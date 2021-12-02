ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Optical and UV properties of a radio-loud and a radio-quiet Population A quasar at high redshift

By Alice Deconto-Machado, Ascensión del Olmo, Paola Marziani, Jaime Perea, Giovanna Stirpe
 5 days ago

Different properties of quasars may be observed and analysed through the many ranges of the electromagnetic spectrum. Pioneering studies showed that an "H-R diagram" for quasars was needed to organize these data, and that more than two dimensions were necessary: a four dimensional Eigenvector (4DE1) parameter space was proposed. The 4DE1...

ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Detected a Mysterious Barrier Near the Center of the Galaxy

The center of our galaxy is a place you don't want to be. Conditions within the Milky Way's blindingly-bright center are identical to a colossal particle accelerator, according to new research recently published in Nature Communications. But something peculiar was also discovered: an unidentified mechanism that keeps cosmic rays from penetrating the gigantic cloud known as the central molecular zone.
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Have Discovered Why The Solar System Might Be Shaped Like a Croissant

The Solar System exists in a bubble. Wind and radiation from the Sun stream outwards, pushing out into interstellar space. This creates a boundary of solar influence, within which the objects in the Solar System are sheltered from powerful cosmic radiation. It's called the heliosphere, and understanding how it works is an important part of understanding our Solar System, and perhaps even how we, and all life on Earth, are able to be here. "How is this relevant for society? The bubble that surrounds us, produced by the Sun, offers protection from galactic cosmic rays, and the shape of it can affect how...
Daily variability at milli-arcsecond scales in the radio quiet NLSy1 Mrk 110

Francesca Panessa, Miguel Perez-Torres, Lorena Hernandez-Garcia, Piergiorgio Casella, Marcello Giroletti, Monica Orienti, Ranieri D. Baldi, Loredana Bassani, Maria Teresa Fiocchi, Fabio La Franca, Angela Malizia, Ian McHardy, Fabrizio Nicastro, Luigi Piro, Federico Vincentelli, David R.A. Williams, Pietro Ubertini. The origin of radio emission in the majority of Active Galactic Nuclei...
Detection of a Parsec-Scale Jet in a Radio-Quiet Narrow-Line Seyfert 1 Galaxy with Highly Accreting Supermassive Black Hole

Su Yao, Xiaolong Yang, Minfeng Gu, Tao An, Jun Yang, Luis C. Ho, Xiang Liu, Ran Wang, Xue-Bing Wu, Weimin Yuan. The jet in active galactic nuclei (AGN) is a key ingredient in understanding the co-evolution of galaxies and their central supermassive black holes (SMBHs). Unfortunately, the mechanism of jet launching and collimation is still elusive. The observational evidence of decreasing radio loudness with increasing Eddington ratio implies that the jet should be coupled with the accretion process. To further explore the relationship between the jet and accretion, it is necessary to extend our knowledge of the jet to an extreme end of the Eddington ratio distribution of AGN. Using Very Long Baseline Array (VLBA), we report the detection of the parsec-scale radio structure in Mrk 335, a radio-quiet narrow-line Seyfert 1 galaxy with an Eddington ratio close to/above unity. The VLBA image at 1.5 GHz reveals an elongated structure extending $\sim20$ parsec in north-south direction with a peak flux density of $1.98\pm0.05$ mJy/beam and radio brightness temperatures as high as $6\times10^{7}$ K. This feature provides a strong evidence of a parsec-scale (bipolar) jet launched from a highly accreting SMBH. We discuss the result by comparing Mrk 335 with other highly accreting systems, e.g. Galactic black holes and tidal disruption events, and recall the discovery of collimated corona in the vicinity of SMBH in Mrk 335 by previous X-ray observations, whose relation to the parsec-scale radio jet should be explored by future simultaneous X-ray spectroscopy and high resolution radio observations.
On the plasma suppression effect of bunched coherent radio emission in fast radio bursts

One widely discussed mechanism to produce highly coherent radio emission of fast radio bursts (FRBs) is coherent emission by bunches, either via curvature radiation or inverse Compton scattering (ICS). It has been suggested that the plasma oscillation effect can significantly suppress coherent emission by bunches, so that the bunching mechanism may not be the dominant mechanism for FRBs. We critically examine two physical conditions for significant plasma suppression and argue that the suppression effect is not important for the coherent ICS mechanism. A suppression factor for curvature radiation $f_{\rm cur}$ is possible if the giant bunch charge is surrounded by a high density plasma so that $\omega_p \gg \omega$ is satisfied, and if the electric field strength along the magnetic field lines ($E_\parallel$) in the emission region is not large enough to separate the surrounding plasma. However, even under these conditions, the derived $f_{\rm cur}$ is about 6 orders of magnitude greater than that derived in previous work, so that the suppression effect is not as significant as predicted before. We conclude that bunched coherent curvature radiation is still a plausible mechanism to power FRB emission, even though a suppression factor of the order $f_{\rm cur} \sim 10^{-3}$ should be considered in future modeling.
SAGAN -- III: New insights into giant radio quasars

Mousumi Mahato, Pratik Dabhade, D. J. Saikia, Francoise Combes, Joydeep Bagchi, Luis C. Ho, Somak Raychaudhury. Giant radio quasars (GRQs) are radio-loud active galactic nuclei (AGNs), propelling megaparsec-scale jets. In order to understand GRQs and their properties, we have compiled all known GRQs ("the GRQ catalogue"), and a subset of small (size <700 kpc) radio quasars (SRQs) from the literature. In this process, we have found 10 new FR-II GRQs, in the redshift range of 0.66 < z < 1.72, which we include in the GRQ catalogue. Using the above samples, we have carried out a systematic comparative study of GRQs and SRQs, using optical and radio data. Our results show that the GRQs and SRQs statistically have similar spectral index and black hole mass distributions. However, SRQs have higher radio core power, core dominance factor, total radio power, jet kinetic power and Eddington ratio compared to GRQs. On the other hand, when compared to giant radio galaxies (GRGs), GRQs have higher black hole mass and Eddington ratio. The high core dominance factor of SRQs is an indicator of them lying closer to the line of sight than GRQs. We also find a correlation of the accretion disc luminosity with the radio core and jet power of GRQs, which provides evidence for disc-jet coupling. Lastly, we find the distributions of Eddington ratios of GRGs and GRQs to be bi-modal, similar to that found in small radio galaxies (SRGs) and SRQs, which indicate that size is not strongly dependent on the accretion state. Using all of these, we provide a basic model for the growth of SRQs to GRQs.
Finding High-Redshift Galaxies with JWST

One of the primary goals for the upcoming James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is to observe the first galaxies. Predictions for planned and proposed surveys have typically focused on average galaxy counts, assuming a random distribution of galaxies across the observed field. The first and most massive galaxies, however, are expected to be tightly clustered, an effect known as cosmic variance. We show that cosmic variance is likely to be the dominant contribution to uncertainty for high-redshift mass and luminosity functions, and that median high-redshift and high-mass galaxy counts for planned observations lie significantly below average counts. Several different strategies are considered for improving our understanding of the first galaxies, including adding depth, area, and independent pointings. Adding independent pointings is shown to be the most efficient both for discovering the single highest-redshift galaxy and also for constraining mass and luminosity functions.
Galaxy populations in the Hydra I cluster from the VEGAS survey I. Optical properties of a large sample of dwarf galaxies

Antonio La Marca, Reynier Peletier, Enrichetta Iodice, Maurizio Paolillo, Nelvy Choque Challapa, Aku Venhola, Duncan A. Forbes, Michele Cantiello, Michael Hilker, Marina Rejkuba, Magda Arnaboldi, Marilena Spavone, Giuseppe D'Ago, Maria Angela Raj, Rossella Ragusa, Marco Mirabile, Roberto Rampazzo, Chiara Spiniello, Steffen Mieske, Pietro Schipani. At ~50 Mpc, the Hydra I...
The X-ray and Radio Loud Fast Blue Optical Transient AT2020mrf: Implications for an Emerging Class of Engine-Driven Massive Star Explosions

Yuhan Yao, Anna Y. Q. Ho, Pavel Medvedev, Nayana A. J., Daniel A. Perley, S. R. Kulkarni, Poonam Chandra, Sergey Sazonov, Marat Gilfanov, Georgii Khorunzhev, David K. Khatami, Rashid Sunyaev. We present AT2020mrf (SRGe J154754.2$+$443907), an extra-galactic ($z=0.1353$) fast-rising ($t_{g,\rm rise}=3.7$ days) luminous ($M_{g,\rm peak}=-20.0$) optical transient. Its optical spectrum...
A Wide and Deep Exploration of Radio Galaxies with Subaru HSC (WERGS). VI. Distant Filamentary Structures Pointed by High-z Radio Galaxies at z~4

Hisakazu Uchiyama, Takuji Yamashita, Jun Toshikawa, Nobunari Kashikawa, Kohei Ichikawa, Mariko Kubo, Kei Ito, Nozomu Kawakatu, Tohru Nagao, Yoshiki Toba, Yoshiaki Ono, Yuichi Harikane, Masatoshi Imanishi, Masaru Kajisawa, Chien-Hsiu Lee, Yongming Liang. We present the environmental properties around high-$z$ radio galaxies (HzRGs) at $z\sim4$, which have been poorly investigated because...
Testing f(R) gravity models with quasar X-ray and UV fluxes

Recently, Active Galactic Nuclei (AGNs) have been proposed as standardizable candles, thanks to an observed non-linear relation between their X-ray and optical-ultraviolet (UV) luminosities, which provides an independent measurement of their distances. In this paper, we use these observables for the first time to estimate the parameters of f(R) gravity models (specifically the Hu-Sawicki and the exponential models) together with the cosmological parameters. The importance of this type of modified gravity theories lies in the fact that they can explain the late time accelerated expansion of the universe without the inclusion of a dark energy component. We have also included other observable data to the analyses such as estimates of the Hubble parameter H(z) from Cosmic Chronometers, the Pantheon Type Ia supernovae compilation, and Baryon Acoustic Oscillations measurements. Our results show that the allowed space parameter is restricted when both AGN and BAO data are added to CC and SnIa data, being the BAO data set the most restrictive one. We can also conclude that even though our results are consistent with the ones from the LCDM model, small deviations from General Relativity, than can be successfully described by the f(R) models studied in this paper, are also allowed by the considered data sets.
Optical singly-ionized iron emission in radio-quiet and relativistically jetted active galactic nuclei

The issue of the difference between optical and UV properties of radio-quiet and radio-loud (relativistically "jetted") active galactic nuclei (AGN) is a long standing one, related to the fundamental question of why a minority of powerful AGN possess strong radio emission due to relativistic ejections. This paper examines a particular aspect: the singly-ionized iron emission in the spectral range 4400 -- 5600 A, where the prominent HI H$\beta$ and [OIII] 4959, 5007 lines are also observed. We present a detailed comparison of the relative intensity of Fe II multiplets in the spectral types of the quasar main sequence where most jetted sources are found, and afterwards discuss radio-loud narrow-line Seyfert 1 (NLSy1) nuclei with $\gamma$-ray detection and with prominent Fe II emission. An Fe II template based on I Zw 1 provides an accurate representation of the optical Fe II emission for RQ and, with some caveats, also for RL sources. CLOUDY photoionization simulations indicate that the observed spectral energy distribution can account for the modest Fe II emission observed in composite radio-loud spectra. However, spectral energy differences alone cannot account for the stronger Fe II emission observed in radio-quiet sources, for similar physical parameters. As for RL NLSy1s, they do not seem to behave like other RL sources, likely because of their different physical properties that could be ultimately associated with a higher Eddington ratio.
Revisiting the Lensed Fraction of High-Redshift Quasars

The observed lensed fraction of high-redshift quasars $(\sim0.2\%)$ is significantly lower than previous theoretical predictions $(\gtrsim4\%)$. We revisit the lensed fraction of high-redshift quasars predicted by theoretical models, where we adopt recent measurements of galaxy velocity dispersion functions (VDFs) and explore a wide range of quasar luminosity function (QLF) parameters. We use both analytical methods and mock catalogs which give consistent results. For ordinary QLF parameters and the depth of current high-redshift quasar surveys $(m_z\lesssim22)$, our model suggests a multiply-imaged fraction of $F_\text{multi}\sim 0.4\%-0.8\%$. The predicted lensed fraction is $\sim1\%-6\%$ for the brightest $z_s\sim6$ quasars $(m_z\lesssim19)$, depending on the QLF. The systematic uncertainties of the predicted lensed fraction in previous models can be as large as $2-4$ times and are dominated by the VDF. Applying VDFs from recent measurements decreases the predicted lensed fraction and relieves the tension between observations and theoretical models. Given the depth of current imaging surveys, there are $\sim15$ lensed quasars at $z_s>5.5$ detectable over the sky. Upcoming sky surveys like the LSST survey and the {\em Euclid} survey will find several tens of lensed quasars at this redshift range.
New constraint on the Hawking evaporation of primordial black holes in the radiation-dominated era

In this paper, we revisit the evaporation and accretion of PBHs during cosmic history and compare them to see if both of these processes are constantly active for PBHs or not. Our calculations indicate that during the radiation-dominated era, PBHs absorb ambient radiation due to accretion, and their apparent horizon grows rapidly. This growth causes the Hawking radiation process to practically fail and all the particles that escape as radiation from PBHs to fall back into them. Nevertheless, our emphasis is that the accretion efficiency factor also plays a very important role here and its exact determination is essential. We have shown that the lower mass limit for PBHs that have not yet evaporated should approximately be $10^{14}g$ rather than $10^{15}g$. Finally, we study the effects of Hawking radiation quiescence in cosmology and reject models based on the evaporation of PBHs in the radiation-dominated era.
The radio spectral turnover of radio-loud quasars at $z>5$

Yali Shao, Jeff Wagg, Ran Wang, Emmanuel Momjian, Chris L. Carilli, Fabian Walter, Dominik A. Riechers, Huib T. Intema, Axel Weiss, Andreas Brunthaler, Karl M. Menten. We present Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) S- (2--4 GHz), C- (4--8 GHz), and X-band (8--12 GHz) continuum observations toward seven radio-loud quasars at $z>5$. This sample has previously been found to exhibit spectral peaks at observed-frame frequencies above $\sim$1 GHz. We also present upgraded Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (uGMRT) band-2 (200 MHz), band-3 (400 MHz), and band-4 (650 MHz) radio continuum observations toward eight radio-loud quasars at $z>5$, selected from our previous GMRT survey, in order to sample their low-frequency synchrotron emission. Combined with archival radio continuum observations, all ten targets show evidence for spectral turnover. The turnover frequencies are $\sim$1--50 GHz in the rest frame, making these targets gigahertz-peaked-spectrum (GPS) or high-frequency-peaker (HFP) candidates. For the nine well-constrained targets with observations on both sides of the spectral turnover, we fit the entire radio spectrum with absorption models associated with synchrotron self-absorption and free-free absorption (FFA). Our results show that FFA in an external inhomogeneous medium can accurately describe the observed spectra for all nine targets, which may indicate an FFA origin for the radio spectral turnover in our sample. As for the complex spectrum of J114657.79+403708.6 at $z=5.00$ with two spectral peaks, it may be caused by multiple components (i.e., core-jet) and FFA by the high-density medium in the nuclear region. However, we cannot rule out the spectral turnover origin of variability. Based on our radio spectral modeling, we calculate the radio loudness $R_{2500\rm\, Å}$ for our sample, which ranges from 12$^{+1}_{-1}$ to 674$^{+61}_{-51}$.
Quantum-Enhanced Continuous-Wave Stimulated Brillouin Scattering Spectroscopy and Imaging

Brillouin spectroscopy and microscopy is an emerging label-free imaging technique to assess local viscoelastic properties. Quantum enhanced stimulated Brillouin scattering is demonstrated for the first time using low power continuous-wave lasers at 795~nm. A signal to noise ratio enhancement of 3.4~dB is reported by using two-mode intensity-difference squeezed light generated with four-wave mixing process in atomic rubidium vapor. The low optical power and the excitation wavelengths in the water transparency window has the potential to provide a powerful bio-imaging technique for probing mechanical properties of biological samples of cells and tissues prone to phototoxicity and thermal effects. The performance enhancement affordable through the use of quantum light may pave the way for significantly improved sensitivity, data acquisition rate and spatial resolution. The proposed new way of utilizing squeezed light for enhanced stimulated Brillouin scattering can be easily adapted for both spectroscopic and imaging applications in materials science and biology.
The Incidence of X-ray selected AGN in Nearby Galaxies

We present the identification and analysis of an unbiased sample of AGN that lie within the local galaxy population. Using the MPA-JHU catalogue (based on SDSS DR8) and 3XMM DR7 we define a parent sample of 25,949 local galaxies ($z \leq 0.33$). After confirming that there was strictly no AGN light contaminating stellar mass and star-formation rate calculations, we identified 917 galaxies with central, excess X-ray emission likely originating from an AGN. We analysed their optical emission lines using the BPT diagnostic and confirmed that such techniques are more effective at reliably identifying sources as AGN in higher mass galaxies: rising from 30% agreement in the lowest mass bin to 93% in the highest. We then calculated the growth rates of the black holes powering these AGN in terms of their specific accretion rates ($\propto L_X/M_*$). Our sample exhibits a wide range of accretion rates, with the majority accreting at rates $\leq 0.5\%$ of their Eddington luminosity. Finally, we used our sample to calculate the incidence of AGN as a function of stellar mass and redshift. After correcting for the varying sensitivity of 3XMM, we split the galaxy sample by stellar mass and redshift and investigated the AGN fraction as a function of X-ray luminosity and specific black hole accretion rate. From this we found the fraction of galaxies hosting AGN above a fixed specific accretion rate limit of $10^{-3.5}$ is constant (at $\approx 1\%$) over stellar masses of $8 < \log \mathrm{M_*/M_\odot} < 12$ and increases (from $\approx 1\%$ to $10\%$) with redshift.
Testing gravitational redshift base on microwave frequency links onboard China Space Station

Wenbin Shen, Pengfei Zhang, Ziyu Shen, Rui Xu, Xiao Sun, Mostafa Ashry, Abdelrahim Ruby, Wei Xu, Kuangchao Wu, Yifan Wu, An Ning, Lei Wang, Lihong Li, Chenghui Cai. In 2022 China Space Station (CSS) will be equipped with atomic clocks and optical clocks with stabilities of $2 \times 10^{-16}$ and $8 \times 10^{-18}$, respectively, which provides an excellent opportunity to test gravitational redshift (GR) with higher accuracy than previous results. Based on high-precise frequency links between CSS and a ground station, we formulated a model and provided simulation experiments to test GR. Simulation results suggest that this method could test the GR at the accuracy level of $(0.27 \pm 2.15) \times10^{-7}$, more than two orders in magnitude higher than the result of the experiment of a hydrogen clock on board a flying rocket more than 40 years ago.
Constraint on Lorentz symmetry breaking in Einstein-bumblebee theory by quasi-periodic oscillations

We have studied quasi-periodic oscillations frequencies in a rotating black hole in Einstein-bumblebee gravity by relativistic precession model. We find that in the case with non-zero spin parameter both of the periastron and nodal precession frequencies increase with the Lorentz symmetry breaking parameter, but the azimuthal frequency decreases. In the non-rotating black hole case, the nodal precession frequency disappears for arbitrary Lorentz symmetry breaking parameter. With the observation data of GRO J1655-40, we constrain the parameters of the rotating black hole in Einstein-bumblebee gravity, and find that the Lorentz symmetry breaking parameter is negative in the range of $3 \sigma$. The negative breaking parameter, comparing with the usual Kerr black hole, leads to that the rotating black hole in Einstein-bumblebee gravity owns the higher Hawking temperature and the stronger Hawking radiation, but the lower possibility of exacting energy by Penrose process.
