Orbiting globular clusters formed in dark matter mini-halos

The tidal tails of globular clusters have been shown to be sensitive to the external tidal field. We investigate how Galactic globular clusters with observed tails are affected by satellite dwarf galaxies by simulating tails in galaxy models with and without dwarf galaxies. The simulations indicate that tidal tails can be subdivided into into three categories based on how they are affected by dwarf galaxies: 1) dwarf galaxies perturb the progenitor cluster's orbit (NGC 4590, Pal 1, Pal 5), 2) dwarf galaxies perturb the progenitor cluster's orbit and individual tail stars (NGC 362, NGC 1851, NGC 4147, NGC 5466, NGC 7492, Pal 14, Pal 15), and 3) dwarf galaxies negligibly affect tidal tails (NGC 288, NGC 5139, NGC 5904, Eridanus). Perturbations to a cluster's orbit occur when dwarf galaxies pass within its orbit, altering the size and shape of the orbital and tail path. Direct interactions between one or more dwarf galaxies and tail stars lead to kinks and spurs, however we find that features are more difficult to observe in projection. We further find that the tails of Pal 5 are shorter in the galaxy model with dwarf galaxies as it is closer to apocentre, which results in the tails being compressed. Additional simulations reveal that differences between tidal tails in the two galaxy models are primarily due to the Large Magellanic Cloud. Understanding how dwarf galaxies affect tidal tails allows for tails to be used to map the distribution of matter in dwarf galaxies and the Milky Way.

