ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The impact of station far sidelobes on EoR/CD power spectra

By Cathryn M. Trott
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Stations of dipole antennas for SKA1-Low will comprise 256 elements spread over an area with a diameter of 38~m. We consider the effect of residual unsubtracted sources well outside of the main beam for differing numbers of unique station configurations, in the...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Modelling the Energy Spectra of Radio Relics

Radio relics are diffuse synchrotron sources that illuminate shock waves in the intracluster medium. In recent years, radio telescopes have provided detailed observations about relics. Consequently, cosmological simulations of radio relics need to provide a similar amount of detail. In this methodological work, we include information on adiabatic compression and expansion, which have been neglected in the past in the modelling of relics. In a cosmological simulation of a merging galaxy cluster, we follow the energy spectra of shock accelerated cosmic-ray electrons using Lagrangian tracer particles. On board of each tracer particle, we compute the temporal evolution of the energy spectrum under the influence of synchrotron radiation, inverse Compton scattering, and adiabatic compression and expansion. Exploratory tests show that the total radio power and, hence, the integrated radio spectrum are not sensitive to the adiabatic processes. This is attributed to small changes in the compression ratio over time.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Correction of atmospheric stray-light in restored slit-spectra

A long-standing issue in solar ground-based observations has been the contamination of data due to stray light, which is particularly relevant in inversions of spectropolarimetric data. We aim to build on a statistical method of correcting stray-light contamination due to residual high-order aberrations and apply it to ground-based slit spectra. The observations were obtained at the Swedish Solar Telescope, and restored using the multi-frame blind deconvolution restoration procedure. Using the statistical properties of seeing, we created artificially degraded synthetic images generated from magneto-hydrodynamic simulations. We then compared the synthetic data with the observations to derive estimates of the amount of the residual stray light in the observations. In the final step, the slit spectra were deconvolved with a stray-light point spread function to remove the residual stray light from the observations. The RMS granulation contrasts of the deconvolved spectra were found to increase to approximately 12.5%, from 9%. Spectral lines, on average, were found to become deeper in the granules and shallower in the inter-granular lanes, indicating systematic changes to gradients in temperature. The deconvolution was also found to increase the redshifts and blueshifts of spectral lines, suggesting that the velocities of granulation in the solar photosphere are higher than had previously been observed.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Quantum-Enhanced Continuous-Wave Stimulated Brillouin Scattering Spectroscopy and Imaging

Brillouin spectroscopy and microscopy is an emerging label-free imaging technique to assess local viscoelastic properties. Quantum enhanced stimulated Brillouin scattering is demonstrated for the first time using low power continuous-wave lasers at 795~nm. A signal to noise ratio enhancement of 3.4~dB is reported by using two-mode intensity-difference squeezed light generated with four-wave mixing process in atomic rubidium vapor. The low optical power and the excitation wavelengths in the water transparency window has the potential to provide a powerful bio-imaging technique for probing mechanical properties of biological samples of cells and tissues prone to phototoxicity and thermal effects. The performance enhancement affordable through the use of quantum light may pave the way for significantly improved sensitivity, data acquisition rate and spatial resolution. The proposed new way of utilizing squeezed light for enhanced stimulated Brillouin scattering can be easily adapted for both spectroscopic and imaging applications in materials science and biology.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spectra#Eor#Spie Jatis Ska#Nongalactic Astrophysics
The Gadgeteer

EcoFlow River Mini Portable Power Station review

REVIEW – EcoFlow’s innovative power stations have only been on the market for a few months, but have made a big impact in portable power. I was very impressed with the Delta Pro power station and jumped at the opportunity to have a look at their River Mini. What is...
ELECTRONICS
arxiv.org

A Comparison of Multi-Phase Magnetic Field Tracers in a High-Galactic Latitude Region of the Filamentary Interstellar Medium

J. L. Campbell, S. E. Clark, B. M. Gaensler, A. Marchal, C. L. Van Eck, A. A. Deshpande, S. J. George, S. J. Gibson, R. Ricci, J. M. Stil, A. R. Taylor. Understanding how the Galactic magnetic field threads the multi-phase interstellar medium (ISM) remains a considerable challenge, as different magnetic field tracers probe dissimilar phases and field components. We search for evidence of a common magnetic field shared between the ionized and neutral ISM by comparing 1.4 GHz radio continuum polarization and HI line emission from the Galactic Arecibo L-Band Feed Array Continuum Transit Survey (GALFACTS) and Galactic Arecibo L-Band Feed Array HI (GALFA-HI) survey, respectively. We compute the polarization gradient of the continuum emission and search for associations with diffuse/translucent HI structures. The polarization gradient is sensitive to changes in the integrated product of the thermal electron density and line-of-sight field strength ($B_\parallel$) in warm ionized gas, while narrow HI structures highlight the plane-of-sky field orientation in cold neutral gas. We identified one region in the high-Galactic latitude Arecibo sky, G216+26 centered on $(\ell,b)\sim(216°,+26°)$, containing filaments in the polarization gradient that are aligned with narrow HI structures roughly parallel to the Galactic plane. We present a comparison of multi-phase observations and magnetic field tracers of this region, demonstrating that the warm ionized and cold neutral media are connected likely via a common magnetic field. We quantify the physical properties of a polarization gradient filament associated with H$\alpha$ emission, measuring a line-of-sight field strength $B_\parallel=6{\pm}4 \mu$G and a plasma beta $\beta=2.1^{+3.1}_{-2.1}$. We discuss the lack of widespread multi-phase magnetic field alignments and consider whether this region is associated with a short-timescale or physically rare phenomenon. This work highlights the utility of multi-tracer analyses for understanding the magnetized ISM.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Revisiting the Lensed Fraction of High-Redshift Quasars

The observed lensed fraction of high-redshift quasars $(\sim0.2\%)$ is significantly lower than previous theoretical predictions $(\gtrsim4\%)$. We revisit the lensed fraction of high-redshift quasars predicted by theoretical models, where we adopt recent measurements of galaxy velocity dispersion functions (VDFs) and explore a wide range of quasar luminosity function (QLF) parameters. We use both analytical methods and mock catalogs which give consistent results. For ordinary QLF parameters and the depth of current high-redshift quasar surveys $(m_z\lesssim22)$, our model suggests a multiply-imaged fraction of $F_\text{multi}\sim 0.4\%-0.8\%$. The predicted lensed fraction is $\sim1\%-6\%$ for the brightest $z_s\sim6$ quasars $(m_z\lesssim19)$, depending on the QLF. The systematic uncertainties of the predicted lensed fraction in previous models can be as large as $2-4$ times and are dominated by the VDF. Applying VDFs from recent measurements decreases the predicted lensed fraction and relieves the tension between observations and theoretical models. Given the depth of current imaging surveys, there are $\sim15$ lensed quasars at $z_s>5.5$ detectable over the sky. Upcoming sky surveys like the LSST survey and the {\em Euclid} survey will find several tens of lensed quasars at this redshift range.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The radio spectral turnover of radio-loud quasars at $z>5$

Yali Shao, Jeff Wagg, Ran Wang, Emmanuel Momjian, Chris L. Carilli, Fabian Walter, Dominik A. Riechers, Huib T. Intema, Axel Weiss, Andreas Brunthaler, Karl M. Menten. We present Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) S- (2--4 GHz), C- (4--8 GHz), and X-band (8--12 GHz) continuum observations toward seven radio-loud quasars at $z>5$. This sample has previously been found to exhibit spectral peaks at observed-frame frequencies above $\sim$1 GHz. We also present upgraded Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (uGMRT) band-2 (200 MHz), band-3 (400 MHz), and band-4 (650 MHz) radio continuum observations toward eight radio-loud quasars at $z>5$, selected from our previous GMRT survey, in order to sample their low-frequency synchrotron emission. Combined with archival radio continuum observations, all ten targets show evidence for spectral turnover. The turnover frequencies are $\sim$1--50 GHz in the rest frame, making these targets gigahertz-peaked-spectrum (GPS) or high-frequency-peaker (HFP) candidates. For the nine well-constrained targets with observations on both sides of the spectral turnover, we fit the entire radio spectrum with absorption models associated with synchrotron self-absorption and free-free absorption (FFA). Our results show that FFA in an external inhomogeneous medium can accurately describe the observed spectra for all nine targets, which may indicate an FFA origin for the radio spectral turnover in our sample. As for the complex spectrum of J114657.79+403708.6 at $z=5.00$ with two spectral peaks, it may be caused by multiple components (i.e., core-jet) and FFA by the high-density medium in the nuclear region. However, we cannot rule out the spectral turnover origin of variability. Based on our radio spectral modeling, we calculate the radio loudness $R_{2500\rm\, Å}$ for our sample, which ranges from 12$^{+1}_{-1}$ to 674$^{+61}_{-51}$.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Electronic structure effects in the electron bremsstrahlung from heavy ions

M. E. Groshev (1), V. A. Zaytsev (1), V. A. Yerokhin (2), P.-M. Hillenbrand (3 and 4), Yu. A. Litvinov (3), V. M. Shabaev (1) ((1) Department of Physics, St. Petersburg State University, (2) Center for Advanced Studies, Peter the Great St. Petersburg, (3) GSI Helmholtzzentrum für Schwerionenforschung, (4) Institut für Kernphysik, Goethe-Universität)
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Using Evolutionary Algorithms to Design Antennas with Greater Sensitivity to Ultra High Energy Neutrinos

J. Rolla, A. Machtay, A. Patton, W. Banzhaf, A. Connolly, R. Debolt, L. Deer, E. Fahimi, E. Ferstle, P. Kuzma, C. Pfendner, B. Sipe, K. Staats, S.A. Wissel. The Genetically Evolved NEutrino Telescopes for Improved Sensitivity, or GENETIS, project seeks to optimize detectors in physics for science outcomes in high dimensional parameter spaces. In this project, we designed an antenna using a genetic algorithm with a science outcome directly as the sole figure of merit. This paper presents initial results on the improvement of an antenna design for in ice neutrino detectors using the current Askaryan Radio Array, or ARA, experiment as a baseline. By optimizing for the effective volume using the evolved antenna design in ARA, we improve upon ARAs simulated sensitivity to ultra high energy neutrinos by 22 percent, despite using limited parameters in this initial investigation. Future improvements will continue to increase the computational efficiency of the genetic algorithm and the complexity and fitness of the antenna designs. This work lays the foundation for continued research and development of methods to increase the sensitivity of detectors in physics and other fields in parameter spaces of high dimensionality.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Hybrid quantum--classical algorithm for computing imaginary-time correlation functions

Quantitative descriptions of strongly correlated materials pose a considerable challenge in condensed matter physics and chemistry. A promising approach to address this problem is quantum embedding methods. In particular, the dynamical mean-field theory (DMFT) maps the original system to an effective quantum impurity model comprising correlated orbitals embedded in an electron bath. The biggest bottleneck in DMFT calculations is numerically solving the quantum impurity model, i.e., computing Green's function. Past studies have proposed theoretical methods to compute Green's function of a quantum impurity model in polynomial time using a quantum computer. So far, however, efficient methods for computing the imaginary-time Green's functions have not been established despite the advantages of the imaginary-time formulation. We propose a quantum--classical hybrid algorithm for computing imaginary-time Green's functions on quantum devices with limited hardware resources by applying the variational quantum simulation. Using a quantum circuit simulator, we verified this algorithm by computing Green's functions for a dimer model as well as a four-site impurity model obtained by DMFT calculations of the single-band Hubbard model, although our method can be applied to general imaginary-time correlation functions.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Bifurcated symmetry breaking in scalar-tensor gravity

We present a scalar-tensor gravity that achieves slow-roll inflation leaving right amount of dark energy and dark matter in the present universe consistent with observations; $O({\rm a \; few\; meV})^4$. The key for simultaneous realization of dark energy and dark matter is a mechanism of bifurcated symmetry breaking in a multi-scalar field sector that separates dark matter from dark energy with cosmological evolution. Proposed theories are made consistent with general relativity tests at small cosmological distances, yet are different from general relativity at cosmological scales. Cosmological bifurcation of symmetry breaking may be triggered by the spontaneous breaking of electroweak SU(2) $\times $ U(1) gauge symmetry, hence the separation occurring simultaneously at the electroweak phase transition. The inevitable consequence of a theory using SU(2) $\times $ U(1) doublet for dark scalars is existence of bound state of ultralight charged pairs left over to the present universe, annihilating into two photons that might have escaped detection due to its very long wavelength, for instance, in a range $100 \sim 1000 $ km. How to experimentally falsify or verify these models in laboratories is also discussed.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Sidestepping the inversion of the weak-lensing covariance matrix with Approximate Bayesian Computation

Weak gravitational lensing is one of the few direct methods to map the dark-matter distribution on large scales in the Universe, and to estimate cosmological parameters. We study a Bayesian inference problem where the data covariance $\mathbf{C}$, estimated from a number $n_{\textrm{s}}$ of numerical simulations, is singular. In a cosmological context of large-scale structure observations, the creation of a large number of such $N$-body simulations is often prohibitively expensive. Inference based on a likelihood function often includes a precision matrix, $\Psi = \mathbf{C}^{-1}$. The covariance matrix corresponding to a $p$-dimensional data vector is singular for $p \ge n_{\textrm{s}}$, in which case the precision matrix is unavailable. We propose the likelihood-free inference method Approximate Bayesian Computation (ABC) as a solution that circumvents the inversion of the singular covariance matrix. We present examples of increasing degree of complexity, culminating in a realistic cosmological scenario of the determination of the weak-gravitational lensing power spectrum for the upcoming European Space Agency satellite Euclid. While we found the ABC parameter estimate variances to be mildly larger compared to likelihood-based approaches, which are restricted to settings with $p < n_{\textrm{s}}$, we obtain unbiased parameter estimates with ABC even in extreme cases where $p / n_{\textrm{s}} \gg 1$. The code has been made publicly available to ensure the reproducibility of the results.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Potential Habitability as a Stellar Property: Effects of Model Uncertainties and Measurement Precision

Knowledge of a star's evolutionary history combined with estimates of planet occurrence rates allows one to infer its relative quality as a location in the search for biosignatures, and to quantify this intuition using long-term habitability metrics. In this study, we analyse the sensitivity of the biosignature yield metrics formulated by Tuchow & Wright (2020) to uncertainties in observable stellar properties and to model uncertainties. We characterize the uncertainties present in fitting a models to stellar observations by generating a stellar model with known properties and adding synthetic uncertainties in the observable properties. We scale the uncertainty in individual observables and observe the the effects on the precision of properties such as stellar mass, age, and our metrics. To determine model uncertainties we compare four well accepted stellar models using different model physics and see how they vary in terms of the values of our metrics. We determine the ability of future missions to rank target stars according to these metrics, given the current precision to which host star properties can be measured. We show that obtaining independent age constraints decreases both the model and systematic uncertainties in determining these metrics and is the most powerful way to improve assessments of the long-term habitability of planets around low mass stars.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Atmospheric Density Model Optimization and Spacecraft Orbit Prediction Improvements Based on Q-Sat Orbit Data

Atmospheric drag calculation error greatly reduce the low-earth orbit spacecraft trajectory prediction fidelity. To solve the issue, the "correction - prediction" strategy is usually employed. In the method, one parameter is fixed and other parameters are revised by inverting spacecraft orbit data. However, based on a single spacecraft data, the strategy usually performs poorly as parameters in drag force calculation are coupled with each other, which result in convoluted errors. A gravity field recovery and atmospheric density detection satellite, Q-Sat, developed by xxxxx Lab at xxx University, is launched on August 6th, 2020. The satellite is designed to be spherical for a constant drag coefficient regardless of its attitude. An orbit prediction method for low-earth orbit spacecraft with employment of Q-Sat data is proposed in present paper for decoupling atmospheric density and drag coefficient identification. For the first step, by using a dynamic approach-based inversion, several empirical atmospheric density models are revised based on Q-Sat orbit data. Depending on the performs, one of the revised atmospheric density model would be selected for the next step in which the same inversion is employed for drag coefficient identification for a low-earth orbit operating spacecraft whose orbit needs to be predicted. Finally, orbit prediction is conducted by extrapolation with the dynamic parameters in the previous steps. Tests are carried out with the proposed method by using a GOCE satellite 15-day continuous orbit data. Compared with legacy "correction - prediction" method in which only GOCE data is employed, the accuracy of the 24-hour orbit prediction is improved by about 171m the highest for the proposed method. 14-day averaged 24-hour prediction precision is elevated by approximately 70m.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
arxiv.org

The local PNG bias of neutral Hydrogen, ${\rm H_I}$

We use separate universe simulations with the IllustrisTNG galaxy formation model to predict the local PNG bias parameters $b_\phi$ and $b_{\phi\delta}$ of atomic neutral hydrogen, ${\rm H_I}$. These parameters and their relation to the linear density bias parameter $b_1$ play a key role in observational constraints of the local PNG parameter $f_{\rm NL}$ using the ${\rm H_I}$ power spectrum and bispectrum. Our results show that the popular calculation based on the universality of the halo mass function overpredicts the $b_\phi(b_1)$ and $b_{\phi\delta}(b_1)$ relations measured in the simulations. In particular, our results show that at $z \lesssim 1$ the ${\rm H_I}$ power spectrum is more sensitive to $f_{\rm NL}$ compared to previously thought ($b_\phi$ is more negative), but is less sensitive at other epochs ($b_\phi$ is less positive). We discuss how this can be explained by the competition of physical effects such as that large-scale gravitational potentials with local PNG (i) accelerate the conversion of hydrogen to heavy elements by star formation, (ii) enhance the effects of baryonic feedback that eject the gas to regions more exposed to ionizing radiation, and (iii) promote the formation of denser structures that shield the ${\rm H_I}$ more efficiently. Our numerical results can be used to revise existing forecast studies on $f_{\rm NL}$ using 21cm line-intensity mapping data. Despite this first step towards predictions for the local PNG bias parameters of ${\rm H_I}$, we emphasize that more work is needed to assess their sensitivity on the assumed galaxy formation physics and ${\rm H_I}$ modeling strategy.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Locomotion of magnetoelastic membranes in viscous fluids

The development of multifunctional and biocompatible microrobots for biomedical applications relies on achieving locomotion through viscous fluids. Here, we describe a framework for swimming in homogeneous magnetoelastic membranes composed of superparamagnetic particles. By solving the equations of motion, we find the dynamical modes of circular membranes in precessing magnetic fields, which are found to actuate in or out of synchronization with a magnetic field precessing above or below a critical magnetic precession frequency, $\omega_c$, respectively. For frequencies larger than $\omega_c$, synchronized rotational and radial waves propagate on the membrane. These waves give rise to locomotion in an incompressible fluid at low Reynolds number using the lattice Boltzmann approach. Non-reciprocal motion resulting in swimming is achieved by breaking the morphological symmetry of the membrane, attained via truncation of a circular segment. The membrane translation can be adapted to a predetermined path by programming the external magnetic field. Our results lay the foundation for achieving directed motion in thin, homogeneous magnetoelastic membranes with a diverse array of geometries.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Density dependence of the excitation gaps in an undoped Si/SiGe double-quantum-well heterostructure

We report low-temperature magneto-transport measurements of an undoped Si/SiGe asymmetric double quantum well heterostructure. The density in both layers is tuned independently utilizing a top and a bottom gate, allowing the investigation of quantum wells at both imbalanced and matched densities. Integer quantum Hall states at total filling factor $\nu_{\text{T}} = 1$ and $\nu_{\text{T}} = 2$ are observed in both density regimes, and the evolution of their excitation gaps is reported as a function of density. The $\nu_{\text{T}} = 1$ gap evolution departs from the behavior generally observed for valley splitting in the single layer regime. Furthermore, by comparing the $\nu_{\text{T}} = 2$ gap to the single particle tunneling energy, $\Delta_{\text{SAS}}$, obtained from Schrödinger-Poisson (SP) simulations, evidence for the onset of spontaneous inter-layer coherence (SIC) is observed for a relative filling fraction imbalance smaller than ${\sim}50\%$
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Constraint on Lorentz symmetry breaking in Einstein-bumblebee theory by quasi-periodic oscillations

We have studied quasi-periodic oscillations frequencies in a rotating black hole in Einstein-bumblebee gravity by relativistic precession model. We find that in the case with non-zero spin parameter both of the periastron and nodal precession frequencies increase with the Lorentz symmetry breaking parameter, but the azimuthal frequency decreases. In the non-rotating black hole case, the nodal precession frequency disappears for arbitrary Lorentz symmetry breaking parameter. With the observation data of GRO J1655-40, we constrain the parameters of the rotating black hole in Einstein-bumblebee gravity, and find that the Lorentz symmetry breaking parameter is negative in the range of $3 \sigma$. The negative breaking parameter, comparing with the usual Kerr black hole, leads to that the rotating black hole in Einstein-bumblebee gravity owns the higher Hawking temperature and the stronger Hawking radiation, but the lower possibility of exacting energy by Penrose process.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Long-term FRII jet evolution in dense environments

We present long-term numerical three-dimensional simulations of a relativistic outflow propagating through a galactic ambient medium and environment, up to distances $\sim 100$~kpc. Our aim is to study the role of dense media in the global dynamics of the radio source. We use a relativistic gas equation of state, and a basic description of thermal cooling terms. In previous work, we showed that a linear perturbation could enhance the jet propagation during the early phases of evolution, by introducing obliquity to the jet reverse shock. Here, we show that this effect is reduced in denser media. We find that the \emph{dentist-drill} effect acts earlier, due to slower jet propagation and an increased growth of the helical instability. The global morphology of the jet is less elongated, with more prominent lobes. The fundamental physical parameters of the jet generated structure derived from our simulations fall within the estimated values derived for FRII jets in the 3C sample. In agreement with previous axisymmetric and three dimensional simulations in lower density media, we conclude that shock heating of the interstellar and intergalactic media is very efficient in the case of powerful, relativistic jets.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy