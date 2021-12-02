ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why haven't the observed high-frequency QPOs been produced by (MHD) computer simulations of black hole accretion disks?

By Robert V. Wagoner, Celia R. Tandon
 5 days ago

We compare some predictions of Wagoner & Tandon (2021) with the results of the hydrodynamic and magnetohydrodynamic...

ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Detected a Mysterious Barrier Near the Center of the Galaxy

The center of our galaxy is a place you don't want to be. Conditions within the Milky Way's blindingly-bright center are identical to a colossal particle accelerator, according to new research recently published in Nature Communications. But something peculiar was also discovered: an unidentified mechanism that keeps cosmic rays from penetrating the gigantic cloud known as the central molecular zone.
ScienceAlert

Shock AI Discovery Suggests We've Not Even Discovered Half of What's Inside Our Cells

Inside every cell of the human body is a constellation of proteins, millions of them. They're all jostling about, being speedily assembled, folded, packaged, shipped, cut and recycled in a hive of activity that works at a feverish pace to keep us alive and ticking. But without a full inventory of the protein universe inside our cells, scientists are hard-pressed to appreciate on a molecular level what goes wrong with our bodies that leads to disease. Now, researchers have developed a new technique that uses artificial intelligence to assimilate data from microscopy images of single cells and biochemical analyses, to create a 'unified...
scitechdaily.com

Black Hole Collision May Have Exploded With Light

In a first, astronomers may have seen light from the merger of two black holes, providing opportunities to learn about these mysterious dark objects. This artist’s concept shows a supermassive black hole surrounded by a disk of gas. Embedded in this disk are two smaller black holes that may have merged together to form a new black hole.
arxiv.org

Multi-criticality and related bifurcation in accretion discs around non-rotating black holes -- an analytical study

Low angular momentum, general relativistic, axially symmetric accretion of hydrodynamic fluid onto Schwarzschild black holes may undergo more than one critical transition. To obtain the stationary integral solutions corresponding to such multi-critical accretion flow, one needs to employ numerical solutions of the corresponding fluid dynamics equations. In the present work, we develop a completely analytical solution scheme which may be used to find several trans-critical flow behaviours of aforementioned accretion, without explicitly solving the flow equations numerically. We study all possible geometric configurations of the flow profile, governed by all possible thermodynamic equations of state. We use Sturm's chain algorithm to find out how many physically acceptable critical points the accretion flow can have, and discuss the transition from the mono to the multi-critical flow profile, and related bifurcation phenomena. We thus illustrate, completely analytically, the application of certain aspects of the dynamical systems theory in the field of large scale astrophysical flow under the influence of strong gravity. Our work may possibly be generalized to calculate the maximal number of equilibrium points certain autonomous dynamical systems can have in general.
ScienceAlert

AI Is Discovering Patterns in Pure Mathematics That Have Never Been Seen Before

We can add suggesting and proving mathematical theorems to the long list of what artificial intelligence is capable of: Mathematicians and AI experts have teamed up to demonstrate how machine learning can open up new avenues to explore in the field. While mathematicians have been using computers to discover patterns for decades, the increasing power of machine learning means that these networks can work through huge swathes of data and identify patterns that haven't been spotted before. In a newly published study, a research team used artificial intelligence systems developed by DeepMind, the same company that has been deploying AI to solve...
arxiv.org

Merging Black Holes in Dwarf Galaxies: Calculating Black Hole Coalescence Binary Timescales from Simulations for LISA Detection

Supermassive black holes (SMBHs) merging in dwarf galaxies will be detectable by the Laser Interferometer Space Antenna (LISA) in the mid-2030s. Previous cosmological hydrodynamic simulations have shown the prediction of massive black holes merging in dwarf galaxies, but these simulations are limited by their resolution and cannot follow black hole pairs all the way to coalescence. We calculate the delay time between black hole pairing and merger based on the properties of the black holes and their host galaxies, and use these properties to calculate gravitational wave strains for eleven different binary black holes that merge inside dwarf galaxies from eight cosmological simulations. This delay time calculation accounts for dynamical friction, loss-cone scattering and hardening of the binary due to gravitational radiation. Out of the eleven black hole mergers in the simulations, four black hole pairs will merge within a Hubble time and can be observed by LISA, one pair's coalescence time is longer than the Hubble time, and the remaining six are unresolved due to resolution limitations of the simulation. As four out of five of the resolved close pairs merge within a Hubble time, we make the broad estimate that ~80% of close SMBH pairs in dwarf galaxies will merge and be detectable by LISA.
arxiv.org

MHD disc winds can reproduce fast disc dispersal and the correlation between accretion rate and disc mass in Lupus

Benoît Tabone, Giovanni P. Rosotti, Giuseppe Lodato, Philip J. Armitage, Alexander J. Cridland, Ewine F. van Dishoeck. The final architecture of planetary systems depends on the extraction of angular momentum and mass-loss processes of the discs in which they form. Theoretical studies proposed that magnetized winds launched from the discs (MHD disc winds) could govern accretion and disc dispersal. In this work, we revisit the observed disc demographics in the framework of MHD disc winds, combining analytical solutions of disc evolution and a disc population synthesis approach. We show that MHD disc winds alone can account for both disc dispersal and accretion properties. The decline of disc fraction over time is reproduced by assuming that the initial accretion timescale (a generalization of the viscous timescale) varies from disc to disc and that the decline of the magnetic field strength is slower than that of the gas. The correlation between accretion rate and disc mass, and the dispersion of the data around the mean trend as observed in Lupus is then naturally reproduced. The model also accounts for the rapidity of the disc dispersal. This paves the way for planet formation models in the paradigm of wind-driven accretion.
arxiv.org

(Thesis) Reservoir Computing With Dynamical Systems

A reservoir computer is a special type of neural network, where most of the weights are randomly fixed and only a subset are trained. In this thesis we prove results about reservoir computers trained on deterministic dynamical systems, and stochastic processes. We focus mostly on a special type of reservoir computer called an Echo State Network (ESN).
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Have Discovered Why The Solar System Might Be Shaped Like a Croissant

The Solar System exists in a bubble. Wind and radiation from the Sun stream outwards, pushing out into interstellar space. This creates a boundary of solar influence, within which the objects in the Solar System are sheltered from powerful cosmic radiation. It's called the heliosphere, and understanding how it works is an important part of understanding our Solar System, and perhaps even how we, and all life on Earth, are able to be here. "How is this relevant for society? The bubble that surrounds us, produced by the Sun, offers protection from galactic cosmic rays, and the shape of it can affect how...
arxiv.org

Generating gapless land surface temperature with a high spatio-temporal resolution by fusing multi-source satellite-observed and model-simulated data

Land surface temperature (LST) is a key parameter when monitoring land surface processes. However, cloud contamination and the tradeoff between the spatial and temporal resolutions greatly impede the access to high-quality thermal infrared (TIR) remote sensing data. Despite the massive efforts made to solve these dilemmas, it is still difficult to generate LST estimates with concurrent spatial completeness and a high spatio-temporal resolution. Land surface models (LSMs) can be used to simulate gapless LST with a high temporal resolution, but this usually comes with a low spatial resolution. In this paper, we present an integrated temperature fusion framework for satellite-observed and LSM-simulated LST data to map gapless LST at a 60-m spatial resolution and half-hourly temporal resolution. The global linear model (GloLM) model and the diurnal land surface temperature cycle (DTC) model are respectively performed as preprocessing steps for sensor and temporal normalization between the different LST data. The Landsat LST, Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) LST, and Community Land Model Version 5.0 (CLM 5.0)-simulated LST are then fused using a filter-based spatio-temporal integrated fusion model. Evaluations were implemented in an urban-dominated region (the city of Wuhan in China) and a natural-dominated region (the Heihe River Basin in China), in terms of accuracy, spatial variability, and diurnal temporal dynamics. Results indicate that the fused LST is highly consistent with actual Landsat LST data (in situ LST measurements), in terms of a Pearson correlation coefficient of 0.94 (0.97-0.99), a mean absolute error of 0.71-0.98 K (0.82-3.17 K), and a root-mean-square error of 0.97-1.26 K (1.09-3.97 K).
ScienceAlert

Scientists Said These Stars Were Too Small to Exist, But We Finally Know Their Secret

Astronomers have finally observed the satisfying solution to a perplexing cosmic problem: the apparent mystery of stars that are basically too small to exist. White dwarfs that are considered to be too tiny to exist in the current lifetime of the Universe have now, however, been spotted having their mass slurped off by binary companions – a mechanism long suspected that might explain their size, but never before proven in the wild. These 'missing link' binaries are called evolved cataclysmic variables, and their discovery helps us understand one of the stages on the evolutionary path of dead stars. "We have observed the first...
Daily Science

Researchers have discovered a black hole in a Milky Way satellite galaxy

Event Horizon Telescope, uploader cropped and converted TIF to JPG, CC BY 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Leo I, a dwarf galaxy in the Milky Way's orbit, has a gigantic black hole in its core, found by astronomers at The University of Texas at Austin's McDonald Observatory. The Discovery might revolutionize our knowledge of how galaxies—the building blocks of the universe—evolve. The research was just published in The Astrophysical Journal.
arxiv.org

Sidestepping the inversion of the weak-lensing covariance matrix with Approximate Bayesian Computation

Weak gravitational lensing is one of the few direct methods to map the dark-matter distribution on large scales in the Universe, and to estimate cosmological parameters. We study a Bayesian inference problem where the data covariance $\mathbf{C}$, estimated from a number $n_{\textrm{s}}$ of numerical simulations, is singular. In a cosmological context of large-scale structure observations, the creation of a large number of such $N$-body simulations is often prohibitively expensive. Inference based on a likelihood function often includes a precision matrix, $\Psi = \mathbf{C}^{-1}$. The covariance matrix corresponding to a $p$-dimensional data vector is singular for $p \ge n_{\textrm{s}}$, in which case the precision matrix is unavailable. We propose the likelihood-free inference method Approximate Bayesian Computation (ABC) as a solution that circumvents the inversion of the singular covariance matrix. We present examples of increasing degree of complexity, culminating in a realistic cosmological scenario of the determination of the weak-gravitational lensing power spectrum for the upcoming European Space Agency satellite Euclid. While we found the ABC parameter estimate variances to be mildly larger compared to likelihood-based approaches, which are restricted to settings with $p < n_{\textrm{s}}$, we obtain unbiased parameter estimates with ABC even in extreme cases where $p / n_{\textrm{s}} \gg 1$. The code has been made publicly available to ensure the reproducibility of the results.
arxiv.org

A Survey on Deep learning based Document Image Enhancement

Digitized documents such as scientific articles, tax forms, invoices, contract papers, and historic texts, are widely used nowadays. These images could be degraded or damaged due to various reasons including poor lighting conditions when capturing the image, shadow while scanning them, distortion like noise and blur, aging, ink stain, bleed through, watermark, stamp, etc. Document image enhancement and restoration play a crucial role in many automated document analysis and recognition tasks, such as content extraction using optical character recognition (OCR). With recent advances in deep learning, many methods are proposed to enhance the quality of these document images. In this paper, we review deep learning-based methods, datasets, and metrics for different document image enhancement problems. We provide a comprehensive overview of deep learning-based methods for six different document image enhancement tasks, including binarization, debluring, denoising, defading, watermark removal, and shadow removal. We summarize the main state-of-the-art works for each task and discuss their features, challenges, and limitations. We introduce multiple document image enhancement tasks that have received no to little attention, including over and under exposure correction and bleed-through removal, and identify several other promising research directions and opportunities for future research.
