Thermodynamics of galaxy clusters in modified Newtonian potential

In the extended phase space approach, one can define thermodynamic pressure and volume that gives rise to the van der Waals type phase transition for black holes. For Einstein's GR, the expressions of these quantities are unanimously accepted. Of late, the van der Waals phase transition in black holes has been found in modified theories of gravity as well, such as the $f(R)$ gravity and the scalar-tensor gravity. However, in the case of these modified theories of gravity, the expression of pressure (and, hence, volume) is not uniquely determined. In addition, for these modified theories, the extended phase space thermodynamics has not been studied extensively, especially in a covariant way. Since both the scalar-tensor and the $f(R)$ gravity can be discussed in the two conformally connected frames (the Jordan and the Einstein frame respectively), the arbitrariness in the expression of pressure, will act upon the equivalence of the thermodynamic parameters in the two frames. We highlight these issues in the paper. In addition, in Einstein's gravity (GR), we obtain a general expression of the equilibrium state version of first law and the Smarr formula from the Einstein's equation for a general static and spherically symmetric (SSS) metric. Unlike the existing formalisms in literature which defines thermodynamic potential in order to express the first law, here we directly obtain the first law (and the Smarr formula) in GR in terms of the parameters present in the metric (such as mass, charge \textit{etc.}). This study also shows how the extended phase space is formulated (by considering the cosmological constant as variable) and, also justifies why the cosmological constant plays the role of thermodynamic pressure in GR in extended phase space.

SCIENCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO