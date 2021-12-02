ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IRAM 30 m CO-line Observation toward PeVatron Candidate G106.3+2.7: Direct Interaction between the Shock and the Molecular Cloud Remains Uncertain

By Qian-Cheng Liu, Ping Zhou, Yang Chen
 5 days ago

Supernova remnant (SNR) G106.3+2.7 was recently found to be one of the few potential Galactic hadronic PeVatrons. Aiming to test how solid the SNR is associated with the molecular clouds (MCs) that are thought to be responsible for hadronic interaction, we performed a new CO observation with the IRAM 30m telescope...

Interesting Engineering

Scientists Detected a Mysterious Barrier Near the Center of the Galaxy

The center of our galaxy is a place you don't want to be. Conditions within the Milky Way's blindingly-bright center are identical to a colossal particle accelerator, according to new research recently published in Nature Communications. But something peculiar was also discovered: an unidentified mechanism that keeps cosmic rays from penetrating the gigantic cloud known as the central molecular zone.
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Have Discovered Why The Solar System Might Be Shaped Like a Croissant

The Solar System exists in a bubble. Wind and radiation from the Sun stream outwards, pushing out into interstellar space. This creates a boundary of solar influence, within which the objects in the Solar System are sheltered from powerful cosmic radiation. It's called the heliosphere, and understanding how it works is an important part of understanding our Solar System, and perhaps even how we, and all life on Earth, are able to be here. "How is this relevant for society? The bubble that surrounds us, produced by the Sun, offers protection from galactic cosmic rays, and the shape of it can affect how...
arxiv.org

Forming Young and Hypervelocity Stars in the Galactic Centre via Tidal Disruption of a Molecular Cloud

The Milky Way Galaxy hosts a four million solar mass black hole, Sgr A*, that underwent a major accretion episode approximately 3-6 Myr ago. During the episode, hundreds of young massive stars formed in a disc orbiting Sgr A* in the central half parsec. The recent discovery of a hypervelocity star S5-HVS1, ejected by Sgr A* five Myr ago with a velocity vector consistent with the disc, suggests that this event also produced binary star disruptions. The initial stellar disc has to be rather eccentric for this to occur. Such eccentric disks can form from the tidal disruptions of molecular clouds. Here we perform simulations of such disruptions, focusing on gas clouds on rather radial initial orbits. As a result, stars formed in our simulations are on very eccentric orbits ($\bar{e}\sim 0.6$) with a lopsided configuration. For some clouds counter-rotating stars are formed. As in previous work, we find that such discs undergo a secular gravitational instability that leads to a moderate number of particles obtaining eccentricities of 0.99 or greater, sufficient for stellar binary disruption. We also reproduce the mean eccentricity of the young disk in the Galactic centre, though not the observed surface density profile. We discuss missing physics and observational biases that may explain this discrepancy. We conclude that observed S-stars, hypervelocity stars, and disc stars tightly constrain the initial cloud parameters, indicating a cloud mass between a few$\times 10^4$ and $10^5 M_{\odot}$, and a velocity between $\sim 40$ and 80 km s$^{-1}$ at 10 pc.
arxiv.org

Self-generated ultraviolet radiation in molecular shock waves II. CH+ and the interpretation of emission from shock ensembles

Shocks, modelled over a broad range of parameters, are used to construct a new tool to deduce the mechanical energy and physical conditions from observed atomic or molecular emission lines. We compute magnetised, molecular shock models with velocities $V_s=5$-$80$ km s$^{-1}$, preshock proton densities $n_{\rm H}=10^2$-$10^6$ cm$^{-3}$, weak or moderate magnetic field strengths, and in the absence or presence of an external UV radiation field. We develop a simple emission model of an ensemble of shocks for connecting any observed emission lines to the mechanical energy and physical conditions of the system. For this range of parameters we find the full diversity (C-, C$^*$-, CJ-, and J-type) of magnetohydrodynamic shocks. H$_2$ and H are dominant coolants, with up to 30% of the shock kinetic flux escaping in Ly$\alpha$ photons. The reformation of molecules in the cooling tail means H$_2$ is even a good tracer of dissociative shocks and shocks that were initially fully atomic. For each shock model we provide integrated intensities of rovibrational lines of H$_2$, CO, and CH$^+$, atomic H lines, and atomic fine-structure and metastable lines. We demonstrate how to use these shock models to deduce the mechanical energy and physical conditions of extragalactic environments. As a template example, we interpret the CH$^+$(1-0) emission from the Eyelash starburst galaxy. A mechanical energy injection rate of at least $10^{11}$ $L_\odot$ into molecular shocks is required to reproduce the observed line. The low-velocity, externally irradiated shocks are at least an order magnitude more efficient than the most efficient shocks with no external irradiation, in terms of the total mechanical energy required. We predict differences of more than 2 orders of magnitude in intensities of the pure rotational lines of CO, Ly$\alpha$, metastable lines of O, S$^+$, and N, between representative models.
arxiv.org

A Physical Model of Delayed Rebrightenings in Shock-interacting Supernovae without Narrow Line Emission

Core-collapse supernovae can display evidence of interaction with pre-existing, circumstellar shells of material by rebrightening and forming spectral lines, and can even change types as Hydrogen appears in previously Hydrogen-poor spectra. However, a recently observed core-collapse supernova -- SN 2019tsf -- was found to brighten after roughly 100 days after it was first observed, suggesting that the supernova ejecta was interacting with surrounding material, but it lacked any observable emission lines and thereby challenged the standard supernova-interaction picture. We show through linear perturbation theory that delayed rebrightenings without the formation of spectral lines are generated as a consequence of the finite sound crossing time of the post-shock gas left in the wake of a supernova explosion. In particular, we demonstrate that sound waves -- generated in the post-shock flow as a consequence of the interaction between a shock and a density enhancement -- traverse the shocked ejecta and impinge upon the shock from behind in a finite time, generating sudden changes in the shock properties in the absence of ambient density enhancements. We also show that a blastwave dominated by gas pressure and propagating in a wind-fed medium is unstable from the standpoint that small perturbations lead to the formation of reverse shocks within the post-shock flow, implying that the gas within the inner regions of these blastwaves should be highly turbulent.
arxiv.org

Scalable method for eliminating residual $ZZ$ interaction between superconducting qubits

Zhongchu Ni, Sai Li, Libo Zhang, Ji Chu, Jingjing Niu, Tongxing Yan, Xiuhao Deng, Ling Hu, Jian Li, Youpeng Zhong, Song Liu, Fei Yan, Yuan Xu, Dapeng Yu. Unwanted $ZZ$ interaction is a quantum-mechanical crosstalk phenomenon which correlates qubit dynamics and is ubiquitous in superconducting qubit system. It adversely affects the quality of quantum operations and can be detrimental in scalable quantum information processing. Here we propose and experimentally demonstrate a practically extensible approach for complete cancellation of residual $ZZ$ interaction between fixed-frequency transmon qubits, which are known for long coherence and simple control. We apply to the intermediate coupler that connects the qubits a weak microwave drive at a properly chosen frequency in order to noninvasively induce ac Stark shift for $ZZ$ cancellation. We verify the cancellation performance by measuring vanishing two-qubit entangling phases and $ZZ$ correlations. In addition, we implement randomized benchmarking experiment to extract the idling gate fidelity which shows good agreement with the coherence limit, demonstrating the effectiveness of $ZZ$ cancellation. Our method allows independent addressability of each qubit-qubit connection, and is applicable to both non-tunable and tunable coupler, promising better compatibility with future large-scale quantum processors.
arxiv.org

Building spacetime from effective interactions between quantum fluctuations

We describe how a model of effective interactions between quantum fluctuations under certain assumptions can be constructed in a way so that the large-scale limit gives an effective theory that matches general relativity (GR) in vacuum regions. This is an investigation of a possible scenario of spacetime emergence from quantum interactions directly in the spacetime, and of how effective quantum behaviour might provide a useful link between detailed properties of quantum interactions and GR. The quantum fluctuations are assumed to entangle sufficiently for a cohesive spacetime to form, so that their effective properties can be described relative to a D-dimensional reference frame. To obtain the desired features of a smooth metric with a vanishing Ricci tensor, the quantum fluctuations are modelled as Gaussian probability distributions, with a shape set relative to the interactions coming from the surroundings. The propagation through the spacetime is modelled by a Gaussian random walk.
arxiv.org

Observations of rapidly growing whistler waves in front of space plasma shock

Jiansen He, Xingyu Zhu, Qiaowen Luo, Chuanpeng Hou, Daniel Verscharen, Die Duan, Wenya Li, Jinsong Zhao, Daniel Graham, Qiugang Zong, Zhonghua Yao. Whistler mode wave is a fundamental perturbation of electromagnetic fields and plasmas in various environments including planetary space, laboratory and astrophysics. The origin and evolution of the waves are a long-standing question due to the limited instrumental capability in resolving highly variable plasma and electromagnetic fields. Here, we analyse data with the high time resolution from the multi-scale magnetospheric spacecraft in the weak magnetic environment (i.e., foreshock) enabling a relatively long gyro-period of whistler mode wave. Moreover, we develop a novel approach to separate the three-dimensional fluctuating electron velocity distributions from their background, and have successfully captured the coherent resonance between electrons and electromagnetic fields at high frequency, providing the resultant growth rate of unstable whistler waves. Regarding the energy origin for the waves, the ion distributions are found to also play crucial roles in determining the eigenmode disturbances of fields and electrons. The quantification of wave growth rate can significantly advance the understandings of the wave evolution and the energy conversion with particles.
arxiv.org

The AGN fuelling/feedback cycle in nearby radio galaxies -- IV. Molecular gas conditions and jet-ISM interaction in NGC3100

This is the fourth paper of a series investigating the AGN fuelling/feedback processes in a sample of eleven nearby low-excitation radio galaxies (LERGs). In this paper we present follow-up Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) observations of one source, NGC3100, targeting the $^{12}$CO(1-0), $^{12}$CO(3-2), HCO$^{+}$(4-3), SiO(3-2) and HNCO(6-5) molecular transitions. $^{12}$CO(1-0) and $^{12}$CO(3-2) lines are nicely detected and complement our previous $^{12}$CO(2-1) data. By comparing the relative strength of these three CO transitions, we find extreme gas excitation conditions (i.e. $T_{\rm ex}\gtrsim50$ K) in regions that are spatially correlated with the radio lobes, supporting the case for a jet-ISM interaction. An accurate study of the CO kinematics demonstrates that, although the bulk of the gas is regularly rotating, two distinct non-rotational kinematic components can be identified in the inner gas regions: one can be associated to inflow/outflow streaming motions induced by a two-armed spiral perturbation; the second one is consistent with a jet-induced outflow with $v_{\rm max}\approx 200$ km s$^{-1}$ and $\dot{M}\lesssim 0.12$ M$_{\odot}$ yr$^{-1}$. These values indicate that the jet-CO coupling ongoing in NGC3100 is only mildly affecting the gas kinematics, as opposed to what expected from existing simulations and other observational studies of (sub-)kpc scale jet-cold gas interactions. HCO$^{+}$(4-3) emission is tentatively detected in a small area adjacent to the base of the northern radio lobe, possibly tracing a region of jet-induced gas compression. The SiO(3-2) and HNCO(6-5) shock tracers are undetected: this - along with the tentative HCO$^{+}$(4-3) detection - may be consistent with a deficiency of very dense (i.e. $n_{\rm crit} > 10^{6}$ cm$^{-3}$) cold gas in the central regions of NGC3100.
Phys.org

A unique quantum-mechanical interaction between electrons and topological defects in layered materials

An international team led by EPFL scientists, has unveiled a unique quantum-mechanical interaction between electrons and topological defects in layered materials that has only been observed in engineered atomic thin layers. The phenomenon can be reproduced by the native defects of lab grown large crystals, making future investigation of Kondo systems and quantum electronic devices more accessible.
cell.com

Real-time observation of the dynamics of an individual rotaxane molecular shuttle using a single-molecule junction

Real-time measurements of kinetics and thermodynamics of a single molecular shuttle. Formation of a short-lived weak-binding intermediate is directly observed. Single-molecule junctions show aspects hidden to methods that report averaged behavior. Measurements on single molecules can sometimes reveal features that can be difficult to detect using techniques that probe the...
arxiv.org

A significant detection of X-ray Polarization in Sco X-1 with PolarLight and constraints on the corona geometry

Xiangyun Long, Hua Feng, Hong Li, Jiahuan Zhu, Qiong Wu, Jiahui Huang, Massimo Minuti, Weichun Jiang, Dongxin Yang, Saverio Citraro, Hikmat Nasimi, Jiandong Yu, Ge Jin, Ming Zeng, Peng An, Jiachen Jiang, Enrico Costa, Luca Baldini, Ronaldo Bellazzini, Alessandro Brez, Luca Latronico, Carmelo Sgro, Gloria Spandre, Michele Pinchera, Fabio Muleri, Paolo Soffitta.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A Comparison of Multi-Phase Magnetic Field Tracers in a High-Galactic Latitude Region of the Filamentary Interstellar Medium

J. L. Campbell, S. E. Clark, B. M. Gaensler, A. Marchal, C. L. Van Eck, A. A. Deshpande, S. J. George, S. J. Gibson, R. Ricci, J. M. Stil, A. R. Taylor. Understanding how the Galactic magnetic field threads the multi-phase interstellar medium (ISM) remains a considerable challenge, as different magnetic field tracers probe dissimilar phases and field components. We search for evidence of a common magnetic field shared between the ionized and neutral ISM by comparing 1.4 GHz radio continuum polarization and HI line emission from the Galactic Arecibo L-Band Feed Array Continuum Transit Survey (GALFACTS) and Galactic Arecibo L-Band Feed Array HI (GALFA-HI) survey, respectively. We compute the polarization gradient of the continuum emission and search for associations with diffuse/translucent HI structures. The polarization gradient is sensitive to changes in the integrated product of the thermal electron density and line-of-sight field strength ($B_\parallel$) in warm ionized gas, while narrow HI structures highlight the plane-of-sky field orientation in cold neutral gas. We identified one region in the high-Galactic latitude Arecibo sky, G216+26 centered on $(\ell,b)\sim(216°,+26°)$, containing filaments in the polarization gradient that are aligned with narrow HI structures roughly parallel to the Galactic plane. We present a comparison of multi-phase observations and magnetic field tracers of this region, demonstrating that the warm ionized and cold neutral media are connected likely via a common magnetic field. We quantify the physical properties of a polarization gradient filament associated with H$\alpha$ emission, measuring a line-of-sight field strength $B_\parallel=6{\pm}4 \mu$G and a plasma beta $\beta=2.1^{+3.1}_{-2.1}$. We discuss the lack of widespread multi-phase magnetic field alignments and consider whether this region is associated with a short-timescale or physically rare phenomenon. This work highlights the utility of multi-tracer analyses for understanding the magnetized ISM.
arxiv.org

Sizes of Lensed Lower-luminosity z=4-8 Galaxies from the Hubble Frontier Field Program

We constrain the rest-UV size-luminosity relation for star-forming galaxies at z~4 and z~6, 7, and 8 identified behind clusters from the Hubble Frontier Fields (HFF) program. The size-luminosity relation is key to deriving accurate luminosity functions (LF) for faint galaxies. Making use of the latest lensing models and full data set for these clusters, lensing-corrected sizes and luminosities are derived for 68 z~4, 184 z~6, 93 z~7, and 53 z~8 galaxies. We show that size measurements can be reliably measured up to linear magnifications of 30x, where the lensing models are well calibrated. The sizes we measure span a >1-dex range, from <50 pc to >~500 pc. Uncertainties are based on both the formal fit errors and systematic differences between the public lensing models. These uncertainties range from ~20 pc for the smallest sources to 50 pc for the largest. Using a forward-modeling procedure to model the impact of incompleteness and magnification uncertainties, we characterize the size-luminosity relation at both z~4 and z~6-8. We find that the source sizes of star-forming galaxies at z~4 and z~6-8 scale with luminosity L as L^{0.54\pm0.08} and L^{0.40+/-0.04}, respectively, such that lower luminosity (>~-18 mag) galaxies are smaller than expected from extrapolating the size-luminosity relation at high luminosities (<~-18 mag). The new evidence for a steeper size-luminosity relation (3 sigma) adds to earlier evidence for small sizes based on the prevalence of highly magnified galaxies in high shear regions, theoretical arguments against upturns in the LFs, and other independent determinations of the size-luminosity relation from the HFF clusters.
arxiv.org

Near-Infrared Polarization from Unresolved Disks Around Brown Dwarfs and Young Stellar Objects

Wide-field near-infrared (NIR) polarimetry was used to examine disk systems around two brown dwarfs (BD) and two young stellar objects (YSO) embedded in the Heiles Cloud 2 (HCl2) dark molecular cloud in Taurus as well as numerous stars located behind HCl2. Inclined disks exhibit intrinsic NIR polarization due to scattering of photospheric light which is detectable even for unresolved systems. After removing polarization contributions from magnetically aligned dust in HCl2 determined from the background star information, significant intrinsic polarization was detected from the disk systems of of one BD (ITG~17) and both YSOs (ITG~15, ITG~25), but not from the other BD (2M0444). The ITG~17 BD shows good agreement of the disk orientation inferred from the NIR and from published ALMA dust continuum imaging. ITG~17 was also found to reside in a 5,200~au wide binary (or hierarchical quad star system) with the ITG~15 YSO disk system. The inferred disk orientations from the NIR for ITG~15 and ITG~17 are parallel to each other and perpendicular to the local magnetic field direction. The multiplicity of the system and the large BD disk nature could have resulted from formation in an environment characterized by misalignment of the magnetic field and the protostellar disks.
arxiv.org

Possible Chemical Composition And Interior Structure Models For Venus Inferred From Numerical Modelling

Venus' mass and radius are similar to those of Earth. However, dissimilarities in atmospheric properties, geophysical activity and magnetic field generation could hint towards significant differences in the chemical composition and interior evolution of the two planets. Although various explanations for the differences between Venus and Earth have been proposed, the currently available data are insufficient to discriminate among the different solutions. Here we investigate the possible range of Venus structure models. We assume that core segregation happened as a single-stage event. The mantle composition is inferred from the core composition using a prescription for metal-silicate partitioning. We consider three different cases for the composition of Venus defined via the bulk Si and Mg content, and the core's S content. Permissible ranges for the core size, mantle and core composition as well as the normalized moment of inertia (MoI) are presented for these compositions. A solid inner core could exist for all compositions. We estimate that Venus' MoI is 0.317-0.351 and its core size 2930-4350 km for all assumed compositions. Higher MoI values correspond to more oxidizing conditions during core segregation. A determination of the abundance of FeO in Venus' mantle by future missions could further constrain its composition and internal structure. This can reveal important information on Venus' formation and evolution, and possibly, the reasons for the differences between Venus and our home planet.
arxiv.org

Eccentric debris disc morphologies I: exploring the origin of apocentre and pericentre glows in face-on debris discs

The location of surface brightness maxima (e.g. apocentre and pericentre glow) in eccentric debris discs are often used to infer the underlying orbits of the dust and planetesimals that comprise the disc. However, there is a misconception that eccentric discs have higher surface densities at apocentre and thus necessarily exhibit apocentre glow at long wavelengths. This arises from the expectation that the slower velocities at apocentre lead to a "pile up'" of dust, which fails to account for the greater area over which dust is spread at apocentre. Instead we show with theory and by modelling three different regimes that the morphology and surface brightness distributions of face-on debris discs are strongly dependent on their eccentricity profile (i.e. whether this is constant, rising or falling with distance). We demonstrate that at shorter wavelengths the classical pericentre glow effect remains true, whereas at longer wavelengths discs can either demonstrate apocentre glow or pericentre glow. We additionally show that at long wavelengths the same disc morphology can produce either apocentre glow or pericentre glow depending on the observational resolution. Finally, we show that the classical approach of interpreting eccentric debris discs using line densities is only valid under an extremely limited set of circumstances, which are unlikely to be met as debris disc observations become increasingly better resolved.
arxiv.org

The Incidence of X-ray selected AGN in Nearby Galaxies

We present the identification and analysis of an unbiased sample of AGN that lie within the local galaxy population. Using the MPA-JHU catalogue (based on SDSS DR8) and 3XMM DR7 we define a parent sample of 25,949 local galaxies ($z \leq 0.33$). After confirming that there was strictly no AGN light contaminating stellar mass and star-formation rate calculations, we identified 917 galaxies with central, excess X-ray emission likely originating from an AGN. We analysed their optical emission lines using the BPT diagnostic and confirmed that such techniques are more effective at reliably identifying sources as AGN in higher mass galaxies: rising from 30% agreement in the lowest mass bin to 93% in the highest. We then calculated the growth rates of the black holes powering these AGN in terms of their specific accretion rates ($\propto L_X/M_*$). Our sample exhibits a wide range of accretion rates, with the majority accreting at rates $\leq 0.5\%$ of their Eddington luminosity. Finally, we used our sample to calculate the incidence of AGN as a function of stellar mass and redshift. After correcting for the varying sensitivity of 3XMM, we split the galaxy sample by stellar mass and redshift and investigated the AGN fraction as a function of X-ray luminosity and specific black hole accretion rate. From this we found the fraction of galaxies hosting AGN above a fixed specific accretion rate limit of $10^{-3.5}$ is constant (at $\approx 1\%$) over stellar masses of $8 < \log \mathrm{M_*/M_\odot} < 12$ and increases (from $\approx 1\%$ to $10\%$) with redshift.
arxiv.org

Selective transport of water molecules through interlayer spaces in graphite

Interlayer space in graphite is impermeable to ions and molecules, including protons. Its controlled expansion would find several applications in desalination, gas purification, high-density batteries, etc. In the past, metal intercalation has been used to modify graphitic interlayer spaces; however, resultant intercalation compounds are unstable in water. Here, we successfully expanded graphite interlayer spaces by intercalating aqueous KCl ions electrochemically. The water conductivity shows several orders of enhancement when compared to unintercalated graphite. Water evaporation experiments further confirm the high permeation rate. There is weak ion permeation through interlayer spaces, up to the highest chloride concentration of 1 M, an indication of sterically limited transport. In these very few transported ions, we observe hydration energy-dependent selectivity between salt ions. These strongly suggest a soft ball model of steric exclusion, which is rarely reported. Our spectroscopy studies provide clear evidence for cation-{\pi} interactions, though weak anion-{\pi} interactions were also detectable. These findings improve our understanding of molecular and ionic transport at the atomic scale.
arxiv.org

Determining dispersal mechanisms of protoplanetary disks using accretion and wind mass loss rates

Yasuhiro Hasegawa, Thomas J. Haworth, Keri Hoadley, Jinyoung Serena Kim, Hina Goto, Aine Juzikenaite, Neal J. Turner, Ilaria Pascucci, Erika T. Hamden. Understanding the origin of accretion and dispersal of protoplanetary disks is fundamental for investigating planet formation. Recent numerical simulations show that launching winds are unavoidable when disks undergo magnetically driven accretion and/or are exposed to external UV radiation. Observations also hint that disk winds are common. We explore how the resulting wind mass loss rate can be used as a probe of both disk accretion and dispersal. As a proof-of-concept study, we focus on magnetocentrifugal winds, MRI (magnetorotational instability) turbulence, and external photoevapotaion. By developing a simple, yet physically motivated disk model and coupling it with simulation results available in the literature, we compute the mass loss rate as a function of external UV flux for each mechanism. We find that different mechanisms lead to different levels of mass loss rate, indicating that the origin of disk accretion and dispersal can be determined, by observing the wind mass loss rate resulting from each mechanism. This determination provides important implications for planet formation, as disk accretion and dispersal not only impact directly upon the gas kinematics (e.g., turbulent vs laminar), but also uncover a disk's ability to retain/lose mass due to its surrounding environment (i.e., external UV radiation fields). This work shows that the ongoing and future observations of the wind mass loss rate for protoplanetary disks are paramount to reliably constrain how protoplanetary disks evolve with time and how planet formation takes place in the disks.
