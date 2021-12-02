ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

The evolution of temperature and density structures of OB cluster-forming molecular clumps

By Yuxin Lin, Friedrich Wyrowski, Hauyu Baobab Liu, Andrés Izquierdo, Timea Csengeri, Silvia Leurini, Karl M. Menten
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Yuxin Lin, Friedrich Wyrowski, Hauyu Baobab Liu, Andrés Izquierdo, Timea Csengeri, Silvia Leurini, Karl M. Menten. OB star clusters originate from parsec-scale massive molecular clumps. We aim to understand the evolution of temperature and density structures on the intermediate-scale ($\lesssim$0.1-1 pc) extended gas of massive clumps. We performed $\sim$0.1 pc resolution...

arxiv.org

ScienceAlert

Astronomers Have Discovered Why The Solar System Might Be Shaped Like a Croissant

The Solar System exists in a bubble. Wind and radiation from the Sun stream outwards, pushing out into interstellar space. This creates a boundary of solar influence, within which the objects in the Solar System are sheltered from powerful cosmic radiation. It's called the heliosphere, and understanding how it works is an important part of understanding our Solar System, and perhaps even how we, and all life on Earth, are able to be here. "How is this relevant for society? The bubble that surrounds us, produced by the Sun, offers protection from galactic cosmic rays, and the shape of it can affect how...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Mobile molecular robots swim in water

Creating molecular microrobots that mimic the abilities of living organisms is a dream of nanotechnology, as illustrated by the renowned physicist Richard Feynman. There are a number of challenges in achieving this goal. One of the most significant of these is the creation of directed self-propulsion in water. A team...
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

L-GALAXIES 2020: The formation and chemical evolution of stellar haloes in Milky Way Analogues and galaxy clusters

We present an analysis of the formation and chemical evolution of stellar haloes around (a) Milky Way Analogue (MWA) galaxies and (b) galaxy clusters in the L-Galaxies 2020 semi-analytic model of galaxy evolution. Observed stellar halo properties are better reproduced when assuming a gradual stripping model for the removal of cold gas and stars from satellites, compared to an instantaneous stripping model. The slope of the stellar mass -- metallicity relation for MWA stellar haloes is in good agreement with that observed in the local Universe. This extends the good agreement between L-Galaxies 2020 and metallicity observations from the gas and stars inside galaxies to those outside. Halo stars contribute on average only $\sim{}0.1$ per cent of the total circumgalactic medium (CGM) enrichment by $z=0$ in MWAs, ejecting predominantly carbon produced by AGB stars. Around a quarter of MWAs have a single `significant progenitor' with a mean mass of $\sim{}2.3\times{}10^{9}M_{\odot}$, similar to that measured for Gaia Enceladus. For galaxy clusters, L-Galaxies 2020 shows good correspondence with observations of stellar halo mass fractions, but slightly over-predicts stellar masses. Assuming a Navarro-Frenk-White profile for the stellar halo mass distribution provides the best agreement. On average, the intracluster stellar component (ICS) is responsible for 5.4 per cent of the total intracluster medium (ICM) iron enrichment, exceeding the contribution from the brightest cluster galaxy (BCG) by $z=0$. We find that considering gradual stripping of satellites and realistic radial profiles is crucial for accurately modelling stellar halo formation on all scales in semi-analytic models.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Structural origins of the infamous "Low Temperature Orthorhombic" to "Low Temperature Tetragonal" phase transition in high-Tc cuprates

Jeremiah P. Tidey, Christopher Keegan, Nicholas C. Bristowe, Arash A. Mostofi, Zih-Mei Hong, Bo-Hao Chen, Yu-Chun Chuang, Wei-Tin Chen, Mark S. Senn. We undertake a detailed high-resolution diffraction study of a novel plain band insulator, La$_2$MgO$_4$, which may be viewed as a structural surrogate system of the undoped end-member of the high-T$_c$ superconductors, La$_{2-x-y}$A$^{2+}_x$RE$^{3+}_y$CuO$_{4}$ (A = Ba, Sr, RE= Rare Earth). We find that La$_2$MgO$_4$ exhibits the infamous low-temperature orthorhombic (LTO) to low-temperature tetragonal (LTT) phase transition that has been linked to the suppression of superconductivity in a variety of underdoped cuprates, including the well known La$_{2-x}$Ba$_{x}$CuO$_4$ ($x=0.125$). Furthermore, we find that the LTO-to-LTT phase transition in La$_2$MgO$_4$ occurs for an octahedral tilt angle in the 4 $^{\circ}$ to 5 $^{\circ}$ range, similar to that which has previously been identified as a critical tipping point for superconductivity in these systems. We show that this phase transition, occurring in a system lacking spin correlations and competing electronic states such as charge-density waves and superconductivity, can be understood by simply navigating the density-functional theory ground-state energy landscape as a function of the order parameter amplitude. This result calls for a careful re-investigation of the origins of the phase transitions in high-T$_c$ superconductors based on the hole-doped, $n = 1$ Ruddelsden-Popper lanthanum cuprates.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Automaton of molecular perceptions in biochemical reactions

Local interactions among biomolecules, and the role played by their environment, have gained increasing attention in modelling biochemical reactions. By defining the automaton of molecular perceptions, we explore an agent-based representation of the behaviour of biomolecules in living cells. Our approach considers the capability of a molecule to perceive its surroundings a key property of bimolecular interactions, which we investigate from a theoretical perspective. Graph-based reaction systems are then leveraged to abstract enzyme regulation as a result of the influence exerted by the environment on a catalysed reaction. By combining these methods, we aim at overcoming some limitations of current kinetic models, which do not take into account local molecular interactions and the way they are affected by the reaction environment.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

The Galaxy Population of the Core of Coma Cluster

In this paper we present the structural properties and morphology of galaxies in the central region of the Coma Cluster brighter than $19.5^m$ in the $F814W$ band. from the HST/ACS Coma Cluster Treasury Survey. Using mainly spectroscopic redshifts, we find 132 members from our sample of 219 galaxies. In our sample of 132 members, we find 51 non-dwarfs and 81 dwarfs and amongst our 32 non-members, we find 4 dwarfs and 28 non dwarfs. We do not have redshifts for the remaining 55 galaxies. We present bulge-disc decomposition of the sample using GALFIT and obtain parameters for our sample. Using visual inspection of residuals, we do a a morphological classification of the galaxies. We studied the relation of morphological types with Bulge to Total Light Ratio ($B/T$), color magnitude relation (CMR), Sérsic index ($n$), Kormendy relation and cross-correlations between these parameters for the bulges and galaxies. %Of the members, six galaxies have been classified as E/SBO on the basis of their residuals and contour maps which show a boxy/peanut bulge at the center of galaxy. So we have little confusion to classify the elliptical or SBO, we have given E/SBO. This work helps us understand important relations between various parameters like $B/T$, color and $n$ as well as insights into the merger history of these galaxies in terms of their positions in the Kormendy Diagram and their Sérsic indices. Using statistical methods, we find that the there are significantly more E/SO, ESOs galaxies in the member population compared to non-members.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

A Tiny Galaxy Has an Unusually Large Black Hole And Scientists Aren't Sure Why

A tiny galaxy orbiting the Milky Way called Leo I could be harboring a huge secret. According to a new analysis, the central region of Leo I has an absolutely monster supermassive black hole, compared to the mass of the galaxy. The galaxy itself is around 20 million times the mass of the Sun. The black hole is around 3.3 million solar masses – around 16 percent of the total mass of the galaxy. Although there's a large uncertainty margin, the result is still a huge surprise. That mass of 3.3 million solar masses is pretty danged close to the mass of...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Effects of structure and temperature on the nature of excitons in the Mo0.6W0.4S2 alloys

Deepika Poonia, Nisha Singh, Jeff J.P.M. Schulpen, Marco van der Laan, Sourav Maiti, Michele Failla, Sachin Kinge, Ageeth A. Bol, Peter Schall, Laurens D.A. Siebbeles. We have studied the nature of excitons in the transition metal dichalcogenide alloy Mo0.6W0.4 S2, compared to pure MoS2 and WS2 grown by atomic layer deposition (ALD). For this, optical absorption/transmission spectroscopy and time-dependent density functional theory (TDDFT) were used. Effects of temperature on the A and B exciton peak energies and linewidths in the optical transmission spectra were compared between the alloy and pure MoS2 and WS2. On increasing the temperature from 25 K to 293 K the energy of the A and B exciton peaks decreases, while their linewidth increases due to exciton-phonon interactions. The exciton-phonon interactions in the alloy are closer to those for MoS2 than WS2. This suggests that the exciton wave functions in the alloy have a larger amplitude on Mo atoms than on W atoms. The experimental absorption spectra could be reproduced by TDDFT calculations. Interestingly, for the alloy the Mo and W atoms had to be distributed over all layers. Conversely, we could not reproduce the experimental alloy spectrum by calculations on a structure with alternating layers, in which every other layer contains only Mo atoms and the layers in between also W atoms. For the latter atomic arrangement, the TDDFT calculations yielded an additional optical absorption peak that could be due to excitons with some charge transfer character. From these results we conclude that ALD yields an alloy in which Mo and W atoms are distributed uniformly among all layers.
CHEMISTRY
ScienceBlog.com

How molecular clusters in the nucleus interact with chromosomes

A cell stores all of its genetic material in its nucleus, in the form of chromosomes, but that’s not all that’s tucked away in there. The nucleus is also home to small bodies called nucleoli — clusters of proteins and RNA that help build ribosomes. Using computer simulations, MIT chemists...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Tempera Painting Investigated at the Molecular Level

In contrast to the oil painting technique that supplanted it at the end of the 15th century, tempera painting, practiced on wood panels, walls or canvas has received little attention on the physico-chemical scale. This painting technique, which has been practiced since Antiquity, is characterised by pigments applied in a water-based binding-medium, often egg-yolk. In order to understand the properties and appeal of this mixture on a molecular scale, a CNRS team, from Sorbonne Université and ESPCl1,reproduced 15th century recipes that a Tuscan painter Cennino Cennini had consigned to paper, using egg-yolk and a clay-based pigment, green earth (terra verde). This combination was used on a large scale in works dating from the Middle Ages, as a base-layer for gilding and the rendering of flesh. By measuring its flow properties and characterising its molecular organisation, the team has shown the formation of a network between the proteins of the egg-yolk, the water molecules and the clay particles of the pigment renders the mixture more viscoelastic. Thanks to this synergy between the yolk of egg and the pigment, the spreading and covering properties of the paint are enhanced due to a better internal cohesion of the pigments in the presence of the binder. This study at the very boundary of materials science and art history, published on the 24 November 2021 in the journal Angewandte Chemie, contributes to the better understanding of the materials chosen by painters, with the prospect of enhancing the conservation and restoration of works executed with this technique. This work received support from the Observatoire des patrimoines Sorbonne Université.
VISUAL ART
arxiv.org

SIRIUS Project. IV. The formation history of the Orion Nebula Cluster driven by clump mergers

The Orion Nebula Cluster (ONC) is an excellent example for understanding the formation of star clusters. Recent studies have shown that ONC has three distinct age populations and anisotropy in velocity dispersions, which are key characteristics for understanding the formation history of the ONC. In this study, we perform a smoothed-particle hydrodynamics/$N$-body simulation of star cluster formation from a turbulent molecular cloud. In this simulation, stellar orbits are integrated using a high-order integrator without gravitational softening; therefore, we can follow the collisional evolution of star clusters. We find that hierarchical formation causes episodic star formation that is observed in the ONC. In our simulation, star clusters evolve due to mergers of subclumps. The mergers bring cold gas with the clumps into the forming cluster. This enhances the star formation in the cluster centre. The dense cold gas in the cluster centre continues to form stars until the latest time. This explains the compact distribution of the youngest stars observed in the ONC. Subclump mergers also contribute to the anisotropy in the velocity dispersions and the formation of runaway stars. However, the anisotropy disappears within 0.5 Myr. The virial ratio of the cluster also increases after a merger due to the runaways. These results suggest that the ONC recently experienced a clump merger. We predict that most runaways originated from the ONC have already been found, but walkaways have not.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

High-temperature superconductivity on the verge of a structural instability in lanthanum superhydride

The possibility of high, room-temperature superconductivity was predicted for metallic hydrogen in the 1960s. However, metallization and superconductivity of hydrogen are yet to be unambiguously demonstrated and may require pressures as high as 5 million atmospheres. Rare earth based "superhydrides", such as LaH10, can be considered as a close approximation of metallic hydrogen even though they form at moderately lower pressures. In superhydrides the predominance of H-H metallic bonds and high superconducting transition temperatures bear the hallmarks of metallic hydrogen. Still, experimental studies revealing the key factors controlling their superconductivity are scarce. Here, we report the pressure and magnetic field dependence of the superconducting order observed in LaH10. We determine that the high-symmetry high-temperature superconducting Fm-3m phase of LaH10 can be stabilized at substantially lower pressures than previously thought. We find a remarkable correlation between superconductivity and a structural instability indicating that lattice vibrations, responsible for the monoclinic structural distortions in LaH10, strongly affect the superconducting coupling.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Density perturbation and cosmological evolution in the presence of magnetic field in $f(R)$ gravity models

In this paper, we have investigated the density perturbations and cosmological evolution in the FLRW universe in presence of a cosmic magnetic field, which may be assumed to mimic primordial magnetic fields. Such magnetic fields have sufficient strength to influence galaxy formation and cluster dynamics, thereby leaving an imprint on the CMB anisotropies. We have considered the FLRW universe as a representative of the isotropic cosmological model in the 1+3 covariant formalism for $f(R)$ gravity. The propagation equations have been determined and analyzed, where we have assumed that the magnetic field is aligned uniformly along the $x$-direction, resulting in a diagonal shear tensor. Subsequently,the density perturbation evolution equations have been studied and the results have been interpreted. We have also indicated how these results change in the general relativistic case and briefly mentioned the expected change in higher-order gravity theories.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The dimensional evolution of structure and dynamics in hard sphere liquids

The formulation of the mean-field, infinite-dimensional solution of hard sphere glasses is a significant milestone for theoretical physics. How relevant this description might be for understanding low-dimensional glass-forming liquids, however, remains unclear. These liquids indeed exhibit a complex interplay between structure and dynamics, and the importance of this interplay might only slowly diminish as dimension $d$ increases. A careful numerical assessment of the matter has long been hindered by the exponential increase of computational costs with $d$. By revisiting a once common simulation technique involving the use of periodic boundary conditions modeled on $D_d$ lattices, we here partly sidestep this difficulty, thus allowing the study of hard sphere liquids up to $d=13$. Parallel efforts by Mangeat and Zamponi [Phys. Rev. E 93, 012609 (2016)] have expanded the mean-field description of glasses to finite $d$ by leveraging standard liquid-state theory, and thus help bridge the gap from the other direction. The relatively smooth evolution of both structure and dynamics across the $d$ gap allows us to relate the two approaches, and to identify some of the missing features that a finite-$d$ theory of glasses might hope to include to achieve near quantitative agreement.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The evolution of basal mantle structure in response to supercontinent aggregation and dispersal

Seismic studies have revealed two Large Low-Shear Velocity Provinces (LLSVPs) in the lowermost mantle. Whether these structures remain stable over time or evolve through supercontinent cycles is debated. Here we analyze a recently published mantle flow model constrained by a synthetic plate motion model extending back to one billion years ago, to investigate how the mantle evolves in response to changing plate configurations. Our model predicts that sinking slabs segment the basal thermochemical structure below an assembling supercontinent, and that this structure eventually becomes unified due to slab push from circum-supercontinental subduction. In contrast, the basal thermochemical structure below the superocean is generally coherent due to the persistence of a superocean in our imposed plate reconstruction. The two antipodal basal thermochemical structures exchange material several times when part of one of the structures is carved out and merged with the other one, similarly to "exotic" tectonic terranes. Plumes mostly rise from thick basal thermochemical structures and in some instances migrate from the edges towards the interior of basal thermochemical structures due to slab push. Our results suggest that the topography of basal structures and distribution of plumes change over time due to the changing subduction network over supercontinent cycles.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Investigating the structure of star-forming regions using INDICATE

George A. Blaylock-Squibbs (1), Richard J. Parker (1), Anne S.M. Buckner (2), Manuel Guedel (3) (1. University of Sheffield, UK, 2. University of Exeter, UK, 3. University of Vienna, Austria) The ability to make meaningful comparisons between theoretical and observational data of star-forming regions is key to understanding the star...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Relativistic hydrodynamic model with the average reverse gamma factor evolution for the degenerate plasmas: high-density ion-acoustic solitons

High-density low-temperature plasmas with degenerate species are considered in the limit of high Fermi velocities close to the speed of light. The small amplitude ion-acoustic solitons are studied in this regime. Presented analysis is based on the relativistic hydrodynamic model with the average reverse gamma factor evolution consists of the equations for evolution of the following functions the concentration, the velocity field, the average reverse relativistic gamma factor, and the flux of the reverse relativistic gamma factor, which are considered as main hydrodynamic variables. Justification of the suggested model via comparison of the hydrodynamic results with the result of application of the relativistic Vlasov kinetic equation is made in the linear approximation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

CELLS: Cost-Effective Evolution in Latent Space for Goal-Directed Molecular Generation

Efficiently discovering molecules that meet various property requirements can significantly benefit the drug discovery industry. Since it is infeasible to search over the entire chemical space, recent works adopt generative models for goal-directed molecular generation. They tend to utilize the iterative processes, optimizing the parameters of the molecular generative models at each iteration to produce promising molecules for further validation. Assessments are exploited to evaluate the generated molecules at each iteration, providing direction for model optimization. However, most previous works require a massive number of expensive and time-consuming assessments, e.g., wet experiments and molecular dynamic simulations, leading to the lack of practicability. To reduce the assessments in the iterative process, we propose a cost-effective evolution strategy in latent space, which optimizes the molecular latent representation vectors instead. We adopt a pre-trained molecular generative model to map the latent and observation spaces, taking advantage of the large-scale unlabeled molecules to learn chemical knowledge. To further reduce the number of expensive assessments, we introduce a pre-screener as the proxy to the assessments. We conduct extensive experiments on multiple optimization tasks comparing the proposed framework to several advanced techniques, showing that the proposed framework achieves better performance with fewer assessments.
SCIENCE

