Astronomy

Ab initio predictions link the neutron skin of ${}^{208}$Pb to nuclear forces

By Baishan Hu, Weiguang Jiang, Takayuki Miyagi, Zhonghao Sun, Andreas Ekström, Christian Forssén, Gaute Hagen, Jason D. Holt, Thomas Papenbrock, S. Ragnar Stroberg, Ian Vernon
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Baishan Hu, Weiguang Jiang, Takayuki Miyagi, Zhonghao Sun, Andreas Ekström, Christian Forssén, Gaute Hagen, Jason D. Holt, Thomas Papenbrock, S. Ragnar Stroberg, Ian Vernon. Heavy atomic nuclei have an excess of neutrons over protons. This leads to the formation of a neutron skin whose thickness, $R_\mathrm{skin}$, is sensitive to details of...

arxiv.org

ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Cross-sections of photoneutron reactions on $^{181}$Ta at $e_{\rm γmax}$ up to 95 MeV

The total bremsstrahlung flux-averaged cross-sections $\langle{\sigma(E_{\rm{\gamma max}})}\rangle$ for the photonuclear reactions $^{181}\rm{Ta}(\gamma,\textit{x}n; \textit{x} \leq 8)^{181-\textit{x}}\rm{Ta}$ have been measured in the range of end-point energies $E_{\rm \gamma max}$ up to 95 MeV. The experiments were performed with the beam from the NSC KIPT electron linear accelerator LUE-40 with the use of the activation and off-line $\gamma$-ray spectrometric technique. The calculation of average cross-sections was carried out using the cross-section values computed with the TALYS1.95 code for different level density models $LD$ 1-6. A comparison between the experimental total cross-sections $\langle{\sigma(E_{\rm{\gamma max}})}\rangle$ and the theoretical values has shown satisfactory agreement for the $^{181}\rm{Ta}(\gamma,\textit{x}n)$ reactions with the escape of 1-4, 6 and 7 neutrons. The closest agreement with the measured data is observed with the $LD$5 computation version, which represents the microscopic level density model taking into account Hilaire's combinatorial tables.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Molecular Beam Epitaxy growth of MoTe$_{\tiny{\textrm{2}}}$ on Hexagonal Boron Nitride

Hexagonal boron nitride has already been proven to serve as a decent substrate for high quality epitaxial growth of several 2D materials, such as graphene, MoSe$_{\tiny{\textrm{2}}}$, MoS$_{\tiny{\textrm{2}}}$ or WSe$_{\tiny{\textrm{2}}}$. Here, we present for the first time the molecular beam epitaxy growth of MoTe$_{\tiny{\textrm{2}}}$ on atomically smooth hexagonal boron nitride (hBN) substrate. Occurrence of MoTe$_{\tiny{\textrm{2}}}$ in various crystalline phases such as distorted octahedral 1T' phase with semimetal properties or hexagonal 2H phase with semiconducting properties opens a possibility of realisation of crystal-phase homostructures with tunable properties. Atomic force microscopy studies of MoTe$_{\tiny{\textrm{2}}}$ grown in a single monolayer regime enable us to determine surface morphology as a function of the growth conditions. The diffusion constant of MoTe$_{\tiny{\textrm{2}}}$ grown on hBN can be altered 5 times by annealing after the growth, reaching about 5 $\cdot$ 10$^{-6}$ cm$^{2}$/s. Raman spectroscopy results suggest a coexistence of both 2H and 1T' MoTe$_{\tiny{\textrm{2}}}$ phases in the studied samples.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

3d $\mathcal{N}=3$ Generalized Giveon-Kutasov Duality

We generalize the Giveon-Kutasov duality for the 3d $\mathcal{N}=3$ $U(N)_{k,k+nN}$ Chern-Simons matter gauge theory with $F$ fundamental hypermultiplets by introducing $SU(N)$ and $U(1)$ Chern-Simons levels differently. We study the supersymmetric partition functions and the superconformal indices of the duality, which supports the validity of the duality proposal. From the duality, we can map out the low-energy phases: For example, confinement appears for $F+k-N=-n=1$ or $N=2F=k=-n=2$. For $F+k-N<0$, supersymmetry is spontaneously broken, which is in accord with the fact that the partition function vanishes. In some cases, the theory shows supersymmetry enhancement to 3d $\mathcal{N}=4$. For $k=0$, we comment on the magnetic description dual to the so-called ``ugly'' theory, where the usual decoupled sector is still interacting with others for $n \neq 0$. We argue that the $SU(N)_0$ ``ugly-good'' duality (which corresponds to the $n \rightarrow \infty$ limit in our setup) is closely related to the S-duality of the 4d $\mathcal{N}=2$ $SU(N)$ superconformal gauge theory with $2N$ fundamental hypermultiplets. By reducing the number of flavors via real masses, we suggest possible ways to flow to the ``bad'' theories.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A new $^{12}$C + $^{12}$C nuclear reaction rate: impact on stellar evolution

E. Monpribat, S. Martinet, S. Courtin, M. Heine, S. Ekström, D. G. Jenkins, A. Choplin, P. Adsley, D. Curien, M. Moukaddam, J. Nippert, S. Tsiatsiou, G. Meynet. This work presents new $^{12}$C + $^{12}$C reaction rates in the form of numerical tables with associated uncertainty estimation, as well as analytical formulae that can be directly implemented into stellar evolution codes. This article further describes the impact of these new rates on C-burning in stars. We determine reaction rates for two cross-section extrapolation models: one based on the fusion-hindrance phenomenon, and the other on fusion-hindrance plus a resonance, and compare our results to previous data. Using the GENEC stellar evolution code, we study how these new rates impact the C-burning phases in two sets of stellar models for stars with 12 M$_{\odot}$ and 25 M$_{\odot}$ initial masses chosen to be highly representative of the diversity of massive stars. The effective temperatures of C-burning in both sets of stellar models are entirely covered by the sensitivity of the present experimental data, and no extrapolation of the rates is required. Although, the rates may differ by more than an order of magnitude for temperatures typical of C-burning, the impacts on the stellar structures during that phase remain modest. This is a consequence of the readjustment of the stellar structure to a change of nuclear reaction rate for reactions important for energy production. For the hindrance case, the C-burning phase is found to occur at central temperatures 10\% higher than with the hindrance plus resonance rate. Its C-burning lifetime is reduced by a factor of two. This model, nevertheless, loses more entropy than the other one thus enters earlier into the degeneracy regime which will impact the last stages of the evolution at the pre-core collapse time. The hindrance model produces up to 60% more neon. The impact of the different rates on the s-process occurring during the C-burning phase is modest, changing final abundances of s-processed elements by at most 20% (cobalt).
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Understanding Anharmonic Effects on Hydrogen Desorption Characteristics of Mg$_n$H$_{2n}$ Nanoclusters by ab initio trained Deep Neural Network

Andrea Pedrielli, Paolo E. Trevisanutto, Lorenzo Monacelli, Giovanni Garberoglio, Nicola M. Pugno, Simone Taioli. Magnesium hydride (MgH$_2$) has been widely studied for effective hydrogen storage. However, its bulk desorption temperature (553 K) is deemed too high for practical applications. Besides doping, a strategy to decrease such reaction energy for releasing hydrogen is the use of MgH$_2$-based nanoparticles (NPs). Here, we investigate first the thermodynamic properties of Mg$_n$H$_{2n}$ NPs ($n<10$) from first-principles, in particular by assessing the anharmonic effects on the enthalpy, entropy and thermal expansion by means of the Stochastic Self Consistent Harmonic Approximation (SSCHA). The latter method goes beyond previous approaches, typically based on molecular mechanics and the quasi-harmonic approximation, allowing the ab initio calculation of the fully-anharmonic free energy. We find an almost linear dependence on temperature of the interatomic bond lengths - with a relative variation of few percent over 300K -, alongside with a bond distance decrease of the Mg-H bonds. In order to increase the size of NPs toward experiments of hydrogen desorption from MgH$_2$ we devise a computationally effective Machine Learning model trained to accurately determine the forces and total energies (i.e. the potential energy surfaces), integrating the latter with the SSCHA model to fully include the anharmonic effects. We find a significative decrease of the H-desorption temperature for sub-nanometric clusters Mg$_n$H$_{2n}$ with $n \leq 10$, with a non-negligible, although little effect due to anharmonicities (up to 10%).
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

$f(\mathcal{G},T_{αβ}T^{αβ})$ Theory and Complex Cosmological Structure

The basic objective of this investigation is to explore the impact of a novel gravitational modification, specifically, the $f(\mathcal{G}, \mathbf{T}^2)$ (where $\mathbf{T}^2 \equiv T_{\alpha\beta}T^{\alpha\beta}$, $T^{\alpha\beta}$ denotes the stress-energy tensor) model of gravitation, upon the complexity of time-dependent dissipative as well as non-dissipative spherically symmetric celestial structures. To find the complexity factor $(\mathbb{C}_{\mathbf{F}})$ from the generic version of the structural variables, we performed Herrera's scheme for the orthogonal cracking of Riemann tensor. In this endeavor, we are mainly concerned with the issue of relativistic gravitational collapse of the dynamically relativistic spheres fulfilling the presumption of minimal $\mathbb{C}_{\mathbf{F}}$. The incorporation of a less restrictive condition termed as quasi-homologous $(\mathbb{Q}_{\mathbf{H}})$ condition together with the zero $\mathbb{C}_{\mathbf{F}}$, allows us to formulate a range of exact solutions for a particular choice of $f(\mathcal{G}, \mathbf{T}^2)$ model. We find that some of the given exact solutions relax the Darmois junction conditions and describe thin shells by satisfying the Israel conditions, while some exhibit voids by fulfilling the Darmois constraints on both boundary surfaces. Eventually, few expected applications of the provided solutions in the era of modern cosmology are debated.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Uniform convergence for sequences of best L^{p} approximation

Let $f$ be a continuous monotone real function defined on a compact interval $[a,b]$ of the real line. Given a sequence of partitions of $[a,b]$, $% \Delta_n $, $\left\Vert {\Delta }_{n}\right\Vert \rightarrow 0$, and given $l\geq 0,m\geq 1$, let $\mathbf{S}_{m}^{l}(\Delta _{n}) $ be the space of all functions with the same monotonicity of $f$ that are $% \Delta_n$-piecewise polynomial of order $m$ and that belong to the smoothness class $C^{l}[a,b]$. In this paper we show that, for any $m\geq 2l+1$, $\bullet$ sequences of best $L^p$-approximation in $\mathbf{S}_{m}^{l}(\Delta _{n})$ converge uniformly to $f$ on any compact subinterval of $(a,b)$; $\bullet$ sequences of best $L^p$-approximation in $\mathbf{S}_{m}^{0}(\Delta _{n})$ converge uniformly to $f$ on the whole interval $[a,b] $.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Raman spectroscopy of group-IV Ge$_{1-x}$Sn$_{x}$ alloys: theory and experiment

Daniel S. P. Tanner, Sreyan Raha, Jessica Doherty, Subajit Biswas, Justin D. Holmes, Eoin P. O'Reilly, Achintya Singha, Christopher A. Broderick. Ge$_{1-x}$Sn$_{x}$ alloys are a promising candidate material to realise direct-gap group-IV semiconductors for applications in Si-compatible electronic and photonic devices. Here, we present a combined theoretical and experimental analysis of Raman spectroscopy in Ge$_{1-x}$Sn$_{x}$ alloys. We describe liquid-vapour-solid growth and structural characterisation of Ge$_{1-x}$Sn$_{x}$ ($x \leq 8$%) nanowires displaying high crystalline quality, and investigate the structural and vibrational properties of the nanowires using Raman spectroscopy. Our theoretical analysis is based on a fully analytic anharmonic valence force field (VFF) potential, which describes exactly - i.e. without recourse to numerical fitting - the second-order elastic constants, third-order bulk modulus, selected second- and third-order inner elastic constants and, as a consequence, the zone-centre transverse optical phonon mode frequency and its hydrostatic and axial strain dependence. We compute bulk elastic properties via density functional theory to parametrise the VFF potential for Ge$_{1-x}$Sn$_{x}$ alloys, and apply the VFF potential to explicitly compute the Raman spectra of realistic, disordered Ge$_{1-x}$Sn$_{x}$ alloy supercells. Our atomistic theoretical calculations quantitatively capture: (i) the evolution of the measured Raman spectra with Sn composition $x$, (ii) demonstrate explicitly that the presence of short-range alloy disorder can significantly impact the shift coefficients $a$ and $b$ that respectively describe the dependence of the Raman shift on Sn composition and pseudomorphic strain, (iii) elucidate the origin of the so-called "disorder activated" mode identified in previous experimental investigations, and (iv) allow for detailed atomic-scale interpretation of measured Raman spectra. Overall, our analysis provides insight relevant to the characterisation of this emerging material system.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

The cosmological simulation code $\scriptstyle{\rm CO}N{\rm CEPT}\, 1.0$

We present version 1.0 of the cosmological simulation code $\scriptstyle{\rm CO}N{\rm CEPT}$, designed for simulations of large-scale structure formation. $\scriptstyle{\rm CO}N{\rm CEPT}\, 1.0$ contains a P$^3$M gravity solver, with the short-range part implemented using a novel (sub)tiling strategy, coupled with individual and adaptive particle time-stepping. In addition to this, $\scriptstyle{\rm CO}N{\rm CEPT}$ contains a (linear or non-linear) fluid solver to treat non-baryonic components which are not easily treatable using the particle implementation. This allows e.g. for the inclusion of non-linear massive neutrinos (which may be relativistic) and for simulations that are consistent with general relativistic perturbation theory. Decaying dark matter scenarios are also fully supported. A primary objective of $\scriptstyle{\rm CO}N{\rm CEPT}$ is ease of use. To this end, it has built-in initial condition generation and can produce output in the form of snapshots, power spectra and direct visualisations. It also comes with a robust installation script and thorough documentation. $\scriptstyle{\rm CO}N{\rm CEPT}$ is the first massively parallel cosmological simulation code written in Python. Despite of this, excellent performance is obtained, even comparing favourably to other codes such as $\scriptstyle{\rm GADGET}$ at similar precision, in the case of low to moderate clustering. We find extraordinary good agreement between results produced using $\scriptstyle{\rm CO}N{\rm CEPT}\, 1.0$ and $\scriptstyle{\rm GADGET}$, at all scales and times. The $\scriptstyle{\rm CO}N{\rm CEPT}$ code itself along with documentation is openly released at this https URL .
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Revisiting the Lensed Fraction of High-Redshift Quasars

The observed lensed fraction of high-redshift quasars $(\sim0.2\%)$ is significantly lower than previous theoretical predictions $(\gtrsim4\%)$. We revisit the lensed fraction of high-redshift quasars predicted by theoretical models, where we adopt recent measurements of galaxy velocity dispersion functions (VDFs) and explore a wide range of quasar luminosity function (QLF) parameters. We use both analytical methods and mock catalogs which give consistent results. For ordinary QLF parameters and the depth of current high-redshift quasar surveys $(m_z\lesssim22)$, our model suggests a multiply-imaged fraction of $F_\text{multi}\sim 0.4\%-0.8\%$. The predicted lensed fraction is $\sim1\%-6\%$ for the brightest $z_s\sim6$ quasars $(m_z\lesssim19)$, depending on the QLF. The systematic uncertainties of the predicted lensed fraction in previous models can be as large as $2-4$ times and are dominated by the VDF. Applying VDFs from recent measurements decreases the predicted lensed fraction and relieves the tension between observations and theoretical models. Given the depth of current imaging surveys, there are $\sim15$ lensed quasars at $z_s>5.5$ detectable over the sky. Upcoming sky surveys like the LSST survey and the {\em Euclid} survey will find several tens of lensed quasars at this redshift range.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

CaCu$_3$Ru$_4$O$_{12}$: a high Kondo-temperature transition metal oxide

D. Takegami, C. Y. Kuo, K. Kasebayashi, J.-G. Kim, C. F. Chang, C. E. Liu, C. N. Wu, D. Kasinathan, S. G. Altendorf, K. Hoefer, F. Meneghin, A. Marino, Y. F. Liao, K. D. Tsuei, C. T. Chen, K.-T. Ko, A. Günther, S. G. Ebbinghaus, J. W. Seo, D. H. Lee, G. Ryu, A. C. Komarek, S. Sugano, Y. Shimakawa, A. Tanaka, T. Mizokawa, J. Kuneš, L. H. Tjeng, A. Hariki.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Possible Chemical Composition And Interior Structure Models For Venus Inferred From Numerical Modelling

Venus' mass and radius are similar to those of Earth. However, dissimilarities in atmospheric properties, geophysical activity and magnetic field generation could hint towards significant differences in the chemical composition and interior evolution of the two planets. Although various explanations for the differences between Venus and Earth have been proposed, the currently available data are insufficient to discriminate among the different solutions. Here we investigate the possible range of Venus structure models. We assume that core segregation happened as a single-stage event. The mantle composition is inferred from the core composition using a prescription for metal-silicate partitioning. We consider three different cases for the composition of Venus defined via the bulk Si and Mg content, and the core's S content. Permissible ranges for the core size, mantle and core composition as well as the normalized moment of inertia (MoI) are presented for these compositions. A solid inner core could exist for all compositions. We estimate that Venus' MoI is 0.317-0.351 and its core size 2930-4350 km for all assumed compositions. Higher MoI values correspond to more oxidizing conditions during core segregation. A determination of the abundance of FeO in Venus' mantle by future missions could further constrain its composition and internal structure. This can reveal important information on Venus' formation and evolution, and possibly, the reasons for the differences between Venus and our home planet.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Near-Infrared Polarization from Unresolved Disks Around Brown Dwarfs and Young Stellar Objects

Wide-field near-infrared (NIR) polarimetry was used to examine disk systems around two brown dwarfs (BD) and two young stellar objects (YSO) embedded in the Heiles Cloud 2 (HCl2) dark molecular cloud in Taurus as well as numerous stars located behind HCl2. Inclined disks exhibit intrinsic NIR polarization due to scattering of photospheric light which is detectable even for unresolved systems. After removing polarization contributions from magnetically aligned dust in HCl2 determined from the background star information, significant intrinsic polarization was detected from the disk systems of of one BD (ITG~17) and both YSOs (ITG~15, ITG~25), but not from the other BD (2M0444). The ITG~17 BD shows good agreement of the disk orientation inferred from the NIR and from published ALMA dust continuum imaging. ITG~17 was also found to reside in a 5,200~au wide binary (or hierarchical quad star system) with the ITG~15 YSO disk system. The inferred disk orientations from the NIR for ITG~15 and ITG~17 are parallel to each other and perpendicular to the local magnetic field direction. The multiplicity of the system and the large BD disk nature could have resulted from formation in an environment characterized by misalignment of the magnetic field and the protostellar disks.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Constraint on Lorentz symmetry breaking in Einstein-bumblebee theory by quasi-periodic oscillations

We have studied quasi-periodic oscillations frequencies in a rotating black hole in Einstein-bumblebee gravity by relativistic precession model. We find that in the case with non-zero spin parameter both of the periastron and nodal precession frequencies increase with the Lorentz symmetry breaking parameter, but the azimuthal frequency decreases. In the non-rotating black hole case, the nodal precession frequency disappears for arbitrary Lorentz symmetry breaking parameter. With the observation data of GRO J1655-40, we constrain the parameters of the rotating black hole in Einstein-bumblebee gravity, and find that the Lorentz symmetry breaking parameter is negative in the range of $3 \sigma$. The negative breaking parameter, comparing with the usual Kerr black hole, leads to that the rotating black hole in Einstein-bumblebee gravity owns the higher Hawking temperature and the stronger Hawking radiation, but the lower possibility of exacting energy by Penrose process.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Cerium Oxides without $U$: The Role of Many-Electron Correlation

Electron transfer with changing occupation in the 4f subshell poses a considerable challenge for quantitative predictions in quantum chemistry. Using the example of cerium oxide, we identify the main deficiencies of common parameter-dependent one-electron approaches, such as density functional theory (DFT) with a Hubbard correction, or hybrid functionals. As a response, we present the first benchmark of ab initio many-electron theory for electron transfer energies and lattice parameters under periodic boundary conditions. We show that the direct random phase approximation clearly outperforms all DFT variations. From this foundation, we, then, systematically improve even further. Periodic second-order Møller-Plesset perturbation theory meanwhile manages to recover standard hybrid functional values. Using these approaches to eliminate parameter bias allows for highly accurate benchmarks of strongly correlated materials, the reliable assessment of various density functionals, and functional fitting via machine-learning.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Determining dispersal mechanisms of protoplanetary disks using accretion and wind mass loss rates

Yasuhiro Hasegawa, Thomas J. Haworth, Keri Hoadley, Jinyoung Serena Kim, Hina Goto, Aine Juzikenaite, Neal J. Turner, Ilaria Pascucci, Erika T. Hamden. Understanding the origin of accretion and dispersal of protoplanetary disks is fundamental for investigating planet formation. Recent numerical simulations show that launching winds are unavoidable when disks undergo magnetically driven accretion and/or are exposed to external UV radiation. Observations also hint that disk winds are common. We explore how the resulting wind mass loss rate can be used as a probe of both disk accretion and dispersal. As a proof-of-concept study, we focus on magnetocentrifugal winds, MRI (magnetorotational instability) turbulence, and external photoevapotaion. By developing a simple, yet physically motivated disk model and coupling it with simulation results available in the literature, we compute the mass loss rate as a function of external UV flux for each mechanism. We find that different mechanisms lead to different levels of mass loss rate, indicating that the origin of disk accretion and dispersal can be determined, by observing the wind mass loss rate resulting from each mechanism. This determination provides important implications for planet formation, as disk accretion and dispersal not only impact directly upon the gas kinematics (e.g., turbulent vs laminar), but also uncover a disk's ability to retain/lose mass due to its surrounding environment (i.e., external UV radiation fields). This work shows that the ongoing and future observations of the wind mass loss rate for protoplanetary disks are paramount to reliably constrain how protoplanetary disks evolve with time and how planet formation takes place in the disks.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A systematic study of super-Eddington envelopes in massive stars

Proximity to the Eddington luminosity has been attributed as the cause of several observed effects in massive stars. Computationally, if the luminosity carried through radiation exceeds the local Eddington luminosity in the low-density envelopes of massive stars, it can result in numerical difficulties, inhibiting further computation of stellar models. This problem is exacerbated by the fact that very few massive stars are observed beyond the Humphreys-Davidson limit, the same region in the Hertzsprung-Russell diagram where the aforementioned numerical issues relating to the Eddington luminosity occur in stellar models. Thus 1D stellar evolution codes have to use pragmatic solutions to evolve massive stars through this computationally difficult phase. In this work, we quantify the impact of these solutions on the evolutionary properties of massive stars. Using the stellar evolution code MESA with commonly used input parameters for massive stellar models, we compute the evolution of stars in the initial mass range of 10-110 M$_\odot$ at one-tenth of solar metallicity. We find that numerical difficulties in stellar models with initial masses greater than or equal to 30 M$_\odot$ cause these models to fail before the end of core helium burning. Recomputing these models using the same physical inputs but three different numerical methods to treat the numerical instability, we find that the maximum radial expansion achieved by stars can vary by up to 2000 R$_\odot$ while the remnant mass of the stars can vary by up to 14 M$_\odot$ between the sets. These differences can have implications on studies such as binary population synthesis.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A Comparison of Multi-Phase Magnetic Field Tracers in a High-Galactic Latitude Region of the Filamentary Interstellar Medium

J. L. Campbell, S. E. Clark, B. M. Gaensler, A. Marchal, C. L. Van Eck, A. A. Deshpande, S. J. George, S. J. Gibson, R. Ricci, J. M. Stil, A. R. Taylor. Understanding how the Galactic magnetic field threads the multi-phase interstellar medium (ISM) remains a considerable challenge, as different magnetic field tracers probe dissimilar phases and field components. We search for evidence of a common magnetic field shared between the ionized and neutral ISM by comparing 1.4 GHz radio continuum polarization and HI line emission from the Galactic Arecibo L-Band Feed Array Continuum Transit Survey (GALFACTS) and Galactic Arecibo L-Band Feed Array HI (GALFA-HI) survey, respectively. We compute the polarization gradient of the continuum emission and search for associations with diffuse/translucent HI structures. The polarization gradient is sensitive to changes in the integrated product of the thermal electron density and line-of-sight field strength ($B_\parallel$) in warm ionized gas, while narrow HI structures highlight the plane-of-sky field orientation in cold neutral gas. We identified one region in the high-Galactic latitude Arecibo sky, G216+26 centered on $(\ell,b)\sim(216°,+26°)$, containing filaments in the polarization gradient that are aligned with narrow HI structures roughly parallel to the Galactic plane. We present a comparison of multi-phase observations and magnetic field tracers of this region, demonstrating that the warm ionized and cold neutral media are connected likely via a common magnetic field. We quantify the physical properties of a polarization gradient filament associated with H$\alpha$ emission, measuring a line-of-sight field strength $B_\parallel=6{\pm}4 \mu$G and a plasma beta $\beta=2.1^{+3.1}_{-2.1}$. We discuss the lack of widespread multi-phase magnetic field alignments and consider whether this region is associated with a short-timescale or physically rare phenomenon. This work highlights the utility of multi-tracer analyses for understanding the magnetized ISM.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Dynamical mean field theory of moiré bilayer transition metal dichalcogenides: phase diagram, resistivity, and quantum criticality

We present a comprehensive dynamical mean field study of the moiré Hubbard model, which is believed to represent the physics of moiré bilayer transition metal dichalcogenides. In these materials, important aspects of the band structure including the bandwidth and the order and location of van Hove singularities can be tuned by varying the interlayer potential. We present a magnetic and metal-insulator phase diagram and a detailed study of the dependence of the resistivity on temperature, band filling and interlayer potential. We find that transport displays Fermi liquid, strange metal and quantum critical behaviors in distinct regions of the phase diagram. We show how magnetic order affects the resistivity. Our results elucidate the physics of the correlated states and the metal-insulator continuous transition recently observed in twisted homobilayer WSe$_2$ and heterobilayer MoTe$_2$/WSe$_2$ experiments.
PHYSICS

