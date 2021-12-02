ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Exploring fundamental laws of classical mechanics via predicting the orbits of planets based on neural networks

By Jian Zhang, Yiming Liu, Z.C. Tu
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Neural networks have provided powerful approaches to solve various scientific problems. Many of them are even difficult for human experts who are good at accessing the physical laws from experimental data. We investigate whether neural networks can assist us in exploring the fundamental...

arxiv.org

ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
COMPUTERS
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Detected a Mysterious Barrier Near the Center of the Galaxy

The center of our galaxy is a place you don't want to be. Conditions within the Milky Way's blindingly-bright center are identical to a colossal particle accelerator, according to new research recently published in Nature Communications. But something peculiar was also discovered: an unidentified mechanism that keeps cosmic rays from penetrating the gigantic cloud known as the central molecular zone.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Have Discovered Why The Solar System Might Be Shaped Like a Croissant

The Solar System exists in a bubble. Wind and radiation from the Sun stream outwards, pushing out into interstellar space. This creates a boundary of solar influence, within which the objects in the Solar System are sheltered from powerful cosmic radiation. It's called the heliosphere, and understanding how it works is an important part of understanding our Solar System, and perhaps even how we, and all life on Earth, are able to be here. "How is this relevant for society? The bubble that surrounds us, produced by the Sun, offers protection from galactic cosmic rays, and the shape of it can affect how...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Asteroid Flyby Cycler Trajectory Design Using Deep Neural Networks

Asteroid exploration has been attracting more attention in recent years. Nevertheless, we have just visited tens of asteroids while we have discovered more than one million bodies. As our current observation and knowledge should be biased, it is essential to explore multiple asteroids directly to better understand the remains of planetary building materials. One of the mission design solutions is utilizing asteroid flyby cycler trajectories with multiple Earth gravity assists. An asteroid flyby cycler trajectory design problem is a subclass of global trajectory optimization problems with multiple flybys, involving a trajectory optimization problem for a given flyby sequence and a combinatorial optimization problem to decide the sequence of the flybys. As the number of flyby bodies grows, the computation time of this optimization problem expands maliciously. This paper presents a new method to design asteroid flyby cycler trajectories utilizing a surrogate model constructed by deep neural networks approximating trajectory optimization results. Since one of the bottlenecks of machine learning approaches is to generate massive trajectory databases, we propose an efficient database generation strategy by introducing pseudo-asteroids satisfying the Karush-Kuhn-Tucker conditions. The numerical result applied to JAXA's DESTINY+ mission shows that the proposed method can significantly reduce the computational time for searching asteroid flyby sequences.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

HybridGazeNet: Geometric model guided Convolutional Neural Networks for gaze estimation

As a critical cue for understanding human intention, human gaze provides a key signal for Human-Computer Interaction(HCI) applications. Appearance-based gaze estimation, which directly regresses the gaze vector from eye images, has made great progress recently based on Convolutional Neural Networks(ConvNets) architecture and open-source large-scale gaze datasets. However, encoding model-based knowledge into CNN model to further improve the gaze estimation performance remains a topic that needs to be explored. In this paper, we propose HybridGazeNet(HGN), a unified framework that encodes the geometric eyeball model into the appearance-based CNN architecture explicitly. Composed of a multi-branch network and an uncertainty module, HybridGazeNet is trained using a hyridized strategy. Experiments on multiple challenging gaze datasets shows that HybridGazeNet has better accuracy and generalization ability compared with existing SOTA methods. The code will be released later.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Composing Partial Differential Equations with Physics-Aware Neural Networks

We introduce a compositional physics-aware neural network (FINN) for learning spatiotemporal advection-diffusion processes. FINN implements a new way of combining the learning abilities of artificial neural networks with physical and structural knowledge from numerical simulation by modeling the constituents of partial differential equations (PDEs) in a compositional manner. Results on both one- and two-dimensional PDEs (Burger's, diffusion-sorption, diffusion-reaction, Allen-Cahn) demonstrate FINN's superior modeling accuracy and excellent out-of-distribution generalization ability beyond initial and boundary conditions. With only one tenth of the number of parameters on average, FINN outperforms pure machine learning and other state-of-the-art physics-aware models in all cases -- often even by multiple orders of magnitude. Moreover, FINN outperforms a calibrated physical model when approximating sparse real-world data in a diffusion-sorption scenario, confirming its generalization abilities and showing explanatory potential by revealing the unknown retardation factor of the observed process.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Sharpness-aware Quantization for Deep Neural Networks

Network quantization is an effective compression method to reduce the model size and computational cost. Despite the high compression ratio, training a low-precision model is difficult due to the discrete and non-differentiable nature of quantization, resulting in considerable performance degradation. Recently, Sharpness-Aware Minimization (SAM) is proposed to improve the generalization performance of the models by simultaneously minimizing the loss value and the loss curvature. In this paper, we devise a Sharpness-Aware Quantization (SAQ) method to train quantized models, leading to better generalization performance. Moreover, since each layer contributes differently to the loss value and the loss sharpness of a network, we further devise an effective method that learns a configuration generator to automatically determine the bitwidth configurations of each layer, encouraging lower bits for flat regions and vice versa for sharp landscapes, while simultaneously promoting the flatness of minima to enable more aggressive quantization. Extensive experiments on CIFAR-100 and ImageNet show the superior performance of the proposed methods. For example, our quantized ResNet-18 with 55.1x Bit-Operation (BOP) reduction even outperforms the full-precision one by 0.7% in terms of the Top-1 accuracy. Code is available at this https URL.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

PointCrack3D: Crack Detection in Unstructured Environments using a 3D-Point-Cloud-Based Deep Neural Network

Surface cracks on buildings, natural walls and underground mine tunnels can indicate serious structural integrity issues that threaten the safety of the structure and people in the environment. Timely detection and monitoring of cracks are crucial to managing these risks, especially if the systems can be made highly automated through robots. Vision-based crack detection algorithms using deep neural networks have exhibited promise for structured surfaces such as walls or civil engineering tunnels, but little work has addressed highly unstructured environments such as rock cliffs and bare mining tunnels. To address this challenge, this paper presents PointCrack3D, a new 3D-point-cloud-based crack detection algorithm for unstructured surfaces. The method comprises three key components: an adaptive down-sampling method that maintains sufficient crack point density, a DNN that classifies each point as crack or non-crack, and a post-processing clustering method that groups crack points into crack instances. The method was validated experimentally on a new large natural rock dataset, comprising coloured LIDAR point clouds spanning more than 900 m^2 and 412 individual cracks. Results demonstrate a crack detection rate of 97% overall and 100% for cracks with a maximum width of more than 3 cm, significantly outperforming the state of the art. Furthermore, for cross-validation, PointCrack3D was applied to an entirely new dataset acquired in different locations and not used at all in training and shown to detect 100% of its crack instances. We also characterise the relationship between detection performance, crack width and number of points per crack, providing a foundation upon which to make decisions about both practical deployments and future research directions.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Predicting Poverty Level from Satellite Imagery using Deep Neural Networks

Determining the poverty levels of various regions throughout the world is crucial in identifying interventions for poverty reduction initiatives and directing resources fairly. However, reliable data on global economic livelihoods is hard to come by, especially for areas in the developing world, hampering efforts to both deploy services and monitor/evaluate progress. This is largely due to the fact that this data is obtained from traditional door-to-door surveys, which are time consuming and expensive. Overhead satellite imagery contain characteristics that make it possible to estimate the region's poverty level. In this work, I develop deep learning computer vision methods that can predict a region's poverty level from an overhead satellite image. I experiment with both daytime and nighttime imagery. Furthermore, because data limitations are often the barrier to entry in poverty prediction from satellite imagery, I explore the impact that data quantity and data augmentation have on the representational power and overall accuracy of the networks. Lastly, to evaluate the robustness of the networks, I evaluate them on data from continents that were absent in the development set.
arxiv.org

Efficient Decompositional Rule Extraction for Deep Neural Networks

In recent years, there has been significant work on increasing both interpretability and debuggability of a Deep Neural Network (DNN) by extracting a rule-based model that approximates its decision boundary. Nevertheless, current DNN rule extraction methods that consider a DNN's latent space when extracting rules, known as decompositional algorithms, are either restricted to single-layer DNNs or intractable as the size of the DNN or data grows. In this paper, we address these limitations by introducing ECLAIRE, a novel polynomial-time rule extraction algorithm capable of scaling to both large DNN architectures and large training datasets. We evaluate ECLAIRE on a wide variety of tasks, ranging from breast cancer prognosis to particle detection, and show that it consistently extracts more accurate and comprehensible rule sets than the current state-of-the-art methods while using orders of magnitude less computational resources. We make all of our methods available, including a rule set visualisation interface, through the open-source REMIX library (this https URL).
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

ArchRepair: Block-Level Architecture-Oriented Repairing for Deep Neural Networks

Over the past few years, deep neural networks (DNNs) have achieved tremendous success and have been continuously applied in many application domains. However, during the practical deployment in the industrial tasks, DNNs are found to be erroneous-prone due to various reasons such as overfitting, lacking robustness to real-world corruptions during practical usage. To address these challenges, many recent attempts have been made to repair DNNs for version updates under practical operational contexts by updating weights (i.e., network parameters) through retraining, fine-tuning, or direct weight fixing at a neural level. In this work, as the first attempt, we initiate to repair DNNs by jointly optimizing the architecture and weights at a higher (i.e., block) level.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

KUIELab-MDX-Net: A Two-Stream Neural Network for Music Demixing

Recently, many methods based on deep learning have been proposed for music source separation. Some state-of-the-art methods have shown that stacking many layers with many skip connections improve the SDR performance. Although such a deep and complex architecture shows outstanding performance, it usually requires numerous computing resources and time for training and evaluation. This paper proposes a two-stream neural network for music demixing, called KUIELab-MDX-Net, which shows a good balance of performance and required resources. The proposed model has a time-frequency branch and a time-domain branch, where each branch separates stems, respectively. It blends results from two streams to generate the final estimation. KUIELab-MDX-Net took second place on leaderboard A and third place on leaderboard B in the Music Demixing Challenge at ISMIR 2021. This paper also summarizes experimental results on another benchmark, MUSDB18. Our source code is available online.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

On Recurrent Neural Networks for learning-based control: recent results and ideas for future developments

This paper aims to discuss and analyze the potentialities of Recurrent Neural Networks (RNN) in control design applications. The main families of RNN are considered, namely Neural Nonlinear AutoRegressive eXogenous, (NNARX), Echo State Networks (ESN), Long Short Term Memory (LSTM), and Gated Recurrent Units (GRU). The goal is twofold. Firstly, to survey recent results concerning the training of RNN that enjoy Input-to-State Stability (ISS) and Incremental Input-to-State Stability ({\delta}ISS) guarantees. Secondly, to discuss the issues that still hinder the widespread use of RNN for control, namely their robustness, verifiability, and interpretability. The former properties are related to the so-called generalization capabilities of the networks, i.e. their consistency with the underlying real plants, even in presence of unseen or perturbed input trajectories. The latter is instead related to the possibility of providing a clear formal connection between the RNN model and the plant. In this context, we illustrate how ISS and {\delta}ISS represent a significant step towards the robustness and verifiability of the RNN models, while the requirement of interpretability paves the way to the use of physics-based networks. The design of model predictive controllers with RNN as plant's model is also briefly discussed. Lastly, some of the main topics of the paper are illustrated on a simulated chemical system.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Intrinsic Dimension, Persistent Homology and Generalization in Neural Networks

Disobeying the classical wisdom of statistical learning theory, modern deep neural networks generalize well even though they typically contain millions of parameters. Recently, it has been shown that the trajectories of iterative optimization algorithms can possess fractal structures, and their generalization error can be formally linked to the complexity of such fractals. This complexity is measured by the fractal's intrinsic dimension, a quantity usually much smaller than the number of parameters in the network. Even though this perspective provides an explanation for why overparametrized networks would not overfit, computing the intrinsic dimension (e.g., for monitoring generalization during training) is a notoriously difficult task, where existing methods typically fail even in moderate ambient dimensions. In this study, we consider this problem from the lens of topological data analysis (TDA) and develop a generic computational tool that is built on rigorous mathematical foundations. By making a novel connection between learning theory and TDA, we first illustrate that the generalization error can be equivalently bounded in terms of a notion called the 'persistent homology dimension' (PHD), where, compared with prior work, our approach does not require any additional geometrical or statistical assumptions on the training dynamics. Then, by utilizing recently established theoretical results and TDA tools, we develop an efficient algorithm to estimate PHD in the scale of modern deep neural networks and further provide visualization tools to help understand generalization in deep learning. Our experiments show that the proposed approach can efficiently compute a network's intrinsic dimension in a variety of settings, which is predictive of the generalization error.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

GeomNet: A Neural Network Based on Riemannian Geometries of SPD Matrix Space and Cholesky Space for 3D Skeleton-Based Interaction Recognition

In this paper, we propose a novel method for representation and classification of two-person interactions from 3D skeleton sequences. The key idea of our approach is to use Gaussian distributions to capture statistics on R n and those on the space of symmetric positive definite (SPD) matrices. The main challenge is how to parametrize those distributions. Towards this end, we develop methods for embedding Gaussian distributions in matrix groups based on the theory of Lie groups and Riemannian symmetric spaces. Our method relies on the Riemannian geometry of the underlying manifolds and has the advantage of encoding high-order statistics from 3D joint positions. We show that the proposed method achieves competitive results in two-person interaction recognition on three benchmarks for 3D human activity understanding.
COMPUTERS
technologynetworks.com

The Neural Mechanisms Behind Slacklining

The human body constantly adapts its posture in response to its external environment. Known as “whole-body dynamic balance,” this is necessary for everything ranging from daily activities to more complex sports activities. Problems with whole-body dynamic balance can result in stumbles or falls. Naturally, the involvement of the whole body makes the neural networks behind this kind of postural control incredibly complex. Understanding the underlying neural mechanisms could prove valuable to sports training and rehabilitation following traumatic brain injuries such as stroke.
JAPAN
arxiv.org

Local Permutation Equivariance For Graph Neural Networks

In this work we develop a new method, named locally permutation-equivariant graph neural networks, which provides a framework for building graph neural networks that operate on local node neighbourhoods, through sub-graphs, while using permutation equivariant update functions. Message passing neural networks have been shown to be limited in their expressive power and recent approaches to over come this either lack scalability or require structural information to be encoded into the feature space. The general framework presented here overcomes the scalability issues associated with global permutation equivariance by operating on sub-graphs through restricted representations. In addition, we prove that there is no loss of expressivity by using restricted representations. Furthermore, the proposed framework only requires a choice of $k$-hops for creating sub-graphs and a choice of representation space to be used for each layer, which makes the method easily applicable across a range of graph based domains. We experimentally validate the method on a range of graph benchmark classification tasks, demonstrating either state-of-the-art results or very competitive results on all benchmarks. Further, we demonstrate that the use of local update functions offers a significant improvement in GPU memory over global methods.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Implicit Data-Driven Regularization in Deep Neural Networks under SGD

Much research effort has been devoted to explaining the success of deep learning. Random Matrix Theory (RMT) provides an emerging way to this end: spectral analysis of large random matrices involved in a trained deep neural network (DNN) such as weight matrices or Hessian matrices with respect to the stochastic gradient descent algorithm. In this paper, we conduct extensive experiments on weight matrices in different modules, e.g., layers, networks and data sets, to analyze the evolution of their spectra. We find that these spectra can be classified into three main types: Marčenko-Pastur spectrum (MP), Marčenko-Pastur spectrum with few bleeding outliers (MPB), and Heavy tailed spectrum (HT). Moreover, these discovered spectra are directly connected to the degree of regularization in the DNN. We argue that the degree of regularization depends on the quality of data fed to the DNN, namely Data-Driven Regularization. These findings are validated in several NNs, using Gaussian synthetic data and real data sets (MNIST and CIFAR10). Finally, we propose a spectral criterion and construct an early stopping procedure when the NN is found highly regularized without test data by using the connection between the spectra types and the degrees of regularization. Such early stopped DNNs avoid unnecessary extra training while preserving a much comparable generalization ability.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Uncertainty estimation under model misspecification in neural network regression

Maria R. Cervera, Rafael Dätwyler, Francesco D'Angelo, Hamza Keurti, Benjamin F. Grewe, Christian Henning. Although neural networks are powerful function approximators, the underlying modelling assumptions ultimately define the likelihood and thus the hypothesis class they are parameterizing. In classification, these assumptions are minimal as the commonly employed softmax is capable of representing any categorical distribution. In regression, however, restrictive assumptions on the type of continuous distribution to be realized are typically placed, like the dominant choice of training via mean-squared error and its underlying Gaussianity assumption. Recently, modelling advances allow to be agnostic to the type of continuous distribution to be modelled, granting regression the flexibility of classification models. While past studies stress the benefit of such flexible regression models in terms of performance, here we study the effect of the model choice on uncertainty estimation. We highlight that under model misspecification, aleatoric uncertainty is not properly captured, and that a Bayesian treatment of a misspecified model leads to unreliable epistemic uncertainty estimates. Overall, our study provides an overview on how modelling choices in regression may influence uncertainty estimation and thus any downstream decision making process.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

VaxNeRF: Revisiting the Classic for Voxel-Accelerated Neural Radiance Field

Neural Radiance Field (NeRF) is a popular method in data-driven 3D reconstruction. Given its simplicity and high quality rendering, many NeRF applications are being developed. However, NeRF's big limitation is its slow speed. Many attempts are made to speeding up NeRF training and inference, including intricate code-level optimization and caching, use of sophisticated data structures, and amortization through multi-task and meta learning. In this work, we revisit the basic building blocks of NeRF through the lens of classic techniques before NeRF. We propose Voxel-Accelearated NeRF (VaxNeRF), integrating NeRF with visual hull, a classic 3D reconstruction technique only requiring binary foreground-background pixel labels per image. Visual hull, which can be optimized in about 10 seconds, can provide coarse in-out field separation to omit substantial amounts of network evaluations in NeRF. We provide a clean fully-pythonic, JAX-based implementation on the popular JaxNeRF codebase, consisting of only about 30 lines of code changes and a modular visual hull subroutine, and achieve about 2-8x faster learning on top of the highly-performative JaxNeRF baseline with zero degradation in rendering quality. With sufficient compute, this effectively brings down full NeRF training from hours to 30 minutes. We hope VaxNeRF -- a careful combination of a classic technique with a deep method (that arguably replaced it) -- can empower and accelerate new NeRF extensions and applications, with its simplicity, portability, and reliable performance gains. Codes are available at this https URL .
CODING & PROGRAMMING

