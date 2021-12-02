ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ground-Based Astronomical Instrumentation Development in the United States: A White Paper on the Challenges Faced by the US Community

By Stephen A. Smee, Gary J. Hill
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

This invited white paper, submitted to the National Science Foundation in January of 2020, discusses the current challenges faced by the United States astronomical instrumentation community in the era of extremely large telescopes. Some details may have changed since submission, but the basic tenets are still very much valid. The paper...

arxiv.org

CBS Miami

Florida Native Luke Delaney Joins NASA’s New Astronaut Class Of 2021

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — NASA has chosen 10 new astronaut candidates from a field of more than 12,000 applicants to represent the United States and work for humanity’s benefit in space and one of them is a Florida native. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson introduced the members of the 2021 astronaut class, the first new class in four years, during an event at Ellington Field near NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where the candidates will spend the majority of the next two years training beginning in January 2022. NASA’s 2021 Astronaut Candidate Class includes (from left) US Air Force Maj. Nichole Ayers, Christopher...
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

NASA announces 10 latest astronaut trainees

NASA announced Monday its 10 latest trainee astronauts, who include a firefighter turned Harvard professor, a former member of the national cycle team, and a pilot who led the first-ever all-woman F-22 formation in combat. The 2021 class was whittled down from a field of more than 12,000 applicants and will now report for duty in January at the Johnson Space Center in Texas, where they will undergo two years of training. "We're going back to the Moon, and we're continuing on to Mars -- and so today we welcome 10 new explorers," NASA administrator Bill Nelson said at an event to welcome the recruits. "Alone, each candidate has 'the right stuff,' but together they represent the creed of our country: E pluribus unum â out of many, one," he added.
HOUSTON, TX
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: Plastic trash in the ocean is a global problem, and the US is the top source

Plastic waste of all shapes and sizes permeates the world’s oceans. It shows up on beaches, in fish, and even in Arctic sea ice. And a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine makes clear that the United States is a big part of the problem. As the report shows, the […] The post Commentary: Plastic trash in the ocean is a global problem, and the US is the top source appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
ENVIRONMENT
arxiv.org

Testing gravitational redshift base on microwave frequency links onboard China Space Station

Wenbin Shen, Pengfei Zhang, Ziyu Shen, Rui Xu, Xiao Sun, Mostafa Ashry, Abdelrahim Ruby, Wei Xu, Kuangchao Wu, Yifan Wu, An Ning, Lei Wang, Lihong Li, Chenghui Cai. In 2022 China Space Station (CSS) will be equipped with atomic clocks and optical clocks with stabilities of $2 \times 10^{-16}$ and $8 \times 10^{-18}$, respectively, which provides an excellent opportunity to test gravitational redshift (GR) with higher accuracy than previous results. Based on high-precise frequency links between CSS and a ground station, we formulated a model and provided simulation experiments to test GR. Simulation results suggest that this method could test the GR at the accuracy level of $(0.27 \pm 2.15) \times10^{-7}$, more than two orders in magnitude higher than the result of the experiment of a hydrogen clock on board a flying rocket more than 40 years ago.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#The United States#Instrumentation#White Paper#The Us Community#European
murphyshockeylaw.net

A UK-based electric vehicle retrofitter is seeking to grow into the United States of America

Justin Lunny, Chief Executive Officer of Everrati. This is an electric car conversion company based in the United Kingdom, and he sees his work as more than just converting vintage vehicles with electric drivetrains, such as the VW Microbus. In a discussion with The Verge, Lunny noted, “Our approach is about reimagining the cars.” “We regroup them as electric vehicles.” Lunny is bringing its concept to the United States after 2 years in operation with the aim of tapping into a developing EV conversion market.
BUSINESS
thedrive

Iran's Newest Warship Has Fallen On Its Side In A Dry Dock

An Iranian corvette under construction in Bandar Abbas had a major accident, video and satellite imagery confirm. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. A satellite image confirms that an Iranian naval vessel known as the Talayieh has rolled over in a dry dock in the port of Bandar Abbas on the Persian Gulf. Video had earlier emerged on social media showing this ship lying on its port side in a partially flooded dry dock. Prior to this incident, the Talayieh, seemingly a derivative of the Moudge class corvette design about which there is little publicly available information, was reportedly either in the final stages of construction or fitting out and had been expected to enter service next year.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
arxiv.org

Possible Chemical Composition And Interior Structure Models For Venus Inferred From Numerical Modelling

Venus' mass and radius are similar to those of Earth. However, dissimilarities in atmospheric properties, geophysical activity and magnetic field generation could hint towards significant differences in the chemical composition and interior evolution of the two planets. Although various explanations for the differences between Venus and Earth have been proposed, the currently available data are insufficient to discriminate among the different solutions. Here we investigate the possible range of Venus structure models. We assume that core segregation happened as a single-stage event. The mantle composition is inferred from the core composition using a prescription for metal-silicate partitioning. We consider three different cases for the composition of Venus defined via the bulk Si and Mg content, and the core's S content. Permissible ranges for the core size, mantle and core composition as well as the normalized moment of inertia (MoI) are presented for these compositions. A solid inner core could exist for all compositions. We estimate that Venus' MoI is 0.317-0.351 and its core size 2930-4350 km for all assumed compositions. Higher MoI values correspond to more oxidizing conditions during core segregation. A determination of the abundance of FeO in Venus' mantle by future missions could further constrain its composition and internal structure. This can reveal important information on Venus' formation and evolution, and possibly, the reasons for the differences between Venus and our home planet.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Potential Habitability as a Stellar Property: Effects of Model Uncertainties and Measurement Precision

Knowledge of a star's evolutionary history combined with estimates of planet occurrence rates allows one to infer its relative quality as a location in the search for biosignatures, and to quantify this intuition using long-term habitability metrics. In this study, we analyse the sensitivity of the biosignature yield metrics formulated by Tuchow & Wright (2020) to uncertainties in observable stellar properties and to model uncertainties. We characterize the uncertainties present in fitting a models to stellar observations by generating a stellar model with known properties and adding synthetic uncertainties in the observable properties. We scale the uncertainty in individual observables and observe the the effects on the precision of properties such as stellar mass, age, and our metrics. To determine model uncertainties we compare four well accepted stellar models using different model physics and see how they vary in terms of the values of our metrics. We determine the ability of future missions to rank target stars according to these metrics, given the current precision to which host star properties can be measured. We show that obtaining independent age constraints decreases both the model and systematic uncertainties in determining these metrics and is the most powerful way to improve assessments of the long-term habitability of planets around low mass stars.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Chinese rover spots strange ‘mystery house’ on the dark side of the Moon

China’s Yuta 2 rover has spotted a “mystery house” on the far side of the Moon.The strange cube was spotted on the horizon around 80 metres from the rover’s location in the Von Kármán crater in November, next to an impact crater.Yuta 2 will spend the next two to three months moving across the crater to get a closer look at the object which is more likely to be a large boulder than anything else; “mystery house” (shenmi xiaowu in Chinese) is a placeholder name referenced by Our Space, a Chinese science outreach channel affiliated with the China...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
arxiv.org

Masses of White Dwarf Binary Companions to Type Ia Supernovae Measured from Runaway Velocities

The recently proposed "dynamically driven double-degenerate double-detonation" (D6) scenario posits that Type Ia supernovae (SNe) may occur during dynamically unstable mass transfer between two white dwarfs (WDs) in a binary. This scenario predicts that the donor WD may then survive the explosion and be released as a hypervelocity runaway, opening up the exciting possibility of identifying remnant stars from D6 SNe and using them to study the physics of detonations that produce Type Ia SNe. Three candidate D6 runaway objects have been identified in Gaia data. The observable runaway velocity of these remnant objects represents their orbital speed at the time of SN detonation. The orbital dynamics and Roche lobe geometry required in the D6 scenario place specific constraints on the radius and mass of the donor WD that becomes the hypervelocity runaway. In this letter, we calculate the radii required for D6 donor WDs as a function of the runaway velocity. Using mass-radius relations for WDs, we then constrain the masses of the donor stars as well. With measured velocities for each of the three D6 candidate objects based on Gaia EDR3, this work provides a new probe of the masses and mass ratios in WD binary systems that produce SN detonations and hypervelocity runaways.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Determining dispersal mechanisms of protoplanetary disks using accretion and wind mass loss rates

Yasuhiro Hasegawa, Thomas J. Haworth, Keri Hoadley, Jinyoung Serena Kim, Hina Goto, Aine Juzikenaite, Neal J. Turner, Ilaria Pascucci, Erika T. Hamden. Understanding the origin of accretion and dispersal of protoplanetary disks is fundamental for investigating planet formation. Recent numerical simulations show that launching winds are unavoidable when disks undergo magnetically driven accretion and/or are exposed to external UV radiation. Observations also hint that disk winds are common. We explore how the resulting wind mass loss rate can be used as a probe of both disk accretion and dispersal. As a proof-of-concept study, we focus on magnetocentrifugal winds, MRI (magnetorotational instability) turbulence, and external photoevapotaion. By developing a simple, yet physically motivated disk model and coupling it with simulation results available in the literature, we compute the mass loss rate as a function of external UV flux for each mechanism. We find that different mechanisms lead to different levels of mass loss rate, indicating that the origin of disk accretion and dispersal can be determined, by observing the wind mass loss rate resulting from each mechanism. This determination provides important implications for planet formation, as disk accretion and dispersal not only impact directly upon the gas kinematics (e.g., turbulent vs laminar), but also uncover a disk's ability to retain/lose mass due to its surrounding environment (i.e., external UV radiation fields). This work shows that the ongoing and future observations of the wind mass loss rate for protoplanetary disks are paramount to reliably constrain how protoplanetary disks evolve with time and how planet formation takes place in the disks.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Cosmological and astrophysical results exploiting magnification bias with high-z sub-millimetre galaxies

The high-z submillimeter galaxies (SMGs) can be used as background sample for gravitational lensing studies thanks to their magnification bias, which can manifest itself through a non-negligible measurement of the cross-correlation function between a background and a foreground source sample with non-overlapping redshift distributions. In particular, the choice of SMGs as background sample enhances the cross-correlation signal so as to provide an alternative and independent observable for cosmological studies regarding the probing of mass distribution.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A systematic study of super-Eddington envelopes in massive stars

Proximity to the Eddington luminosity has been attributed as the cause of several observed effects in massive stars. Computationally, if the luminosity carried through radiation exceeds the local Eddington luminosity in the low-density envelopes of massive stars, it can result in numerical difficulties, inhibiting further computation of stellar models. This problem is exacerbated by the fact that very few massive stars are observed beyond the Humphreys-Davidson limit, the same region in the Hertzsprung-Russell diagram where the aforementioned numerical issues relating to the Eddington luminosity occur in stellar models. Thus 1D stellar evolution codes have to use pragmatic solutions to evolve massive stars through this computationally difficult phase. In this work, we quantify the impact of these solutions on the evolutionary properties of massive stars. Using the stellar evolution code MESA with commonly used input parameters for massive stellar models, we compute the evolution of stars in the initial mass range of 10-110 M$_\odot$ at one-tenth of solar metallicity. We find that numerical difficulties in stellar models with initial masses greater than or equal to 30 M$_\odot$ cause these models to fail before the end of core helium burning. Recomputing these models using the same physical inputs but three different numerical methods to treat the numerical instability, we find that the maximum radial expansion achieved by stars can vary by up to 2000 R$_\odot$ while the remnant mass of the stars can vary by up to 14 M$_\odot$ between the sets. These differences can have implications on studies such as binary population synthesis.
ASTRONOMY
BC Heights

Sarr Talks Whiteness and Racism in the United States

In light of recent court cases, Akua Sarr discussed the role whiteness plays in racism in the United States, asking students to consider their relationship with whiteness in their personal lives and the media. “Whiteness and white racialized identity is at the core of understanding racism in America,” Sarr, the...
BOSTON, MA

