Astronomy

Bound state effects on dark matter coannihilation: pushing the boundaries of conversion-driven freeze-out

By Mathias Garny, Jan Heisig
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Bound state formation can have a large impact on the dynamics of dark matter freeze-out in the early Universe, in particular for colored coannihilators. We present a general formalism to include an arbitrary number of excited bound states in terms of an effective annihilation cross section, taking bound...

Related
Phys.org

Mysterious clouds could offer new clues on dark matter

The hunt for gravitational waves, ripples in space and time caused by major cosmic cataclysms, could help solve one of the Universe's other burning mysteries—boson clouds and whether they are a leading contender for dark matter. Researchers are using powerful instruments, like the advanced Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO), advanced...
ASTRONOMY
CNET

Mysterious galaxy without dark matter puzzles astronomers

The universe is expanding extremely fast. Every second, stars are sailing away from each other, galaxies are entering new cosmic territory, and oddly enough, it's happening way too quickly. Even the most elegant calculations suggest there isn't sufficient matter in space to account for the speedy movement. That's where dark...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Imprints of decaying dark matter on cosmic voids

The Standard Cosmological Model assumes that more than 85\% of matter is in the form of collisionless and pressureless dark matter. Unstable decaying dark matter has been proposed in the literature as an extension to the standard cold dark matter model. In this paper we investigate a scenario when dark matter decays and the resultant particle moves with respect to the dark matter. A covariant hydrodynamical model is developed in which the decay is modeled by the transfer of energy-momentum between two dark dust fluid components. We parameterise the model in terms of the decay rate $\Gamma$ and injection velocity $v_i$ of the resultant dark matter particles. We apply the framework to study the evolution of cosmic voids which are environments with low content of baryonic matter. Thus, unlike baryon-rich environments, voids provide an opportunity to measure dark matter signals that are less contaminated by complex baryonic processes. We find that the growth of S-type voids is modified by the dark matter decay, leading to imprints at the present day. This paper serves as a proof-of-concept that cosmic voids can be used to study dark mater physics. We argue that future cosmological observations of voids should focus on signs of reported features to either confirm or rule out the decaying dark matter scenario. Lack of presence of reported features could put constraints of the decay of dark matter in terms of $\Gamma > H_0^{-1}$ and $v_i<10$ km/s.
ASTRONOMY
APS Physics

Dark Matter Hunter

XinRan Liu develops technology for dark matter detectors, which he hopes will soon be spotting these mysterious particles. XinRan Liu calls his career in dark matter physics a “happy accident.” As he was about to apply for graduate school studies in nuclear fusion—a topic he was excited about exploring for its potential to create green energy—Liu noticed that his CV contained a long list of particle-physics-related skills and experience rather than nuclear physics ones. At the last minute, he decided to switch fields. Instead of pursuing nuclear fusion, he chose a path in experimental particle physics, working as a Ph.D. student on the neutrinoless double-beta decay detector for SuperNEMO, an experiment that is searching for possible evidence that neutrinos are their own antiparticles (see Viewpoint: The Hunt for No Neutrinos).
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On the Tidal Formation of Dark Matter Deficient Galaxies

Previous studies have shown that dark matter deficient galaxies (DMDG) such as NGC1052-DF2 (hereafter DF2) can result from tidal stripping. An important question, though, is whether such a stripping scenario can explain DF2's large specific frequency of globular clusters (GCs). After all, tidal stripping and shocking preferentially remove matter from the outskirts. We examine this using idealized, high-resolution simulations of a regular dark matter dominated galaxy that is accreted onto a massive halo. As long as the initial (pre-infall) dark matter halo of the satellite is cored, which is consistent with predictions of cosmological, hydrodynamical simulations, the tidal remnant can be made to resemble DF2 in all its properties, including its GC population. The required orbit has a peri-centre at the 8.3 percentile of the distribution for subhaloes at infall, and thus is not particularly extreme. On this orbit the satellite loses 98.5 (30) percent of its original dark matter (stellar) mass, and thus evolves into a DMDG. The fraction of GCs that is stripped off depends on the initial radial distribution. If, at infall, the median projected radius of the GC population is roughly two times that of the stars, consistent with observations of isolated galaxies, only $\sim 20$ percent of the GCs are stripped off. This is less than for the stars, which is due to dynamical friction counteracting the tidal stirring. We predict that, if indeed DF2 was crafted by strong tides, its stellar outskirts should have a very shallow metallicity gradient.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Rotating White Dwarfs as Dark Matter Detectors

We show that rotating white dwarfs admixed with dark matter have interesting properties that may be used to reveal the presence of dark matter. Even though such objects follow universal relations among the $I$ (moment of inertia), Love (tidal Love number), and $Q$ (quadrupole moment) that are robust with respect to different normal matter equations of state, these relations are sensitive to the dark matter fraction. Since each white dwarf may have a different dark matter fraction, the $I-\text{Love}-Q$ relations for dark matter admixed white dwarfs span bands above those without dark matter admixture. Furthermore, the limiting mass of dark matter admixed rotating white dwarfs can be increased beyond those without any dark matter for some rotational rules. Ultra-massive white dwarfs with a total mass of at least $2.6$ $M_{\odot}$ could be formed. The accretion-induced collapse of such an object may lead to a $2.6$ $M_{\odot}$ compact object, such as the one discovered in the gravitational-wave event GW190814.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Dark matter is definitely missing in mysterious galaxy, study says

A mysterious galaxy is definitely missing its dark matter, the authors of a new paper say.The scientists behind the research say that when they first reported the findings, they were told to conduct more research, and that better examination would show that there was dark matter around the galaxy they were studying after all.But that further research has only shown in more detail that the dark matter is in fact not there, suggesting that galaxies can exist without dark matter and that there may be something wrong with the theoretical framework that would suggest otherwise.“This is, of course, what we...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

ILC estimates for leptophilic scalar dark matter

We explore the viability of detecting a leptophilic scalar dark matter at the ILC in a model-independent way. We present the constraints on the couplings of scalar dark matter with the standard model fermions ensuing from the relic density bounds deduced from the 2018 Planck data. We, then, present the reach of the ILC in terms of $\Lambda$, the scale of the effective theory, by performing a detailed analysis for the $Z$ associated DM pair production (i.e., $ e^+ e^- \rightarrow 2 $ jets + $\not \!\! E_T$, $ e^+ e^- \rightarrow \mu^+ \mu^-$ + $\not \!\! E_T$ and $ e^+ e^- \rightarrow e^+ e^-$ + $\not \!\! E_T$). We present the results for various run scenarios as 3-$\sigma$ contours in the $m_{\phi}-\Lambda$ plane. We also analyse the effect of beam polarization on the sensitivity of this search. We find that for the process with two hadronic jets in the final state, ILC can probe $\Lambda$ up to 3.1 TeV for $\sqrt{s}= 1$ TeV that can further enhance to 3.95 TeV, after the inclusion of polarization effects.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Two models unifying warm inflation with dark matter and dark energy

Two models that unify warm inflation with dark matter and dark energy are proposed. In the models, a single scalar field is responsible for the early expansion of the universe through the process of dissipative warm inflation and then acts as both dark matter and dark energy in subsequent stages. The first model is based on a noncanonical field with the Lagrangian density $\mathcal{L}=F(X)-V(\phi)$, where the potential is dominant at the slow-roll inflationary epoch and negligible in subsequent stages. The second model takes advantage of a $k$-essence Lagrangian density having the coupled form $\mathcal{L}=F(X)V(\phi)$. For both models, equations of the evolution for the fields and observational constraints are presented, and an evolution law describing how the energy density $\rho$ and state parameter $w$ scale with the scale factor $a$ is obtained.
BUSINESS
arxiv.org

Direct Detection Constraints on Blazar-Boosted Dark Matter

We explore the possibility that relativistic protons in the extremely powerful jets of blazars may boost via elastic collisions the dark matter particles in the surroundings of the source to high energies. We concentrate on two sample blazars, TXS 0506+056 - towards which IceCube recently reported evidence for a high-energy neutrino flux - and BL Lacertae, a representative nearby blazar. We find that the dark matter flux at Earth induced by these sources may be sizeable, larger than the flux associated with the analogous process of DM boosted by galactic cosmic rays, and relevant to access direct detection for dark matter particle masses lighter than 1 GeV. From the null detection of a signal by XENON1T, MiniBooNE, and Borexino, we derive limits on dark matter-nucleus spin-independent and spin-dependent cross sections which, depending on the modelization of the source, improve on other currently available bounds for light DM candidates of one up to five orders of magnitude.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Intermediate Mass-Ratio Inspirals with Dark Matter Minispike

The dark matter (DM) distributed around the intermediate massive black hole (IMBH) forms an overdensity region called DM minispike. In this paper, we consider the binary system which consists of an IMBH with DM minispike and a small black hole. The factors which affect the evolution of the orbit include the gravity of the system, the dynamical friction and accretion of the small black hole caused by the DM minispike, and the radiation reaction of gravitational waves (GWs). Using the method of osculating orbit, we find that when the semi-latus rectum $p\ll 10^5 R_s$ ($R_s$ is the Schwarzschild radius of the IMBH) the dominated factors are the dynamical friction and accretion from the DM minispike, and the radiation reaction. When $p\gg 10^5 R_s$, the gravity from the DM minispike dominates the orbital evolution. The existence of DM minispike leads to the deviation from the Keplerian orbit, such as extra orbital precession, henceforth extra phase shift in the GW waveform. We show that these effects of DM minispike in GW waveforms can be detected by future space-based GW detectors such as LISA, Taiji, and Tianqin, and the observation of the IMBH binaries with DM minispikes may disclose the density profile of DM minispikes.
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

Stars Getting Kicked out of the Milky Way can Help us map its Dark Matter Halo

Dark matter is notoriously difficult to study. It’s essentially invisible to astronomers since it can’t be seen directly. So astronomers rely on effects such as the gravitational lensing of light to map its presence in the universe. That method works well for other galaxies, but not so well for our own. To map dark matter in the Milky Way, we rely mostly on the motions of stars in our galaxy. Since dark matter attracts regular matter gravitationally, the method works well for areas of the galaxy where there are stars. Unfortunately, most of the stars lie along the galactic plane, making it difficult to map dark matter above and below that plane. But a recent study proposes a way to map more of our galaxy’s dark matter using runaway stars.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The external field effect in cold dark matter models

In general relativity (GR), the internal dynamics of a self-gravitating system under free-fall in an external gravitational field should not depend on the external field strength. Recent work has claimed a statistical detection of an `external field effect' (EFE) using galaxy rotation curve data. We show that large uncertainties in rotation curve analyses and inaccuracies in published simulation-based external field estimates compromise the significance of the claimed EFE detection. We further show analytically that a qualitatively similar statistical signal is, in fact, expected in a $\Lambda$-cold dark matter ($\Lambda$CDM) universe without any violation of the strong equivalence principle. Rather, such a signal arises simply because of the inherent correlations between galaxy clustering strength and intrinsic galaxy properties. We explicitly demonstrate the effect in a baryonified mock catalog of a $\Lambda$CDM universe. Although the detection of an EFE-like signal is not, by itself, evidence for physics beyond GR, our work shows that the $\textit{sign}$ of the EFE-like correlation between the external field strength and the shape of the radial acceleration relation can be used to probe new physics: e.g., in MOND, the predicted sign is opposite to that in our $\Lambda$CDM mocks.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Freezing-in a hot bath: resonances, medium effects and phase transitions

Relic density calculations of dark matter freezing out from the primordial plasma have reached a high level of sophistication, with several numerical tools readily available that match the observationally required accuracy. Dark matter production via the freeze-in mechanism, on the other hand, is sensitive to much higher temperatures than in the freeze-out case, implying both technical and computational difficulties when aiming for the same level of precision. We revisit the formulation of freeze-in production in a way that facilitates the inclusion of in-medium corrections like plasma effects and the spin statistics of relativistic quantum gases, as well as the temperature dependence of dark matter production rates induced by the electroweak and strong phase transitions, and we discuss in detail the additional complications arising in the presence of $s$-channel resonances. We illustrate our approach in the context of Higgs portal models, and provide the most accurate calculation to date of the freeze-in abundance of Scalar Singlet dark matter. We explore in particular the case of small reheating temperatures, for which the couplings implied by the freeze-in mechanism may be testable at the LHC. Together with this article we present a major update 6.3 of DarkSUSY with the added capability of performing general freeze-in calculations, including all complications mentioned above.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Constraints on the fermionic dark matter from observations of neutron stars

We study an impact of asymmetric fermionic dark matter on neutron star properties, including tidal deformability, mass, radius, etc. We present the conditions at which dark matter particles tend to form a compact structure in a core of the star or create an extended halo around it. We show that compact core of dark matter leads to a decrease of the total gravitational mass and tidal deformability compared to a pure baryonic star, while presence of a dark matter halo increases those observable quantities. By imposing an existing astrophysical and gravitational wave constraints set by LIGO/Virgo Collaboration together with the recent results on the spatial distribution of dark matter in the Milky Way we determine a new upper limit on the mass and fraction of dark matter particles inside compact stars. Furthermore, we show that the formation of an extended halo around a NS is incompatible with the GW170817 tidal deformability constraint.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Large Energy Singles at JUNO from Atmospheric Neutrinos and Dark Matter

Large liquid scintillator detectors, such as JUNO, present a new opportunity to study neutral current events from the low-energy end of the atmospheric neutrinos, and possible new physics signals due to light dark matter. We carefully study the possibility of detecting ``Large Energy Singles'' (LES), i.e., events with visible scintillation energy $>15$\,MeV, but no other associated tags. For an effective exposure of 20 kton-yr and considering only Standard Model physics, we expect the LES sample to contain $\sim40$ events from scattering on free protons and $\sim 108$ events from interaction with carbon, from neutral-current interactions of atmospheric neutrinos. Backgrounds, largely due to $\beta$-decays of cosmogenic isotopes, are shown to be significant only below 15 MeV visible energy. The LES sample at JUNO can competitively probe a variety of new physics scenarios, such as boosted dark matter and annihilation of galactic dark matter to sterile neutrinos.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Wave cancellation in jets with laminar and turbulent boundary layers: the effect of nonlinearity

This paper presents a study on wave cancellation in forced jets. Building on recent work on real-time control of forced turbulent jets [1,2], we here assess the effect of jet upstream conditions and nonlinearity on wave-cancellation performance. The experiments are performed in jets with laminar and turbulent boundary layers inside the nozzle. An open-loop campaign is first conducted, in which the goal is to analyse the jet response to stochastic forcing with variable bandwidth. The upstream conditions of the jet are found to have a strong influence on the jet response. For narrow forcing bandwidths, both jets present a clear response regime. However, in the initially-laminar jet, as bandwidth is increased, high growth rates and transition to turbulence in the initial region underpin the onset of nonlinear effects in jet response. In the initially-turbulent jet, on the other hand, lower growth rates allow a linear response regime to be maintained for a broader range of forcing parameters. As the wave cancellation strategy is linear, reactive control is found to be more effective in the initially turbulent jet, consistent with the results of the open-loop analysis.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Impact of bound states on non-thermal dark matter production

We explore the impact of non-perturbative effects, namely Sommerfeld enhancement and bound state formation, on the cosmological production of non-thermal dark matter. For this purpose, we focus on a class of simplified models with t-channel mediators. These naturally combine the requirements for large corrections in the early Universe, i.e. beyond the Standard Model states with long range interactions, with a sizable new physics production cross section at the LHC. We find that the dark matter yield of the superWIMP mechanism is suppressed considerably due to the non-perturbative effects under consideration. This leads to a significant shift in the cosmologically preferred parameter space of non-thermal dark matter in these models. We also revisit the implications of LHC bounds on long-lived particles associated with non-thermal dark matter and find that testing this scenario at the LHC is a bigger challenge than previously anticipated.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Effect of MHD wind-driven disk evolution on the observed sizes of protoplanetary disks

It is still unclear whether the evolution of protoplanetary disks, a key ingredient in the theory of planet formation, is driven by viscous turbulence or magnetic disk winds. As viscously evolving disks expand outward over time, the evolution of disk sizes is a discriminant test for studying disk evolution. However, it is unclear how the observed disk size changes over time if disk evolution is driven by magnetic disk winds. Combining the thermochemical code DALI with the analytical wind-driven disk evolution model presented in Tabone et al. (2021a), we study the time evolution of the observed gas outer radius as measured from CO rotational emission ($R_{\rm CO, 90\%}$). The evolution of $R_{\rm CO, 90\%}$ is driven by the evolution of the disk mass, as the physical radius stays constant over time. For a constant $\alpha_{\rm DW}$, an extension of the $\alpha-$Shakura-Sunyaev parameter to wind-driven accretion, $R_{\rm CO, 90\%}$ decreases linearly with time. Its initial size is set by the disk mass and the characteristic radius $R_c$, but only $R_c$ affects the evolution of $R_{\rm CO, 90\%}$, with a larger $R_c$ resulting in a steeper decrease of $R_{\rm CO, 90\%}$. For a time-dependent $\alpha_{\rm DW}$ $R_{\rm CO, 90\%}$ stays approximately constant during most of the disk lifetime until $R_{\rm CO, 90\%}$ rapidly shrinks as the disk dissipates. The constant $\alpha_{\rm DW}$-models are able to reproduce the observed gas disk sizes in the $\sim1-3$ Lupus and $\sim5-11$ Myr old Upper Sco star-forming regions. However, they likely overpredict the gas disk size of younger $(\lessapprox0.7\ \mathrm{Myr})$ disks.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Effects on the local dark matter distribution due to the Large Magellanic Cloud

Katelin Donaldson (1), Michael S. Petersen (2), Jorge Peñarrubia (1) ((1) University of Edinburgh, (2) Institut d'Astrophysique de Paris) We study the local dark matter distribution in two models for the Milky Way (MW)-Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC) interaction. The effect of the LMC on the local dark matter distribution is dependent on the evolution of the MW-LMC system, such that a static model is insufficient to accurately model the dark matter velocity distribution in the solar neighbourhood. An evolved model boosts local LMC dark matter particle velocities by nearly 50\%, to a median value of $\approx750$km/s. MW dark matter particles also experience a velocity boost, which we identify as being caused by reflex motion owing to the infall of the LMC. We study the implications of LMC particles in the solar neighbourhood for dark matter detection experiments. Specifically, the directionality of LMC particles is distinguishable from the MW particles, with a difference in the apparent origin centroid location between the MW and LMC particles of $26\pm6 ^\circ$. This unique identifier, along with their high velocities, can be utilised by directional detectors to search for dark matter particles originating in the LMC.
ASTRONOMY

