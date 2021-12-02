ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Three-dimensional simulations of the jet feedback mechanism in common envelope jets supernova

By Shlomi Hillel, Ron Schreier, Noam Soker
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

We conduct three-dimensional hydrodynamical simulations of common envelope jets supernova (CEJSN) events where we assume that a neutron star (NS) launches jets as it orbits inside the outer zones of a red supergiant (RSG) envelope, and find the negative jet feedback coefficient to be 0.1-0.2. This coefficient is...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Jittering jets by negative angular momentum feedback in cooling flows

I apply the jittering jets in cooling flow scenario to explain the perpendicular to each other and almost coeval two pairs of bubbles in the cooling flow galaxy cluster RBS 797, and conclude that the interaction of the jets with the cold dense clumps that feed the supermassive black hole (SMBH) takes place in the zone where the gravitational influence of the SMBH and that of the cluster are about equal. According to the jittering jets in cooling flow scenario jets uplift and entrain cold and dense clumps, impart the clumps velocity perpendicular to the original jets' direction, and `drop' them closer to the jets' axis. The angular momentum of these clumps is at a very high angle to the original jets' axis. When these clumps feed the SMBH in the next outburst the new jets' axis is at a high angle to the axis of the first pair of jets. I apply this scenario to recent observations that show the two perpendicular pairs of bubbles in RBS 797 to have a small age difference of <10Myr, and conclude that the jets-clumps interaction takes place in a distance of about ~10-100 pc from the SMBH. Interestingly, in this zone the escape velocity from the SMBH is about equal to the sound speed of the intracluster medium (ICM). I discuss the implications of this finding.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

A Tiny Galaxy Has an Unusually Large Black Hole And Scientists Aren't Sure Why

A tiny galaxy orbiting the Milky Way called Leo I could be harboring a huge secret. According to a new analysis, the central region of Leo I has an absolutely monster supermassive black hole, compared to the mass of the galaxy. The galaxy itself is around 20 million times the mass of the Sun. The black hole is around 3.3 million solar masses – around 16 percent of the total mass of the galaxy. Although there's a large uncertainty margin, the result is still a huge surprise. That mass of 3.3 million solar masses is pretty danged close to the mass of...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Three-dimensional Gross-Neveu model with two flavors of staggered fermions

We introduce a strongly interacting lattice field theory model containing two flavors of massless staggered fermions with two kinds of interactions: (1) a lattice current-current interaction, and (2) an on-site four-fermion interaction. At weak couplings, we expect a massless fermion phase since our interactions become irrelevant at long distances. At strong couplings, based on previous studies, we argue that our lattice model contains two different massive fermion phases with different mechanisms of fermion mass generation. In one phase, fermions become massive through Spontaneous Symmetry Breaking (SSB) via the formation of a fermion bilinear condensate. In the other phase, fermion mass arises through a more exotic mechanism without the formation of any fermion bilinear condensate. Our lattice model is free of sign problems and can be studied using the fermion bag algorithm. The longer term goal here is to study both these mass generation phenomena in a single model and understand how different phases come together.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Simulations#Three Dimensional#The Jets#Supernova#Cejsn#Rsg#Ns
arxiv.org

The AGN fuelling/feedback cycle in nearby radio galaxies -- IV. Molecular gas conditions and jet-ISM interaction in NGC3100

This is the fourth paper of a series investigating the AGN fuelling/feedback processes in a sample of eleven nearby low-excitation radio galaxies (LERGs). In this paper we present follow-up Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) observations of one source, NGC3100, targeting the $^{12}$CO(1-0), $^{12}$CO(3-2), HCO$^{+}$(4-3), SiO(3-2) and HNCO(6-5) molecular transitions. $^{12}$CO(1-0) and $^{12}$CO(3-2) lines are nicely detected and complement our previous $^{12}$CO(2-1) data. By comparing the relative strength of these three CO transitions, we find extreme gas excitation conditions (i.e. $T_{\rm ex}\gtrsim50$ K) in regions that are spatially correlated with the radio lobes, supporting the case for a jet-ISM interaction. An accurate study of the CO kinematics demonstrates that, although the bulk of the gas is regularly rotating, two distinct non-rotational kinematic components can be identified in the inner gas regions: one can be associated to inflow/outflow streaming motions induced by a two-armed spiral perturbation; the second one is consistent with a jet-induced outflow with $v_{\rm max}\approx 200$ km s$^{-1}$ and $\dot{M}\lesssim 0.12$ M$_{\odot}$ yr$^{-1}$. These values indicate that the jet-CO coupling ongoing in NGC3100 is only mildly affecting the gas kinematics, as opposed to what expected from existing simulations and other observational studies of (sub-)kpc scale jet-cold gas interactions. HCO$^{+}$(4-3) emission is tentatively detected in a small area adjacent to the base of the northern radio lobe, possibly tracing a region of jet-induced gas compression. The SiO(3-2) and HNCO(6-5) shock tracers are undetected: this - along with the tentative HCO$^{+}$(4-3) detection - may be consistent with a deficiency of very dense (i.e. $n_{\rm crit} > 10^{6}$ cm$^{-3}$) cold gas in the central regions of NGC3100.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Finite-temperature electron-capture rates for neutron-rich nuclei around N=50 and effects on core-collapse supernovae simulations

S. Giraud, E. M. Ney, A. Ravlić, R.G.T. Zegers, J. Engel, N. Paar, B.A. Brown, J.-M. Gabler, J. Lesniak, J. Rebenstock. The temperature dependence of stellar electron-capture (EC) rates is investigated, with a focus on nuclei around $N=50$, just above $Z=28$, which play an important role during the collapse phase of core-collapse supernovae (CCSN). Two new microscopic calculations of stellar EC rates are obtained from a relativistic and a non-relativistic finite-temperature quasiparticle random-phase approximation approaches, for a conventional grid of temperatures and densities. In both approaches, EC rates due to Gamow-Teller transitions are included. In the relativistic calculation contributions from first-forbidden transitions are also included, and add strongly to the EC rates. The new EC rates are compared with large-scale shell model calculations for the specific case of $^{86}$Kr, providing insight into the finite-temperature effects on the EC rates. At relevant thermodynamic conditions for core-collapse, the discrepancies between the different calculations of this work are within about one order of magnitude. Numerical simulations of CCSN are performed with the spherically-symmetric GR1D simulation code to quantify the impact of such differences on the dynamics of the collapse. These simulations also include EC rates based on two parametrized approximations. A comparison of the neutrino luminosities and enclosed mass at core bounce shows that differences between simulations with different sets of EC rates are relatively small ($\approx 5\%$), suggesting that the EC rates used as inputs for these simulations have become well constrained.
ASTRONOMY
nanowerk.com

Novel two-step mechanism revealed in two-dimensional material formation

(Nanowerk News) Two-dimensional materials exhibit highly desirable properties for advanced technologies, such as flexibility, superconductivity and more. Yet the mechanism by which they become has eluded scientists for some time. Through a novel monitoring and analysis method, researchers have revealed a critical mechanism in the development of 2D monolayer transition metal dichalcogenide.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

An iterative solver for the HPS discretization applied to three dimensional Helmholtz problems

This manuscript presents an efficient solver for the linear system that arises from the Hierarchical Poincaré-Steklov (HPS) discretization of three dimensional variable coefficient Helmholtz problems. Previous work on the HPS method has tied it with a direct solver. This work is the first efficient iterative solver for the linear system that results from the HPS discretization. The solution technique utilizes GMRES coupled with an exact block-Jacobi preconditioner. The construction of the block-Jacobi preconditioner involves two nested local solves that are accelerated by local homogenization. The local nature of the discretization and preconditioner naturally yield matrix-free application of the linear system. A distributed memory implementation allows the solution technique to tackle problems approximately $50$ wavelengths in each direction requiring more than a billion unknowns to get approximately 7 digits of accuracy in less than an hour. Additional numerical results illustrate the performance of the solution technique.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Long-term FRII jet evolution in dense environments

We present long-term numerical three-dimensional simulations of a relativistic outflow propagating through a galactic ambient medium and environment, up to distances $\sim 100$~kpc. Our aim is to study the role of dense media in the global dynamics of the radio source. We use a relativistic gas equation of state, and a basic description of thermal cooling terms. In previous work, we showed that a linear perturbation could enhance the jet propagation during the early phases of evolution, by introducing obliquity to the jet reverse shock. Here, we show that this effect is reduced in denser media. We find that the \emph{dentist-drill} effect acts earlier, due to slower jet propagation and an increased growth of the helical instability. The global morphology of the jet is less elongated, with more prominent lobes. The fundamental physical parameters of the jet generated structure derived from our simulations fall within the estimated values derived for FRII jets in the 3C sample. In agreement with previous axisymmetric and three dimensional simulations in lower density media, we conclude that shock heating of the interstellar and intergalactic media is very efficient in the case of powerful, relativistic jets.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Pre-explosive accretion and simmering phases of Type Ia Supernovae

In accreting WDs approaching the Chandrasekhar limit, hydrostatic carbon burning precedes the dynamical breakout. During this \textit{simmering} phase, $e-$captures are energetically favored in the central region of the star, while $\beta-$decays are favored more outside, and the two zones are connected by a growing convective instability. We analyze the interplay between weak interactions and convection, the so-called convective URCA process, during the simmering phase of SNe Ia progenitors and its effects on the physical and chemical properties at the explosion epoch. At variance with previous studies, we find that the convective core powered by the carbon burning remains confined within the ${^{21}(Ne,F)}$ URCA shell. As a result, a much larger amount of carbon has to be consumed before the explosion which eventually occurs at larger density than previously estimated. In addition, we find that the extension of the convective core and its average neutronization depend on the the WD progenitor initial metallicity. For the average neutronization in the convective core at the explosion epoch we obtain ${\overline{\eta}_{exp}} = (1.094\pm 0.143)\times 10^{-3} + (9.168\pm 0.677)\times 10^{-2}\times Z$. Outside the convective core, the neutronization is instead determined by the initial amount of C+N+O in the progenitor star. Since S, Ca, Cr and Mn, the elements usually exploited to evaluate the pre-explosive neutronization, are mainly produced outside the heavily neutronized core, the problem of too high metallicity estimated for the progenitors of the historical Tycho and Kepler SNe Ia remains unsolved.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A systematic study of super-Eddington envelopes in massive stars

Proximity to the Eddington luminosity has been attributed as the cause of several observed effects in massive stars. Computationally, if the luminosity carried through radiation exceeds the local Eddington luminosity in the low-density envelopes of massive stars, it can result in numerical difficulties, inhibiting further computation of stellar models. This problem is exacerbated by the fact that very few massive stars are observed beyond the Humphreys-Davidson limit, the same region in the Hertzsprung-Russell diagram where the aforementioned numerical issues relating to the Eddington luminosity occur in stellar models. Thus 1D stellar evolution codes have to use pragmatic solutions to evolve massive stars through this computationally difficult phase. In this work, we quantify the impact of these solutions on the evolutionary properties of massive stars. Using the stellar evolution code MESA with commonly used input parameters for massive stellar models, we compute the evolution of stars in the initial mass range of 10-110 M$_\odot$ at one-tenth of solar metallicity. We find that numerical difficulties in stellar models with initial masses greater than or equal to 30 M$_\odot$ cause these models to fail before the end of core helium burning. Recomputing these models using the same physical inputs but three different numerical methods to treat the numerical instability, we find that the maximum radial expansion achieved by stars can vary by up to 2000 R$_\odot$ while the remnant mass of the stars can vary by up to 14 M$_\odot$ between the sets. These differences can have implications on studies such as binary population synthesis.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Masses of White Dwarf Binary Companions to Type Ia Supernovae Measured from Runaway Velocities

The recently proposed "dynamically driven double-degenerate double-detonation" (D6) scenario posits that Type Ia supernovae (SNe) may occur during dynamically unstable mass transfer between two white dwarfs (WDs) in a binary. This scenario predicts that the donor WD may then survive the explosion and be released as a hypervelocity runaway, opening up the exciting possibility of identifying remnant stars from D6 SNe and using them to study the physics of detonations that produce Type Ia SNe. Three candidate D6 runaway objects have been identified in Gaia data. The observable runaway velocity of these remnant objects represents their orbital speed at the time of SN detonation. The orbital dynamics and Roche lobe geometry required in the D6 scenario place specific constraints on the radius and mass of the donor WD that becomes the hypervelocity runaway. In this letter, we calculate the radii required for D6 donor WDs as a function of the runaway velocity. Using mass-radius relations for WDs, we then constrain the masses of the donor stars as well. With measured velocities for each of the three D6 candidate objects based on Gaia EDR3, this work provides a new probe of the masses and mass ratios in WD binary systems that produce SN detonations and hypervelocity runaways.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A Comparison of Multi-Phase Magnetic Field Tracers in a High-Galactic Latitude Region of the Filamentary Interstellar Medium

J. L. Campbell, S. E. Clark, B. M. Gaensler, A. Marchal, C. L. Van Eck, A. A. Deshpande, S. J. George, S. J. Gibson, R. Ricci, J. M. Stil, A. R. Taylor. Understanding how the Galactic magnetic field threads the multi-phase interstellar medium (ISM) remains a considerable challenge, as different magnetic field tracers probe dissimilar phases and field components. We search for evidence of a common magnetic field shared between the ionized and neutral ISM by comparing 1.4 GHz radio continuum polarization and HI line emission from the Galactic Arecibo L-Band Feed Array Continuum Transit Survey (GALFACTS) and Galactic Arecibo L-Band Feed Array HI (GALFA-HI) survey, respectively. We compute the polarization gradient of the continuum emission and search for associations with diffuse/translucent HI structures. The polarization gradient is sensitive to changes in the integrated product of the thermal electron density and line-of-sight field strength ($B_\parallel$) in warm ionized gas, while narrow HI structures highlight the plane-of-sky field orientation in cold neutral gas. We identified one region in the high-Galactic latitude Arecibo sky, G216+26 centered on $(\ell,b)\sim(216°,+26°)$, containing filaments in the polarization gradient that are aligned with narrow HI structures roughly parallel to the Galactic plane. We present a comparison of multi-phase observations and magnetic field tracers of this region, demonstrating that the warm ionized and cold neutral media are connected likely via a common magnetic field. We quantify the physical properties of a polarization gradient filament associated with H$\alpha$ emission, measuring a line-of-sight field strength $B_\parallel=6{\pm}4 \mu$G and a plasma beta $\beta=2.1^{+3.1}_{-2.1}$. We discuss the lack of widespread multi-phase magnetic field alignments and consider whether this region is associated with a short-timescale or physically rare phenomenon. This work highlights the utility of multi-tracer analyses for understanding the magnetized ISM.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Determining dispersal mechanisms of protoplanetary disks using accretion and wind mass loss rates

Yasuhiro Hasegawa, Thomas J. Haworth, Keri Hoadley, Jinyoung Serena Kim, Hina Goto, Aine Juzikenaite, Neal J. Turner, Ilaria Pascucci, Erika T. Hamden. Understanding the origin of accretion and dispersal of protoplanetary disks is fundamental for investigating planet formation. Recent numerical simulations show that launching winds are unavoidable when disks undergo magnetically driven accretion and/or are exposed to external UV radiation. Observations also hint that disk winds are common. We explore how the resulting wind mass loss rate can be used as a probe of both disk accretion and dispersal. As a proof-of-concept study, we focus on magnetocentrifugal winds, MRI (magnetorotational instability) turbulence, and external photoevapotaion. By developing a simple, yet physically motivated disk model and coupling it with simulation results available in the literature, we compute the mass loss rate as a function of external UV flux for each mechanism. We find that different mechanisms lead to different levels of mass loss rate, indicating that the origin of disk accretion and dispersal can be determined, by observing the wind mass loss rate resulting from each mechanism. This determination provides important implications for planet formation, as disk accretion and dispersal not only impact directly upon the gas kinematics (e.g., turbulent vs laminar), but also uncover a disk's ability to retain/lose mass due to its surrounding environment (i.e., external UV radiation fields). This work shows that the ongoing and future observations of the wind mass loss rate for protoplanetary disks are paramount to reliably constrain how protoplanetary disks evolve with time and how planet formation takes place in the disks.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

On the questions of asymptotic recoverability of information and subsystems in quantum gravity

A longstanding question in quantum gravity regards the localization of quantum information; one way to formulate this question is to ask how subsystems can be defined in quantum-gravitational systems. The gauge symmetry and necessity of solving the constraints appear to imply that the answers to this question here are different than in finite quantum systems, or in local quantum field theory. Specifically, the constraints can be solved by providing a "gravitational dressing" for the underlying field-theory operators, but this modifies their locality properties. It has been argued that holography itself may be explained through this role of the gauge symmetry and constraints, at the nonperturbative level, but there are also subtleties in constructing a holographic map in this approach. There are also claims that holography is implied even by perturbative solution of the constraints. This short note provides further examination of these questions, and in particular investigates to what extent perturbative or nonperturbative solution of the constraints implies that information naively thought to be localized can be recovered by asymptotic measurements, and the relevance of this in defining subsystems. In the leading perturbative case, the relevant effects are seen to be exponentially suppressed. These questions are, for example, important in sharply characterizing the unitarity problem for black holes.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

CDGNet: A Cross-Time Dynamic Graph-based Deep Learning Model for Traffic Forecasting

Traffic forecasting is important in intelligent transportation systems of webs and beneficial to traffic safety, yet is very challenging because of the complex and dynamic spatio-temporal dependencies in real-world traffic systems. Prior methods use the pre-defined or learnable static graph to extract spatial correlations. However, the static graph-based methods fail to mine the evolution of the traffic network. Researchers subsequently generate the dynamic graph for each time slice to reflect the changes of spatial correlations, but they follow the paradigm of independently modeling spatio-temporal dependencies, ignoring the cross-time spatial influence. In this paper, we propose a novel cross-time dynamic graph-based deep learning model, named CDGNet, for traffic forecasting. The model is able to effectively capture the cross-time spatial dependence between each time slice and its historical time slices by utilizing the cross-time dynamic graph. Meanwhile, we design a gating mechanism to sparse the cross-time dynamic graph, which conforms to the sparse spatial correlations in the real world. Besides, we propose a novel encoder-decoder architecture to incorporate the cross-time dynamic graph-based GCN for multi-step traffic forecasting. Experimental results on three real-world public traffic datasets demonstrate that CDGNet outperforms the state-of-the-art baselines. We additionally provide a qualitative study to analyze the effectiveness of our architecture.
ARCHITECTURE
arxiv.org

Neutrino Mass Bounds in the era of Tension Cosmology

The measurements of Cosmic Microwave Background anisotropies made by the Planck satellite provide extremely tight upper bounds on the total neutrino mass scale ($\Sigma m_{\nu}<0.26 eV$ at $95\%$ C.L.). However, as recently discussed in the literature, Planck data show anomalies that could affect this result. Here we provide new constraints on neutrino masses using the recent and complementary CMB measurements from the Atacama Cosmology Telescope DR4 and the South Polar Telescope SPT-3G experiments. We found that both the ACT-DR4 and SPT-3G data, when combined with WMAP, mildly suggest a neutrino mass with $\Sigma m_{\nu}=0.68 \pm 0.31$ eV and $\Sigma m_{\nu}=0.46_{-0.36}^{+0.14}$ eV at $68 \%$ C.L, respectively. Moreover, when CMB lensing from the Planck experiment is included, the ACT-DR4 data now indicates a neutrino mass above the two standard deviations, with $\Sigma m_{\nu}=0.60_{-0.50}^{+0.44}$ eV at $95 \%$, while WMAP+SPT-3G provides a weak upper limit of $\Sigma m_{\nu}<0.37$ eV at $68 \%$ C.L.. Interestingly, these results are consistent with the Planck CMB+Lensing constraint of $\Sigma m_{\nu} = 0.41_{-0.25}^{+0.17}$ eV at $68 \%$ C.L. when variation in the $A_{\rm lens}$ parameter are considered. We also show that these indications are still present after the inclusion of BAO or SN-Ia data in extended cosmologies that are usually considered to solve the so-called Hubble tension. A combination of ACT-DR4, WMAP, BAO and constraints on the Hubble constant from the SH0ES collaboration gives $\Sigma m_{\nu}=0.39^{+0.13}_{-0.25}$ eV at $68 \%$ C.L. in extended cosmologies. We conclude that a total neutrino mass above the $0.26$ eV limit still provides an excellent fit to several cosmological data and that future data must be considered before safely ruling it out.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Cosmological and astrophysical results exploiting magnification bias with high-z sub-millimetre galaxies

The high-z submillimeter galaxies (SMGs) can be used as background sample for gravitational lensing studies thanks to their magnification bias, which can manifest itself through a non-negligible measurement of the cross-correlation function between a background and a foreground source sample with non-overlapping redshift distributions. In particular, the choice of SMGs as background sample enhances the cross-correlation signal so as to provide an alternative and independent observable for cosmological studies regarding the probing of mass distribution.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

UV Divergences, RG Equations and High Energy Behaviour of the Amplitudes in the Wess-Zumino Model with Quartic Interaction

We analyse the UV divergences for the scattering amplitude in the Wess-Zumino SUSY model with the quartic superpotential. Within the superfield formalism, we calculate the corresponding Feynman diagrams and evaluate their leading divergences up to 4 loop order of PT. Then we construct recurrence relations that connect the leading UV divergences in subsequent orders of perturbation theory. These recurrence relations allow us to calculate the leading divergences in a pure algebraic way starting from the one loop contribution. We check that the obtained relations correctly reproduce the lower order diagrams evaluated explicitly. At last, we convert the recurrence relations into the RG equations that have integro-differential form. Solving these equations for a particular sequence of diagrams, we find out the high energy behaviour of the amplitude. We then argue that the full amplitude has a similar behaviour with the key feature of the existence of a pole in the s-channel corresponding to a state with a mass ~1/g, where g is the original dimensionfull coupling of the theory. We find out the this state is actually a ghost one similar to the Landau pole in scalar theory.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Potential Habitability as a Stellar Property: Effects of Model Uncertainties and Measurement Precision

Knowledge of a star's evolutionary history combined with estimates of planet occurrence rates allows one to infer its relative quality as a location in the search for biosignatures, and to quantify this intuition using long-term habitability metrics. In this study, we analyse the sensitivity of the biosignature yield metrics formulated by Tuchow & Wright (2020) to uncertainties in observable stellar properties and to model uncertainties. We characterize the uncertainties present in fitting a models to stellar observations by generating a stellar model with known properties and adding synthetic uncertainties in the observable properties. We scale the uncertainty in individual observables and observe the the effects on the precision of properties such as stellar mass, age, and our metrics. To determine model uncertainties we compare four well accepted stellar models using different model physics and see how they vary in terms of the values of our metrics. We determine the ability of future missions to rank target stars according to these metrics, given the current precision to which host star properties can be measured. We show that obtaining independent age constraints decreases both the model and systematic uncertainties in determining these metrics and is the most powerful way to improve assessments of the long-term habitability of planets around low mass stars.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy