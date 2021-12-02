Three-dimensional simulations of the jet feedback mechanism in common envelope jets supernova

Yasuhiro Hasegawa, Thomas J. Haworth, Keri Hoadley, Jinyoung Serena Kim, Hina Goto, Aine Juzikenaite, Neal J. Turner, Ilaria Pascucci, Erika T. Hamden. Understanding the origin of accretion and dispersal of protoplanetary disks is fundamental for investigating planet formation. Recent numerical simulations show that launching winds are unavoidable when disks undergo magnetically driven accretion and/or are exposed to external UV radiation. Observations also hint that disk winds are common. We explore how the resulting wind mass loss rate can be used as a probe of both disk accretion and dispersal. As a proof-of-concept study, we focus on magnetocentrifugal winds, MRI (magnetorotational instability) turbulence, and external photoevapotaion. By developing a simple, yet physically motivated disk model and coupling it with simulation results available in the literature, we compute the mass loss rate as a function of external UV flux for each mechanism. We find that different mechanisms lead to different levels of mass loss rate, indicating that the origin of disk accretion and dispersal can be determined, by observing the wind mass loss rate resulting from each mechanism. This determination provides important implications for planet formation, as disk accretion and dispersal not only impact directly upon the gas kinematics (e.g., turbulent vs laminar), but also uncover a disk's ability to retain/lose mass due to its surrounding environment (i.e., external UV radiation fields). This work shows that the ongoing and future observations of the wind mass loss rate for protoplanetary disks are paramount to reliably constrain how protoplanetary disks evolve with time and how planet formation takes place in the disks.
