Non-analytic behavior of the relativistic r-modes in slowly rotating neutron stars

By Kirill Y. Kraav, Mikhail E. Gusakov, Elena M. Kantor
 5 days ago

An inconsistency between the theoretical analysis and numerical calculations of the relativistic $r$-modes puzzles the neutron star community since the Kojima's finding of the continuous part in the $r$-mode oscillation spectrum in 1997. In this paper, after a brief review of the Newtonian $r$-mode theory and of the literature...

Maximum Baryon Masses for Static Neutron Stars in $f(R)$ Gravity

We investigate the upper mass limit predictions of the baryonic mass for static neutron stars in the context of $f(R)$ gravity. We use the most popular $f(R)$ gravity model, namely the $R^2$ gravity, and calculate the maximum baryon mass of static neutron stars adopting several realistic equations of state and one ideal equation of state, namely that of causal limit. Our motivation is based on the fact that neutron stars with baryon masses larger than the maximum mass for static neutron star configurations inevitably collapse to black holes. Thus with our analysis, we want further to enlighten the predictions for the maximum baryon masses of static neutron stars in $R^2$ gravity, which, in turn, further strengthens our understanding of the mysterious mass-gap region. As we show, the baryon masses of most of the equations of states studied in this paper, lie in the lower limits of the mass-gap region $M\sim 2.5-5 M_{\odot}$, but intriguingly enough, the highest value of the maximum baryon masses we found is of the order of $M\sim 3 M_{\odot}$. This upper mass limit also appears as a maximum static neutron star gravitational mass limit in other contexts. Combining the two results which refer to baryon and gravitational masses, we point out that the gravitational mass of static neutron stars cannot be larger than three solar masses, while based on maximum baryon masses results of the present work, we can conspicuously state that it is highly likely the lower mass limits of astrophysical black holes in the range of $M\sim 2.5-3 M_{\odot}$. This, in turn, implies that maximum neutron star masses in the context of $R^2$ gravity are likely to be in the lower limits of the range of $M\sim 2.4-3 M_{\odot}$. Hence our work further supports the General Relativity claim that neutron stars cannot have gravitational masses larger than $3$$M_{\odot}$.
ASTRONOMY
QHC21 equation of state of neutron star matter -- in light of 2021 NICER data

The recent NICER measurement of the radius of the neutron star PSR J0740+6620, and the inferred small variation in neutron star radii from $1.4M_\odot$ to $2.1M_\odot$, suggest that the neutron star equation of state remains relatively stiff up to baryon densities $n \sim$ 2-4 times nuclear saturation density, $n_0$ -- the region where we expect hadronic matter to be undergoing transformation into quark matter. To delineate the physics from the nuclear to the quark matter regimes we use the quark-hadron-crossover (QHC) template to construct an updated equation of state, QHC21. We include nuclear matter results primarily based on chiral effective field theory, but also note results of using nuclear matter variational calculations based on empirical nuclear forces, thus covering the range of uncertainties in the nuclear equation of state. To allow for a possible early transition to quark degrees of freedom we begin the crossover regime from nucleons to quarks at $1.5n_0$. The resulting equations of state are stiffer than our earlier QHC19 at $\lesssim 2n_0$, predicting larger radii in substantial agreement with the NICER data, with accompanying peaks in sound velocity at 2-4$n_0$. We discuss possible microscopic mechanisms underlying stiffening of the equation of state.
ASTRONOMY
General relativistic shocks in connection with neutron stars

Astrophysical shocks are very common and are interesting as they are responsible for particle acceleration in supernovas, blazers, and neutron stars. In this work, we study general relativistic shocks from the frame of the front. We derive the jump conditions and the Taub adiabat equation for both the space-like and time-like shocks. We solve these equations in a neutron star system where the shock is followed by a combustion front which is deconfining hadronic matter to quark matter. The maximum mass of the daughter quark star (generated from the combustion of the parent neutron star) is consistent with the maximum mass limit for the EoS sequence. We find that matter velocities for GR shocks under suitable conditions can break the speed of light limit indicating a very fast combustion process. Also, the matter velocities imply that for space-like shocks the combustion process is most probably a deflagration and for time-like shocks, it is a detonation and can even proceed with velocities that are super-luminous.
ASTRONOMY
Genuine multipartite entanglement and quantum coherence in an electron-positron system: relativistic covariance

The last two decades have witnessed an increasing effort of the scientific community toward pursuing a better framework for quantum resource covariance, with the focus predominantly posed on quantum entanglement. In this work, we move the discussion one step further by analyzing the behavior of both genuine multipartite entanglement and quantum coherence under Lorentz boosts. Specifically, we conduct a case study for the problem of an electron-positron pair created in a superposed multipartite pure state. Our approach is different from the standard treatments also in that we consider all the components of the four-momentum, thus allowing for an inspection of scenarios wherein entanglement can be encoded among these degrees of freedom as well. Our analysis reveals interesting subtleties in this problem, like the fact that genuine 4-partite entanglement in the lab frame transforms into genuine 8-partite entanglement plus quantum coherence in the perspective of the Lorentz-boosted frame. Moreover, a given combination of these quantum resources is shown to form a Lorentz invariant. Although our findings are not able to determine, via first principles, an information-theoretic Lorentz invariant, they pave the way for fundamental incursions along this line.
PHYSICS
#Neutron Stars#Newtonian#Quantum Cosmology
Multi-criticality and related bifurcation in accretion discs around non-rotating black holes -- an analytical study

Low angular momentum, general relativistic, axially symmetric accretion of hydrodynamic fluid onto Schwarzschild black holes may undergo more than one critical transition. To obtain the stationary integral solutions corresponding to such multi-critical accretion flow, one needs to employ numerical solutions of the corresponding fluid dynamics equations. In the present work, we develop a completely analytical solution scheme which may be used to find several trans-critical flow behaviours of aforementioned accretion, without explicitly solving the flow equations numerically. We study all possible geometric configurations of the flow profile, governed by all possible thermodynamic equations of state. We use Sturm's chain algorithm to find out how many physically acceptable critical points the accretion flow can have, and discuss the transition from the mono to the multi-critical flow profile, and related bifurcation phenomena. We thus illustrate, completely analytically, the application of certain aspects of the dynamical systems theory in the field of large scale astrophysical flow under the influence of strong gravity. Our work may possibly be generalized to calculate the maximal number of equilibrium points certain autonomous dynamical systems can have in general.
SCIENCE
On the group theoretical approach to relativistic wave equations for arbitrary spin

Formulating a relativistic equation for particles with arbitrary spin remains an open challenge in theoretical physics. In this study, the main algebraic approaches used to generalize the Dirac and Kemmer Duffin equations for particles of arbitrary spin are investigated. It is proved that an irreducible relativistic equation formulated using spin matrices satisfying the commutation relations of the anti-de Sitter group leads to inconsistent results, mainly as a consequence of violation of unitarity and the appearance of a mass spectrum that does not reflect the physical reality of elementary particles. However, the introduction of subsidiary conditions resolves the problem of unitarity and restores the physical meaning of the mass spectrum. The equations obtained by these approaches are solved and the physical nature of the solutions is discussed.
PHYSICS
A New Moment-Based General-Relativistic Neutrino-Radiation Transport Code: Methods and First Applications to Neutron Star Mergers

We present a new moment-based neutrino transport code for neutron star merger simulations in general relativity. In the merger context, ours is the first code to include Doppler effects at all orders in $v/c$, retaining all nonlinear neutrino-matter coupling terms. The code is validated with a stringent series of tests. We show that the inclusion of full neutrino-matter coupling terms is necessary to correctly capture the trapping of neutrinos in relativistically moving media, such as in differentially rotating merger remnants. We perform preliminary simulations proving the robustness of the scheme in simulating ab-initio mergers to black hole collapse and long-term neutron star remnants up to ${\sim}70\,$ms. The latter is the longest dynamical spacetime, 3D, general relativistic simulations with full neutrino transport to date. We compare results obtained at different resolutions and using two different closures for the moment scheme. We do not find evidences of significant out-of-thermodynamic equilibrium effects, such as bulk viscosity, on the postmerger dynamics or gravitational wave emission. Neutrino luminosities and average energies are in good agreement with theory expectations and previous simulations by other groups using similar schemes. We compare dynamical and early wind ejecta properties obtained with M1 and with our older neutrino treatment. We find that the M1 results have systematically larger proton fractions. However, the differences in the nucleosynthesis yields are modest. This work sets the basis for future detailed studies spanning a wider set of neutrino reactions, binaries and equations of state.
ASTRONOMY
Impact of anti-solar differential rotation in mean-field solar-type dynamos -- Exploring possible magnetic cycles in slowly rotating stars

Over the course of their lifetimes, the rotation of solar-type stars goes through different phases. Once they reach the zero-age main sequence (ZAMS), their global rotation rate decreases during the main sequence until at least the solar age, approximately following the empirical Skumanich law and enabling gyrochronology. Older solar-type stars might then reach a point of transition when they stop braking, according to recent results of asteroseismology. Additionally, recent 3D numerical simulations of solar-type stars show that different regimes of differential rotation can be characterized with the Rossby number. In particular, anti-solar differential rotation (fast poles, slow equator) may exist for high Rossby number (slow rotators). If this regime occurs during the main sequence and, in general, for slow rotators, we may consider how magnetic generation through the dynamo process might be impacted. In particular, we consider whether slowly rotating stars are indeed subject to magnetic cycles.
ASTRONOMY
Astronomy
Science
Out-of-Equilibrium Photon Production in the Late Stages of Relativistic Heavy-Ion Collisions

In this work, we assess the importance of non-equilibrium dynamics in the production of photons from the late stages of relativistic heavy-ion collisions. The p$_\mathrm{T}$-differential spectra and $v_2$ of photons from the late hadronic stage are computed within a non-equilibrium hadron transport approach, and compared to the results of a local equilibrium evolution using ideal relativistic hydrodynamics. It is found that non-equilibrium dynamics enhance the late-stage photon production at low p$_\mathrm{T}$ and decreases it at higher p$_\mathrm{T}$ compared to the estimate from hydrodynamics. This same comparison points to a significant increase in the momentum anisotropies of these photons due to non-equilibrium dynamics. Once combined with photons produced above the particlization temperature in the hydrodynamics evolution, the differences between the two approaches appear modest in what concerns the p$_\mathrm{T}$ differential spectra, but are clearly noticeable at low p$_\mathrm{T}$ for the elliptic flow: non-equilibrium dynamics enhance the photon $v_2$ below p$_\mathrm{T}$ $\approx 1.4$ GeV.
SCIENCE
Relativistic Extended Uncertainty Principle from Spacetime Curvature

The investigations presented in this study are directed at relativistic modifications of the uncertainty relation derived from the curvature of the background spacetime. These findings generalize previous work which is recovered in the nonrelativistic limit. Applying the 3+1-splitting in accordance with the ADM-formalism, we find the relativistic physical momentum operator and compute its standard deviation for wave functions confined to a geodesic ball on a spacelike hypersurface. Its radius can then be understood as a measure of position uncertainty. Under the assumtion of small position uncertainties in comparison to background curvature length scales, we obtain the corresponding corrections to the uncertainty relation in flat space. Those depend on the Ricci scalar of the effective spatial metric, the particle is moving on, and, if there are nonvanishing time-space components of the spacetime metric, gradients of the shift vector and the lapse function. Interestingly, this result is applicable not only to massive but also to massless particles. Over all, this is not a covariant, yet a consistently general relativistic approach. We further speculate on a possible covariant extension.
ASTRONOMY
Neutrino emission from binary neutron star mergers: characterizing light curves and mean energies

Marco Cusinato, Federico Maria Guercilena, Albino Perego, Domenico Logoteta, David Radice, Sebastiano Bernuzzi, Stefano Ansoldi. Neutrinos are copiously emitted by neutron star mergers, due to the high temperatures reached by dense matter during the merger and its aftermath. Neutrinos influence the merger dynamics and shape the properties of the ejecta, including the resulting $r$-process nucleosynthesis and kilonova emission. In this work, we analyze neutrino emission from a large sample of merger radiation hydrodynamics simulations in Numerical Relativity, covering a broad range of initial masses, nuclear equation of state and viscosity treatments. We extract neutrino luminosities and mean energies, and compute quantities of interest such as the peak values, peak broadnesses, time averages and decrease time scales. We provide a systematic description of such quantities, including their dependence on the initial parameters of the system. We find that for equal-mass systems the total neutrino luminosity (several $10^{53}{\rm erg~s^{-1}}$) decreases for increasing reduced tidal deformability, as a consequence of the less violent merger dynamics. Similarly, tidal disruption in asymmetric mergers leads to systematically smaller luminosities. Peak luminosities can be twice as large as the average ones. Electron antineutrino luminosities dominate (initially by a factor of 2-3) over electron neutrino ones, while electron neutrinos and heavy flavour neutrinos have similar luminosities. Mean energies are nearly constant in time and independent on the binary parameters. Their values reflect the different decoupling temperature inside the merger remnant. Despite present uncertainties in neutrino modelling, our results provide a broad and physically grounded characterization of neutrino emission, and they can serve as a reference point to develop more sophisticated neutrino transport schemes.
ASTRONOMY
General relativistic calculation of magnetic field and Power loss for a misaligned pulsar

In this study, we model a pulsar as a general relativistic oblique rotator, where the oblique rotator is a rotationally deformed neutron star whose rotation and magnetic axis are inclined at an angle. The oblique rotator spins down, losing rotational energy through the magnetic poles. The magnetic field is assumed to be dipolar; however, the star has a non-zero azimuthal component due to the misalignment. The magnetic field induces an electric field for a force-free condition. The magnetic field decreases as the misalignment increases and is minimum along the equatorial plane of the star. In contrast, the electric field remains almost constant initially but decreases rapidly at a high misalignment angle. The charge separation at the star surface is qualitatively similar to that of Newtonian calculation. We find that the power loss for a general relativistic rotator is minimum for either an aligned or an orthogonal rotator, which contrasts with Newtonian calculation, where the power loss increases with an increase in the misalignment angle.
SCIENCE
Spatial symmetry breaking by non-local Kerr-lensing in mode-locked lasers

Kerr-lens mode-locking (KLM) is the work-horse mechanism for generation of ultrashort pulses, where a non-linear lens forms an effective ultrafast saturable absorber within the laser cavity. According to standard theory, the pulse in the cavity is a soliton, with a temporal profile and power determined by the non-linearity to exactly counteract diffraction and dispersion, resulting in pulses, whose power and shape are fixed across a wide range of pump powers. We show numerically and demonstrate experimentally that the non-local effect of the Kerr lens in a linear cavity allows the laser to deviate from the soliton model by breaking the spatial symmetry in the cavity between the forward and backward halves of the round-trip, and hence to extract more power in a single pulse, while maintaining stable cavity propagation. We confirm this prediction experimentally in a mode-locked Ti:Sapphire laser with a quantitative agreement to the simulation results. Our numerical tool opens new avenues to optimization and enhancement of the mode-locking performance based on direct examination of the Kerr medium and the spatio-temporal dynamics within it, which is difficult (or even impossible) to observe experimentally.
SCIENCE
Current driven kink instabilities in relativistic jets: dissipation properties

We analyze the evolution of current driven kink instabilities of a highly magnetized relativistic plasma column, focusing in particular on its dissipation properties. The instability evolution leads to the formation of thin current sheets where the magnetic energy is dissipated. We find that the total amount of dissipated magnetic energy is independent of the dissipation properties. Dissipation occurs in two stages: a peak when the instability saturates, which is characterized by the formation of a helicoidal current sheet at the boundary of the deformed plasma column, followed by a weaker almost flat phase, in which turbulence develops. The detailed properties of these two phases depend on the equilibrium configuration and other parameters, in particular on the steepness of the pitch radial profile, on the presence of an external axial magnetic field and on the amount of magnetization. These results are relevant for high energy astrophysical sources, since current sheets can be the sites of magnetic reconnection where particles can be accelerated to relativistic energies and give rise to the observed radiation.
SCIENCE
A New Recipe for Neutron Star Magnetic Fields

Title: On the Origin of Pulsar and Magnetar Magnetic Fields. Authors: Christopher J. White, Adam Burrows, Matthew S. B. Coleman, David Vartanyan. First Author’s Institution: Department of Astrophysical Sciences, Princeton University, Princeton, NJ, 08544, USA. Status: Submitted to ApJ [open access on arXiv]. Magnetic fields at the surface of a...
ASTRONOMY
Astronomers Have Discovered Why The Solar System Might Be Shaped Like a Croissant

The Solar System exists in a bubble. Wind and radiation from the Sun stream outwards, pushing out into interstellar space. This creates a boundary of solar influence, within which the objects in the Solar System are sheltered from powerful cosmic radiation. It's called the heliosphere, and understanding how it works is an important part of understanding our Solar System, and perhaps even how we, and all life on Earth, are able to be here. "How is this relevant for society? The bubble that surrounds us, produced by the Sun, offers protection from galactic cosmic rays, and the shape of it can affect how...
ASTRONOMY
Relativistic Coulomb Screening in Pulsational Pair Instability Supernovae

Context. Pulsational pair-instabilitye supernovae (PPISNe) and pair instability supernovae (PISNe) are the result of a thermonuclear runaway in the presence of a background electron-positron pair plasma. As such, their evolution and resultant black hole (BH) masses could possibly be affected by screening corrections due to the electron pair plasma. Aims....
ASTRONOMY
The implications of TeV detected GRB afterglows for acceleration at relativistic shocks

Motivated by the detection of very high energy gamma-rays deep in the afterglow emission of a gamma-ray burst, we revisit predictions of the maximum energy to which electrons can be accelerated at a relativistic blast wave. Acceleration at the weakly-magnetized forward shock of a blast-wave can be limited either by the rapid damping of turbulence generated behind the shock, by the effect of a large-scale ambient magnetic field, or by radiation losses. Within the confines of a standard, single zone, synchrotron-self-Compton (SSC) model, we show that observations of GRB190829A rule out a rapid damping of the downstream turbulence. Furthermore, simultaneous fits to the X-ray and TeV gamma-ray emission of this object are not possible unless the limit on acceleration imposed by the ambient magnetic field is comparable or weaker than that imposed by radiation losses. This requires the dominant length scale of the turbulence behind the shock to be larger than that implied by particle-in-cell simulations. However, even then, Klein-Nishina effects prevent production of the hard VHE gamma-ray spectrum suggested by observations. Thus, TeV observations of GRB afterglows, though still very sparse, are already in tension with the SSC emission scenario.
SCIENCE
Damping via the hyperfine interaction of a spin-rotation mode in a two-dimensional strongly magnetized electron plasma

We address damping of a Goldstone spin-rotation mode emerging in a quantum Hall ferromagnet due to laser pulse excitation. Recent experimental data show that the attenuation mechanism, dephasing of the observed Kerr precession, is apparently related not only to spatial fluctuations of the electron Landé factor in the quantum well, but to a hyperfine interaction with nuclei, because local magnetization of GaAs nuclei should also experience spatial fluctuations. The motion of the macroscopic spin-rotation state is studied microscopically by solving a non-stationary Schrödinger equation. Comparison with the previously studied channel of transverse spin relaxation (attenuation of Kerr oscilations) shows that relaxation via nuclei involves a longer quadratic stage of time-dependance of the transverse spin, and, accordingly, an elongated transition to a linear stage, so that a linear time-dependance may not be revealed.
SCIENCE
$r$-process Nucleosynthesis and Kilonovae from Hypermassive Neutron Star Remnants

We investigate $r$-process nucleosynthesis and kilonova emission resulting from binary neutron star (BNS) mergers based on a three-dimensional (3D) general-relativistic magnetohydrodynamic (GRMHD) simulation of a hypermassive neutron star (HMNS) remnant. The simulation includes a microphysical finite-temperature equation of state (EOS) and neutrino emission and absorption effects via a leakage scheme. We track the thermodynamic properties of the ejecta using Lagrangian tracer particles and determine its composition using the nuclear reaction network $\texttt{SkyNet}$. We investigate the impact of neutrinos on the nucleosynthetic yields by varying the neutrino luminosities during post-processing. The ejecta show a broad distribution with respect to their electron fraction $Y_e$, peaking between $\sim$0.25-0.4 depending on the neutrino luminosity employed. We find that the resulting $r$-process abundance patterns differ from solar, with no significant production of material beyond the second $r$-process peak when using luminosities recorded by the tracer particles. We also map the HMNS outflows to the radiation hydrodynamics code $\texttt{SNEC}$ and predict the evolution of the bolometric luminosity as well as broadband light curves of the kilonova. The bolometric light curve peaks on the timescale of a day and the brightest emission is seen in the infrared bands. This is the first direct calculation of the $r$-process yields and kilonova signal expected from HMNS winds based on 3D GRMHD simulations. For longer-lived remnants, these winds may be the dominant ejecta component producing the kilonova emission.
ASTRONOMY

