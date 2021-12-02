ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

The impact of intrinsic magnetic field on the absorption signatures of elements probing the upper atmosphere of HD209458b

By M. L. Khodachenko, I. F. Shaikhislamov, H. Lammer, I. B. Miroshnichenko, M. S. Rumenskikh, A. G. Berezutsky, L. Fossati
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

M. L. Khodachenko, I. F. Shaikhislamov, H. Lammer, I. B. Miroshnichenko, M. S. Rumenskikh, A. G. Berezutsky, L. Fossati. The signs of an expanding atmosphere of HD209458b have been observed with far-ultraviolet transmission spectroscopy and in the measurements of transit absorption by metastable HeI. These observations are interpreted using the hydrodynamic...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
COMPUTERS
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Detected a Mysterious Barrier Near the Center of the Galaxy

The center of our galaxy is a place you don't want to be. Conditions within the Milky Way's blindingly-bright center are identical to a colossal particle accelerator, according to new research recently published in Nature Communications. But something peculiar was also discovered: an unidentified mechanism that keeps cosmic rays from penetrating the gigantic cloud known as the central molecular zone.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Have Discovered Why The Solar System Might Be Shaped Like a Croissant

The Solar System exists in a bubble. Wind and radiation from the Sun stream outwards, pushing out into interstellar space. This creates a boundary of solar influence, within which the objects in the Solar System are sheltered from powerful cosmic radiation. It's called the heliosphere, and understanding how it works is an important part of understanding our Solar System, and perhaps even how we, and all life on Earth, are able to be here. "How is this relevant for society? The bubble that surrounds us, produced by the Sun, offers protection from galactic cosmic rays, and the shape of it can affect how...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Magnetic Anomaly in New Mexico Reveals an Invisible Signature of Meteorite Impacts

Meteor impact sites might seem like easy things to recognize, with giant craters in Earth's surface showing where these far-flung objects finally came to a violent stop. But it's not always that way.  Sometimes those impact scars are healed over, disguised by layers of dirt and vegetation, or worn smooth again by the elements over vast stretches of time. Now scientists have found a way to detect these hidden impact sites. Think about a big chunk of space rock getting close to its final destination on Earth. Meteoroids can enter Earth's atmosphere as fast as 72 kilometers per second (160,000 mph), but...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnetic Dipole#Magnetic Field Lines#Atmospheric#Magnetic Flux#Monte#Mhd#Jovian
arxiv.org

Lattice QCD with an inhomogeneous magnetic field background

The magnetic fields generated in non-central heavy-ion collisions are among the strongest fields produced in the Universe, reaching magnitudes comparable to the scale of the strong interactions. Backed by model simulations, the resulting field is expected to be spatially modulated, deviating significantly from the commonly considered uniform profile. To improve our understanding of the physics of quarks and gluons under such extreme conditions, we use lattice QCD simulations with $2+1$ staggered fermion flavors with physical quark masses and an inhomogeneous magnetic background for a range of temperatures covering the QCD phase transition. We assume a $1/\cosh^2$ function to model the field profile and vary its strength to analyze the impact on the computed observables and on the transition. We calculate local chiral condensates, local Polyakov loops and estimate the size of lattice artifacts. We find that both observables show non-trivial spatial features due to the interplay between the sea and the valence effects.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Mapping the magnetic field in the Taurus/B211 filamentary cloud with SOFIA HAWC+ and comparing with simulation

Pak Shing Li, Enrique Lopez-Rodriguez, Hamza Ajeddig, Philippe André, Christopher F. McKee, Jeonghee Rho, Richard I. Klein. Optical and infrared polarization mapping and recent Planck observations of the filamentary cloud L1495 in Taurus show that the large-scale magnetic field is approximately perpendicular to the long axis of the cloud. We use the HAWC+ polarimeter on SOFIA to probe the complex magnetic field in the B211 part of the cloud. Our results reveal a dispersion of polarization angles of $36^\circ$, about five times that measured on a larger scale by Planck. Applying the Davis-Chandrasekhar-Fermi (DCF) method with velocity information obtained from IRAM 30m C$^{18}$O(1-0) observations, we find two distinct sub-regions with magnetic field strengths differing by more than a factor 3. The quieter sub-region is magnetically critical and sub-Alfvénic; the field is comparable to the average field measured in molecular clumps based on Zeeman observations. The more chaotic, super-Alfvénic sub-region shows at least three velocity components, indicating interaction among multiple substructures. Its field is much less than the average Zeeman field in molecular clumps, suggesting that the DCF value of the field there may be an underestimate. Numerical simulation of filamentary cloud formation shows that filamentary substructures can strongly perturb the magnetic field. DCF and true field values in the simulation are compared. Pre-stellar cores are observed in B211 and are seen in our simulation. The appendices give a derivation of the standard DCF method that allows for a dispersion in polarization angles that is not small, present an alternate derivation of the structure function version of the DCF method, and treat fragmentation of filaments.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Impact of anti-solar differential rotation in mean-field solar-type dynamos -- Exploring possible magnetic cycles in slowly rotating stars

Over the course of their lifetimes, the rotation of solar-type stars goes through different phases. Once they reach the zero-age main sequence (ZAMS), their global rotation rate decreases during the main sequence until at least the solar age, approximately following the empirical Skumanich law and enabling gyrochronology. Older solar-type stars might then reach a point of transition when they stop braking, according to recent results of asteroseismology. Additionally, recent 3D numerical simulations of solar-type stars show that different regimes of differential rotation can be characterized with the Rossby number. In particular, anti-solar differential rotation (fast poles, slow equator) may exist for high Rossby number (slow rotators). If this regime occurs during the main sequence and, in general, for slow rotators, we may consider how magnetic generation through the dynamo process might be impacted. In particular, we consider whether slowly rotating stars are indeed subject to magnetic cycles.
ASTRONOMY
astrobiology.com

A Closer Look At Opening Angles And Absorption Regions In The Atmospheres Of Transiting Exoplanets

The angle over which a tidally locked planet rotates during its transit, plotted as a function of its equilibrium temperature 𝑇eq (assuming zero albedo and full heat redistribution) and the effective temperature 𝑇eff of the host star. The white bullets show all systems for which the stellar radius and the semi-major axis of the planet orbit are currently known (data acquired from https://www.astro.keele.ac.uk/jkt/tepcat/; Southworth 2011). The red and yellow curves show for which (𝑇eq, 𝑇eff) the planet’s rotation angle is equal to the opening angle. Here, we assume two different planet radii (one Jupiter radius and one Neptune radius), and two different values for 𝛽 (see equation 10). To the right of the curves, the rotation angle is larger than the opening angle.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Intrinsic Pulsed Magnetic Gradiometer in Earth's Field

We describe a novel pulsed magnetic gradiometer based on the optical interference of sidebands generated using two spatially separated alkali vapor cells. The sidebands are produced with high efficiency using parametric frequency conversion of a probe beam interacting with $^{87}$Rb atoms in a coherent superposition of magnetically sensitive hyperfine ground states. Interference between the sidebands generates a low-frequency beat note whose frequency is determined by the magnetic field gradient between the two vapor cells. In contrast to traditional magnetic gradiometers, our approach provides a direct readout of the gradient field without the intermediate step of subtracting the outputs of two spacially separated magnetometers. The technique is expected to provide effective common-mode magnetic field cancellation at frequencies far greater than the bandwidth of the gradiometer. Using this technique, we developed a compact magnetic gradiometer sensor head with integrated optics with a sensitivity of $25 \ fT/cm/\sqrt{Hz}$ with a $4.4$ cm baseline, while operating in a noisy laboratory environment unshielded from Earth's field. We also outline a theoretical framework that accurately models sideband generation using a density matrix formalism.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Pilot study and early results of the Cosmic Filaments and Magnetism Survey with Nenufar: the Coma cluster field

Bonnassieux Etienne, Evangelia Tremou, Julien N. Girard, Alan Loh, Valentina Vacca, Stephane Corbel, Baptiste Cecconi, Jean-Mathias Griessmeier, Leon V.E. Koopmans, Michel Tagger, Gilles Theureau, Philippe Zarka. NenuFAR, the New Extension in Nancay Upgrading LOFAR, is currently in its early science phase. It is in this context that the Cosmic Filaments...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The role of the halo magnetic field on accretion through High-Velocity Clouds

High-Velocity Clouds (HVCs) are believed to be an important source of gas accretion for star formation in the Milky Way. Earlier numerical studies have found that the Galactic magnetic field and radiative cooling strongly affects accretion. However, these effects have not previously been included together in the context of clouds falling through the Milky Way's gravitational potential. We explore this by simulating an initially stationary cloud falling through the hot hydrostatic corona towards the disc. This represents a HVC that has condensed out of the corona. We include the magnetic field in the corona to examine its effect on accretion of the HVC and its associated cold gas. Remnants of the original cloud survive in all cases, although a strong magnetic field causes it to split into several fragments. We find that mixing of cold and hot gas leads to cooling of coronal gas and an overall growth with time in cold gas mass, despite the low metallicity of the cloud and corona. The role of the magnetic field is to (moderately to severely) suppress the mixing and subsequent cooling, which in turn leads to less accretion compared to when the field is absent. A stronger field leads to less suppression of condensation because it enhances Rayleigh-Taylor instability. However, magnetic tension in a stronger field substantially decelerates condensed cloudlets. These have velocities typically a factor 3-8 below the velocity of the main cloud remnants by the end of the simulation. Some of these cloudlets likely disperse before reaching the disc.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The JCMT BISTRO Survey: Evidence for Pinched Magnetic Fields in Quiescent Filaments of NGC 1333

Yasuo Doi, Kohji Tomisaka, Tetsuo Hasegawa, Simon Coudé, Doris Arzoumanian, Pierre Bastien, Masafumi Matsumura, Mehrnoosh Tahani, Sarah Sadavoy, Charles L. H. Hull, Doug Johnstone, James Di Francesco, Yoshito Shimajiri, Ray S. Furuya, Jungmi Kwon, Motohide Tamura, Derek Ward-Thompson, Valentin J. M. Le Gouellec, Thiem Hoang, Florian Kirchschlager, Jihye Hwang, Chakali Eswaraiah, Patrick M. Koch, Anthony P. Whitworth, Kate Pattle, Woojin Kwon, Jihyun Kang, Tyler L. Bourke, Xindi Tang, Lapo Fanciullo, Chang Won Lee, Hong-Li Liu, A-Ran Lyo, Keping Qiu, Shih-Ping Lai.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Controlling magnetic configuration in soft-hard bilayers probed by polarized neutron reflectometry

Nan Tang, Jung-Wei Liao, Siu-Tat Chui, Timothy Ziman, Kai Liu6 Chih-Huang Lai, Brian J. Kirby, Dustin A. Gilbert. Hard/soft magnetic bilayer thin films have been widely used in data storage technologies and permanent magnet applications. The magnetic configuration and response to temperatures and magnetic fields in these heterostructures are considered to be highly dependent on the interfacial coupling. However, the intrinsic properties of each of the layers, such as the saturation magnetization and layer thickness, also strongly influence the magnetic configuration. Changing these parameters provides an effective method to tailor magnetic properties in composite magnets. Here, we use polarized neutron reflectometry (PNR) to experimentally probe the interfacial magnetic configurations in hard/soft bilayer thin films: L10-FePt/A1-FePt, [Co/Pd] /CoPd, [Co/Pt] /FeNi and L10-FePt/Fe, which all have a perpendicular magnetic anisotropy in the hard layer. These films were designed with different soft and hard layer thicknesses (t_soft and t_hard) and saturation magnetization (M_s^soft and M_s^hard), respectively. The influences of an in-plane magnetic field (H_ip) and temperature (T) are also studied using a L10 FePt/A1-FePt bilayer sample. Comparing the PNR results to micromagnetic simulations reveals that the interfacial magnetic configuration is highly dependent on t_soft, M_s^soft and the external factors (H_ip and T), and has a relatively weak dependence on t_hard and M_s^hard. Key among these results, for thin t_soft, the hard and soft layers are rigidly coupled in the out-of-plane direction, then undergo a transition to relax in-plane. This transition can be delayed to larger t_soft by decreasing M_s^soft. Understanding the influence of these parameters on the magnetic configuration is critical to designing functional composite magnets for applications.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Applications for CryoSat2 satellite magnetic data in studies of Earth's core field variations

We use 20 years of magnetic field measurements from the Oersted, CHAMP and Swarm satellite missions, supplemented by calibrated platform magnetometer data from the CryoSat2 satellite, to study time variations of the Earth's core field at satellite altitude and at the core-mantle boundary (CMB). From the satellite data we derive composite time series of the core field secular variation (SV) with 4month cadence, at 300 globally distributed Geomagnetic Virtual Observatories (GVO). GVO radial SV series display regional fluctuations with 5-10 years duration and amplitudes reaching 20 nT/yr, most notably at low latitudes over Indonesia (2014), over South America and the South Atlantic (2007, 2011 and 2014), and over the central Pacific (2017). Applying the Subtractive Optimally Localized Averages (SOLA) method, we map the SV at the CMB as a collection of locally averaged SV estimates. We demonstrate that using 2-year windows of CryoSat2 data, it is possible to reliably estimate the SV and its time derivative, the secular acceleration (SA), at the CMB, with a spatial resolution, corresponding to spherical harmonic degree 10. Along the CMB geographic equator, we find strong SA features under Indonesia from 2011-2014, under central America from 2015 to 2019, and sequences of SA with alternating sign under the Atlantic during 2004-2019. We find that data from CryoSat2 make a valuable contribution to the emerging picture of sub-decadal core field variations. Using 1 year windows of data from the Swarm satellites, it is possible to study SA changes at low latitudes on timescales down to 1 year, with spatial resolution corresponding to spherical harmonic degree 10. We find strong positive and negative SA features appearing side-by-side in the Pacific in 2017, and thereafter drift westward.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
arxiv.org

General relativistic calculation of magnetic field and Power loss for a misaligned pulsar

In this study, we model a pulsar as a general relativistic oblique rotator, where the oblique rotator is a rotationally deformed neutron star whose rotation and magnetic axis are inclined at an angle. The oblique rotator spins down, losing rotational energy through the magnetic poles. The magnetic field is assumed to be dipolar; however, the star has a non-zero azimuthal component due to the misalignment. The magnetic field induces an electric field for a force-free condition. The magnetic field decreases as the misalignment increases and is minimum along the equatorial plane of the star. In contrast, the electric field remains almost constant initially but decreases rapidly at a high misalignment angle. The charge separation at the star surface is qualitatively similar to that of Newtonian calculation. We find that the power loss for a general relativistic rotator is minimum for either an aligned or an orthogonal rotator, which contrasts with Newtonian calculation, where the power loss increases with an increase in the misalignment angle.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Tracing X-ray and HI absorption in peaked spectrum sources

Recent studies have shown that both 21cm HI absorption and soft X-ray absorption serve as excellent tracers of the dense and dusty gas near the active nucleus of young radio galaxies, offering new insight into the physical nature of the circumnuclear medium. To date, a correlation between the column densities derived using these absorption processes has been observed within Compact Steep Spectrum (CSS) and Gigahertz-Peaked Spectrum (GPS) radio sources. While it is possible that this correlation exists within the broader radio population, many samples of radio galaxies make this difficult to test due to selection effects. This paper explores the possibility of a correlation in the broader radio population by analysing a historic sample of 168 radio sources compiled from the literature in such a way so as to minimise selection bias. From this historic sample we conclude that there is some evidence for a correlation between HI and soft X-ray absorption outside of peaked spectrum sources, but that the selection bias towards these sources makes further analysis difficult using current samples. We discuss this in the context of the SEAFOG project and how forthcoming data will change the landscape of future absorption studies.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Density perturbation and cosmological evolution in the presence of magnetic field in $f(R)$ gravity models

In this paper, we have investigated the density perturbations and cosmological evolution in the FLRW universe in presence of a cosmic magnetic field, which may be assumed to mimic primordial magnetic fields. Such magnetic fields have sufficient strength to influence galaxy formation and cluster dynamics, thereby leaving an imprint on the CMB anisotropies. We have considered the FLRW universe as a representative of the isotropic cosmological model in the 1+3 covariant formalism for $f(R)$ gravity. The propagation equations have been determined and analyzed, where we have assumed that the magnetic field is aligned uniformly along the $x$-direction, resulting in a diagonal shear tensor. Subsequently,the density perturbation evolution equations have been studied and the results have been interpreted. We have also indicated how these results change in the general relativistic case and briefly mentioned the expected change in higher-order gravity theories.
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

Mars could get an artificial magnetic field from an out-there source

Terraforming Mars is one of the great dreams of humanity. Mars has a lot going for it. Its day is about the same length as Earth’s, it has plenty of frozen water just under its surface, and it likely could be given a reasonably breathable atmosphere in time. But one of the things it lacks is a strong magnetic field. So if we want to make Mars a second Earth, we’ll have to give it an artificial one.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy