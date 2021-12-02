GJ 367b: A dense ultra-short period sub-Earth planet transiting a nearby red dwarf star
By Kristine W. F. Lam, Szilárd Csizmadia, Nicola Astudillo-Defru, Xavier Bonfils, Davide Gandolfi, Sebastiano Padovan, Massimiliano Esposito, Coel Hellier, Teruyuki Hirano, John Livingston, Felipe Murgas, Alexis M. S. Smith, Karen A. Collins, Savita Mathur, Rafael A. Garcia, Steve B. Howell, Nuno C. Santos, Fei Dai, George R. Ricker, Roland Vanderspek, David W. Latham, Sara Seager, Joshua N. Winn, Jon M. Jenkins, Simon Albrecht, Jose M. Almenara, Etienne Artigau, Oscar Barragán, François Bouchy, Juan Cabrera, David Charbonneau, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Alexander Chaushev, Jessie L. Christiansen, William D. Cochran, José R. De Meideiros, Xavier Delfosse, Rodrigo F. Díaz, René Doyon, Philipp Eigmüller, Pedro Figueira, Thierry Forveille, Malcolm Fridlund, Guillaume Gaisné, Elisa Goffo, Iskra Georgieva, Sascha Grziwa, Eike Guenther, Artie P. Hatzes, Marshall C. Johnson, Petr Kabáth, Emil Knudstrup, Judith Korth, Pablo Lewin, Jack J. Lissauer, Christophe Lovis, Rafael Luque, Claudio Melo, Edward H. Morgan, Robert Morris, Michel Mayor, Norio Narita, Hannah L. M. Osborne, Enric Palle, Francesco Pepe, Carina M. Persson, Samuel N. Quinn, Heike Rauer, Seth Redfield, Joshua E. Schlieder, Damien Ségransan, Luisa M. Serrano, Jeffrey C. Smith, Ján Šubjak, Joseph D. Twicken, Stéphane Udry, Vincent Van Eylen, Michael Vezie
Nasa’s Curiosity Mars rover has captured a stunning panorama of the Red Planet using its onboard navigation cameras, prompting the mission team to create a rare postcard of the Martian landscape.By combining two black and white images taken at different times of the day, the team added blue, orange and green colour in order to develop an artistic interpretation of the mountainous scene.“When the rover team saw the view from Curiosity’s most recent stopping point, the scene was just too pretty not to capture it in the highest quality that the navigation cameras are capable of,” Nasa said.“Many of...
Peering deeper below the surface of Earth can tell us a lot about its history and geological make-up, and it's the same for any other planet.
Now the InSight lander on the surface of Mars has provided our first in-depth look at what lies just beneath the red planet's surface.
The seismometer on board InSight – called SEIS or the Seismic Experiment for Interior Structure – points to a shallow sedimentary layer sandwiched between hardened rocks resulting from lava flows, going down to a depth of around 200 meters or about 650 feet.
This could tell us a lot about how Mars was...
The Solar System exists in a bubble.
Wind and radiation from the Sun stream outwards, pushing out into interstellar space. This creates a boundary of solar influence, within which the objects in the Solar System are sheltered from powerful cosmic radiation.
It's called the heliosphere, and understanding how it works is an important part of understanding our Solar System, and perhaps even how we, and all life on Earth, are able to be here.
"How is this relevant for society? The bubble that surrounds us, produced by the Sun, offers protection from galactic cosmic rays, and the shape of it can affect how...
The exoplanet GJ 367b orbits its star in an extremely short time. Only 8 hours, then a year has passed on this planet. We don't know anything like this from our solar system: Mercury is the fastest planet here with an orbital period of 88 days, compared to GJ 367b it is a lame snail. GJ 367b is a rocky planet that is much denser than Earth and similar in structure to Mercury. It probably has a large iron core. This precise characterisation is based on high-precision measurements of radius and mass – not a matter of course for exoplanets.GJ 367b orbits a dwarf star that is about half the size of the Sun. The radiation on the planet is enormous because of the small distance to the star: On the side of the planet facing the star, the temperature is between 1300° and 1500° Celsius. At such temperatures, iron and rocks melt. CREDIT SPP 1992 (Patricia Klein)
An international team of researchers has discovered a new planet, GJ 367 b, whose surface temperature may reach 1,500 degrees Centigrade – hot enough to melt all rock and metal – and which takes only eight hours to orbit its star. In a new study, published in the Science journal,...
The asteroid, known for its strange egg shape and the size of the Eiffel Tower, will pass at the speed of 14,700 miles per hour next to Earth. NASA defines it as “potentially dangerous” but there is no need to be alarmed or build an underground bunker to avoid the apocalypse.
TRAPPIST-1 would be an unremarkable star if not for the scientific interest generated by its seven planets. Astronomers first spotted the new worlds, at least three of which might be habitable, in 2016. Now, a new study suggests that the way the TRAPPIST-1 planets orbit might reveal clues about their evolution and how frequently space rocks smashed into them in their formative years.
In the strange, dark world of the ocean floor, underwater fissures, called hydrothermal vents, host complex communities of life. These vents belch scorching hot fluids into extremely cold seawater, creating the chemical forces necessary for the small organisms that inhabit this extreme environment to live. In a newly published study,...
A white dwarf star that completes a full rotation once every 25 seconds is the fastest spinning confirmed white dwarf, according to a team of astronomers from the Universities of Sheffield and Warwick. They have established the spin period of the star for the first time, confirming it as an...
Astronomers have discovered the fastest spinning white dwarf star ever observed. The white dwarf star completes a full rotation once every 25 seconds, researchers said. They have established the spin period of the star for the first time, confirming it as an extremely rare example of a magnetic propeller system.
For everything there is a beginning. Even black holes. Last week, we spoke of a newly-detected 'silent' black hole within a globular cluster called NGC 1850, located in a nearby galaxy. Roughly 11 times the sun's mass, the cosmic maw is locked in orbit with another star in a binary system. But while it doesn't show the levels of typical black hole predation on its poor cosmic companion star, in the end, it'll eat it alive as the death dance carries on, until there's nothing left but a stripped core that fades slowly into a white dwarf, according to the study initially shared to a preprint server.
D. J. Lennon (1 and 2), P. L. Dufton (3), J. I. Villaseñor (4 and 5), C. J. Evans (6), N. Langer (7 and 8), R. Saxton (9), I. M. Monageng (10 and 11), S. Toonen (12) ((1) IAC, (2) U. La Laguna, (3) QUB. (4) U. Edinburgh, (5) KU Leuven, (6) UKATC, (7) U. Bonn, (8) MPI f. Radioastronomie, (9) Telespazio UK for ESA, (10) SAAO, (11) U. Cape Town, (12) U. Amsterdam)
A widely-held assumption is that each single white dwarf containing observable rocky debris requires the presence of at least one terrestrial or giant planet to have gravitationally perturbed the progenitor of the debris into the star. However, these planets could have been previously been engulfed by the star or escaped the system, leaving behind asteroids, boulders, cobbles, pebbles, sand and dust. These remaining small bodies could then persist throughout the host star's evolution into a white dwarf at ~2-100 au scales, and then be radiatively dragged into the white dwarf without the help of a planet. Here we identify the parameter space and cooling ages for which this one metal-pollution mechanism is feasible by, for the first time, coupling Poynting-Robertson drag, the Yarkovsky effect and the YORP effect solely from rapidly dimming white dwarf radiation. We find that this no-planet pollution scenario is efficient for remnant 10^{-5}-10^{-4} m dust up to about 80 au, 10^{-4}-10^{-3} m sand up to about 25 au and 10^{-3}-10^{-2} m small pebbles up to about 8 au, and perhaps 10^{-1}-10^{0} m small boulders up to tens of au. Further, young white dwarf radiation can spin up large strength-less boulders with radii 10^{2}-10^{3} m to destruction, breaking them down into smaller fragments which then can be dragged towards the white dwarf. Our work hence introduces a planet-less metal-pollution mechanism that may be active in some fraction of white dwarf planetary systems.
Finnish physicists have created an ultra-thin, 2D material with quantum properties that would usually only be made possible using rare earth minerals. But this new material was fabricated using only common materials. “Studying complex quantum materials is hindered by the properties of naturally occurring compounds,” says atomic physicist Peter Liljeroth...
E. Han, S.A. Rappaport, A. Vanderburg, B.M. Tofflemire, T. Borkovits, H.M. Schwengeler, P. Zasche, D.M. Krolikowski, P.S. Muirhead, M.H. Kristiansen, I.A. Terentev, M. Omohundro, R. Gagliano, T. Jacobs, D. LaCourse. We present an analysis of a newly discovered 2+1+1 quadruple system with TESS containing an unresolved eclipsing binary (EB) as...
The Milky Way is surrounded by a host of small galaxies, many only recently discovered. These have been thought to be satellites orbiting the main mass of the galaxy, like more distant versions of the globular clusters that dot the space around the galactic disk. However, measurements of forty dwarf galaxies’ speed of movement have revealed that most are not in orbit around the Milky Way – some may become gravitationally captured, while others will pass on like ships in the night.
Alejandro H. Córsico, Murat Uzundag, S. O. Kepler, Roberto Silvotti, Leandro G. Althaus, Detlev Koester, Andrzej S. Baran, Keaton J. Bell, Agnès Bischoff-Kim, J. J. Hermes, Steve D. Kawaler, Judith L. Provencal, Don E. Winget, Michael H. Montgomery, Paul A. Bradley, S. J. Kleinman, Atsuko Nitta. The collection of high-quality...
THERE are eight planets in the solar system, according to the International Astronomical Union (IAU), which changed Pluto’s classification from planet to dwarf planet in 2006. Dwarf planets orbit the sun like regular planets and are big enough to become rounded under their own gravity, but they aren’t massive enough...
Just one part of NASA’s larger planetary defense strategy, DART – built and managed by the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland – will impact a known asteroid that is not a threat to Earth. Its goal is to slightly change the asteroid’s motion in a way that can be accurately measured using ground-based telescopes.
