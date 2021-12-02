ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

X-ray observations of historical classical nova counterparts with eROSITA telescope aboard SRG orbital observatory during the all-sky survey

By I. Galiullin, M. Gilfanov
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

X-ray emission from counterparts of historical classical novae (CNe) in our Galaxy is studied. To this end, we use data from three SRG/eROSITA sky surveys in the hemisphere analyzed by the RU eROSITA consortium. Out of 309 historical CNe, X-ray emission has been detected from 52 sources with 0.3-2.3 keV luminosities...

arxiv.org

smobserved.com

Chinese Lunar Rover Investigates Apparent Ancient Egyptian Obelisk on the Dark Side of the Moon

A Chinese lunar rover operating on the dark side of Earth's moon, has discovered an object the size and shape of an ancient Egyptian obelisk. The Chinese space agency has released a photograph of the object. The rover is still 70 meters from the object, and it is not clear whether or not its surface is inscribed with Egyptian hieroglyphics. But it seems likely.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Have Discovered Why The Solar System Might Be Shaped Like a Croissant

The Solar System exists in a bubble. Wind and radiation from the Sun stream outwards, pushing out into interstellar space. This creates a boundary of solar influence, within which the objects in the Solar System are sheltered from powerful cosmic radiation. It's called the heliosphere, and understanding how it works is an important part of understanding our Solar System, and perhaps even how we, and all life on Earth, are able to be here. "How is this relevant for society? The bubble that surrounds us, produced by the Sun, offers protection from galactic cosmic rays, and the shape of it can affect how...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Resolving Io's Volcanoes from a Mutual Event Observation at the Large Binocular Telescope

Katherine de Kleer, Michael Skrutskie, Jarron Leisenring, Ashley G. Davies, Al Conrad, Imke de Pater, Aaron Resnick, Vanessa P. Bailey, Denis Defrère, Phil Hinz, Andrew Skemer, Eckhart Spalding, Amali Vaz, Christian Veillet, Charles E. Woodward. Unraveling the geological processes ongoing at Io's numerous sites of active volcanism requires high spatial...
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

The Decadal Survey is out! What new Missions and Telescopes are in the Works?

It’s that time again. Once every ten years, the American astronomy community joins forces through the auspices of the National Academies to produce one of the most important and influential reports in their discipline – the decadal survey. This report has been the impetus for some of the great observational instruments of our time, including Spitzer, the Large Millimeter Array, and Chandra. Upcoming heavy-hitting observatories, such as Nancy Grace Roman and Vera C. Rubin, also spawned from suggestions made in the Decadal Survey. In short, if you want to get a grandiose space telescope funded, your best bet is to have it supported by the National Academies in the form of the Decadal Survey. Now a new one is out – so what does it back for the upcoming decade and beyond?
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Supernovae Shock Breakout/Emergence Detection Predictions for a Wide-Field X-ray Survey

Amanda J. Bayless, Chris Fryer, Peter J. Brown, Patrick Young, Pete Roming, Michael Davis, Thomas Lechner, Samuel Slocum, Janie D. Echon, Cynthia Froning. There are currently many large-field surveys operational and planned including the powerful Vera Rubin Observatory Legacy Survey for Space and Time (LSST). These surveys will increase the number and diversity of transients dramatically. However, for some transients, like supernovae (SNe), we can gain more understanding by directed observations than by simply increasing the sample size. For example, the initial emission from these transients can be a powerful probe of these explosions. Upcoming ground-based detectors are not ideally suited to observe the initial emission (shock emergence) of these transients. These observations require a large field-of-view X-ray mission with a UV follow up within the first hour of the event. The emission in the first one hour to even one day provides strong constraints on the stellar radius and asymmetries in the outer layers of stars, the properties of the circumstellar medium (e.g. inhomogeneities in the wind for core-collapse SNe, accreting companion in thermonuclear SNe), and the transition region between these two. This paper describes a simulation for the number of SNe that could be seen by a large field of view lobster eye X-ray and UV observatory.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The five largest satellites of Uranus: astrometric observations spread over 29 years at the Pico dos Dias Observatory

We present the astrometry of the five largest satellites of Uranus from observations spread over almost three decades with photographic plates and CCDs (mainly), taken at the Pico dos Dias Observatory - Brazil. All positions presented here are obtained from the reanalysis of measurements and images used in previous publications. Reference stars are those from the Gaia Early Data Release 3 (Gaia EDR3) allowing, in addition to a higher accuracy, a larger number of positions of the largest satellites as compared to our previous works. From 1982 to 1987, positions were obtained from photographic plates. From 1989 to 2011, CCDs were used. On average, we obtained $\Delta\alpha{\rm cos}\delta=-11~(\pm52)$ milli-arcseconds and $\Delta\delta=-14~(\pm43)$ milli-arcseconds for the differences in the sense observation minus ephemerides (DE435$+$ura111). Comparisons with different ephemerides (DE440, INPOP21a, INPOP19a and NOE-7-2013-MAIN) and results from stellar occultations indicate a possible offset in the (Solar System) barycentric position of the Uranian system barycenter. Overall, our results are useful to improve dynamical models of the Uranian largest satellites as well as the orbit of Uranus.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Inertial range magnetic fluctuation anisotropy observed from PSP first seven orbits

Solar wind turbulence is anisotropic with respect to the mean magnetic field. Anisotropy leads to ambiguity when interpreting in-situ turbulence observations in the solar wind because an apparent change in the measurements could be due either to the change of intrinsic turbulence properties or to a simple change of the spacecraft sampling direction. We demonstrate the ambiguity using the spectral index and magnetic compressibility in the inertial range observed by the Parker Solar Probe during its first seven orbits ranging from 0.1 to 0.6 AU. To unravel the effects of the sampling direction, we assess whether the wavevector anisotropy is consistent with a two-dimensional (2D) plus slab turbulence transport model and determine the fraction of power in the 2D versus slab component. Our results confirm that the 2D plus slab model is consistent with the data and the power ratio between 2D and slab components depends on radial distance, with the relative power in 2D fluctuations becoming smaller closer to the Sun.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A significant detection of X-ray Polarization in Sco X-1 with PolarLight and constraints on the corona geometry

Xiangyun Long, Hua Feng, Hong Li, Jiahuan Zhu, Qiong Wu, Jiahui Huang, Massimo Minuti, Weichun Jiang, Dongxin Yang, Saverio Citraro, Hikmat Nasimi, Jiandong Yu, Ge Jin, Ming Zeng, Peng An, Jiachen Jiang, Enrico Costa, Luca Baldini, Ronaldo Bellazzini, Alessandro Brez, Luca Latronico, Carmelo Sgro, Gloria Spandre, Michele Pinchera, Fabio Muleri, Paolo Soffitta.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Eccentric debris disc morphologies I: exploring the origin of apocentre and pericentre glows in face-on debris discs

The location of surface brightness maxima (e.g. apocentre and pericentre glow) in eccentric debris discs are often used to infer the underlying orbits of the dust and planetesimals that comprise the disc. However, there is a misconception that eccentric discs have higher surface densities at apocentre and thus necessarily exhibit apocentre glow at long wavelengths. This arises from the expectation that the slower velocities at apocentre lead to a "pile up'" of dust, which fails to account for the greater area over which dust is spread at apocentre. Instead we show with theory and by modelling three different regimes that the morphology and surface brightness distributions of face-on debris discs are strongly dependent on their eccentricity profile (i.e. whether this is constant, rising or falling with distance). We demonstrate that at shorter wavelengths the classical pericentre glow effect remains true, whereas at longer wavelengths discs can either demonstrate apocentre glow or pericentre glow. We additionally show that at long wavelengths the same disc morphology can produce either apocentre glow or pericentre glow depending on the observational resolution. Finally, we show that the classical approach of interpreting eccentric debris discs using line densities is only valid under an extremely limited set of circumstances, which are unlikely to be met as debris disc observations become increasingly better resolved.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Masses of White Dwarf Binary Companions to Type Ia Supernovae Measured from Runaway Velocities

The recently proposed "dynamically driven double-degenerate double-detonation" (D6) scenario posits that Type Ia supernovae (SNe) may occur during dynamically unstable mass transfer between two white dwarfs (WDs) in a binary. This scenario predicts that the donor WD may then survive the explosion and be released as a hypervelocity runaway, opening up the exciting possibility of identifying remnant stars from D6 SNe and using them to study the physics of detonations that produce Type Ia SNe. Three candidate D6 runaway objects have been identified in Gaia data. The observable runaway velocity of these remnant objects represents their orbital speed at the time of SN detonation. The orbital dynamics and Roche lobe geometry required in the D6 scenario place specific constraints on the radius and mass of the donor WD that becomes the hypervelocity runaway. In this letter, we calculate the radii required for D6 donor WDs as a function of the runaway velocity. Using mass-radius relations for WDs, we then constrain the masses of the donor stars as well. With measured velocities for each of the three D6 candidate objects based on Gaia EDR3, this work provides a new probe of the masses and mass ratios in WD binary systems that produce SN detonations and hypervelocity runaways.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The Stellar Age Dependence of X-ray Emission from Normal Star-Forming Galaxies in the GOODS Fields

Woodrow Gilbertson, Bret Lehmer, Keith Doore, Rafael Eufrasio, Antara Basu-Zych, William Brandt, Tassos Fragos, Kristen Garofali, Konstantinos Kovlakas, Bin Luo, Paolo Tozzi, Fabio Vito, Benjamin F. Williams, Yongquan Xue. The Chandra Deep Field-South and North surveys (CDFs) provide unique windows into the cosmic history of X-ray emission from normal (non-active)...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Near-Infrared Polarization from Unresolved Disks Around Brown Dwarfs and Young Stellar Objects

Wide-field near-infrared (NIR) polarimetry was used to examine disk systems around two brown dwarfs (BD) and two young stellar objects (YSO) embedded in the Heiles Cloud 2 (HCl2) dark molecular cloud in Taurus as well as numerous stars located behind HCl2. Inclined disks exhibit intrinsic NIR polarization due to scattering of photospheric light which is detectable even for unresolved systems. After removing polarization contributions from magnetically aligned dust in HCl2 determined from the background star information, significant intrinsic polarization was detected from the disk systems of of one BD (ITG~17) and both YSOs (ITG~15, ITG~25), but not from the other BD (2M0444). The ITG~17 BD shows good agreement of the disk orientation inferred from the NIR and from published ALMA dust continuum imaging. ITG~17 was also found to reside in a 5,200~au wide binary (or hierarchical quad star system) with the ITG~15 YSO disk system. The inferred disk orientations from the NIR for ITG~15 and ITG~17 are parallel to each other and perpendicular to the local magnetic field direction. The multiplicity of the system and the large BD disk nature could have resulted from formation in an environment characterized by misalignment of the magnetic field and the protostellar disks.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Sizes of Lensed Lower-luminosity z=4-8 Galaxies from the Hubble Frontier Field Program

We constrain the rest-UV size-luminosity relation for star-forming galaxies at z~4 and z~6, 7, and 8 identified behind clusters from the Hubble Frontier Fields (HFF) program. The size-luminosity relation is key to deriving accurate luminosity functions (LF) for faint galaxies. Making use of the latest lensing models and full data set for these clusters, lensing-corrected sizes and luminosities are derived for 68 z~4, 184 z~6, 93 z~7, and 53 z~8 galaxies. We show that size measurements can be reliably measured up to linear magnifications of 30x, where the lensing models are well calibrated. The sizes we measure span a >1-dex range, from <50 pc to >~500 pc. Uncertainties are based on both the formal fit errors and systematic differences between the public lensing models. These uncertainties range from ~20 pc for the smallest sources to 50 pc for the largest. Using a forward-modeling procedure to model the impact of incompleteness and magnification uncertainties, we characterize the size-luminosity relation at both z~4 and z~6-8. We find that the source sizes of star-forming galaxies at z~4 and z~6-8 scale with luminosity L as L^{0.54\pm0.08} and L^{0.40+/-0.04}, respectively, such that lower luminosity (>~-18 mag) galaxies are smaller than expected from extrapolating the size-luminosity relation at high luminosities (<~-18 mag). The new evidence for a steeper size-luminosity relation (3 sigma) adds to earlier evidence for small sizes based on the prevalence of highly magnified galaxies in high shear regions, theoretical arguments against upturns in the LFs, and other independent determinations of the size-luminosity relation from the HFF clusters.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A Comparison of Multi-Phase Magnetic Field Tracers in a High-Galactic Latitude Region of the Filamentary Interstellar Medium

J. L. Campbell, S. E. Clark, B. M. Gaensler, A. Marchal, C. L. Van Eck, A. A. Deshpande, S. J. George, S. J. Gibson, R. Ricci, J. M. Stil, A. R. Taylor. Understanding how the Galactic magnetic field threads the multi-phase interstellar medium (ISM) remains a considerable challenge, as different magnetic field tracers probe dissimilar phases and field components. We search for evidence of a common magnetic field shared between the ionized and neutral ISM by comparing 1.4 GHz radio continuum polarization and HI line emission from the Galactic Arecibo L-Band Feed Array Continuum Transit Survey (GALFACTS) and Galactic Arecibo L-Band Feed Array HI (GALFA-HI) survey, respectively. We compute the polarization gradient of the continuum emission and search for associations with diffuse/translucent HI structures. The polarization gradient is sensitive to changes in the integrated product of the thermal electron density and line-of-sight field strength ($B_\parallel$) in warm ionized gas, while narrow HI structures highlight the plane-of-sky field orientation in cold neutral gas. We identified one region in the high-Galactic latitude Arecibo sky, G216+26 centered on $(\ell,b)\sim(216°,+26°)$, containing filaments in the polarization gradient that are aligned with narrow HI structures roughly parallel to the Galactic plane. We present a comparison of multi-phase observations and magnetic field tracers of this region, demonstrating that the warm ionized and cold neutral media are connected likely via a common magnetic field. We quantify the physical properties of a polarization gradient filament associated with H$\alpha$ emission, measuring a line-of-sight field strength $B_\parallel=6{\pm}4 \mu$G and a plasma beta $\beta=2.1^{+3.1}_{-2.1}$. We discuss the lack of widespread multi-phase magnetic field alignments and consider whether this region is associated with a short-timescale or physically rare phenomenon. This work highlights the utility of multi-tracer analyses for understanding the magnetized ISM.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Flares in gamma-ray burst X-ray afterglows as prompt emission from slightly misaligned structured jets

We develop a model to explain the flaring activity in gamma-ray burst X-ray afterglows within the framework of slightly misaligned observers to structured jets. We suggest that flares could be the manifestation of prompt dissipation within the core of the jet, appearing to a misaligned observer in the X-ray band because of less favorable Doppler boosting. These flares appear during the afterglow phase because of core--observer light travel delays. In this picture, the prompt emission recorded by this observer comes from material along their line of sight, in the lateral structure of the jet, outside the jet's core. We start by laying down the basic analytical framework to determine the flares characteristics as a function of those of the gamma-ray pulse an aligned observer would have seen. We show that, for typical flare observing times and luminosities, there is indeed viable parameter space to explain flares in this way. We then analytically explore this model and show that it naturally produces flares with small width, a salient observed property of flares. We perform fits of our model to two Swift/XRT flares representing two different types of morphology, to show that our model can capture both. The ejection time of the core jet material responsible of the flare is a critical parameter. While it always remains small compared to the observed time of the flare, confirming that our model does not require very late central engine activity, late ejection times are strongly favored, sometimes larger than the observed duration of the parent gamma-ray burst's prompt phase as measured by $T_{90}$.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

ARAPUCA, light trapping device for the DUNE experiment

The Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE) will be the first mega-science program on the US soil and will shade light on some of the open questions in neutrino physics. The experiment foresees the realization of an intense neutrino beam at Fermilab (Chicago - USA), of a near detector to monitor the beam and a far detector installed in the Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF), 1300 km far away. Four 10 kt Liquid Argon Time Projection Chambers (LArTPC) will compose the 40 kt far detector modules to perform the precise measurements required for DUNE. The experimental technique uses charge and light signal from ionizing radiations in liquid argon to fully reconstruct neutrino interactions with excellent spatial resolution, calorimetric measurements and particle identification.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Near-Infrared reflectance spectroscopy of sublimating salty ice analogues. Implications for icy moons

The composition of the surface of the Galilean icy moons has been debated since the Galileo mission. Several chemistries have been proposed to explain the composition of the non-icy component of the moon's surfaces, notably, sulphuric acid hydrates and magnesium and sodium sulphates. More recently, magnesium and sodium chlorides have been proposed to explain features observed in ground-based observations. We have considered four salts (NaCl, Na2SO4, MgSO4 and MgCl2) with various concentrations, to produce salty ice analogues. Granular particles were produced by a flash-freezing procedure. Additionally, compact slabs of salty ices were produced by a slow crystallisation of salty liquid solution. These two methods mimic the end-members (plumes and slow ice block formation) for producing hydrated salty ices on the surface of icy moons such as Europa and Ganymede. We have monitored the near-infrared (NIR) evolution of our salty ices during sublimation, revealing differences between the granular particles and the slabs. The slabs formed a higher amount of hydrates and the most highly hydrated compounds. Granular ices must be formed from a more concentrated salty solution to increase the amount of hydrates within the ice particles. The sublimation of salty ices removed all excess water ice efficiently, but the dehydration of the salts was not observed. The final spectra of the slabs were most flattened around 1.5 and 2.0 {\mu}m, especially for the Na2SO4, MgCl2 and MgSO4, suggesting the presence of stable, highly hydrated compounds. We find that Na2SO4, MgCl2 and MgSO4 are most compatible with the non-icy component at the surface of the icy moons as observed by the NIMS instrument on Galileo and by ground-based observations.
ASTRONOMY

