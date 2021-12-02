ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Demonstration of an imaging technique for the measurement of PSF elongation caused by Atmospheric Dispersion

By J.A. van den Born, W. Jellema, E. Dijkstra
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Elongation of the point spread function due to atmospheric dispersion becomes a severe problem for high resolution imaging instruments, if an atmospheric dispersion corrector is not present. This work reports on a novel technique to measure this elongation, corrected or uncorrected, from imaging data. By...

scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of “Alien” Invasions and the Need for Planetary Biosecurity

The era of space exploration brings with it a new risk: invasion. The peril comes not from little green men arriving on flying saucers but, rather, from microbiological contamination of Earth from extraterrestrial environments and vice versa. Writing in BioScience, Anthony Ricciardi, of McGill University, and colleagues describe the dangers posed by such organisms and outline an approach to address the threat.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

New aerostat realizes stable measurement of multiple atmospheric parameters

Atmospheric parameter sounding is a necessary input parameter and a reference for atmosphere and environmental protection departments to master the atmospheric conditions, conduct atmosphere and air quality forecasting and formulate corresponding emergency control strategies. A new method of real-time measuring, which can obtain vertical profiles of multiple atmospheric parameters at...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
arxiv.org

Muons as a tool for background rejection in Imaging Atmospheric Cherenkov Telescope arrays

The presence of muons in air-showers initiated by cosmic ray protons and nuclei is well established as a powerful tool to separate such showers from those initiated by gamma rays. However, so far this approach has been fully exploited only for ground level particle detecting arrays. We explore the feasibility of using Cherenkov light from muons as a background rejection tool for imaging atmospheric Cherenkov telescope arrays at the highest energies. We adopt an analytical model of the Cherenkov light from individual muons to allow rapid simulation of a large number of showers in a hybrid mode. This allows us to explore the very high background rejection power regime at acceptable cost in terms of computing time. We show that for very large ($\gtrsim$20 m mirror diameter) telescopes, efficient identification of muon light can potentially lead to background rejection levels up to 10$^{-5}$ whilst retaining high efficiency for gamma rays. While many challenges remain in the effective exploitation of the muon Cherenkov light in the data analysis for imaging Cherenkov telescope arrays, our study indicates that for arrays containing at least one large telescope, this is a very worthwhile endeavor.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Bias in apparent dispersion measure due to de-magnification of plasma lensing on background radio sources

The effect of ionized gas on the propagation of radio signals is known as plasma lensing. Unlike gravitational lensing, plasma lensing causes both magnification and strong de-magnification effects to background sources. We study the cross section of plasma lensing for two density profiles, the Gaussian and power-law models. In general, the cross section increases with the density gradient. Radio sources can be used to measure the free electron density along the line of sight. However, plasma lensing de-magnification causes an underestimate of the electron density. Such a bias increases with the electron density, and can be up to $\sim 15\%$ in the high density region. There is a large probability that high density clumps will be missed due to this bias. The magnification of plasma lensing can also change the luminosity function of the background sources. The number density of sources on both the high and low luminosity ends can be overestimated due to this biasing effect.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Automated computation of nerve fibre inclinations from 3D polarised light imaging measurements of brain tissue

The method 3D polarised light imaging (3D-PLI) measures the birefringence of histological brain sections to determine the spatial course of nerve fibres (myelinated axons). While the in-plane fibre directions can be determined with high accuracy, the computation of the out-of-plane fibre inclinations is more challenging because they are derived from the strength of the birefringence signals (retardation), which depends e.g. on the amount of nerve fibres. One possibility to improve the accuracy is to consider the average transmitted light intensity (transmittance weighting). The current procedure requires effortful manual adjustment of parameters and anatomical knowledge. Here, we introduce an automated, optimised computation of the fibre inclinations, allowing for a much faster, reproducible determination of fibre orientations in 3D-PLI. Depending on the degree of myelination, the algorithm uses different models (transmittance-weighted, unweighted, or a linear combination), allowing to go beyond traditional definitions of white and grey matter and account for regionally specific behaviour. As the algorithm is parallelised and GPU optimised, and uses images from standard 3D-PLI (retardation and transmittance), it can be applied to large data sets, also from previous measurements. The functionality is demonstrated on unstained coronal and sagittal histological sections of vervet monkey and rat brains.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

New microscopy technique for quantum simulation

(Nanowerk News) Researchers from the Institute of Laser Physics at Universität Hamburg have developed a new technique for quantum gas microscopy that now allows imaging of three-dimensional quantum systems. In the journal Nature ("Quantum gas magnifier for sub-lattice-resolved imaging of 3D quantum systems"), they report on the new method, which can be used to explore entirely new regimes.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientist reveals cause of lost magnetism at meteorite site

A University of Alaska Fairbanks scientist has discovered a method for detecting and better defining meteorite impact sites that have long lost their telltale craters. The discovery could further the study of not only Earth's geology but also that of other bodies in our solar system. The key, according to...
ASTRONOMY
Science
arxiv.org

Two-dimensional flow field measurement of sediment-laden flow based on ultrasound image velocimetry

This paper proposes a novel particle image velocimetry (PIV) technique to generate an instantaneous two-dimensional velocity field for sediment-laden fluid based on the optical flow algorithm of ultrasound imaging. In this paper, an ultrasonic PIV (UPIV) system is constructed by integrating a medical ultrasound instrument and an ultrasonic particle image velocimetry algorithm. The medical ultrasound instrument with a phased sensor array is used to acquire acoustic echo signals and generate two-dimensional underwater ultrasound images. Based on the optical flow field, the instantaneous velocity of the particles in water corresponding to the pixels in the ultrasonic particle images is derived from the grayscale change between adjacent images under the L-K local constraint, and finally, the two-dimensional flow field is obtained. Through multiple sets of experiments, the proposed algorithm is verified. The experimental results are compared with those of the conventional cross-correlation algorithms. The results show that the L-K optical flow method can not only obtain the underwater velocity field accurately but also has the advantages of good smoothness and extensive suitability, especially for the flow field measurement in sediment-laden fluid than conventional algorithms.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Monopoles From an Atmospheric Collider

Magnetic monopoles have a long history of theoretical predictions and experimental searches, carrying direct implications for fundamental concepts such as electric charge quantization. We analyze in detail for the first time magnetic monopole production from collisions of cosmic rays bombarding the atmosphere. This source of monopoles is independent of cosmology, has been active throughout Earth's history, and supplies an irreducible monopole flux for all terrestrial experiments. Using results for robust atmospheric collider flux of monopoles, we systematically establish direct comparisons of previous ambient monopole searches with monopole searches at particle colliders and set leading limits on magnetic monopole production in the $\sim 5-100$ TeV mass-range.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Development of a GPU-accelerated Monte Carlo dose calculation module for nuclear medicine, ARCHER-NM: Demonstration for a PET/CT imaging procedure

Zhao Peng, Yu Lu, Yao Xu, Yongzhe Li, Bo Cheng, Ming Ni, Zhi Chen, Xi Pei, Qiang Xie, Shicun Wang, X. George Xu. This paper describes the development and validation of a Monte Carlo (MC) dose computing module dedicated to organ dose calculations of patients undergoing nuclear medicine (NM) internal radiation exposures involving 18F-FDG PET/CT examination. This new module extends the more-than-10-years-long ARCHER project that developed a GPU-accelerated MC dose engine by adding dedicated NM source-definition features. To validate the code, we compared dose distributions from the 0.511-MeV point photon source calculated for a water phantom as well as a patient PET/CT phantom against a well-tested MC code, GATE. The water-phantom results show excellent agreement, suggesting that the radiation physics module in the new NM code is adequate. To demonstrate the clinical utility and advantage of ARCHER-NM, one set of PET/CT data for an adult male NM patient is calculated using the new code. Radiosensitive organs in the CT dataset are segmented using a CNN-based tool called DeepViewer. The PET image intensity maps are converted to radioactivity distributions to allow for MC radiation transport dose calculations at the voxel level. The dose rate maps and corresponding statistical uncertainties were calculated for the duration of PET image acquisition. The dose rate results of the 18F-FDG PET imaging patient show that ARCHER-NM's results agree very well with those of the GATE within 0.58% to 4.11%. Most impressively, ARCHER-NM obtains such results in less than 0.5 minutes while it takes GATE as much as 376 minutes. This is the first study presenting GPU-accelerated patient-specific MC internal radiation dose rate calculations for clinically realistic 18F-FDG PET/CT imaging cases involving auto-segmentation of whole-body PET/CT images. This study suggests that modern computing tools -- ARCHER-NM and DeepViewer -- are accurate and fast enough for routine internal dosimetry in NM clinics.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Robust Equivariant Imaging: a fully unsupervised framework for learning to image from noisy and partial measurements

Deep networks provide state-of-the-art performance in multiple imaging inverse problems ranging from medical imaging to computational photography. However, most existing networks are trained with clean signals which are often hard or impossible to obtain. Equivariant imaging (EI) is a recent self-supervised learning framework that exploits the group invariance present in signal distributions to learn a reconstruction function from partial measurement data alone. While EI results are impressive, its performance degrades with increasing noise. In this paper, we propose a Robust Equivariant Imaging (REI) framework which can learn to image from noisy partial measurements alone. The proposed method uses Stein's Unbiased Risk Estimator (SURE) to obtain a fully unsupervised training loss that is robust to noise. We show that REI leads to considerable performance gains on linear and nonlinear inverse problems, thereby paving the way for robust unsupervised imaging with deep networks. Code will be available at: this https URL.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Demonstration of a three-dimensional current mapping technique around a superconductor in a prototype of a conventional superconducting fault current limiter

Here we describe a three-dimensional current mapping technology developed for a superconductor using an array of Hall sensors distributed around it. We demonstrate this in a prototype similar to a conventional resistive superconducting fault current limiter (SCFCL). By calibrating the Hall sensor voltage, we can directly measure the distribution of the currents in the superconductor and the shunt. Using pulsed measurements, we measure the fractions of current distributed between the superconductor and shunt resistor parallel combination when a fault-like condition is mimicked in the system. Using the Hall array measurements, we generate a real-time three-dimensional map of local average current distribution around the superconductor used in our prototype of SCFCL. Our measurements show that, even for currents less than the critical current a non-uniform current flow pattern exists around the superconductor which we have used in the prototype. The capability of real-time, three-dimensional monitoring of the average local current distribution offers a way for the early detection of instabilities like hotspots developing in a superconductor. We discuss the use of this technique to not only show how it offers early detection and protection against instabilities developing in the superconductor, but also how it offers an added flexibility, namely, a user-settable fault current threshold.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Ill-defined Topological Phases in Dispersive Photonic Crystals

In recent years there has been a great interest in topological materials and in their fascinating properties. Topological band theory was initially developed for condensed matter systems, but it can be readily applied to arbitrary wave platforms with little modifications. Thus, the topological classification of optical systems is usually regarded as being mathematically equivalent to that of condensed matter systems. Surprisingly, here we find that both the particle-hole symmetry and the dispersive nature of nonreciprocal photonic materials may lead to situations where the usual topological methods break-down and the Chern topology becomes ill-defined. It is shown that due to the divergence of the density of photonic states in plasmonic systems the gap Chern numbers can be non-integer notwithstanding that the relevant parametric space is compact. In order that the topology of a dispersive photonic crystal is well defined, it is essential to take into account the nonlocal effects in the bulk-materials. We propose two different regularization methods to fix the encountered problems. Our results highlight that the regularized topologies may depend critically on the response of the bulk materials for large k.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

FRB 190520B embedded in a magnetar wind nebula and supernova remnant: luminous persistent radio source, decreasing dispersion measure and large rotation measure

Recently, FRB 190520B with the largest extragalactic dispersion measure (DM), was discovered by the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST). The DM excess over the intergalactic medium and Galactic contributions is estimated as $\sim 900$ pc cm$^{-3}$, which is nearly ten times higher than other fast radio bursts (FRBs) host galaxies. The DM decreases with the rate $\sim0.1$ pc cm$^{-3}$ per day. It is the second FRB associated with a compact persistent radio source (PRS). The rotation measure (RM) is found to be larger than $1.8 \times 10^{5} \mathrm{rad} ~\mathrm{m}^{-2}$. In this letter, we argue that FRB 190520B is powered by a young magentar formed by core-collapse of massive stars, embedded in a composite of magnetar wind nebula (MWN) and supernova remnant (SNR). The energy injection of the magnetar drives the MWN and SN ejecta to evolve together, and the PRS is generated by the synchrotron radiation of the MWN. The magnetar has the interior magnetic field $B_{\text{int}}\sim (2-4)\times 10^{16}$ G and the age $t_{\text{age}}\sim 14-22$ yr. The dense SN ejecta and the shocked shell contribute a large fraction of the observed DM and RM. Our model can naturally explain the luminous PRS, decreasing DM and extreme RM of FRB 190520B simultaneously.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Using Evolutionary Algorithms to Design Antennas with Greater Sensitivity to Ultra High Energy Neutrinos

J. Rolla, A. Machtay, A. Patton, W. Banzhaf, A. Connolly, R. Debolt, L. Deer, E. Fahimi, E. Ferstle, P. Kuzma, C. Pfendner, B. Sipe, K. Staats, S.A. Wissel. The Genetically Evolved NEutrino Telescopes for Improved Sensitivity, or GENETIS, project seeks to optimize detectors in physics for science outcomes in high dimensional parameter spaces. In this project, we designed an antenna using a genetic algorithm with a science outcome directly as the sole figure of merit. This paper presents initial results on the improvement of an antenna design for in ice neutrino detectors using the current Askaryan Radio Array, or ARA, experiment as a baseline. By optimizing for the effective volume using the evolved antenna design in ARA, we improve upon ARAs simulated sensitivity to ultra high energy neutrinos by 22 percent, despite using limited parameters in this initial investigation. Future improvements will continue to increase the computational efficiency of the genetic algorithm and the complexity and fitness of the antenna designs. This work lays the foundation for continued research and development of methods to increase the sensitivity of detectors in physics and other fields in parameter spaces of high dimensionality.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Possible Chemical Composition And Interior Structure Models For Venus Inferred From Numerical Modelling

Venus' mass and radius are similar to those of Earth. However, dissimilarities in atmospheric properties, geophysical activity and magnetic field generation could hint towards significant differences in the chemical composition and interior evolution of the two planets. Although various explanations for the differences between Venus and Earth have been proposed, the currently available data are insufficient to discriminate among the different solutions. Here we investigate the possible range of Venus structure models. We assume that core segregation happened as a single-stage event. The mantle composition is inferred from the core composition using a prescription for metal-silicate partitioning. We consider three different cases for the composition of Venus defined via the bulk Si and Mg content, and the core's S content. Permissible ranges for the core size, mantle and core composition as well as the normalized moment of inertia (MoI) are presented for these compositions. A solid inner core could exist for all compositions. We estimate that Venus' MoI is 0.317-0.351 and its core size 2930-4350 km for all assumed compositions. Higher MoI values correspond to more oxidizing conditions during core segregation. A determination of the abundance of FeO in Venus' mantle by future missions could further constrain its composition and internal structure. This can reveal important information on Venus' formation and evolution, and possibly, the reasons for the differences between Venus and our home planet.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A measurable fractional spin for quantum Hall quasiparticles on the disk

We propose a definition for the spin of the localised quasiparticle excitations of lowest-Landau-level quantum Hall states defined on a disk. This spin satisfies the spin-statistics relation and can be used to reconstruct the topological geometric phase associated to the exchange of two arbitrarily chosen quasiparticles. Since it is related to the quadrupole moment of the quasiparticle charge distribution, it can be measured in an experiment and could reveal anyonic properties in a way that is complementary to the interferometric schemes employed so far. We first discuss our definition for the quasiholes of the Laughlin state, for which we present a numerical and analytical study of our spin, and we proceed with a discussion of several kinds of quasiholes of the Halperin 221 state. A connection with the standard definition of fractional spin is presented by discussing the adiabatic insertion or removal of flux quanta. Finally, we discuss the link between our spin and the adiabatic rotation of the quasiparticles around their axis and demonstrate that our spin obeys the spin-statistics relation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Electronic structure effects in the electron bremsstrahlung from heavy ions

M. E. Groshev (1), V. A. Zaytsev (1), V. A. Yerokhin (2), P.-M. Hillenbrand (3 and 4), Yu. A. Litvinov (3), V. M. Shabaev (1) ((1) Department of Physics, St. Petersburg State University, (2) Center for Advanced Studies, Peter the Great St. Petersburg, (3) GSI Helmholtzzentrum für Schwerionenforschung, (4) Institut für Kernphysik, Goethe-Universität)
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Density dependence of the excitation gaps in an undoped Si/SiGe double-quantum-well heterostructure

We report low-temperature magneto-transport measurements of an undoped Si/SiGe asymmetric double quantum well heterostructure. The density in both layers is tuned independently utilizing a top and a bottom gate, allowing the investigation of quantum wells at both imbalanced and matched densities. Integer quantum Hall states at total filling factor $\nu_{\text{T}} = 1$ and $\nu_{\text{T}} = 2$ are observed in both density regimes, and the evolution of their excitation gaps is reported as a function of density. The $\nu_{\text{T}} = 1$ gap evolution departs from the behavior generally observed for valley splitting in the single layer regime. Furthermore, by comparing the $\nu_{\text{T}} = 2$ gap to the single particle tunneling energy, $\Delta_{\text{SAS}}$, obtained from Schrödinger-Poisson (SP) simulations, evidence for the onset of spontaneous inter-layer coherence (SIC) is observed for a relative filling fraction imbalance smaller than ${\sim}50\%$
SCIENCE

