Optical and UV properties of a radio-loud and a radio-quiet Population A quasar at high redshift

Mousumi Mahato, Pratik Dabhade, D. J. Saikia, Francoise Combes, Joydeep Bagchi, Luis C. Ho, Somak Raychaudhury. Giant radio quasars (GRQs) are radio-loud active galactic nuclei (AGNs), propelling megaparsec-scale jets. In order to understand GRQs and their properties, we have compiled all known GRQs ("the GRQ catalogue"), and a subset of small (size <700 kpc) radio quasars (SRQs) from the literature. In this process, we have found 10 new FR-II GRQs, in the redshift range of 0.66 < z < 1.72, which we include in the GRQ catalogue. Using the above samples, we have carried out a systematic comparative study of GRQs and SRQs, using optical and radio data. Our results show that the GRQs and SRQs statistically have similar spectral index and black hole mass distributions. However, SRQs have higher radio core power, core dominance factor, total radio power, jet kinetic power and Eddington ratio compared to GRQs. On the other hand, when compared to giant radio galaxies (GRGs), GRQs have higher black hole mass and Eddington ratio. The high core dominance factor of SRQs is an indicator of them lying closer to the line of sight than GRQs. We also find a correlation of the accretion disc luminosity with the radio core and jet power of GRQs, which provides evidence for disc-jet coupling. Lastly, we find the distributions of Eddington ratios of GRGs and GRQs to be bi-modal, similar to that found in small radio galaxies (SRGs) and SRQs, which indicate that size is not strongly dependent on the accretion state. Using all of these, we provide a basic model for the growth of SRQs to GRQs.

