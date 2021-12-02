ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

The impact of the presence of water ice on the analysis of debris disk observations

By Thomas A. Stuber, Sebastian Wolf
 5 days ago

Thomas A. Stuber (1), Sebastian Wolf (1) ((1) Institut für Theoretische Physik und Astrophysik, Christian-Albrechts-Universität zu Kiel) The analysis of debris disk observations is often based on the assumption of a dust phase composed of compact spherical grains consisting of astronomical silicate. Instead, observations indicate the existence of water ice in...

Investigating the risks of debris-generating ASAT tests in the presence of megaconstellations

The development of large constellations of satellites (i.e., so-called megaconstellations or satcons) is poised to increase the number of LEO satellites by more than an order of magnitude in the coming decades. Such a rapid growth of satellite numbers makes the consequences of major fragmentation events ever more problematic. In this study, we investigate the collisional risk to on-orbit infrastructure from kinetic anti-satellite (ASAT) weapon tests, using the 2019 India test as a model. We find that the probability of one or more collisions occurring over the lifetime of ASAT fragments increases significantly in a satcon environment compared with the orbital environment in 2019. For the case of 65,000 satellites in LEO, we find that the chance of one or more satellites being struck by ASAT fragments of size 1 cm or larger is about 30% for a single test. Including sizes down to 3 mm in our models suggests that impacts will occur for any such event. The heavy commercialization of LEO demands a commitment to avoiding debris-generating ASAT tests.
Joule heating effect on Peristaltic transport of water-based copper oxide over an asymmetric channel in presence of slip effects

This research paper is intended to study the nanoparticles shapes on peristalsis of Casson fluid in a channel flow by considering Joule heating effects. The study of such flows has various relevance applications in biomedical engineering and industries. Slip conditions is maintained at the velocity, temperature and nanoparticle concentration. The problem is modeled in terms of partial differential equations with suitable slip boundary conditions and then computed by using semi analytical technique known as Homotopy Analysis Method with Mathematica software. The influences of nanoparticles shape on velocity, pressure, temperature and nanoparticle concentration distributions are discussed with the help of graphs. Here, increase in Joule heating parameter enhance the fluid temperature and nanoparticle concentration decreases with an increasing Joule heating and also we observed that the different shapes has different thermal conductivity, but the lamina shaped nanoparticles have high thermal conductivity as compared to needle shaped nanoparticles.
Impacts on the Moon: analysis methods and size distribution of impactors

Chrysa Avdellidou, Edhah Munaibari, Raven Larson, Jeremie Vaubaillon, Marco Delbo, Paul Hayne, Mark Wieczorek, Daniel Sheward, Antony Cook. We are preparing a telescope system to carry out a survey of detection and analysis of lunar impact flashes. In the framework of this project, here we present all necessary methods to automatically identify these luminous events, their lunar impact coordinates, the origin of the impacting meteoroids, as well as the estimation of their physical properties such as mass and size. We tested our methods against confirmed impact events and constructed the meteoroid size frequency distribution of impactors using literature data of the last 20 years. In addition, we present the first lunar impact event observed from the Observatoire de la Cote d'Azur that was detected during the testing phase of our project.
Origins of Earth’s water could be solved in space dust analysis

A key mystery about the origins of Earth’s water may have been solved after an international team of scientists uncovered persuasive new evidence pointing to an unlikely culprit—the Sun. In a paper published in Nature Astronomy, a team of researchers, including two from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa School...
Effect of MHD wind-driven disk evolution on the observed sizes of protoplanetary disks

It is still unclear whether the evolution of protoplanetary disks, a key ingredient in the theory of planet formation, is driven by viscous turbulence or magnetic disk winds. As viscously evolving disks expand outward over time, the evolution of disk sizes is a discriminant test for studying disk evolution. However, it is unclear how the observed disk size changes over time if disk evolution is driven by magnetic disk winds. Combining the thermochemical code DALI with the analytical wind-driven disk evolution model presented in Tabone et al. (2021a), we study the time evolution of the observed gas outer radius as measured from CO rotational emission ($R_{\rm CO, 90\%}$). The evolution of $R_{\rm CO, 90\%}$ is driven by the evolution of the disk mass, as the physical radius stays constant over time. For a constant $\alpha_{\rm DW}$, an extension of the $\alpha-$Shakura-Sunyaev parameter to wind-driven accretion, $R_{\rm CO, 90\%}$ decreases linearly with time. Its initial size is set by the disk mass and the characteristic radius $R_c$, but only $R_c$ affects the evolution of $R_{\rm CO, 90\%}$, with a larger $R_c$ resulting in a steeper decrease of $R_{\rm CO, 90\%}$. For a time-dependent $\alpha_{\rm DW}$ $R_{\rm CO, 90\%}$ stays approximately constant during most of the disk lifetime until $R_{\rm CO, 90\%}$ rapidly shrinks as the disk dissipates. The constant $\alpha_{\rm DW}$-models are able to reproduce the observed gas disk sizes in the $\sim1-3$ Lupus and $\sim5-11$ Myr old Upper Sco star-forming regions. However, they likely overpredict the gas disk size of younger $(\lessapprox0.7\ \mathrm{Myr})$ disks.
Planetary scientists discover brief presence of water in Arabia Terra on Mars

As part of a team of collaborators from Northern Arizona University and Johns Hopkins University, NAU PhD candidate Ari Koeppel recently discovered that water was once present in a region of Mars called Arabia Terra. Arabia Terra is in the northern latitudes of Mars. Named in 1879 by Italian astronomer...
Observing Magnetic Monopoles in Spin Ice using Electron Holography

While there is compelling evidence for the existence of magnetic monopoles in spin ice, the direct observation of a point-like source of magnetic field in these systems remains an open challenge. One promising approach is electron holography, which combines atomic-scale resolution with extreme sensitivity to magnetic vector potentials, through the Aharonov-Bohm effect. Here we explore what holography can teach us about magnetic monopoles in spin ice, through experiments on artificial spin ice, and numerical simulations of pyrochlore spin ice. In the case of artificial spin ice, we show that holograms can be used to measure local magnetic charge. For pyrochlore spin ice, we demonstrate that holographic experiments are capable of resolving both magnetic monopoles and their dynamics, including the emergence of electric fields associated with fluctuations of closed loops of spins. These results establish that the observation of both magnetic monopoles and emergent electric fields in pyrochlore spin ice is a realistic possibility in an electron microscope with sufficiently--high phase resolution.
A significant detection of X-ray Polarization in Sco X-1 with PolarLight and constraints on the corona geometry

Xiangyun Long, Hua Feng, Hong Li, Jiahuan Zhu, Qiong Wu, Jiahui Huang, Massimo Minuti, Weichun Jiang, Dongxin Yang, Saverio Citraro, Hikmat Nasimi, Jiandong Yu, Ge Jin, Ming Zeng, Peng An, Jiachen Jiang, Enrico Costa, Luca Baldini, Ronaldo Bellazzini, Alessandro Brez, Luca Latronico, Carmelo Sgro, Gloria Spandre, Michele Pinchera, Fabio Muleri, Paolo Soffitta.
Near-Infrared Polarization from Unresolved Disks Around Brown Dwarfs and Young Stellar Objects

Wide-field near-infrared (NIR) polarimetry was used to examine disk systems around two brown dwarfs (BD) and two young stellar objects (YSO) embedded in the Heiles Cloud 2 (HCl2) dark molecular cloud in Taurus as well as numerous stars located behind HCl2. Inclined disks exhibit intrinsic NIR polarization due to scattering of photospheric light which is detectable even for unresolved systems. After removing polarization contributions from magnetically aligned dust in HCl2 determined from the background star information, significant intrinsic polarization was detected from the disk systems of of one BD (ITG~17) and both YSOs (ITG~15, ITG~25), but not from the other BD (2M0444). The ITG~17 BD shows good agreement of the disk orientation inferred from the NIR and from published ALMA dust continuum imaging. ITG~17 was also found to reside in a 5,200~au wide binary (or hierarchical quad star system) with the ITG~15 YSO disk system. The inferred disk orientations from the NIR for ITG~15 and ITG~17 are parallel to each other and perpendicular to the local magnetic field direction. The multiplicity of the system and the large BD disk nature could have resulted from formation in an environment characterized by misalignment of the magnetic field and the protostellar disks.
The Stellar Age Dependence of X-ray Emission from Normal Star-Forming Galaxies in the GOODS Fields

Woodrow Gilbertson, Bret Lehmer, Keith Doore, Rafael Eufrasio, Antara Basu-Zych, William Brandt, Tassos Fragos, Kristen Garofali, Konstantinos Kovlakas, Bin Luo, Paolo Tozzi, Fabio Vito, Benjamin F. Williams, Yongquan Xue. The Chandra Deep Field-South and North surveys (CDFs) provide unique windows into the cosmic history of X-ray emission from normal (non-active)...
Eccentric debris disc morphologies I: exploring the origin of apocentre and pericentre glows in face-on debris discs

The location of surface brightness maxima (e.g. apocentre and pericentre glow) in eccentric debris discs are often used to infer the underlying orbits of the dust and planetesimals that comprise the disc. However, there is a misconception that eccentric discs have higher surface densities at apocentre and thus necessarily exhibit apocentre glow at long wavelengths. This arises from the expectation that the slower velocities at apocentre lead to a "pile up'" of dust, which fails to account for the greater area over which dust is spread at apocentre. Instead we show with theory and by modelling three different regimes that the morphology and surface brightness distributions of face-on debris discs are strongly dependent on their eccentricity profile (i.e. whether this is constant, rising or falling with distance). We demonstrate that at shorter wavelengths the classical pericentre glow effect remains true, whereas at longer wavelengths discs can either demonstrate apocentre glow or pericentre glow. We additionally show that at long wavelengths the same disc morphology can produce either apocentre glow or pericentre glow depending on the observational resolution. Finally, we show that the classical approach of interpreting eccentric debris discs using line densities is only valid under an extremely limited set of circumstances, which are unlikely to be met as debris disc observations become increasingly better resolved.
Flares in gamma-ray burst X-ray afterglows as prompt emission from slightly misaligned structured jets

We develop a model to explain the flaring activity in gamma-ray burst X-ray afterglows within the framework of slightly misaligned observers to structured jets. We suggest that flares could be the manifestation of prompt dissipation within the core of the jet, appearing to a misaligned observer in the X-ray band because of less favorable Doppler boosting. These flares appear during the afterglow phase because of core--observer light travel delays. In this picture, the prompt emission recorded by this observer comes from material along their line of sight, in the lateral structure of the jet, outside the jet's core. We start by laying down the basic analytical framework to determine the flares characteristics as a function of those of the gamma-ray pulse an aligned observer would have seen. We show that, for typical flare observing times and luminosities, there is indeed viable parameter space to explain flares in this way. We then analytically explore this model and show that it naturally produces flares with small width, a salient observed property of flares. We perform fits of our model to two Swift/XRT flares representing two different types of morphology, to show that our model can capture both. The ejection time of the core jet material responsible of the flare is a critical parameter. While it always remains small compared to the observed time of the flare, confirming that our model does not require very late central engine activity, late ejection times are strongly favored, sometimes larger than the observed duration of the parent gamma-ray burst's prompt phase as measured by $T_{90}$.
Potential Habitability as a Stellar Property: Effects of Model Uncertainties and Measurement Precision

Knowledge of a star's evolutionary history combined with estimates of planet occurrence rates allows one to infer its relative quality as a location in the search for biosignatures, and to quantify this intuition using long-term habitability metrics. In this study, we analyse the sensitivity of the biosignature yield metrics formulated by Tuchow & Wright (2020) to uncertainties in observable stellar properties and to model uncertainties. We characterize the uncertainties present in fitting a models to stellar observations by generating a stellar model with known properties and adding synthetic uncertainties in the observable properties. We scale the uncertainty in individual observables and observe the the effects on the precision of properties such as stellar mass, age, and our metrics. To determine model uncertainties we compare four well accepted stellar models using different model physics and see how they vary in terms of the values of our metrics. We determine the ability of future missions to rank target stars according to these metrics, given the current precision to which host star properties can be measured. We show that obtaining independent age constraints decreases both the model and systematic uncertainties in determining these metrics and is the most powerful way to improve assessments of the long-term habitability of planets around low mass stars.
Near-Infrared reflectance spectroscopy of sublimating salty ice analogues. Implications for icy moons

The composition of the surface of the Galilean icy moons has been debated since the Galileo mission. Several chemistries have been proposed to explain the composition of the non-icy component of the moon's surfaces, notably, sulphuric acid hydrates and magnesium and sodium sulphates. More recently, magnesium and sodium chlorides have been proposed to explain features observed in ground-based observations. We have considered four salts (NaCl, Na2SO4, MgSO4 and MgCl2) with various concentrations, to produce salty ice analogues. Granular particles were produced by a flash-freezing procedure. Additionally, compact slabs of salty ices were produced by a slow crystallisation of salty liquid solution. These two methods mimic the end-members (plumes and slow ice block formation) for producing hydrated salty ices on the surface of icy moons such as Europa and Ganymede. We have monitored the near-infrared (NIR) evolution of our salty ices during sublimation, revealing differences between the granular particles and the slabs. The slabs formed a higher amount of hydrates and the most highly hydrated compounds. Granular ices must be formed from a more concentrated salty solution to increase the amount of hydrates within the ice particles. The sublimation of salty ices removed all excess water ice efficiently, but the dehydration of the salts was not observed. The final spectra of the slabs were most flattened around 1.5 and 2.0 {\mu}m, especially for the Na2SO4, MgCl2 and MgSO4, suggesting the presence of stable, highly hydrated compounds. We find that Na2SO4, MgCl2 and MgSO4 are most compatible with the non-icy component at the surface of the icy moons as observed by the NIMS instrument on Galileo and by ground-based observations.
Determining dispersal mechanisms of protoplanetary disks using accretion and wind mass loss rates

Yasuhiro Hasegawa, Thomas J. Haworth, Keri Hoadley, Jinyoung Serena Kim, Hina Goto, Aine Juzikenaite, Neal J. Turner, Ilaria Pascucci, Erika T. Hamden. Understanding the origin of accretion and dispersal of protoplanetary disks is fundamental for investigating planet formation. Recent numerical simulations show that launching winds are unavoidable when disks undergo magnetically driven accretion and/or are exposed to external UV radiation. Observations also hint that disk winds are common. We explore how the resulting wind mass loss rate can be used as a probe of both disk accretion and dispersal. As a proof-of-concept study, we focus on magnetocentrifugal winds, MRI (magnetorotational instability) turbulence, and external photoevapotaion. By developing a simple, yet physically motivated disk model and coupling it with simulation results available in the literature, we compute the mass loss rate as a function of external UV flux for each mechanism. We find that different mechanisms lead to different levels of mass loss rate, indicating that the origin of disk accretion and dispersal can be determined, by observing the wind mass loss rate resulting from each mechanism. This determination provides important implications for planet formation, as disk accretion and dispersal not only impact directly upon the gas kinematics (e.g., turbulent vs laminar), but also uncover a disk's ability to retain/lose mass due to its surrounding environment (i.e., external UV radiation fields). This work shows that the ongoing and future observations of the wind mass loss rate for protoplanetary disks are paramount to reliably constrain how protoplanetary disks evolve with time and how planet formation takes place in the disks.
Sizes of Lensed Lower-luminosity z=4-8 Galaxies from the Hubble Frontier Field Program

We constrain the rest-UV size-luminosity relation for star-forming galaxies at z~4 and z~6, 7, and 8 identified behind clusters from the Hubble Frontier Fields (HFF) program. The size-luminosity relation is key to deriving accurate luminosity functions (LF) for faint galaxies. Making use of the latest lensing models and full data set for these clusters, lensing-corrected sizes and luminosities are derived for 68 z~4, 184 z~6, 93 z~7, and 53 z~8 galaxies. We show that size measurements can be reliably measured up to linear magnifications of 30x, where the lensing models are well calibrated. The sizes we measure span a >1-dex range, from <50 pc to >~500 pc. Uncertainties are based on both the formal fit errors and systematic differences between the public lensing models. These uncertainties range from ~20 pc for the smallest sources to 50 pc for the largest. Using a forward-modeling procedure to model the impact of incompleteness and magnification uncertainties, we characterize the size-luminosity relation at both z~4 and z~6-8. We find that the source sizes of star-forming galaxies at z~4 and z~6-8 scale with luminosity L as L^{0.54\pm0.08} and L^{0.40+/-0.04}, respectively, such that lower luminosity (>~-18 mag) galaxies are smaller than expected from extrapolating the size-luminosity relation at high luminosities (<~-18 mag). The new evidence for a steeper size-luminosity relation (3 sigma) adds to earlier evidence for small sizes based on the prevalence of highly magnified galaxies in high shear regions, theoretical arguments against upturns in the LFs, and other independent determinations of the size-luminosity relation from the HFF clusters.
Possible Chemical Composition And Interior Structure Models For Venus Inferred From Numerical Modelling

Venus' mass and radius are similar to those of Earth. However, dissimilarities in atmospheric properties, geophysical activity and magnetic field generation could hint towards significant differences in the chemical composition and interior evolution of the two planets. Although various explanations for the differences between Venus and Earth have been proposed, the currently available data are insufficient to discriminate among the different solutions. Here we investigate the possible range of Venus structure models. We assume that core segregation happened as a single-stage event. The mantle composition is inferred from the core composition using a prescription for metal-silicate partitioning. We consider three different cases for the composition of Venus defined via the bulk Si and Mg content, and the core's S content. Permissible ranges for the core size, mantle and core composition as well as the normalized moment of inertia (MoI) are presented for these compositions. A solid inner core could exist for all compositions. We estimate that Venus' MoI is 0.317-0.351 and its core size 2930-4350 km for all assumed compositions. Higher MoI values correspond to more oxidizing conditions during core segregation. A determination of the abundance of FeO in Venus' mantle by future missions could further constrain its composition and internal structure. This can reveal important information on Venus' formation and evolution, and possibly, the reasons for the differences between Venus and our home planet.
Selective transport of water molecules through interlayer spaces in graphite

Interlayer space in graphite is impermeable to ions and molecules, including protons. Its controlled expansion would find several applications in desalination, gas purification, high-density batteries, etc. In the past, metal intercalation has been used to modify graphitic interlayer spaces; however, resultant intercalation compounds are unstable in water. Here, we successfully expanded graphite interlayer spaces by intercalating aqueous KCl ions electrochemically. The water conductivity shows several orders of enhancement when compared to unintercalated graphite. Water evaporation experiments further confirm the high permeation rate. There is weak ion permeation through interlayer spaces, up to the highest chloride concentration of 1 M, an indication of sterically limited transport. In these very few transported ions, we observe hydration energy-dependent selectivity between salt ions. These strongly suggest a soft ball model of steric exclusion, which is rarely reported. Our spectroscopy studies provide clear evidence for cation-{\pi} interactions, though weak anion-{\pi} interactions were also detectable. These findings improve our understanding of molecular and ionic transport at the atomic scale.
New constraint on the Hawking evaporation of primordial black holes in the radiation-dominated era

In this paper, we revisit the evaporation and accretion of PBHs during cosmic history and compare them to see if both of these processes are constantly active for PBHs or not. Our calculations indicate that during the radiation-dominated era, PBHs absorb ambient radiation due to accretion, and their apparent horizon grows rapidly. This growth causes the Hawking radiation process to practically fail and all the particles that escape as radiation from PBHs to fall back into them. Nevertheless, our emphasis is that the accretion efficiency factor also plays a very important role here and its exact determination is essential. We have shown that the lower mass limit for PBHs that have not yet evaporated should approximately be $10^{14}g$ rather than $10^{15}g$. Finally, we study the effects of Hawking radiation quiescence in cosmology and reject models based on the evaporation of PBHs in the radiation-dominated era.
A Comparison of Multi-Phase Magnetic Field Tracers in a High-Galactic Latitude Region of the Filamentary Interstellar Medium

J. L. Campbell, S. E. Clark, B. M. Gaensler, A. Marchal, C. L. Van Eck, A. A. Deshpande, S. J. George, S. J. Gibson, R. Ricci, J. M. Stil, A. R. Taylor. Understanding how the Galactic magnetic field threads the multi-phase interstellar medium (ISM) remains a considerable challenge, as different magnetic field tracers probe dissimilar phases and field components. We search for evidence of a common magnetic field shared between the ionized and neutral ISM by comparing 1.4 GHz radio continuum polarization and HI line emission from the Galactic Arecibo L-Band Feed Array Continuum Transit Survey (GALFACTS) and Galactic Arecibo L-Band Feed Array HI (GALFA-HI) survey, respectively. We compute the polarization gradient of the continuum emission and search for associations with diffuse/translucent HI structures. The polarization gradient is sensitive to changes in the integrated product of the thermal electron density and line-of-sight field strength ($B_\parallel$) in warm ionized gas, while narrow HI structures highlight the plane-of-sky field orientation in cold neutral gas. We identified one region in the high-Galactic latitude Arecibo sky, G216+26 centered on $(\ell,b)\sim(216°,+26°)$, containing filaments in the polarization gradient that are aligned with narrow HI structures roughly parallel to the Galactic plane. We present a comparison of multi-phase observations and magnetic field tracers of this region, demonstrating that the warm ionized and cold neutral media are connected likely via a common magnetic field. We quantify the physical properties of a polarization gradient filament associated with H$\alpha$ emission, measuring a line-of-sight field strength $B_\parallel=6{\pm}4 \mu$G and a plasma beta $\beta=2.1^{+3.1}_{-2.1}$. We discuss the lack of widespread multi-phase magnetic field alignments and consider whether this region is associated with a short-timescale or physically rare phenomenon. This work highlights the utility of multi-tracer analyses for understanding the magnetized ISM.
