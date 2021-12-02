Middle School Students of the Month, October 2021

Congratulations to December's Teacher of the Month: Brittney Witt of Sartell Middle School. Ms. Witt is an art teacher at the school and was nominated by a student:. Ms.Witt is awesome! There are many reasons why she deserves to be Teacher of the Month She’s always in a good mood, each morning she greets me with a smile and is very bubbly. She is very caring, and is always right there next to us if we need help. She brightens my day whenever I walk into her room. She is very creative and decorated her whole classroom by herself. It looks AMAZING! This was my first year in Middle School, and I was nervous. She made me feel welcomed. She remembered me from this past summer when she was a coach of mine for Strength Training. As you can see, Ms.Witt would be an excellent choice for Teacher of the Month.

