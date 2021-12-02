ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thermodynamics of galaxy clusters in modified Newtonian potential

By Abdul W. Khanday, Sudhaker Upadhyay, Prince A. Ganai
 5 days ago

We study the thermodynamics of galaxy clusters in a modified Newtonian potential motivated by a general solution to Newton's "sphere-point" equivalence theorem. We obtain the $N$ particle partition function by evaluating the configurational integral while...

ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
COMPUTERS
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Detected a Mysterious Barrier Near the Center of the Galaxy

The center of our galaxy is a place you don't want to be. Conditions within the Milky Way's blindingly-bright center are identical to a colossal particle accelerator, according to new research recently published in Nature Communications. But something peculiar was also discovered: an unidentified mechanism that keeps cosmic rays from penetrating the gigantic cloud known as the central molecular zone.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Have Discovered Why The Solar System Might Be Shaped Like a Croissant

The Solar System exists in a bubble. Wind and radiation from the Sun stream outwards, pushing out into interstellar space. This creates a boundary of solar influence, within which the objects in the Solar System are sheltered from powerful cosmic radiation. It's called the heliosphere, and understanding how it works is an important part of understanding our Solar System, and perhaps even how we, and all life on Earth, are able to be here. "How is this relevant for society? The bubble that surrounds us, produced by the Sun, offers protection from galactic cosmic rays, and the shape of it can affect how...
ASTRONOMY
#Galaxy#Galaxies#Clustering#Thermodynamics#Newtonian Potential#Physica Scripta#Ga#Scr
ScienceAlert

A Tiny Galaxy Has an Unusually Large Black Hole And Scientists Aren't Sure Why

A tiny galaxy orbiting the Milky Way called Leo I could be harboring a huge secret. According to a new analysis, the central region of Leo I has an absolutely monster supermassive black hole, compared to the mass of the galaxy. The galaxy itself is around 20 million times the mass of the Sun. The black hole is around 3.3 million solar masses – around 16 percent of the total mass of the galaxy. Although there's a large uncertainty margin, the result is still a huge surprise. That mass of 3.3 million solar masses is pretty danged close to the mass of...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The Galaxy Population of the Core of Coma Cluster

In this paper we present the structural properties and morphology of galaxies in the central region of the Coma Cluster brighter than $19.5^m$ in the $F814W$ band. from the HST/ACS Coma Cluster Treasury Survey. Using mainly spectroscopic redshifts, we find 132 members from our sample of 219 galaxies. In our sample of 132 members, we find 51 non-dwarfs and 81 dwarfs and amongst our 32 non-members, we find 4 dwarfs and 28 non dwarfs. We do not have redshifts for the remaining 55 galaxies. We present bulge-disc decomposition of the sample using GALFIT and obtain parameters for our sample. Using visual inspection of residuals, we do a a morphological classification of the galaxies. We studied the relation of morphological types with Bulge to Total Light Ratio ($B/T$), color magnitude relation (CMR), Sérsic index ($n$), Kormendy relation and cross-correlations between these parameters for the bulges and galaxies. %Of the members, six galaxies have been classified as E/SBO on the basis of their residuals and contour maps which show a boxy/peanut bulge at the center of galaxy. So we have little confusion to classify the elliptical or SBO, we have given E/SBO. This work helps us understand important relations between various parameters like $B/T$, color and $n$ as well as insights into the merger history of these galaxies in terms of their positions in the Kormendy Diagram and their Sérsic indices. Using statistical methods, we find that the there are significantly more E/SO, ESOs galaxies in the member population compared to non-members.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A panchromatic view of star cluster formation in a simulated dwarf galaxy starburst

We present a photometric analysis of star and star cluster (SC) formation in a high-resolution simulation of a dwarf galaxy starburst that allows the formation of individual stars to be followed. Previous work has demonstrated that the properties of the SCs formed in the simulation are in good agreement with observations. In this paper, we create mock spectral energy distributions and broad-band photometric images using the radiative transfer code SKIRT 9. We test several observational star formation (SF) tracers and find that $24\,\mu$m, total infrared and H$_\alpha$ trace the underlying SF rate during the (post)starburst phase, while UV tracers yield a more accurate picture of star formation during quiescent phases prior to and after the merger. We then place the simulated galaxy at distances of $10$ and $50$ Mpc and use aperture photometry at Hubble Space Telescope resolution to analyse the simulated SC population. During the starburst phase, a hierarchically forming set of SCs leads inaccurate source separation because of crowding. This results in estimated SC mass function slopes that are up to $\sim0.3$ shallower than the true slope of $\sim-2$ found for the bound clusters identified from the particle data in the simulation. The masses of the largest clusters are overestimated by a factor of up to $2.5$ due to unresolved clusters within the apertures. The aperture-based analysis also produces a relation between cluster formation efficiency and SF rate surface density that is flatter than that recovered from bound clusters. The differences are strongest in quiescent SF environments.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A LOFAR view into the stormy environment of the galaxy cluster 2A0335+096

A. Ignesti, G. Brunetti, T. Shimwell, M. Gitti, L. Birzan, A. Botteon, M. Brüggen, F. de Gasperin, G. Di Gennaro, A. C. Edge, C. J. Riseley, H. J. A. Röttgering, R. J. van Weeren. Radio observations represent a powerful probe of the physics occurring in the intracluster medium (ICM) because...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

L-GALAXIES 2020: The formation and chemical evolution of stellar haloes in Milky Way Analogues and galaxy clusters

We present an analysis of the formation and chemical evolution of stellar haloes around (a) Milky Way Analogue (MWA) galaxies and (b) galaxy clusters in the L-Galaxies 2020 semi-analytic model of galaxy evolution. Observed stellar halo properties are better reproduced when assuming a gradual stripping model for the removal of cold gas and stars from satellites, compared to an instantaneous stripping model. The slope of the stellar mass -- metallicity relation for MWA stellar haloes is in good agreement with that observed in the local Universe. This extends the good agreement between L-Galaxies 2020 and metallicity observations from the gas and stars inside galaxies to those outside. Halo stars contribute on average only $\sim{}0.1$ per cent of the total circumgalactic medium (CGM) enrichment by $z=0$ in MWAs, ejecting predominantly carbon produced by AGB stars. Around a quarter of MWAs have a single `significant progenitor' with a mean mass of $\sim{}2.3\times{}10^{9}M_{\odot}$, similar to that measured for Gaia Enceladus. For galaxy clusters, L-Galaxies 2020 shows good correspondence with observations of stellar halo mass fractions, but slightly over-predicts stellar masses. Assuming a Navarro-Frenk-White profile for the stellar halo mass distribution provides the best agreement. On average, the intracluster stellar component (ICS) is responsible for 5.4 per cent of the total intracluster medium (ICM) iron enrichment, exceeding the contribution from the brightest cluster galaxy (BCG) by $z=0$. We find that considering gradual stripping of satellites and realistic radial profiles is crucial for accurately modelling stellar halo formation on all scales in semi-analytic models.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The Effect of Dwarf Galaxies on the Tidal Tails of Globular Clusters

The tidal tails of globular clusters have been shown to be sensitive to the external tidal field. We investigate how Galactic globular clusters with observed tails are affected by satellite dwarf galaxies by simulating tails in galaxy models with and without dwarf galaxies. The simulations indicate that tidal tails can be subdivided into into three categories based on how they are affected by dwarf galaxies: 1) dwarf galaxies perturb the progenitor cluster's orbit (NGC 4590, Pal 1, Pal 5), 2) dwarf galaxies perturb the progenitor cluster's orbit and individual tail stars (NGC 362, NGC 1851, NGC 4147, NGC 5466, NGC 7492, Pal 14, Pal 15), and 3) dwarf galaxies negligibly affect tidal tails (NGC 288, NGC 5139, NGC 5904, Eridanus). Perturbations to a cluster's orbit occur when dwarf galaxies pass within its orbit, altering the size and shape of the orbital and tail path. Direct interactions between one or more dwarf galaxies and tail stars lead to kinks and spurs, however we find that features are more difficult to observe in projection. We further find that the tails of Pal 5 are shorter in the galaxy model with dwarf galaxies as it is closer to apocentre, which results in the tails being compressed. Additional simulations reveal that differences between tidal tails in the two galaxy models are primarily due to the Large Magellanic Cloud. Understanding how dwarf galaxies affect tidal tails allows for tails to be used to map the distribution of matter in dwarf galaxies and the Milky Way.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Ab-initio investigation and thermodynamic assessment of the FeTi hydrogenation

Ebert Alvares, Yuanyuan Shang, Archa Santhosh, Claudio Pistidda, Tae Wook Heo, Bo Sundman, Paul Jerabek, Martin Dornheim. FeTi-based hydrides have recently re-attracted attention as stationary hydrogen storage materials due to favorable reversibility, good sorption kinetics and relatively low costs compared to alternative intermetallic hydrides. Employing the OpenCalphad software, the thermodynamics of the (FeTi)$_{1-x}$H$_{x}$ (0 $\leq x \leq$ 1) system were assessed within the Calphad (CALculation of PHAse Diagrams) framework as a key basis for modeling hydrogenation of FeTi-based alloys. Thermodynamic data were acquired from our experimental pressure-composition-isotherm (PCI) curves, as well as first-principles calculations utilizing density functional theory (DFT). The thermodynamic phase models were carefully selected based on critical analysis of literature information and ab-initio investigations. Key thermodynamic properties such as dissociation pressure, formation enthalpies and phase diagrams were calculated in good agreement to our performed experiments and literature-reported data. This work provides an initial perspective, which can be extended to account for higher-order thermodynamic assessments and subsequently enables the design of novel FeTi-based hydrides. In addition, the assessed thermodynamic data can serve as key inputs for kinetic models and hydride microstructure simulations.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Non-local thermodynamic equilibrium spectral analysis of five hot, hydrogen-deficient pre-white dwarfs

Hot, compact, hydrogen-deficient pre-white dwarfs (pre-WDs) with effective temperatures of Teff > 70,000 K and a surface gravity of 5.0 < log g < 7.0 are rather rare objects despite recent and ongoing surveys. It is believed that they are the outcome of either single star evolution (late helium-shell flash or late helium-core flash) or binary star evolution (double WD merger). Their study is interesting because the surface elemental abundances reflect the physics of thermonuclear flashes and merger events. Spectroscopically they are divided in three different classes, namely PG1159, O(He), or He-sdO. We present a spectroscopic analysis of five such stars that turned out to have atmospheric parameters in the range Teff = 70,000-80,000 K and log g = 5.2-6.3. The three investigated He-sdOs have a relatively high hydrogen mass fraction (10%) that is unexplained by both single (He core flash) and binary evolution (He-WD merger) scenarios. The O(He) star JL9 is probably a binary helium-WD merger, but its hydrogen content (6%) is also at odds with merger models. We found that RL 104 is the 'coolest' (Teff = 80,000 K) member of the PG1159 class in a pre-WD stage. Its optical spectrum is remarkable because it exhibits C IV lines involving Rydberg states with principal quantum numbers up to n = 22. Its rather low mass (0.48 +0.03/-0.02 Msun) is difficult to reconcile with the common evolutionary scenario for PG1159 stars due to it being the outcome of a (very) late He-shell flash. The same mass-problem faces a merger model of a close He-sdO plus CO WD binary that predicts PG1159-like abundances. Perhaps RL 104 originates from a very late He-shell flash in a CO/He WD formed by a merger of two low-mass He-WDs.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Velocity dispersion and dynamical masses for 388 Galaxy Clusters and groups. Calibrating the $M_{\rm SZ}$--$M_{\rm dyn}$ scaling relation for the PSZ2 sample

The second catalogue of Planck Sunyaev-Zeldovich (SZ) sources, hereafter PSZ2, represents the largest galaxy cluster sample selected by means of their SZ signature in a full-sky survey. Using telescopes at the Canary Island observatories, we conducted the long-term observational program 128- MULTIPLE-16/15B (hereafter LP15), a large and complete optical follow-up campaign of all the unidentified PSZ2 sources in the northern sky, with declinations above $-15^\circ$ and no correspondence in the first Planck catalogue PSZ1. This paper is the third and last in the series of LP15 results, after Streblyanska et al. (2019) and Aguado-Barahona et al. (2019), and presents all the spectroscopic observations of the full program. We complement these LP15 spectroscopic results with Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS) archival data and other observations from a previous program (ITP13-08), and present a catalog of 388 clusters and groups of galaxies including estimates of their velocity dispersion. The majority of them (356) are the optical counterpart of a PSZ2 source. A subset of 297 of those clusters is used to construct the $M_{\rm SZ}-M_{\rm dyn}$ scaling relation, based on the estimated SZ mass from Planck measurements and our dynamical mass estimates. We discuss and correct for different statistical and physical biases in the estimation of the masses, such as the Eddington bias when estimating $M_{SZ}$ and the aperture and the number of galaxies used to calculate $M_{dyn}$. The SZ-to-dynamical mass ratio for those 297 PSZ2 clusters is $(1-B) = 0.80\pm0.04$ (stat) $\pm 0.05$ (sys), with only marginal evidence for a possible mass dependence of this factor. Our value is consistent with previous results in the literature, but presents a significantly smaller uncertainty due to the use of the largest sample size for this type of studies.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Thermodynamic signature of the $\mathrm{SU}(4)$ spin-orbital liquid and symmetry fractionalization from the Lieb-Schultz-Mattis theorem

The $\mathrm{SU}(4)$ Heisenberg model on the honeycomb lattice is expected to host a quantum spin-orbital liquid at low temperature with an astonishing candidate material, $\alpha$-ZrCl$_3$. We employed the canonical thermal pure quantum state method to investigate the finite-temperature phase of this model. Exploiting the full symmetry of $\mathrm{SU}(4)$, the calculation up to a 24-site cluster, which is equivalent to 48 sites in the spin-1/2 language, is possible. This state-of-the-art computation with large-scale parallelization enables us to capture the thermodynamic properties of the $\mathrm{SU}(4)$ Heisenberg model on the honeycomb lattice. In particular, the specific heat shows a characteristic peak-and-shoulder structure, which should be related to the nature of the low-temperature quantum spin-orbital liquid phase. We also discuss what can be concluded from the assumption that the ground state is gapped and symmetric in view of the generalized Lieb-Schultz-Mattis theorem.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Magnonic key based on skyrmion clusters

In this work, we report the excitation of spin-waves modes in skyrmion clusters hosted in Co/Pt nanodots by applying an in-plane magnetic field pulse. The direction at which the magnetic field is applied enables the excitation of five main spin-waves modes that are understood in terms of onlyÂ azimuthal-like modes, which are shown to be strongly dependent on the number of skyrmions stabilized in the system. This feature converts the present system in a mechanism to activate and suppress a set of given modes, which in turn we propose to be utilized as a magnonic key based skyrmion cluster. Our results could be useful in manufacturing potential magnonic logic devices based in skyrmionic textures.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Surface Pourbaix plots of M@N4-graphene single-atom electrocatalysts from Density Functional Theory thermodynamic modelling

Ana S. Dobrota (1), Natalia V. Skorodumova (2), Slavko V. Mentus (1 and 3), Igor A. Pašti (1 and 2) ((1) University of Belgrade - Faculty of Physical Chemistry, Belgrade, Serbia, (2) Department of Materials Science and Engineering, School of Industrial Engineering and Management, KTH - Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm, Sweden, (3) Serbian Academy of Sciences and Arts, Belgrade, Serbia)
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Extended phase space thermodynamics of black holes: A study in Einstein's gravity and beyond

In the extended phase space approach, one can define thermodynamic pressure and volume that gives rise to the van der Waals type phase transition for black holes. For Einstein's GR, the expressions of these quantities are unanimously accepted. Of late, the van der Waals phase transition in black holes has been found in modified theories of gravity as well, such as the $f(R)$ gravity and the scalar-tensor gravity. However, in the case of these modified theories of gravity, the expression of pressure (and, hence, volume) is not uniquely determined. In addition, for these modified theories, the extended phase space thermodynamics has not been studied extensively, especially in a covariant way. Since both the scalar-tensor and the $f(R)$ gravity can be discussed in the two conformally connected frames (the Jordan and the Einstein frame respectively), the arbitrariness in the expression of pressure, will act upon the equivalence of the thermodynamic parameters in the two frames. We highlight these issues in the paper. In addition, in Einstein's gravity (GR), we obtain a general expression of the equilibrium state version of first law and the Smarr formula from the Einstein's equation for a general static and spherically symmetric (SSS) metric. Unlike the existing formalisms in literature which defines thermodynamic potential in order to express the first law, here we directly obtain the first law (and the Smarr formula) in GR in terms of the parameters present in the metric (such as mass, charge \textit{etc.}). This study also shows how the extended phase space is formulated (by considering the cosmological constant as variable) and, also justifies why the cosmological constant plays the role of thermodynamic pressure in GR in extended phase space.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Topology of black hole thermodynamics

Critical point is an important structure in the phase diagram of a thermodynamic system. In this work, we introduce topology to the study of the black hole thermodynamics for the first time by following Duan's topological current $\phi$-mapping theory. Each critical point is endowed with a topological charge. We find that critical points can be divided into two classes, the conventional and the novel. Further study shows that the first-order phase transition can extend from the conventional critical point, while the present of the novel critical point cannot server as an indicator of the present of the first-order phase transition near it. Moreover, the charged anti-de Sitter black hole and the Born-Infeld anti-de Sitter black hole have different topological charges, which indicates they are in different topological classes from the viewpoint of thermodynamics. These give the first promising study on the topology of the black hole thermodynamics. Such approach is also expected to be extended to other black holes, and much more topological information remains to be disclosed.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

WALLABY Pilot Survey: HI gas disc truncation and star formation of galaxies falling into the Hydra I cluster

T.N. Reynolds, B. Catinella, L. Cortese, T. Westmeier, G.R. Meurer, L. Shao, D. Obreschkow, J. Román, L. Verdes-Montenegro, N. Deg, H. Dénes, B.-Q. For, D. Kleiner, B.S. Koribalski, K. Lee-Waddell, C. Murugeshan, S.-H. Oh, J. Rhee, K. Spekkens, L. Staveley-Smith, A.R.H. Stevens, J.M. van der Hulst, J. Wang, O.I. Wong, B.W. Holwerda, A. Bosma, J.P. Madrid, K. Bekki.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Thermodynamics of an Exactly Solvable Model for Superconductivity in a Doped Mott Insulator

Computing superconducting properties starting from an exactly solvable model for a doped Mott insulator stands as a grand challenge. We have recently\cite{hksupercon} shown that this can be done starting from the Hatsugai-Kohmoto\cite{HKmodel} (HK) model which can be understood\cite{HKrenorm} generally as the minimal model that breaks the non-local $\mathbb Z_2$ symmetry of a Fermi liquid, thereby constituting a new quartic fixed point for Mott physics. In the current work, we compute the thermodynamics, condensation energy, and electronic properties such as the NMR relaxation rate $1/T_1$ and ultrasonic attenuation rate. Key differences arise with the standard BCS analysis from a Fermi liquid: 1) the free energy exhibits a local minimum at $T_p$ where the pairing gap turns on discontinuously above a critical value of the repulsive HK interaction, thereby indicating a first-order transition, 2) a tri-critical point emerges, thereby demarcating the boundary between the standard second-order superconducting transition and the novel first-order regime, 3) Mottness changes the sign of the quartic coefficient in the Landau-Ginzburg free-energy fuctional relative to that in BCS, 4) as this obtains in the strongly interacting regime, it is Mott physics that underlies the generic first-order transition, 5) the condensation energy exceeds that in BCS theory suggesting that multiple Mott bands might be a way of enhancing superconducting, 6) the heat-capacity jump is non-universal and increases with the Mott scale, 7) Mottness destroys the Hebel-Slichter peak in NMR, and 8) Mottness enhances the fall-off of the ultrasonic attenuation at the pairing temperature $T_p$. As several of these properties are observed in the cuprates, our analysis here points a way forward in computing superconducting properties of strongly correlated electron matter.
SCIENCE

