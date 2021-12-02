ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Spiral structure of the galactic disk and its influence on the rotational velocity curve

By Miroslava Vukcevic, Vladimir Zekovic, Marko Radeta
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

The most spiral galaxies have a flat rotational velocity curve, according to the different observational techniques used in several wavelengths domain. In this work, we show that non-linear terms are able to balance the dispersive effect of the wave, thus reviving the observed rotational curve profiles without inclusion of any other...

ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
COMPUTERS
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Have Discovered Why The Solar System Might Be Shaped Like a Croissant

The Solar System exists in a bubble. Wind and radiation from the Sun stream outwards, pushing out into interstellar space. This creates a boundary of solar influence, within which the objects in the Solar System are sheltered from powerful cosmic radiation. It's called the heliosphere, and understanding how it works is an important part of understanding our Solar System, and perhaps even how we, and all life on Earth, are able to be here. "How is this relevant for society? The bubble that surrounds us, produced by the Sun, offers protection from galactic cosmic rays, and the shape of it can affect how...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

A Tiny Galaxy Has an Unusually Large Black Hole And Scientists Aren't Sure Why

A tiny galaxy orbiting the Milky Way called Leo I could be harboring a huge secret. According to a new analysis, the central region of Leo I has an absolutely monster supermassive black hole, compared to the mass of the galaxy. The galaxy itself is around 20 million times the mass of the Sun. The black hole is around 3.3 million solar masses – around 16 percent of the total mass of the galaxy. Although there's a large uncertainty margin, the result is still a huge surprise. That mass of 3.3 million solar masses is pretty danged close to the mass of...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The Physical Properties of the SVS 13 Protobinary System: Two Circumstellar Disks and a Spiraling Circumbinary Disk in the Making

Ana K. Diaz-Rodriguez (1 and 2), Guillem Anglada (1), Guillermo Blázquez-Calero (1), Mayra Osorio (IAA), José F. Gómez (1), Gary A. Fuller (2, 1 and 3), Robert Estalella (4), José M. Torrelles (5 and 6), Sylvie Cabrit (7 and 8), Luis F. Rodríguez (9), Charlène Lefèvre (10), Enrique Macías (11 and 12), Carlos Carrasco-González (9), Luis A. Zapata (9), Itziar de Gregorio-Monsalvo (12), Paul T. P. Ho (13 and 14) ((1) Instituto de Astrofísica de Andalucía, (2) The UK ALMA Regional Centre Node, Jodrell Bank Centre for Astrophysics, The University of Manchester, (3) I. Physikalisches Institut, University of Cologne, (4) Departament de Física Quàntica i Astrofísica, Institut de Ciències del Cosmos, Universitat de Barcelona, (5) Institut de Ciències de l'Espai (ICE, CSIC), (6) Institut d'Estudis Espacials de Catalunya (IEEC), (7) Univ. Grenoble Alpes, CNRS, IPAG, (8) Observatoire de Paris, PSL University, Sorbonne Université, CNRS, LERMA, (9), Instituto de Radioastronomía y Astrofísica, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, (10) Institut de RadioAstronomie Millimétrique (IRAM), (11) Joint ALMA Observatory, (12) European Southern Observatory (ESO), (13) Academia Sinica Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics, (14) East Asian Observatory)
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galactic#Disk#Galaxy#Spiral#Rotational Velocity#Ga#Nongalactic Astrophysics
arxiv.org

Weighing the Galactic disk using phase-space spirals III. Probing distant regions of the disk using the Gaia EDR3 proper motion sample

We have applied our method for weighing the Galactic disk using phase-space spirals to the Gaia EDR3 proper motion sample. For stars in distant regions of the Galactic disk, the latitudinal proper motion has a close projection with vertical velocity, such that the phase-space spiral in the plane of vertical position and vertical velocity can be observed without requiring that all stars have available radial velocity information. We divided the Galactic plane into 360 separate data samples, each corresponding to an area cell in the Galactic plane in the distance range of 1.4-3.4 kpc, with an approximate cell length of 200-400 pc. Roughly half of our data samples were disqualified altogether due to severe selection effects, especially in the direction of the Galactic centre. In the remainder, we were able to infer the vertical gravitational potential by fitting an analytic model of the phase-space spiral to the data. This work is the first of its kind, in the sense that we are weighing distant regions of the Galactic disk with a high spatial resolution, without relying on the strong assumptions of axisymmetry. Post-inference, we fit a thin disk scale length of $2.2\pm 0.1$ kpc, although this value is sensitive to the considered spatial region. We see surface density variations as a function of azimuth on the order of 10-20 %, which is roughly the size of our estimated sum of potential systematic biases. With this work, we have demonstrated that our method can be used to weigh distant regions of the Galactic disk despite strong selection effects. We expect to reach even greater distances and improve our accuracy with future Gaia data releases and further improvements to our method.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Exploring the s-process history in the Galactic disk: Cerium abundances and gradients in Open Clusters from the OCCAM/APOGEE sample

J. V. Sales-Silva, S. Daflon, K. Cunha, D. Souto, V. V. Smith, C. Chiappini, J. Donor, P. M. Frinchaboy, D. A. García-Hernández, C. Hayes, S. R. Majewski, T. Masseron, R. P. Schiavon, D. H. Weinberg, R. L. Beaton, J. G. Fernández-Trincado, H. Jönsson, R. R. Lane, D. Minniti, A. Manchado, C. Moni Bidin, C. Nitschelm, J. O'Connor, S. Villanova.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The surface category and tropical curves

We compute the classifying space of the surface category $\mathrm{Cob}_2$ whose objects are closed $1$-manifolds and whose morphisms are diffeomorphism classes of surface bordisms, and show that it is rationally equivalent to a circle. It is hence much smaller than the classifying space of the topologically enriched surface category $\mathcal{C}_2$ studied by Galatius-Madsen-Tillmann-Weiss. However, we also show that for the wide subcategory $\mathrm{Cob}_2^{\chi\le0} \subset \mathrm{Cob}_2$ that contains all morphisms without disks or spheres, the classifying space $B\mathrm{Cob}_2^{\chi\le0}$ is surprisingly large. Its rational homotopy groups contain the homology of all moduli spaces of tropical curves $\Delta_g$ as a summand. The technical key result shows that a version of positive boundary surgery applies to a large class of discrete symmetric monoidal categories, which we call labelled cospan categories. We also use this to show that the $(2,1)$-category of cospans of finite sets has a contractible classifying space.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Impact of bar resonances in the velocity-space distribution of the solar neighbourhood stars in a self-consistent $N$-body Galactic disc simulation

The velocity-space distribution of the solar neighbourhood stars shows complex substructures. Most of the previous studies use static potentials to investigate their origins. Instead we use a self-consistent $N$-body model of the Milky Way, whose potential is asymmetric and evolves with time. In this paper, we quantitatively evaluate the similarities of the velocity-space distributions in the $N$-body model and that of the solar neighbourhood, using Kullback-Leibler divergence (KLD). The KLD analysis shows the time evolution and spatial variation of the velocity-space distribution. The KLD fluctuates with time, which indicates the velocity-space distribution at a fixed position is not always similar to that of the solar neighbourhood. Some positions show velocity-space distributions with small KLDs (high similarities) more frequently than others. One of them locates at $(R,\phi)=(8.2\;\mathrm{kpc}, 30^{\circ})$, where $R$ and $\phi$ are the distance from the galactic centre and the angle with respect to the bar's major axis, respectively. The detection frequency is higher in the inter-arm regions than in the arm regions. In the velocity maps with small KLDs, we identify the velocity-space substructures, which consist of particles trapped in bar resonances. The bar resonances have significant impact on the stellar velocity-space distribution even though the galactic potential is not static.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The intrinsic Toeplitz structure and its applications in algebra Riccati equations

In this paper we propose a new algorithm for solving large-scale algebraic Riccati equations with low-rank structure, which is based on the found elegant closed form of the stabilizing solution that involves an intrinsic Toeplitz structure and the fast Fourier transform used to accelerate the multiplication of a Toeplitz matrix and vectors. The algorithm works without unnecessary assumptions, shift selection trategies, or matrix calculations of the cubic order with respect to the problem scale. Numerical examples are given to illustrate its features. Besides, we show that it is theoretically equivalent to several algorithms existing in the literature in the sense that they all produce the same sequence under the same parameter setting.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Effect of MHD wind-driven disk evolution on the observed sizes of protoplanetary disks

It is still unclear whether the evolution of protoplanetary disks, a key ingredient in the theory of planet formation, is driven by viscous turbulence or magnetic disk winds. As viscously evolving disks expand outward over time, the evolution of disk sizes is a discriminant test for studying disk evolution. However, it is unclear how the observed disk size changes over time if disk evolution is driven by magnetic disk winds. Combining the thermochemical code DALI with the analytical wind-driven disk evolution model presented in Tabone et al. (2021a), we study the time evolution of the observed gas outer radius as measured from CO rotational emission ($R_{\rm CO, 90\%}$). The evolution of $R_{\rm CO, 90\%}$ is driven by the evolution of the disk mass, as the physical radius stays constant over time. For a constant $\alpha_{\rm DW}$, an extension of the $\alpha-$Shakura-Sunyaev parameter to wind-driven accretion, $R_{\rm CO, 90\%}$ decreases linearly with time. Its initial size is set by the disk mass and the characteristic radius $R_c$, but only $R_c$ affects the evolution of $R_{\rm CO, 90\%}$, with a larger $R_c$ resulting in a steeper decrease of $R_{\rm CO, 90\%}$. For a time-dependent $\alpha_{\rm DW}$ $R_{\rm CO, 90\%}$ stays approximately constant during most of the disk lifetime until $R_{\rm CO, 90\%}$ rapidly shrinks as the disk dissipates. The constant $\alpha_{\rm DW}$-models are able to reproduce the observed gas disk sizes in the $\sim1-3$ Lupus and $\sim5-11$ Myr old Upper Sco star-forming regions. However, they likely overpredict the gas disk size of younger $(\lessapprox0.7\ \mathrm{Myr})$ disks.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Can stellar-mass black hole growth disrupt disks of active galactic nuclei? The role of mechanical feedback

Stellar-mass BHs (sBHs) are predicted to be embedded in active galactic nuclei (AGN) disks due to gravitational drag and in-situ star formation. However, we find that due to a high gas density in an AGN disk environment, compact objects may rapidly grow to intermediate-mass BHs and deplete matter from the AGN disk unless accretion is suppressed by some feedback process(es). These consequences are inconsistent with AGN observations and the dynamics of the Galactic center. Here we consider mechanical feedback mechanisms for the reduction of gas accretion. Rapidly accreting sBHs launch winds and/or jets via the Blandford-Znajek mechanism, which produce high-pressure shocks and cocoons. Such a shock and cocoon can spread laterally in the plane of the disk, eject the outer regions of a circum-sBH disk (CsBD) and puncture a hole in the AGN disk with horizontal size comparable to the disk scale-height. Since the depletion timescale of the bound CsBD is much shorter than the resupply timescale of gas to the sBH, the time-averaged accretion rate onto sBHs is reduced by this process by a factor of $\sim 10$--$100$. This feedback mechanism can therefore help alleviate the sBH over-growth and AGN-disk depletion problems. On the other hand, we find that cocoons of jets can unbind a large fraction of the gas accreting in the disks of less massive SMBHs, which may help explain the dearth of high-Eddington ratio AGNs with SMBH mass $\lesssim10^5{\rm M_\odot}$.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Probing inner and outer disk misalignments in transition disks

A.J. Bohn, M. Benisty, K. Perraut, N. van der Marel, L. Wölfer, E.F. van Dishoeck, S. Facchini, C.F. Manara, R. Teague, L. Francis, J-P. Berger, R. Garcia-Lopez, C. Ginski, T. Henning, M. Kenworthy, S. Kraus, F. Ménard, A. Mérand, L.M. Pérez. For several transition disks (TDs), dark regions interpreted as...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Exoplanets in debris disks

Debris disks around main-sequence stars are tenuous belts of dust thought to be produced when asteroids or other planetesimals collide and fragment. They are common: more than about a quarter of all main-sequence stars have debris disks and, since these disks can be hard to detect, it is likely that the fraction is even higher. Current instruments are only able to detect debris disks in systems that are at least an order of magnitude more luminous than the disk generated by the solar system's Kuiper Belt (the region extending from the orbit of Neptune at about thirty astronomical units out to about fifty au).
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Scientists Said These Stars Were Too Small to Exist, But We Finally Know Their Secret

Astronomers have finally observed the satisfying solution to a perplexing cosmic problem: the apparent mystery of stars that are basically too small to exist. White dwarfs that are considered to be too tiny to exist in the current lifetime of the Universe have now, however, been spotted having their mass slurped off by binary companions – a mechanism long suspected that might explain their size, but never before proven in the wild. These 'missing link' binaries are called evolved cataclysmic variables, and their discovery helps us understand one of the stages on the evolutionary path of dead stars. "We have observed the first...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

MeerKAT radio detection of the Galactic black hole candidate Swift J1842.5-1124 during its 2020 outburst

Swift J1842.5$-$1124 is a transient Galactic black hole X-ray binary candidate, which underwent a new outburst in May 2020. We performed multi-epoch MeerKAT radio observations under the ThunderKAT Large Survey Programme, coordinated with quasi-simultaneous Swift/XRT X-ray observations during the outburst, which lasted nearly a month. We were able to make the first-ever radio detection of this black hole binary with the highest flux density of 229$\pm$31 $\mu$Jy when the source was in the hard state, after non-detection in the radio band in the soft state which occurred immediately after its emergence during the new X-ray outburst. Therefore, its radio and X-ray properties are consistent with the disk-jet coupling picture established in other black hole X-ray binaries. We place the source's quasi-simultaneous X-ray and radio measurements on the radio/X-ray luminosity correlation plane; two quasi-simultaneous radio/X-ray measurements separated by 11 days were obtained, which span $\sim$ 2 dex in the X-ray luminosity. If the source follows the black hole track in the radio/X-ray correlation plane during the outburst, it would lie at a distance beyond $\sim$ 5 kpc.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Cosmological and astrophysical results exploiting magnification bias with high-z sub-millimetre galaxies

The high-z submillimeter galaxies (SMGs) can be used as background sample for gravitational lensing studies thanks to their magnification bias, which can manifest itself through a non-negligible measurement of the cross-correlation function between a background and a foreground source sample with non-overlapping redshift distributions. In particular, the choice of SMGs as background sample enhances the cross-correlation signal so as to provide an alternative and independent observable for cosmological studies regarding the probing of mass distribution.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Determining dispersal mechanisms of protoplanetary disks using accretion and wind mass loss rates

Yasuhiro Hasegawa, Thomas J. Haworth, Keri Hoadley, Jinyoung Serena Kim, Hina Goto, Aine Juzikenaite, Neal J. Turner, Ilaria Pascucci, Erika T. Hamden. Understanding the origin of accretion and dispersal of protoplanetary disks is fundamental for investigating planet formation. Recent numerical simulations show that launching winds are unavoidable when disks undergo magnetically driven accretion and/or are exposed to external UV radiation. Observations also hint that disk winds are common. We explore how the resulting wind mass loss rate can be used as a probe of both disk accretion and dispersal. As a proof-of-concept study, we focus on magnetocentrifugal winds, MRI (magnetorotational instability) turbulence, and external photoevapotaion. By developing a simple, yet physically motivated disk model and coupling it with simulation results available in the literature, we compute the mass loss rate as a function of external UV flux for each mechanism. We find that different mechanisms lead to different levels of mass loss rate, indicating that the origin of disk accretion and dispersal can be determined, by observing the wind mass loss rate resulting from each mechanism. This determination provides important implications for planet formation, as disk accretion and dispersal not only impact directly upon the gas kinematics (e.g., turbulent vs laminar), but also uncover a disk's ability to retain/lose mass due to its surrounding environment (i.e., external UV radiation fields). This work shows that the ongoing and future observations of the wind mass loss rate for protoplanetary disks are paramount to reliably constrain how protoplanetary disks evolve with time and how planet formation takes place in the disks.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Possible Chemical Composition And Interior Structure Models For Venus Inferred From Numerical Modelling

Venus' mass and radius are similar to those of Earth. However, dissimilarities in atmospheric properties, geophysical activity and magnetic field generation could hint towards significant differences in the chemical composition and interior evolution of the two planets. Although various explanations for the differences between Venus and Earth have been proposed, the currently available data are insufficient to discriminate among the different solutions. Here we investigate the possible range of Venus structure models. We assume that core segregation happened as a single-stage event. The mantle composition is inferred from the core composition using a prescription for metal-silicate partitioning. We consider three different cases for the composition of Venus defined via the bulk Si and Mg content, and the core's S content. Permissible ranges for the core size, mantle and core composition as well as the normalized moment of inertia (MoI) are presented for these compositions. A solid inner core could exist for all compositions. We estimate that Venus' MoI is 0.317-0.351 and its core size 2930-4350 km for all assumed compositions. Higher MoI values correspond to more oxidizing conditions during core segregation. A determination of the abundance of FeO in Venus' mantle by future missions could further constrain its composition and internal structure. This can reveal important information on Venus' formation and evolution, and possibly, the reasons for the differences between Venus and our home planet.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The local PNG bias of neutral Hydrogen, ${\rm H_I}$

We use separate universe simulations with the IllustrisTNG galaxy formation model to predict the local PNG bias parameters $b_\phi$ and $b_{\phi\delta}$ of atomic neutral hydrogen, ${\rm H_I}$. These parameters and their relation to the linear density bias parameter $b_1$ play a key role in observational constraints of the local PNG parameter $f_{\rm NL}$ using the ${\rm H_I}$ power spectrum and bispectrum. Our results show that the popular calculation based on the universality of the halo mass function overpredicts the $b_\phi(b_1)$ and $b_{\phi\delta}(b_1)$ relations measured in the simulations. In particular, our results show that at $z \lesssim 1$ the ${\rm H_I}$ power spectrum is more sensitive to $f_{\rm NL}$ compared to previously thought ($b_\phi$ is more negative), but is less sensitive at other epochs ($b_\phi$ is less positive). We discuss how this can be explained by the competition of physical effects such as that large-scale gravitational potentials with local PNG (i) accelerate the conversion of hydrogen to heavy elements by star formation, (ii) enhance the effects of baryonic feedback that eject the gas to regions more exposed to ionizing radiation, and (iii) promote the formation of denser structures that shield the ${\rm H_I}$ more efficiently. Our numerical results can be used to revise existing forecast studies on $f_{\rm NL}$ using 21cm line-intensity mapping data. Despite this first step towards predictions for the local PNG bias parameters of ${\rm H_I}$, we emphasize that more work is needed to assess their sensitivity on the assumed galaxy formation physics and ${\rm H_I}$ modeling strategy.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Near-Infrared Polarization from Unresolved Disks Around Brown Dwarfs and Young Stellar Objects

Wide-field near-infrared (NIR) polarimetry was used to examine disk systems around two brown dwarfs (BD) and two young stellar objects (YSO) embedded in the Heiles Cloud 2 (HCl2) dark molecular cloud in Taurus as well as numerous stars located behind HCl2. Inclined disks exhibit intrinsic NIR polarization due to scattering of photospheric light which is detectable even for unresolved systems. After removing polarization contributions from magnetically aligned dust in HCl2 determined from the background star information, significant intrinsic polarization was detected from the disk systems of of one BD (ITG~17) and both YSOs (ITG~15, ITG~25), but not from the other BD (2M0444). The ITG~17 BD shows good agreement of the disk orientation inferred from the NIR and from published ALMA dust continuum imaging. ITG~17 was also found to reside in a 5,200~au wide binary (or hierarchical quad star system) with the ITG~15 YSO disk system. The inferred disk orientations from the NIR for ITG~15 and ITG~17 are parallel to each other and perpendicular to the local magnetic field direction. The multiplicity of the system and the large BD disk nature could have resulted from formation in an environment characterized by misalignment of the magnetic field and the protostellar disks.
ASTRONOMY

