Middle School Students of the Month, October 2021

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A mother of a Comanche Middle School student wanted to buy her daughter something warm she could wear for school that showed off her musical achievements. She would find out later that the hoodie she got her daughter violated the school’s uniform policy. The mother...
Students in Cape May County create an app that’s award-winning. Five Middle Township High School students were chosen as an award-winning team at the 2021 Virtual STEAM Tank Challenge by the New Jersey School Boards Association. It’s called “What’s the Sign” and translates sign language they say like no other...
CASA GRANDE — Competing against hundreds of sixth graders from across Pinal County, a Casa Grande Middle School student has won the 31st annual Anti-drug Poster Contest hosted by the Pinal County Attorney’s Office. Savae Garcia of Casa Grande Middle School won the contest with her poster, which includes artwork...
(WHTM) — Harrisburg area author Stephen Kozan started touring schools after his first three books went to print. “I worked on this curriculum of how books are published, how illustrations are made,” he said. Then three years ago, an idea to inspire elementary and middle school students to become authors themselves. During each of his […]
OSKALOOSA — Oskaloosa Elementary School has announced the November students of the month. Kindergartener Damon McSparen, first grader Beckett Plate, second grader Abel Brummel, third grader Dhruv Patel, fourth grader Emma McGuire, fifth grader Violet Rust and kinderprep student Easton Denburger were awarded the November titles.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students at Logan Middle School are pitching in for La Crosse’s 40th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. For more than 25 years, students have been personally baking pumpkin pies to be enjoyed by dinner attendees. “The amount of pies that we are able to give to...
Congratulations to December's Teacher of the Month: Brittney Witt of Sartell Middle School. Ms. Witt is an art teacher at the school and was nominated by a student:. Ms.Witt is awesome! There are many reasons why she deserves to be Teacher of the Month She’s always in a good mood, each morning she greets me with a smile and is very bubbly. She is very caring, and is always right there next to us if we need help. She brightens my day whenever I walk into her room. She is very creative and decorated her whole classroom by herself. It looks AMAZING! This was my first year in Middle School, and I was nervous. She made me feel welcomed. She remembered me from this past summer when she was a coach of mine for Strength Training. As you can see, Ms.Witt would be an excellent choice for Teacher of the Month.
VICKSBURG, Mich. — Vicksburg Community Schools said it's investigating an incident at the middle school’s playground that happened at recess. In a letter sent to parents on Thursday, Vicksburg superintendent Keevin O'Neill said a middle school student was wearing an LGBTQ+ Pride flag like a cape at recess on Tuesday and another student ran up to rip the flag away, knocking the other child to the ground.
Madison Lavender, daughter of James and Jennifer Lavender of Woolwich Township. School Activities: Madison is a member of Student Council, S.A.D.D. Club, Softball, Tennis, Student Voice, Unified Physical Education, Student Ambassador, and Renaissance. Out of School Activities: Madison is involved in Don’t Bully Us Pitbull Rescue, South Jersey Animal Rescue,...
CHATSWORTH — New York artist Michael Albert recently taught Gladden Middle School students how to create their own pop art collages, but he wanted to impart an even deeper — and more valuable — message. "We can come up with our own dream and work hard to make it happen,"...
Frank Boice, an eighth grader at Steamboat Middle School, had heard of pickleball before because his grandparents had played. On Wednesday, he learned to play from Marcy Pummill, pickleball coach at Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center, alongside his classmates in physical education class. The Steamboat Springs Pickleball Association raised money...
Does your child want to prepare for a career right out of high school? Earn an associate’s degree at no cost to your family? Take challenging academic classes and earn acceptance at a top-tier university?. All of those are possible with Dearborn Public Schools. The district is proud to offer...
FAIRVIEW, Ore. (KPTV) - Reynolds Middle School students are going back to campus after being moved to distance learning because of recurring behavioral issues with some of its students. Brooke Bucklin is an eighth grader at Reynolds Middle School and she's experienced bullying there firsthand. "We were going back to...
Bourne Middle School student Madelyn Rossignol has been chosen to represent Bourne Public Schools in Project 351, a statewide youth-led service initiative. Project 351 is a nonprofit organization that works to unite the state’s 351 cities and towns through youth leadership and community service. An 8th grade student is chosen from each district every year to participate in the program from January to December to meet other young leaders and give back to their local community.
Allie Johnson is a first year teacher at Waccamaw Elementary School in Conway and she is our October Teacher of the Month. Johnson said her biggest inspiration to become a teacher has been her mom, Lisa Skipper, who has been a teacher at Waccamaw Elementary School for over 25 years.
CAZENOVIA — Riley Fowler is an 8th grader at Cazenovia High School. He has been selected as the Cazenovia Lions Club Student of the Month for October 2021. Riley is the son of Jim and Stacy Fowler of Canastota, NY. Riley’s nomination, by Faculty Member Claudia Johnson reads as follows:
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Public Schools sent a letter to families stating classes will start later on Mondays during the spring 2022 semester. They cite ongoing staffing issues.
Students in grades K-12 will start an hour later on Mondays in order to give teachers more time to plan. Every other school day will start regularly, and all school days will end at the same time.
Preschool, ACTION Zone Schools and Pickens Technical College are exempt. Preschool and ACTION Zone students who ride the bus will be picked up at their normal times.
“Many teachers have expressed concerns about lack of planning time because they have been providing additional coverage for classrooms to address the substitute shortage. We need to be as proactive as possible in addressing these challenges,” said Superintendent Rico Munn in the letter.
Last month, multiple school districts across the state canceled classes for a day due to lack of available staffing.
As teacher vacancies continue to create problems, public schools in North Carolina are having a particularly hard time filling positions for special education. Host Charlie Shelton-Ormond talks with WUNC education reporter Liz Schlemmer about her recent report on the large number of teacher vacancies for special education.
