Large Logarithms from Quantum Gravitational Corrections to a Massless, Minimally Coupled Scalar on de Sitter

By D. Glavan, S. P. Miao, T. Prokopec, R. P. Woodard
 5 days ago

We consider single graviton loop corrections to the effective field equation of a massless, minimally coupled scalar on de Sitter background in the simplest gauge. We find a large temporal logarithm in...

ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Detected a Mysterious Barrier Near the Center of the Galaxy

The center of our galaxy is a place you don't want to be. Conditions within the Milky Way's blindingly-bright center are identical to a colossal particle accelerator, according to new research recently published in Nature Communications. But something peculiar was also discovered: an unidentified mechanism that keeps cosmic rays from penetrating the gigantic cloud known as the central molecular zone.
Higher Derivative Scalar Tensor Theory in Unitary Gauge

Ostrogradsky instability generally appears in nondegenerate higher-order derivative theories and this issue can be resolved by removing any existing degeneracy present in such theories. We consider an action involving terms that are at most quadratic in second derivatives of the scalar field and non-minimally coupled with the curvature tensors. We perform a 3+1 decomposition of the Lagrangian to separate second-order time derivative terms from rest. This decomposition is useful for checking the degeneracy hidden in the Lagrangian and helps us find conditions under which Ostrogradsky instability does not appear. We show that our construction of Lagrangian resembles that of a GR-like theory for a particular case in the unitary gauge. As an example, we calculate the equation of motion for the flat FRW. We also write the action for open and closed cases, free from higher derivatives for a particular choice derived from imposing degeneracy conditions.
Tests of interaction of gravitational waves with detectors

The various materials of test masses, and the difference of arm lengths of global ground-based gravitational-wave interferometer detectors offer a unique approach to test Newton's second law, weak equivalence principle, and Einstein equivalence principle with dynamical space-time effects in terms of the interaction of gravitational waves with detectors. We proposed a novel test strategy for the interaction between gravitational waves and detectors, which is independent of particular gravitation theory. A new population level of the Fisher-Matrix approach for multiple sources and multiple detectors case is formalized to evaluate the prospects for a binary neutron star and binary black hole coalescences. Through a generalized detector response, we found more sources could break the parameter degeneracy and one could constrain the interaction and gravitational-inertial mass ratio parameters with the standard deviation $\ls 1\%$ with about 10 compact binary coalescence sources with future third-generation detectors network.
De Sitter space as BRST invariant coherent state of gravitons

The $S$-matrix formulation indicates that a consistent embedding of de Sitter state in quantum gravity is possible exclusively as an excited quantum state constructed on top of a valid $S$-matrix vacuum such as Minkowski. In the present paper we offer such a construction of de Sitter in the form of a coherent state of gravitons. Unlike previous realizations of this idea, we focus on BRST invariance as the guiding principle for physicality. In order to establish the universal rules of gauge consistency, we study the BRST-invariant construction of coherent states created by classical and quantum sources in QED and in linearized gravity. Introduction of $N$ copies of scalar matter coupled to gravity allows us to take a special double scaling limit, a so-called species limit, in which our construction of de Sitter becomes exact. In this limit, the irrelevant quantum gravitational effects vanish whereas the collective phenomena, such as Gibbons-Hawking radiation, are calculable.
Confronting quantum-corrected teleparallel cosmology with observations

It has been shown that at the semi-classical order, gravitational theories with quantum fluctuations can be effectively recast as modified theories of gravity with non-minimal gravity-matter couplings. We proceed from an observational perspective and see whether such quantum fluctuations can leave imprints on the late Universe. Within the teleparallel formulation, we investigate a representative model in this general class of modified gravitational theories inlaid with quantum fluctuations, and determine the cosmological parameters by using compiled late-time data sets. Furthermore, we assess the statistical significance of such quantum corrections compared to the standard cosmological model. The results mildly favor the inclusion of quantum corrections with a negative density parameter supporting a phantom-like dark energy. This edge is not sufficient to rule out either models but it supports the consideration of quantum corrections in a cosmological setting.
Audible Axions with a Booster: Stochastic Gravitational Waves from Rotating ALPs

Gravitational waves provide a novel way to probe axions or axion-like particles coupled to a dark photon field, even in the absence of couplings to Standard Model particles. In the conventional misalignment mechanism, the generation of an observable stochastic gravitational wave background, however, requires large axion decay constants. We here investigate the gravitational wave signal generated within the kinetic misalignment scenario, where the axion is assumed to have a large initial velocity. Its kinetic energy then provides a sufficiently high energy budget to generate a detectable gravitational wave signal also at lower values of the decay constant. We obtain an analytic estimate as well as perform numerical simulations of the corresponding gravitational wave signal, and evaluate its detectability at current and future gravitational wave observatories. We further present the corresponding projected constraints on the parameter space of the model, along with the parameter regions in which the dark photon or axion constitute dark matter, or in which the baryon asymmetry of the Universe is generated via the axiogenesis mechanism. Finally we compute the GW production from the fragmentation of rotating axions, which is however difficult to observe experimentally.
A Quantum Effect that Blocks Atoms from Scattering Light

To observe the effect, Margalit and colleagues beamed light through a cloud of lithium atoms, measuring the amount of light it scattered. Then, the team decreased the temperature to make the atoms fill up the lowest energy states, suppressing the scattering of light. As the temperature dropped, the atoms scattered 37 percent less light, indicating that many atoms were prevented from scattering light. (Some atoms can still scatter light, for example if they get kicked into higher-energy quantum states that are unoccupied.)
A Tiny Galaxy Has an Unusually Large Black Hole And Scientists Aren't Sure Why

A tiny galaxy orbiting the Milky Way called Leo I could be harboring a huge secret. According to a new analysis, the central region of Leo I has an absolutely monster supermassive black hole, compared to the mass of the galaxy. The galaxy itself is around 20 million times the mass of the Sun. The black hole is around 3.3 million solar masses – around 16 percent of the total mass of the galaxy. Although there's a large uncertainty margin, the result is still a huge surprise. That mass of 3.3 million solar masses is pretty danged close to the mass of...
Publisher Correction: Assessing the impact of suppressing Southern Ocean SST variability in a coupled climate model

ARC Centre of Excellence for Climate Extremes, Sydney, Australia. Climate Change Research Centre, University of New South Wales, Sydney, NSW, Australia. School of Earth, Atmosphere and Environment, Monash University, Melbourne, VIC, Australia. Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Bologna, Bologna, Italy. Open Access This article is licensed under a...
Building spacetime from effective interactions between quantum fluctuations

We describe how a model of effective interactions between quantum fluctuations under certain assumptions can be constructed in a way so that the large-scale limit gives an effective theory that matches general relativity (GR) in vacuum regions. This is an investigation of a possible scenario of spacetime emergence from quantum interactions directly in the spacetime, and of how effective quantum behaviour might provide a useful link between detailed properties of quantum interactions and GR. The quantum fluctuations are assumed to entangle sufficiently for a cohesive spacetime to form, so that their effective properties can be described relative to a D-dimensional reference frame. To obtain the desired features of a smooth metric with a vanishing Ricci tensor, the quantum fluctuations are modelled as Gaussian probability distributions, with a shape set relative to the interactions coming from the surroundings. The propagation through the spacetime is modelled by a Gaussian random walk.
Search methods for continuous gravitational-wave signals from unknown sources in the advanced-detector era

Continuous gravitational waves are long-lasting forms of gravitational radiation produced by persistent quadrupolar variations of matter. Standard expected sources for ground-based interferometric detectors are neutron stars presenting non-axisymmetries such as crustal deformations, r-modes or free precession. More exotic sources could include decaying ultralight boson clouds around spinning black holes. A rich suite of data-analysis methods spanning a wide bracket of thresholds between sensitivity and computational efficiency has been developed during the last decades to search for these signals. In this work, we review the current state of searches for continuous gravitational waves using ground-based interferometer data, focusing on searches for unknown sources. These searches typically consist of a main stage followed by several post-processing steps to rule out outliers produced by detector noise. So far, no continuous gravitational wave signal has been confidently detected, although tighter upper limits are placed as detectors and search methods are further developed.
Developments in the Tensor Network -- from Statistical Mechanics to Quantum Entanglement

Tensor networks (TNs) have become one of the most essential building blocks for various fields of theoretical physics such as condensed matter theory, statistical mechanics, quantum information and quantum gravity. This review provides a unified description of a series of developments in the TN from the statistical mechanics side. In particular, we begin with the variational principle for the transfer matrix of the 2D Ising model, which naturally leads us to the matrix product state (MPS) and the corner transfer matrix (CTM). We then explain how the CTM can be evolved to such MPS-based approaches as density matrix renormalization group (DMRG) and infinite time-evolved block decimation. We also elucidate that the finite-size DMRG played an intrinsic role for incorporating various quantum information concepts in subsequent development of the TN. After surveying higher dimensional generalizations like tensor product states or projected entangled pair states, we describe tensor renormalization groups (TRGs), which are a fusion of TNs and Kadanoff-Wilson type real-space renormalization groups, with focusing on their fixed point structures. We then discuss how the difficulty in TRGs for critical systems can be overcome in the tensor network renormalization and the multi-scale entanglement renormalization ansatz.
Orbit decay of 2-100 au planetary remnants around white dwarfs with no gravitational assistance from planets

A widely-held assumption is that each single white dwarf containing observable rocky debris requires the presence of at least one terrestrial or giant planet to have gravitationally perturbed the progenitor of the debris into the star. However, these planets could have been previously been engulfed by the star or escaped the system, leaving behind asteroids, boulders, cobbles, pebbles, sand and dust. These remaining small bodies could then persist throughout the host star's evolution into a white dwarf at ~2-100 au scales, and then be radiatively dragged into the white dwarf without the help of a planet. Here we identify the parameter space and cooling ages for which this one metal-pollution mechanism is feasible by, for the first time, coupling Poynting-Robertson drag, the Yarkovsky effect and the YORP effect solely from rapidly dimming white dwarf radiation. We find that this no-planet pollution scenario is efficient for remnant 10^{-5}-10^{-4} m dust up to about 80 au, 10^{-4}-10^{-3} m sand up to about 25 au and 10^{-3}-10^{-2} m small pebbles up to about 8 au, and perhaps 10^{-1}-10^{0} m small boulders up to tens of au. Further, young white dwarf radiation can spin up large strength-less boulders with radii 10^{2}-10^{3} m to destruction, breaking them down into smaller fragments which then can be dragged towards the white dwarf. Our work hence introduces a planet-less metal-pollution mechanism that may be active in some fraction of white dwarf planetary systems.
Correlation Functions of the Anharmonic Oscillator: Numerical Verification of Two-Loop Corrections to the Large-Order Behavior

Ludovico T. Giorgini, Ulrich D. Jentshura, Enrico M. Malatesta, Giorgio Parisi, Tommaso Rizzo, Jean Zinn-Justin. Recently, the large-order behavior of correlation functions of the $O(N)$-anharmonic oscillator has been analyzed by us in [L. T. Giorgini et el., Phys. Rev. D 101, 125001 (2020)]. Two-loop corrections about the instanton configurations were obtained for the partition function, and the two-point and four-point functions, and the derivative of the two-point function at zero momentum transfer. Here, we attempt to verify the obtained analytic results against numerical calculations of higher-order coefficients for the $O(1)$, $O(2)$, and $O(3)$ oscillators, and demonstrate the drastic improvement of the agreement of the large-order asymptotic estimates and perturbation theory upon the inclusion of the two-loop corrections to the large-order behavior.
Primordial gravitational waves from excited states

Jacopo Fumagalli, Gonzalo A. Palma, Sébastien Renaux-Petel, Spyros Sypsas, Lukas T. Witkowski, Cristobal Zenteno. We show that a scalar excited state with large occupation numbers during inflation leads to an enhancement of tensor modes and a characteristic pattern of order-one oscillations in the associated stochastic gravitational wave background (SGWB) sourced during inflation. An effective excited state, i.e. a departure from the Bunch-Davies vacuum, can emerge dynamically as the result of a transient non-adiabatic evolution, e.g. a sharp feature along the inflationary history. We provide an explicit example in a multifield context where the sharp feature triggering the excited state is identified with a strong turn in the inflationary trajectory. En passant, we derive a universal expression for the tensor power spectrum sourced at second order by an arbitrary number of scalar degrees of freedom during inflation, crucially taking into account the nontrivial structure of the Hilbert space in multifield setups. The SGWB sourced during inflation can overcome the standard scalar-induced SGWB sourced at horizon re-entry of the fluctuations after inflation, while being less constrained by perturbativity and backreaction bounds. In addition, one may entertain the possibility of detecting both since they peak at different frequencies exhibiting oscillations with distinct periods.
Coupling the motional quantum states of spatially distant ions using a conducting wire

Interfacing ion qubits in separate traps is among the challenges towards scaling up ion quantum computing. This theoretical study focuses on using a conducting wire to couple the motional quantum states of ions in separate planar traps. This approach of interfacing ion traps provides an alternative to coupling distant qubits with lasers. We include the effects of $1/f^{\tilde{\alpha}}$ (Anomalous) surface heating noise, using aggregate and recent experimental findings as the basis for an analytical model of the motional state decoherence time $t_{\mathrm{deco.}}$. Our optimized design for the coupling system can be used to exchange quantum information with a time $t_{\mathrm{ex.}}$ less than one tenth of the information decay time $t_{\mathrm{deco.}}$. We derive a coefficient $\zeta$ which relates the capacitances of each part of the coupling system and corrects an oversight common to several previous works. Where possible, we calculate the classical signal strength and classical noise strength, and use the criterion (classical) signal-to-noise-ratio $\ge 10$ to further constrain design parameters. Ranges for all parameters are discussed, and the ratio $t_{\mathrm{deco.}} /t_{\mathrm{ex.}}$ and the signal-to-noise ratio for thermal noise are plotted to assess specific parameter ranges for which transfer of quantum information is possible. Although $1/f^{\tilde{\alpha}}$ surface noise significantly constrains parameter ranges, we find no barriers to exchanging quantum information between ion qubits in separate surface traps using a conducting wire. Moreover, this should be possible using existing technologies and materials, and singly-charged ions.
Observational constraint on Dark Energy from Quantum Uncertainty

We explore the theoretical possibility that dark energy density is derived from massless scalar bosons in vacuum and present a physical model for dark energy. By assuming massless scalar bosons fall into the horizon boundary of the cosmos with the expansion of the universe, we can deduce the uncertainty in the relative position of scalar bosons based on the quantum fluctuation of space-time and the assumption that scalar bosons satisfy P-symmetry under the parity transformation ${P}\varphi ({r}) = - \varphi ({r})$, which can be used to estimate scalar bosons and dark energy density. Furthermore, we attempt to explain the origin of negative pressure from the increasing entropy density of the Boltzmann system and derive the equation for the state parameter, which is consistent with the specific equations of state for dark energy. Finally, we employ the SNIa Pantheon sample and Planck 2018 CMB angular power spectra to constrain the models and orovide statistical results for the cosmology parameters.
Gravitational lens on de-Sitter background

Gravitational lenses are examined in de-Sitter (dS) background, for which the existence of the dS horizon is taken into account and hyperbolic trigonometry is used together with the hyperbolic angular diameter distance. Spherical trigonometry is used to discuss a gravitational lens in anti-de Sitter (AdS) background. The difference in the form among the dS/AdS lens equations and the exact lens equation in Minkowski background begins at the third order, when a small angle approximation is used in terms of lens and source planes. The angular separation of lensed images is decreased by the third-order deviation in the dS lens equation, while it is increased in AdS. In the present framework on the dS/AdS backgrounds, we discuss also the deflection angle of light, which does not include any term of purely the cosmological constant. Despite the different geometry, the deflection angle of light rays in hyperbolic and spherical geometry can take the same form. Through a coupling of the cosmological constant with lens mass, the separation angle of multiple images is larger (smaller) in dS (AdS) than in the flat case, for a given mass, source direction, and angular diameter distances among the lens, receiver and source.
Motivic, logarithmic, and topological Milnor fibrations

We compare the topological Milnor fibration and the motivic Milnor fibre of a regular complex function with only normal crossing singularities by introducing their common extension: the complete Milnor fibration. We give two equivalent constructions: the first one extending the classical Kato-Nakayama log-space and the second one, more geometric, based on the real oriented multigraph construction, a version of the real oriented deformation to the normal cone. In particular we recover A'Campo's model of the topological Milnor fibration, by quotienting the motivic Milnor fibration with suitable powers of $\mathbb R_{>0}$, and show that it determines the classical motivic Milnor fibre.
