs in the radiation-dominated era.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Sizes of Lensed Lower-luminosity z=4-8 Galaxies from the Hubble Frontier Field Program

We constrain the rest-UV size-luminosity relation for star-forming galaxies at z~4 and z~6, 7, and 8 identified behind clusters from the Hubble Frontier Fields (HFF) program. The size-luminosity relation is key to deriving accurate luminosity functions (LF) for faint galaxies. Making use of the latest lensing models and full data set for these clusters, lensing-corrected sizes and luminosities are derived for 68 z~4, 184 z~6, 93 z~7, and 53 z~8 galaxies. We show that size measurements can be reliably measured up to linear magnifications of 30x, where the lensing models are well calibrated. The sizes we measure span a >1-dex range, from <50 pc to >~500 pc. Uncertainties are based on both the formal fit errors and systematic differences between the public lensing models. These uncertainties range from ~20 pc for the smallest sources to 50 pc for the largest. Using a forward-modeling procedure to model the impact of incompleteness and magnification uncertainties, we characterize the size-luminosity relation at both z~4 and z~6-8. We find that the source sizes of star-forming galaxies at z~4 and z~6-8 scale with luminosity L as L^{0.54\pm0.08} and L^{0.40+/-0.04}, respectively, such that lower luminosity (>~-18 mag) galaxies are smaller than expected from extrapolating the size-luminosity relation at high luminosities (<~-18 mag). The new evidence for a steeper size-luminosity relation (3 sigma) adds to earlier evidence for small sizes based on the prevalence of highly magnified galaxies in high shear regions, theoretical arguments against upturns in the LFs, and other independent determinations of the size-luminosity relation from the HFF clusters.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Potential Habitability as a Stellar Property: Effects of Model Uncertainties and Measurement Precision

Knowledge of a star's evolutionary history combined with estimates of planet occurrence rates allows one to infer its relative quality as a location in the search for biosignatures, and to quantify this intuition using long-term habitability metrics. In this study, we analyse the sensitivity of the biosignature yield metrics formulated by Tuchow & Wright (2020) to uncertainties in observable stellar properties and to model uncertainties. We characterize the uncertainties present in fitting a models to stellar observations by generating a stellar model with known properties and adding synthetic uncertainties in the observable properties. We scale the uncertainty in individual observables and observe the the effects on the precision of properties such as stellar mass, age, and our metrics. To determine model uncertainties we compare four well accepted stellar models using different model physics and see how they vary in terms of the values of our metrics. We determine the ability of future missions to rank target stars according to these metrics, given the current precision to which host star properties can be measured. We show that obtaining independent age constraints decreases both the model and systematic uncertainties in determining these metrics and is the most powerful way to improve assessments of the long-term habitability of planets around low mass stars.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Flares in gamma-ray burst X-ray afterglows as prompt emission from slightly misaligned structured jets

We develop a model to explain the flaring activity in gamma-ray burst X-ray afterglows within the framework of slightly misaligned observers to structured jets. We suggest that flares could be the manifestation of prompt dissipation within the core of the jet, appearing to a misaligned observer in the X-ray band because of less favorable Doppler boosting. These flares appear during the afterglow phase because of core--observer light travel delays. In this picture, the prompt emission recorded by this observer comes from material along their line of sight, in the lateral structure of the jet, outside the jet's core. We start by laying down the basic analytical framework to determine the flares characteristics as a function of those of the gamma-ray pulse an aligned observer would have seen. We show that, for typical flare observing times and luminosities, there is indeed viable parameter space to explain flares in this way. We then analytically explore this model and show that it naturally produces flares with small width, a salient observed property of flares. We perform fits of our model to two Swift/XRT flares representing two different types of morphology, to show that our model can capture both. The ejection time of the core jet material responsible of the flare is a critical parameter. While it always remains small compared to the observed time of the flare, confirming that our model does not require very late central engine activity, late ejection times are strongly favored, sometimes larger than the observed duration of the parent gamma-ray burst's prompt phase as measured by $T_{90}$.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The Incidence of X-ray selected AGN in Nearby Galaxies

We present the identification and analysis of an unbiased sample of AGN that lie within the local galaxy population. Using the MPA-JHU catalogue (based on SDSS DR8) and 3XMM DR7 we define a parent sample of 25,949 local galaxies ($z \leq 0.33$). After confirming that there was strictly no AGN light contaminating stellar mass and star-formation rate calculations, we identified 917 galaxies with central, excess X-ray emission likely originating from an AGN. We analysed their optical emission lines using the BPT diagnostic and confirmed that such techniques are more effective at reliably identifying sources as AGN in higher mass galaxies: rising from 30% agreement in the lowest mass bin to 93% in the highest. We then calculated the growth rates of the black holes powering these AGN in terms of their specific accretion rates ($\propto L_X/M_*$). Our sample exhibits a wide range of accretion rates, with the majority accreting at rates $\leq 0.5\%$ of their Eddington luminosity. Finally, we used our sample to calculate the incidence of AGN as a function of stellar mass and redshift. After correcting for the varying sensitivity of 3XMM, we split the galaxy sample by stellar mass and redshift and investigated the AGN fraction as a function of X-ray luminosity and specific black hole accretion rate. From this we found the fraction of galaxies hosting AGN above a fixed specific accretion rate limit of $10^{-3.5}$ is constant (at $\approx 1\%$) over stellar masses of $8 < \log \mathrm{M_*/M_\odot} < 12$ and increases (from $\approx 1\%$ to $10\%$) with redshift.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy