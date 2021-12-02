ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Orbiting globular clusters formed in dark matter mini-halos

By Eduardo Vitral, Pierre Boldrini
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

We seek to differentiate dynamical and morphological attributes between globular clusters that were formed inside their own dark matter mini-halo, and those who were not. For that, we employ high resolution $N$-body simulations of globular clusters with (and without) an enveloping dark matter mini-halo, orbiting a host galaxy. We set the...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

NASA Rover Discovers Something on Mars That Wasn’t Seen By Anybody Before

NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars back in February, and it has the goal of gathering important data from our neighboring planet. The rover is collecting samples from the Red Planet to bring them back to Earth for further analysis. According to CNET.com, Perseverance is pointing its gear towards a...
ASTRONOMY
smobserved.com

Chinese Lunar Rover Investigates Apparent Ancient Egyptian Obelisk on the Dark Side of the Moon

A Chinese lunar rover operating on the dark side of Earth's moon, has discovered an object the size and shape of an ancient Egyptian obelisk. The Chinese space agency has released a photograph of the object. The rover is still 70 meters from the object, and it is not clear whether or not its surface is inscribed with Egyptian hieroglyphics. But it seems likely.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dark Matter#Orbital#Halos#Galaxy#Mnras#Ga#Nongalactic Astrophysics
ScienceAlert

Mystery Cube Found on The Far Side of The Moon Is Probably Not an 'Alien Hut'

There's something strange in the lunar neighborhood. In its exploration of the Von Kármán Crater on the far side of the Moon, China's Yutu 2 rover has spotted a peculiar object on the horizon. In a very blurry image, it appears to be a cube-shaped protrusion in an otherwise relatively featureless landscape. On a post on social network Weixin, China National Space Administration outreach program Our Space referred to it as a "mysterious hut". "Was it a home built by aliens after the crash landing?" the post playfully speculates. "Or is it the pioneer spacecraft of the predecessors to explore the Moon?" The answer...
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

'Potentially hazardous' asteroid worth nearly $5 billion will enter Earth’s orbit next week, NASA says

A gigantic, "potentially hazardous" space rock bigger than the Eiffel Tower will enter Earth’s orbit next week, according to NASA. The egg-shaped asteroid, named 4660 Nereus, is 1,082 feet (330 meters) long and will break into Earth’s orbit traveling at 14,700 mph (23,700 km/h) on Saturday, Dec. 11. Thankfully for all of our weekend plans, the asteroid is expected to skim past Earth at some distance without making impact, but it will still be closer to us than it has been in 20 years.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Have Discovered Why The Solar System Might Be Shaped Like a Croissant

The Solar System exists in a bubble. Wind and radiation from the Sun stream outwards, pushing out into interstellar space. This creates a boundary of solar influence, within which the objects in the Solar System are sheltered from powerful cosmic radiation. It's called the heliosphere, and understanding how it works is an important part of understanding our Solar System, and perhaps even how we, and all life on Earth, are able to be here. "How is this relevant for society? The bubble that surrounds us, produced by the Sun, offers protection from galactic cosmic rays, and the shape of it can affect how...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Mysterious clouds could offer new clues on dark matter

The hunt for gravitational waves, ripples in space and time caused by major cosmic cataclysms, could help solve one of the Universe's other burning mysteries—boson clouds and whether they are a leading contender for dark matter. Researchers are using powerful instruments, like the advanced Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO), advanced...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

A Tiny Galaxy Has an Unusually Large Black Hole And Scientists Aren't Sure Why

A tiny galaxy orbiting the Milky Way called Leo I could be harboring a huge secret. According to a new analysis, the central region of Leo I has an absolutely monster supermassive black hole, compared to the mass of the galaxy. The galaxy itself is around 20 million times the mass of the Sun. The black hole is around 3.3 million solar masses – around 16 percent of the total mass of the galaxy. Although there's a large uncertainty margin, the result is still a huge surprise. That mass of 3.3 million solar masses is pretty danged close to the mass of...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Metallicity of the globular cluster NGC 6388 from high resolution spectra of more than 160 giant stars

Eugenio Carretta (1), Angela Bragaglia (1) ((1) INAF-Osservatorio di Astrofisica e Scienza dello Spazio di Bologna) NGC 6388 is one of the most massive Galactic globular clusters (GC) and it is an old, metal-rich, Galactic bulge cluster. By exploiting previous spectroscopic observations we were able to bypass the uncertainties in membership related to the strong field stars contamination. We present the abundance analysis of 12 new giant stars with UVES spectra and 150 giants with GIRAFFE spectra acquired at the ESO-VLT. We derived radial velocities, atmospheric parameters and iron abundances for all stars. When combined to previous data, we obtain a grand total of 185 stars homogeneously analysed in NGC 6388 from high-resolution spectroscopy. The average radial velocity of the 185 stars is 81.2+/-0.7, rms = 9.4 km/s. We obtain an average metallicity [Fe/H]=-0.480 dex, rms = 0.045 dex (35 stars) and [Fe/H]=-0.488 dex, rms = 0.040 dex (150 stars) from the UVES and GIRAFFE samples, respectively. Comparing these values to internal errors in abundance, we exclude the presence of a significant intrinsic metallicity spread within the cluster. Since about a third of giants in NGC 6388 is claimed to belong to the "anomalous red giants" in the HST pseudo-colour map defining the so-called type-II GCs, we conclude that either enhanced metallicity is not a necessary requisite to explain this classification (as also suggested by the null iron spread for NGC 362) or NGC 6388 is not a type-II globular cluster.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

L-GALAXIES 2020: The formation and chemical evolution of stellar haloes in Milky Way Analogues and galaxy clusters

We present an analysis of the formation and chemical evolution of stellar haloes around (a) Milky Way Analogue (MWA) galaxies and (b) galaxy clusters in the L-Galaxies 2020 semi-analytic model of galaxy evolution. Observed stellar halo properties are better reproduced when assuming a gradual stripping model for the removal of cold gas and stars from satellites, compared to an instantaneous stripping model. The slope of the stellar mass -- metallicity relation for MWA stellar haloes is in good agreement with that observed in the local Universe. This extends the good agreement between L-Galaxies 2020 and metallicity observations from the gas and stars inside galaxies to those outside. Halo stars contribute on average only $\sim{}0.1$ per cent of the total circumgalactic medium (CGM) enrichment by $z=0$ in MWAs, ejecting predominantly carbon produced by AGB stars. Around a quarter of MWAs have a single `significant progenitor' with a mean mass of $\sim{}2.3\times{}10^{9}M_{\odot}$, similar to that measured for Gaia Enceladus. For galaxy clusters, L-Galaxies 2020 shows good correspondence with observations of stellar halo mass fractions, but slightly over-predicts stellar masses. Assuming a Navarro-Frenk-White profile for the stellar halo mass distribution provides the best agreement. On average, the intracluster stellar component (ICS) is responsible for 5.4 per cent of the total intracluster medium (ICM) iron enrichment, exceeding the contribution from the brightest cluster galaxy (BCG) by $z=0$. We find that considering gradual stripping of satellites and realistic radial profiles is crucial for accurately modelling stellar halo formation on all scales in semi-analytic models.
ASTRONOMY
APS Physics

Dark Matter Hunter

XinRan Liu develops technology for dark matter detectors, which he hopes will soon be spotting these mysterious particles. XinRan Liu calls his career in dark matter physics a “happy accident.” As he was about to apply for graduate school studies in nuclear fusion—a topic he was excited about exploring for its potential to create green energy—Liu noticed that his CV contained a long list of particle-physics-related skills and experience rather than nuclear physics ones. At the last minute, he decided to switch fields. Instead of pursuing nuclear fusion, he chose a path in experimental particle physics, working as a Ph.D. student on the neutrinoless double-beta decay detector for SuperNEMO, an experiment that is searching for possible evidence that neutrinos are their own antiparticles (see Viewpoint: The Hunt for No Neutrinos).
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Intermediate Mass-Ratio Inspirals with Dark Matter Minispike

The dark matter (DM) distributed around the intermediate massive black hole (IMBH) forms an overdensity region called DM minispike. In this paper, we consider the binary system which consists of an IMBH with DM minispike and a small black hole. The factors which affect the evolution of the orbit include the gravity of the system, the dynamical friction and accretion of the small black hole caused by the DM minispike, and the radiation reaction of gravitational waves (GWs). Using the method of osculating orbit, we find that when the semi-latus rectum $p\ll 10^5 R_s$ ($R_s$ is the Schwarzschild radius of the IMBH) the dominated factors are the dynamical friction and accretion from the DM minispike, and the radiation reaction. When $p\gg 10^5 R_s$, the gravity from the DM minispike dominates the orbital evolution. The existence of DM minispike leads to the deviation from the Keplerian orbit, such as extra orbital precession, henceforth extra phase shift in the GW waveform. We show that these effects of DM minispike in GW waveforms can be detected by future space-based GW detectors such as LISA, Taiji, and Tianqin, and the observation of the IMBH binaries with DM minispikes may disclose the density profile of DM minispikes.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Direct Detection Constraints on Blazar-Boosted Dark Matter

We explore the possibility that relativistic protons in the extremely powerful jets of blazars may boost via elastic collisions the dark matter particles in the surroundings of the source to high energies. We concentrate on two sample blazars, TXS 0506+056 - towards which IceCube recently reported evidence for a high-energy neutrino flux - and BL Lacertae, a representative nearby blazar. We find that the dark matter flux at Earth induced by these sources may be sizeable, larger than the flux associated with the analogous process of DM boosted by galactic cosmic rays, and relevant to access direct detection for dark matter particle masses lighter than 1 GeV. From the null detection of a signal by XENON1T, MiniBooNE, and Borexino, we derive limits on dark matter-nucleus spin-independent and spin-dependent cross sections which, depending on the modelization of the source, improve on other currently available bounds for light DM candidates of one up to five orders of magnitude.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The Effect of Dwarf Galaxies on the Tidal Tails of Globular Clusters

The tidal tails of globular clusters have been shown to be sensitive to the external tidal field. We investigate how Galactic globular clusters with observed tails are affected by satellite dwarf galaxies by simulating tails in galaxy models with and without dwarf galaxies. The simulations indicate that tidal tails can be subdivided into into three categories based on how they are affected by dwarf galaxies: 1) dwarf galaxies perturb the progenitor cluster's orbit (NGC 4590, Pal 1, Pal 5), 2) dwarf galaxies perturb the progenitor cluster's orbit and individual tail stars (NGC 362, NGC 1851, NGC 4147, NGC 5466, NGC 7492, Pal 14, Pal 15), and 3) dwarf galaxies negligibly affect tidal tails (NGC 288, NGC 5139, NGC 5904, Eridanus). Perturbations to a cluster's orbit occur when dwarf galaxies pass within its orbit, altering the size and shape of the orbital and tail path. Direct interactions between one or more dwarf galaxies and tail stars lead to kinks and spurs, however we find that features are more difficult to observe in projection. We further find that the tails of Pal 5 are shorter in the galaxy model with dwarf galaxies as it is closer to apocentre, which results in the tails being compressed. Additional simulations reveal that differences between tidal tails in the two galaxy models are primarily due to the Large Magellanic Cloud. Understanding how dwarf galaxies affect tidal tails allows for tails to be used to map the distribution of matter in dwarf galaxies and the Milky Way.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A new method to detect globular clusters with the S-PLUS survey

Maria Luísa Buzzo, Arianna Cortesi, Duncan A. Forbes, Jean P. Brodie, Warrick J. Couch, Carlos Eduardo Barbosa, Danielle de Brito Silva, Paula Coelho, Ana L. Chies-Santos, Carlos Escudero, Leandro Sesto, Karín Menéndez-Delmestre, Thiago S. Golçalves, Clécio R. Bom, Alvaro Alvarez-Candal, Analía V. Smith Castelli, William Schoenell, Antonio Kanaan, Tiago Ribeirto, Claudia Mendes de Oliveira.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Rotating White Dwarfs as Dark Matter Detectors

We show that rotating white dwarfs admixed with dark matter have interesting properties that may be used to reveal the presence of dark matter. Even though such objects follow universal relations among the $I$ (moment of inertia), Love (tidal Love number), and $Q$ (quadrupole moment) that are robust with respect to different normal matter equations of state, these relations are sensitive to the dark matter fraction. Since each white dwarf may have a different dark matter fraction, the $I-\text{Love}-Q$ relations for dark matter admixed white dwarfs span bands above those without dark matter admixture. Furthermore, the limiting mass of dark matter admixed rotating white dwarfs can be increased beyond those without any dark matter for some rotational rules. Ultra-massive white dwarfs with a total mass of at least $2.6$ $M_{\odot}$ could be formed. The accretion-induced collapse of such an object may lead to a $2.6$ $M_{\odot}$ compact object, such as the one discovered in the gravitational-wave event GW190814.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Constraints on the fermionic dark matter from observations of neutron stars

We study an impact of asymmetric fermionic dark matter on neutron star properties, including tidal deformability, mass, radius, etc. We present the conditions at which dark matter particles tend to form a compact structure in a core of the star or create an extended halo around it. We show that compact core of dark matter leads to a decrease of the total gravitational mass and tidal deformability compared to a pure baryonic star, while presence of a dark matter halo increases those observable quantities. By imposing an existing astrophysical and gravitational wave constraints set by LIGO/Virgo Collaboration together with the recent results on the spatial distribution of dark matter in the Milky Way we determine a new upper limit on the mass and fraction of dark matter particles inside compact stars. Furthermore, we show that the formation of an extended halo around a NS is incompatible with the GW170817 tidal deformability constraint.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy