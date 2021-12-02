ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronal Condensation as the Source of Transition Region Supersonic Downflows above a Sunspot

By Hechao Chen, Hui Tian, Leping Li, Hardi Peter, Lakshmi Pradeep Chitta, Zhenyong Hou
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Plasma loops or plumes rooted in sunspot umbrae often harbor downflows with speeds of 100 km/s. These downflows are supersonic at transition region temperatures of 0.1 MK. The source of these flows is not well understood. We aim to investigate the source of sunspot supersonic downflows (SSDs) in AR 12740 using...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

All along the line of sight: a closer look at opening angles and absorption regions in the atmospheres of transiting exoplanets

Transmission spectra contain a wealth of information about the atmospheres of transiting exoplanets. However, large thermal and chemical gradients along the line of sight can lead to biased inferences in atmospheric retrievals. In order to determine how far from the limb plane the atmosphere still impacts the transmission spectrum, we derive a new formula to estimate the opening angle of a planet. This is the angle subtended by the atmospheric region that contributes to the observation along the line of sight, as seen from the planet centre. We benchmark our formula with a 3D Monte-Carlo radiative transfer code and we define an opening angle suitable for the interpretation of JWST observations, assuming a 10-ppm noise floor. We find that the opening angle is only a few degrees for planets cooler than ca. 500 Kelvins, while it can be as large as 25 degrees for (ultra-)hot Jupiters and 50 degrees for hot Neptunes. Compared to previous works, our more robust approach leads to smaller estimates for the opening angle across a wide range scale heights and planetary radii. Finally, we show that ultra-hot Jupiters have an opening angle that is smaller than the angle over which the planet rotates during the transit. This allows for time-resolved transmission spectroscopy observations that probe independent parts of the planetary limb during the first and second half of the transit.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Improved optical standing-wave beam splitters for dilute Bose-Einstein condensates

Bose-Einstein condensate (BEC)-based atom interferometry exploits low temperatures and long coherence lengths to facilitate high-precision measurements. Progress in atom interferometry promises improvements in navigational devices like gyroscopes and accelerometers, as well as applications in fundamental physics such as accurate determination of physical constants. Previous work demonstrates that beam splitters and mirrors for coherent manipulation of dilute BEC momentum in atom interferometers can be implemented with sequences of non-resonant standing-wave light pulses. While previous work focuses on the optimization of the optical pulses' amplitude and duration to produce high-order momentum states with high fidelity, we explore how varying the shape of the optical pulses affects optimal beam-splitter performance, as well as the effect of pulse shape on the sensitivity of optimized parameters in achieving high fidelity in high-momentum states. In simulations of two-pulse beam splitters utilizing optimized square, triangle, and sinc-squared pulse shapes applied to dilute BECs, we, in some cases, reduce parameter sensitivity by an order of magnitude while maintaining fidelity.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

The Atmospheres of Rocky Exoplanets II. Influence of surface composition on the diversity of cloud condensates

Clouds are an integral part of planetary atmospheres, with most planets hosting clouds. The understanding of not only the formation, but also the composition of clouds is crucial to the understanding of future observations. As observations of the planet's surface will remain very difficult, it is essential to link the observable high atmosphere gas and cloud composition to the surface conditions. We present a fast and simple chemical equilibrium (eq.) model for the troposphere of rocky exoplanets, which is in chemical and phase eq. with the crust. The hydrostatic eq. atmosphere is built from bottom to top. In each atmospheric layer chemical eq. is solved and all thermally stable condensates are removed, depleting the atmosphere above in the effected elements. These removed condensates build an upper limit for cloud formation and can be separated into high and low temperature condensates. The most important cloud condensates for 1000K>T>400K are KCl, NaCl, FeS, FeS2, FeO, Fe2O3, Fe3O4. For T<400K H2O, C, NH3, NH4Cl, NH4SH are thermally stable. For even lower temperatures of T<150K CO2, CH4, NH3, H2S become stable. The inclusion of clouds with trace abundances results in the thermal stability of a total of 72 condensates for atmospheres with the different surface conditions (300K<T<1000K and p=1bar,100bar). The different cloud condensates are not independent of each other, but follow sequences of condensation, which are robust against changes in crust composition, surface pressure, and surface temperature. Independent of the existence of water as a crust condensate H2O is a thermally stable cloud condensate for all investigated elemental abundances. However, the water cloud base depends on the hydration level of the crust. Therefore, the detection of water condensates alone does not necessarily imply stable water on the surface, even if the temperature could allow water condensation.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Variations of the Internal Asymmetries of Sunspot Groups During their Decay

The aim of the present study is to show the varying asymmetries during the decay of sunspot groups. The source of input data is the SoHO/MDI-Debrecen Database (SDD) sunspot catalog that contains the magnetic polarity data for time interval 1996-2010. Several types of asymmetries were examined on the selected sample of 142 sunspot groups. The leading-following asymmetry increases in three phases during the decay and exhibits anticorrelation with size. It is also related to a hemispheric asymmetry, during the decay the area asymmetry index has higher values in the southern hemisphere which may be due to the higher activity level in the southern hemisphere in cycle 23. The total umbral area is inversely proportional to the umbra/penumbra ratio but it is directly proportional to the umbral decay rate. During the decay the umbra/penumbra (U/P) ratio decreases unambiguously in the trailing parts but in most cases in the leading parts as well. The U/P variation is a consequence of the different depths of umbral and penumbral fields.
ASTRONOMY
#Coronal Rain#Condensation#Sunspot#Magnetic Reconnection#Supersonic#Ssd#Aia#Sdo#Euvi#Plasma Physics
arxiv.org

Connecting Chromospheric Condensation Signatures to Reconnection Driven Heating Rates in an Observed Flare

Observations of solar flare reconnection at very high spatial and temporal resolution can be made indirectly at the footpoints of reconnected loops into which flare energy is deposited. The response of the lower atmosphere to this energy input includes a downward-propagating shock called chromospheric condensation, which can be observed in the UV and visible. In order to characterize reconnection using high-resolution observations of this response, one must develop a quantitative relationship between the two. Such a relation was recently developed and here we test it on observations of chromospheric condensation in a single footpoint from a flare ribbon of the X1.0 flare on 25 Oct. 2014 (SOL2014-10-25T16:56:36). Measurements taken of Si iv 1402.77 Å emission spectra using the Interface Region Imaging Spectrograph (IRIS) in a single pixel show red-shifted component undergoing characteristic condensation evolution. We apply the technique called the Ultraviolet Footpoint Calorimeter (UFC) to infer energy deposition into the one footpoint. This energy profile, persisting much longer than the observed condensation, is input into a one-dimensional, hydrodynamic simulation to compute the chromospheric response, which contains a very brief condensation episode. From this simulation we synthesize Si iv spectra and compute the time-evolving Doppler velocity. The synthetic velocity evolution is found to compare reasonably well with the IRIS observation, thus corroborating our reconnection-condensation relationship. The exercise reveals that the chromospheric condensation characterizes a particular portion of the reconnection energy release rather than its entirety, and that the time scale of condensation does not necessarily reflect the time scale of energy input.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A Comparison of Multi-Phase Magnetic Field Tracers in a High-Galactic Latitude Region of the Filamentary Interstellar Medium

J. L. Campbell, S. E. Clark, B. M. Gaensler, A. Marchal, C. L. Van Eck, A. A. Deshpande, S. J. George, S. J. Gibson, R. Ricci, J. M. Stil, A. R. Taylor. Understanding how the Galactic magnetic field threads the multi-phase interstellar medium (ISM) remains a considerable challenge, as different magnetic field tracers probe dissimilar phases and field components. We search for evidence of a common magnetic field shared between the ionized and neutral ISM by comparing 1.4 GHz radio continuum polarization and HI line emission from the Galactic Arecibo L-Band Feed Array Continuum Transit Survey (GALFACTS) and Galactic Arecibo L-Band Feed Array HI (GALFA-HI) survey, respectively. We compute the polarization gradient of the continuum emission and search for associations with diffuse/translucent HI structures. The polarization gradient is sensitive to changes in the integrated product of the thermal electron density and line-of-sight field strength ($B_\parallel$) in warm ionized gas, while narrow HI structures highlight the plane-of-sky field orientation in cold neutral gas. We identified one region in the high-Galactic latitude Arecibo sky, G216+26 centered on $(\ell,b)\sim(216°,+26°)$, containing filaments in the polarization gradient that are aligned with narrow HI structures roughly parallel to the Galactic plane. We present a comparison of multi-phase observations and magnetic field tracers of this region, demonstrating that the warm ionized and cold neutral media are connected likely via a common magnetic field. We quantify the physical properties of a polarization gradient filament associated with H$\alpha$ emission, measuring a line-of-sight field strength $B_\parallel=6{\pm}4 \mu$G and a plasma beta $\beta=2.1^{+3.1}_{-2.1}$. We discuss the lack of widespread multi-phase magnetic field alignments and consider whether this region is associated with a short-timescale or physically rare phenomenon. This work highlights the utility of multi-tracer analyses for understanding the magnetized ISM.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Atmospheric Density Model Optimization and Spacecraft Orbit Prediction Improvements Based on Q-Sat Orbit Data

Atmospheric drag calculation error greatly reduce the low-earth orbit spacecraft trajectory prediction fidelity. To solve the issue, the "correction - prediction" strategy is usually employed. In the method, one parameter is fixed and other parameters are revised by inverting spacecraft orbit data. However, based on a single spacecraft data, the strategy usually performs poorly as parameters in drag force calculation are coupled with each other, which result in convoluted errors. A gravity field recovery and atmospheric density detection satellite, Q-Sat, developed by xxxxx Lab at xxx University, is launched on August 6th, 2020. The satellite is designed to be spherical for a constant drag coefficient regardless of its attitude. An orbit prediction method for low-earth orbit spacecraft with employment of Q-Sat data is proposed in present paper for decoupling atmospheric density and drag coefficient identification. For the first step, by using a dynamic approach-based inversion, several empirical atmospheric density models are revised based on Q-Sat orbit data. Depending on the performs, one of the revised atmospheric density model would be selected for the next step in which the same inversion is employed for drag coefficient identification for a low-earth orbit operating spacecraft whose orbit needs to be predicted. Finally, orbit prediction is conducted by extrapolation with the dynamic parameters in the previous steps. Tests are carried out with the proposed method by using a GOCE satellite 15-day continuous orbit data. Compared with legacy "correction - prediction" method in which only GOCE data is employed, the accuracy of the 24-hour orbit prediction is improved by about 171m the highest for the proposed method. 14-day averaged 24-hour prediction precision is elevated by approximately 70m.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
arxiv.org

A systematic study of super-Eddington envelopes in massive stars

Proximity to the Eddington luminosity has been attributed as the cause of several observed effects in massive stars. Computationally, if the luminosity carried through radiation exceeds the local Eddington luminosity in the low-density envelopes of massive stars, it can result in numerical difficulties, inhibiting further computation of stellar models. This problem is exacerbated by the fact that very few massive stars are observed beyond the Humphreys-Davidson limit, the same region in the Hertzsprung-Russell diagram where the aforementioned numerical issues relating to the Eddington luminosity occur in stellar models. Thus 1D stellar evolution codes have to use pragmatic solutions to evolve massive stars through this computationally difficult phase. In this work, we quantify the impact of these solutions on the evolutionary properties of massive stars. Using the stellar evolution code MESA with commonly used input parameters for massive stellar models, we compute the evolution of stars in the initial mass range of 10-110 M$_\odot$ at one-tenth of solar metallicity. We find that numerical difficulties in stellar models with initial masses greater than or equal to 30 M$_\odot$ cause these models to fail before the end of core helium burning. Recomputing these models using the same physical inputs but three different numerical methods to treat the numerical instability, we find that the maximum radial expansion achieved by stars can vary by up to 2000 R$_\odot$ while the remnant mass of the stars can vary by up to 14 M$_\odot$ between the sets. These differences can have implications on studies such as binary population synthesis.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Masses of White Dwarf Binary Companions to Type Ia Supernovae Measured from Runaway Velocities

The recently proposed "dynamically driven double-degenerate double-detonation" (D6) scenario posits that Type Ia supernovae (SNe) may occur during dynamically unstable mass transfer between two white dwarfs (WDs) in a binary. This scenario predicts that the donor WD may then survive the explosion and be released as a hypervelocity runaway, opening up the exciting possibility of identifying remnant stars from D6 SNe and using them to study the physics of detonations that produce Type Ia SNe. Three candidate D6 runaway objects have been identified in Gaia data. The observable runaway velocity of these remnant objects represents their orbital speed at the time of SN detonation. The orbital dynamics and Roche lobe geometry required in the D6 scenario place specific constraints on the radius and mass of the donor WD that becomes the hypervelocity runaway. In this letter, we calculate the radii required for D6 donor WDs as a function of the runaway velocity. Using mass-radius relations for WDs, we then constrain the masses of the donor stars as well. With measured velocities for each of the three D6 candidate objects based on Gaia EDR3, this work provides a new probe of the masses and mass ratios in WD binary systems that produce SN detonations and hypervelocity runaways.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Neutrino Mass Bounds in the era of Tension Cosmology

The measurements of Cosmic Microwave Background anisotropies made by the Planck satellite provide extremely tight upper bounds on the total neutrino mass scale ($\Sigma m_{\nu}<0.26 eV$ at $95\%$ C.L.). However, as recently discussed in the literature, Planck data show anomalies that could affect this result. Here we provide new constraints on neutrino masses using the recent and complementary CMB measurements from the Atacama Cosmology Telescope DR4 and the South Polar Telescope SPT-3G experiments. We found that both the ACT-DR4 and SPT-3G data, when combined with WMAP, mildly suggest a neutrino mass with $\Sigma m_{\nu}=0.68 \pm 0.31$ eV and $\Sigma m_{\nu}=0.46_{-0.36}^{+0.14}$ eV at $68 \%$ C.L, respectively. Moreover, when CMB lensing from the Planck experiment is included, the ACT-DR4 data now indicates a neutrino mass above the two standard deviations, with $\Sigma m_{\nu}=0.60_{-0.50}^{+0.44}$ eV at $95 \%$, while WMAP+SPT-3G provides a weak upper limit of $\Sigma m_{\nu}<0.37$ eV at $68 \%$ C.L.. Interestingly, these results are consistent with the Planck CMB+Lensing constraint of $\Sigma m_{\nu} = 0.41_{-0.25}^{+0.17}$ eV at $68 \%$ C.L. when variation in the $A_{\rm lens}$ parameter are considered. We also show that these indications are still present after the inclusion of BAO or SN-Ia data in extended cosmologies that are usually considered to solve the so-called Hubble tension. A combination of ACT-DR4, WMAP, BAO and constraints on the Hubble constant from the SH0ES collaboration gives $\Sigma m_{\nu}=0.39^{+0.13}_{-0.25}$ eV at $68 \%$ C.L. in extended cosmologies. We conclude that a total neutrino mass above the $0.26$ eV limit still provides an excellent fit to several cosmological data and that future data must be considered before safely ruling it out.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Revisiting the Lensed Fraction of High-Redshift Quasars

The observed lensed fraction of high-redshift quasars $(\sim0.2\%)$ is significantly lower than previous theoretical predictions $(\gtrsim4\%)$. We revisit the lensed fraction of high-redshift quasars predicted by theoretical models, where we adopt recent measurements of galaxy velocity dispersion functions (VDFs) and explore a wide range of quasar luminosity function (QLF) parameters. We use both analytical methods and mock catalogs which give consistent results. For ordinary QLF parameters and the depth of current high-redshift quasar surveys $(m_z\lesssim22)$, our model suggests a multiply-imaged fraction of $F_\text{multi}\sim 0.4\%-0.8\%$. The predicted lensed fraction is $\sim1\%-6\%$ for the brightest $z_s\sim6$ quasars $(m_z\lesssim19)$, depending on the QLF. The systematic uncertainties of the predicted lensed fraction in previous models can be as large as $2-4$ times and are dominated by the VDF. Applying VDFs from recent measurements decreases the predicted lensed fraction and relieves the tension between observations and theoretical models. Given the depth of current imaging surveys, there are $\sim15$ lensed quasars at $z_s>5.5$ detectable over the sky. Upcoming sky surveys like the LSST survey and the {\em Euclid} survey will find several tens of lensed quasars at this redshift range.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A material view on extrinsic magnetic domain wall pinning in cylindrical CoNi nanowires

M. Schøbitz, O. Novotny, B. Trapp, S. Bochmann, L. Cagnon, C. Thirion, A. Massebœuf, E. Mossang, O. Fruchart, J. Bachmann. Speed and reliability of magnetic domain wall (DW) motion are key parameters that must be controlled to realize the full potential of DW-based magnetic devices for logic and memory applications. A major hindrance to this is extrinsic DW pinning at specific sites related to shape and material defects, which may be present even if the sample synthesis is well controlled. Understanding the origin of DW pinning and reducing it is especially desirable in electrochemically-deposited cylindrical magnetic nanowires (NWs), for which measurements of the fascinating physics predicted by theoretical computation have been inhibited by significant pinning. We experimentally investigate DW pinning in Co$_x$Ni$_{100-x}$ NWs, by applying quasistatic magnetic fields. Wire compositions were varied with $x=20,30,40$, while the microstructure was changed by annealing or varying the pH of the electrolyte for deposition. We conclude that pinning due to grain boundaries is the dominant mechanism, decreasing inversely with both the spontaneous magnetization and grain size. Second-order effects include inhomogeneities in lattice strain and the residual magnetocrystalline anisotropy. Surface roughness, dislocations and impurities are not expected to play a significant role in DW pinning in these wire samples.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Cerium Oxides without $U$: The Role of Many-Electron Correlation

Electron transfer with changing occupation in the 4f subshell poses a considerable challenge for quantitative predictions in quantum chemistry. Using the example of cerium oxide, we identify the main deficiencies of common parameter-dependent one-electron approaches, such as density functional theory (DFT) with a Hubbard correction, or hybrid functionals. As a response, we present the first benchmark of ab initio many-electron theory for electron transfer energies and lattice parameters under periodic boundary conditions. We show that the direct random phase approximation clearly outperforms all DFT variations. From this foundation, we, then, systematically improve even further. Periodic second-order Møller-Plesset perturbation theory meanwhile manages to recover standard hybrid functional values. Using these approaches to eliminate parameter bias allows for highly accurate benchmarks of strongly correlated materials, the reliable assessment of various density functionals, and functional fitting via machine-learning.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A significant detection of X-ray Polarization in Sco X-1 with PolarLight and constraints on the corona geometry

Xiangyun Long, Hua Feng, Hong Li, Jiahuan Zhu, Qiong Wu, Jiahui Huang, Massimo Minuti, Weichun Jiang, Dongxin Yang, Saverio Citraro, Hikmat Nasimi, Jiandong Yu, Ge Jin, Ming Zeng, Peng An, Jiachen Jiang, Enrico Costa, Luca Baldini, Ronaldo Bellazzini, Alessandro Brez, Luca Latronico, Carmelo Sgro, Gloria Spandre, Michele Pinchera, Fabio Muleri, Paolo Soffitta.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Flares in gamma-ray burst X-ray afterglows as prompt emission from slightly misaligned structured jets

We develop a model to explain the flaring activity in gamma-ray burst X-ray afterglows within the framework of slightly misaligned observers to structured jets. We suggest that flares could be the manifestation of prompt dissipation within the core of the jet, appearing to a misaligned observer in the X-ray band because of less favorable Doppler boosting. These flares appear during the afterglow phase because of core--observer light travel delays. In this picture, the prompt emission recorded by this observer comes from material along their line of sight, in the lateral structure of the jet, outside the jet's core. We start by laying down the basic analytical framework to determine the flares characteristics as a function of those of the gamma-ray pulse an aligned observer would have seen. We show that, for typical flare observing times and luminosities, there is indeed viable parameter space to explain flares in this way. We then analytically explore this model and show that it naturally produces flares with small width, a salient observed property of flares. We perform fits of our model to two Swift/XRT flares representing two different types of morphology, to show that our model can capture both. The ejection time of the core jet material responsible of the flare is a critical parameter. While it always remains small compared to the observed time of the flare, confirming that our model does not require very late central engine activity, late ejection times are strongly favored, sometimes larger than the observed duration of the parent gamma-ray burst's prompt phase as measured by $T_{90}$.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

$SO(5)$ Landau Model and 4D Quantum Hall Effect in The $SO(4)$ Monopole Background

We investigate the $SO(5)$ Landau problem in the $SO(4)$ monopole gauge field background by applying the techniques of the non-linear realization of quantum field theory. The $SO(4)$ monopole carries two topological invariants, the second Chern number and a generalized Euler number, which are specified by $SU(2)$ monopole and anti-monopole indices, $I_+$ and $I_-$. The energy levels of the $SO(5)$ Landau problem are grouped into $\text{Min}(I_+, I_-) +1$ sectors and each of the sector holds Landau levels whose level spacing is determined by the sum of $I_+$ and $I_-$. In the $n$-sectors, $N$th Landau level eigenstates constitute the $SO(5)$ irreducible representation with the $SO(5)$ index $(p,q)_5=(N+I_+ + I_--n, N+n)_5$. We present a concrete prescription for deriving the Landau level eigenstates from non-linear realization matrix. In the $n=0$ sector, the emergent quantum geometry of the lowest Landau level is identified as the fuzzy four-sphere with radius being proportional to the difference between $I_+$ and $I_-$. The Laughlin-like many-body wavefunction is constructed on a four-sphere in the $SO(4)$ monopole background. We also analyze the relativistic version of the $SO(5)$ Landau model to demonstrate the Atiyah-Singer index theorem in the $SO(4)$ gauge field configuration.
MARKETS
arxiv.org

Dynamical mean field theory of moiré bilayer transition metal dichalcogenides: phase diagram, resistivity, and quantum criticality

We present a comprehensive dynamical mean field study of the moiré Hubbard model, which is believed to represent the physics of moiré bilayer transition metal dichalcogenides. In these materials, important aspects of the band structure including the bandwidth and the order and location of van Hove singularities can be tuned by varying the interlayer potential. We present a magnetic and metal-insulator phase diagram and a detailed study of the dependence of the resistivity on temperature, band filling and interlayer potential. We find that transport displays Fermi liquid, strange metal and quantum critical behaviors in distinct regions of the phase diagram. We show how magnetic order affects the resistivity. Our results elucidate the physics of the correlated states and the metal-insulator continuous transition recently observed in twisted homobilayer WSe$_2$ and heterobilayer MoTe$_2$/WSe$_2$ experiments.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

UV Divergences, RG Equations and High Energy Behaviour of the Amplitudes in the Wess-Zumino Model with Quartic Interaction

We analyse the UV divergences for the scattering amplitude in the Wess-Zumino SUSY model with the quartic superpotential. Within the superfield formalism, we calculate the corresponding Feynman diagrams and evaluate their leading divergences up to 4 loop order of PT. Then we construct recurrence relations that connect the leading UV divergences in subsequent orders of perturbation theory. These recurrence relations allow us to calculate the leading divergences in a pure algebraic way starting from the one loop contribution. We check that the obtained relations correctly reproduce the lower order diagrams evaluated explicitly. At last, we convert the recurrence relations into the RG equations that have integro-differential form. Solving these equations for a particular sequence of diagrams, we find out the high energy behaviour of the amplitude. We then argue that the full amplitude has a similar behaviour with the key feature of the existence of a pole in the s-channel corresponding to a state with a mass ~1/g, where g is the original dimensionfull coupling of the theory. We find out the this state is actually a ghost one similar to the Landau pole in scalar theory.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Quantum phases of ferromagnetically coupled dimers on Shastry-Sutherland lattice

The ground state (gs) of antiferromagnetically coupled dimers on the Shastry-Sutherland lattice (SSL) stabilizes many exotic phases and has been extensively studied. The gs properties of ferromagnetically coupled dimers on SSL are equally important but unexplored. In this model the exchange coupling along the $x$-axis ($J_x$) and $y$-axis ($J_y$) are ferromagnetic and the diagonal exchange coupling ($J$) is antiferromagnetic. In this work we explore the quantum phase diagram of ferromagnetically coupled dimer model numerically using density matrix renormalization group (DMRG) method. We note that in $J_x$-$J_y$ parameter space this model exhibits six interesting phases:(I) stripe $(0,\pi)$, (II) stripe $(\pi,0)$, (III) perfect dimer, (IV) $X$-spiral, (V) $Y$-spiral and (VI) ferromagnetic phase. Phase boundaries of these quantum phases are determined using the correlation functions and gs energies. We also notice the correlation length in this system is less than four lattice units in most of the parameter regimes. The non-collinear behaviour in $X$-spiral and $Y$-spiral phase and the dependence of pitch angles on model parameters are also studied.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Finite-Size Scaling Analysis of the Planck's Quantum-Driven Integer Quantum Hall Transition in Spin-$1/2$ Kicked Rotor Model

The quantum kicked rotor (QKR) model is a prototypical system in the research of quantum chaos. In a spin-$1/2$ QKR, tuning the effective Planck parameter realizes a series of transitions between dynamical localization phases, which closely resembles the integer quantum Hall (IQH) effect and the plateau transitions. In this work, we devise and apply the finite-size scaling analysis to the transitions in the spin-$1/2$ QKR model. We obtain an estimate of the critical exponent at the transition point, $\nu=2.62(9)$, which is consistent with the IQH plateau transition universality class. We also give a precise estimate of the universal diffusion rate at the metallic critical state, $\sigma^{*}=0.3253(12)$.
SCIENCE

