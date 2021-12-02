ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

The gas-phase abundance of sulfur in dense cores

By P. Hily-Blant, G. Pineau des Forêts, A. Faure, F. Lique
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

The abundance of volatile sulfur in dense clouds is an old problem in studies of the physics and chemistry of star forming regions. Sulfur is an important species because its low ionization potential makes it a potentially important charge carrier. Observed sulfur-bearing species in the gas-phase of dense clouds represent only...

arxiv.org

Phys.org

Enhanced triboelectric nanogenerators of polymeric sulfur blends with toxin-free synthesis

A triboelectric nanogenerator (TENG) is an energy-harvesting device that converts mechanical energy into electricity through contact separation or relative sliding movements of two opposite tribo-polar materials. Researchers from Inha University previously reported the first example of sulfur backbone polymer-based TENG. The surface of the sulfur copolymer film was directly fluorinated using toxic fluorine gas to enhance TENG performance.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Testing the quasicentroid molecular dynamics method on gas-phase ammonia

Quasicentroid molecular dynamics (QCMD) is a path-integral method for approximating nuclear quantum effects in dynamics simulations, which has given promising results for gas- and condensed-phase water. Here, by simulating the infrared spectrum of gas-phase ammonia, we test the feasibility of extending QCMD beyond water. Overall, QCMD works as well for ammonia as for water, reducing or eliminating blue shifts from the classical spectrum without introducing the artificial red-shifts or broadening associated with other imaginary-time path-integral methods. However, QCMD gives only a modest improvement over the classical spectrum for the position of the symmetric bend mode, which is highly anharmonic (since it correlates with the inversion pathway). We expect QCMD to have similar problems with large-amplitude degrees of freedom in other molecules, but otherwise to work as well as for water.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

High-precision chemical abundances of Galactic building blocks. The distinct chemical abundance sequence of Sequoia

Tadafumi Matsuno, Helmer H. Koppelman, Amina Helmi, Wako Aoki, Miho N. Ishigaki, Takuma Suda, Zhen Yuan, Kohei Hattori. Context: Sequoia is a retrograde kinematic substructures in the nearby Galactic halo, whose properties are a matter of debate. For example, previous studies do not necessarily agree on the chemical abundances of Sequoia stars, which are important for understanding its nature. Aim: We characterize the chemical properties of a sample of stars from Sequoia by determining high-precision abundances. Methods: We measure abundances of Na, Mg, Si, Ti, Cr, Mn, Ni, Zn, Y, and Ba from a differential abundance analysis on high signal-to-noise ratio, high-resolution spectra from new observations and from archival data. We compare precisely-measured chemical abundances of 12 Sequoia candidates with those of typical halo stars from literature, which include also stars from Gaia-Enceladus. This allows us to characterize Sequoia and compare it to another Galactic building block. The comparison is made after putting all the abundances onto the same scale using standard stars. Results: There are significant difference in [Na/Fe], [Mg/Fe], [Ca/Fe], [Ti/Fe], [Zn/Fe], and [Y/Fe] between Sequoia and Gaia-Enceladus stars at $-1.8\lesssim [\mathrm{Fe/H}]\lesssim -1.4$ in the sense that these abundance ratios are lower in Sequoia. These differences are similar to those seen between Gaia-Enceladus and in-situ stars at higher metallicity, suggesting that Sequoia is affected by type~Ia supernovae at lower metallicity than Gaia-Enceladus. We also confirm that the low [Mg/Fe] of Sequoia is seen in literature and in surveys, namely APOGEE DR16 and GALAH DR3, if the stars are kinematically selected in the same way. Conclusion: Sequoia stars have a distinct chemical abundance pattern and can be chemically separated from in-situ stars or Gaia-Enceladus stars if abundances are measured with sufficient precision, namely $\sigma([\mathrm{X/Fe}])\lesssim 0.07\,\mathrm{dex}$.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

KAgoshima Galactic Object survey with Nobeyama 45-metre telescope by Mapping in Ammonia lines (KAGONMA): Star formation feedback on dense molecular gas in the W33 complex

Takeru Murase, Toshihiro Handa, Yushi Hirata, Toshihiro Omodaka, Makoto Nakano, Kazuyoshi Sunada, Yoshito Shimajiri, Junya Nishi. We present the results of NH3 (1,1), (2,2) and (3,3) and H2O maser simultaneous mapping observations toward the high-mass star-forming region W33 with the Nobeyama 45-m radio telescope. W33 has six dust clumps and one of which, W33 Main, is associated with a compact HII region. To investigate star-forming feedback activity on its surroundings, the spatial distribution of the physical parameters was established. The distribution of the rotational temperature shows a systematic change from west to east in our observed region. The high-temperature region obtained in the region near W33 Main is consistent with interaction between the compact HII region and the periphery molecular gas. The size of the interaction area is estimated to be approximately 1.25 pc. NH3 absorption features are detected toward the centre of the HII region. Interestingly, the absorption feature was detected only in the NH3 (1,1) and (2,2) transitions, with no absorption feature seen in the (3,3) transition. These complex profiles in NH3 are difficult to explain by a simple model and may suggest that the gas distribution around the HII region is highly complicated.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Valence-shell photoelectron circular dichroism of ruthenium(iii)-tris-(acetylacetonato) gas-phase enantiomers

Benoit Darquie (LPL), Nidal Saleh (ScanMAT, ISCR), Sean K. Tokunaga (LPL), Monika Srebro-Hooper (UJ), Aurora Ponzi, Jochen Autschbach (SUNY), Piero Decleva, Gustavo A. Garcia (SSOLEIL), Jeanne Crassous (ScanMAT, ISCR), Laurent Nahon (SSOLEIL) Chiral transition-metal complexes are of interest in many fields ranging from asymmetric catalysis and molecular materials science to...
PHYSICS
New Scientist

Extremely dense planet with an enormous iron core has an 8-hour year

An extraordinarily dense exoplanet seemingly made mostly of iron has joined a group called the ultrashort-period planets that orbit so close to their stars that their years are less than one Earth day long. Kristine Lam at the Technical University of Berlin and her colleagues found this weird world, called...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Unified gas-kinetic wave-particle method for gas-particle two phase flow from dilute to dense solid-particle limit

In this paper, a unified framework for particulate two-phase flow will be presented with a wide range of solid-particle concentration from dilute to dense limit. The two phase flow is simulated by two coupled flow solvers, i.e., the gas-kinetic scheme (GKS) for the gas phase and unified gas-kinetic wave-particle method (UGKWP) for the particle phase. The GKS is a second-order Navier-Stokes flow solver for the continuum flow. The UGKWP is a multiscale method for all flow regimes. The wave and particle decomposition in UGKWP depends on the cell's Knudsen number (Kn). At a small Kn number, the high concentrated solid particle phase will be modeled by the Eulerian hydrodynamic wave due to the intensive particle-particle collisions. At a large Kn number, the dilute solid particle will be sampled and followed by the Lagrangian particle formulation to capture the non-equilibrium transport. In the transition regime, the distribution and evolution of particle and wave in UGKWP are controlled by the local Kn number with a smooth transition between the above limits. In the current scheme, the two phase model improves the previous one in all following aspects: drag force model for different solid particle concentrations; the frictional pressure in inter-particle contacts at high solid-particle concentration; a flux limiting model to avoid solid particles' over-packing; additional non-conservative nozzle and work terms for the gas phase. Besides, the inter-particle collisions have been refined numerically for the dense particle flow through the discretization of the collision term and numerical flux function. The numerical scheme is tested in a series of typical gas-particle problems. The results validate the accuracy and reliability of the proposed method for gas-particle flow.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Comparison of Multi-Phase Magnetic Field Tracers in a High-Galactic Latitude Region of the Filamentary Interstellar Medium

J. L. Campbell, S. E. Clark, B. M. Gaensler, A. Marchal, C. L. Van Eck, A. A. Deshpande, S. J. George, S. J. Gibson, R. Ricci, J. M. Stil, A. R. Taylor. Understanding how the Galactic magnetic field threads the multi-phase interstellar medium (ISM) remains a considerable challenge, as different magnetic field tracers probe dissimilar phases and field components. We search for evidence of a common magnetic field shared between the ionized and neutral ISM by comparing 1.4 GHz radio continuum polarization and HI line emission from the Galactic Arecibo L-Band Feed Array Continuum Transit Survey (GALFACTS) and Galactic Arecibo L-Band Feed Array HI (GALFA-HI) survey, respectively. We compute the polarization gradient of the continuum emission and search for associations with diffuse/translucent HI structures. The polarization gradient is sensitive to changes in the integrated product of the thermal electron density and line-of-sight field strength ($B_\parallel$) in warm ionized gas, while narrow HI structures highlight the plane-of-sky field orientation in cold neutral gas. We identified one region in the high-Galactic latitude Arecibo sky, G216+26 centered on $(\ell,b)\sim(216°,+26°)$, containing filaments in the polarization gradient that are aligned with narrow HI structures roughly parallel to the Galactic plane. We present a comparison of multi-phase observations and magnetic field tracers of this region, demonstrating that the warm ionized and cold neutral media are connected likely via a common magnetic field. We quantify the physical properties of a polarization gradient filament associated with H$\alpha$ emission, measuring a line-of-sight field strength $B_\parallel=6{\pm}4 \mu$G and a plasma beta $\beta=2.1^{+3.1}_{-2.1}$. We discuss the lack of widespread multi-phase magnetic field alignments and consider whether this region is associated with a short-timescale or physically rare phenomenon. This work highlights the utility of multi-tracer analyses for understanding the magnetized ISM.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Pre-explosive accretion and simmering phases of Type Ia Supernovae

In accreting WDs approaching the Chandrasekhar limit, hydrostatic carbon burning precedes the dynamical breakout. During this \textit{simmering} phase, $e-$captures are energetically favored in the central region of the star, while $\beta-$decays are favored more outside, and the two zones are connected by a growing convective instability. We analyze the interplay between weak interactions and convection, the so-called convective URCA process, during the simmering phase of SNe Ia progenitors and its effects on the physical and chemical properties at the explosion epoch. At variance with previous studies, we find that the convective core powered by the carbon burning remains confined within the ${^{21}(Ne,F)}$ URCA shell. As a result, a much larger amount of carbon has to be consumed before the explosion which eventually occurs at larger density than previously estimated. In addition, we find that the extension of the convective core and its average neutronization depend on the the WD progenitor initial metallicity. For the average neutronization in the convective core at the explosion epoch we obtain ${\overline{\eta}_{exp}} = (1.094\pm 0.143)\times 10^{-3} + (9.168\pm 0.677)\times 10^{-2}\times Z$. Outside the convective core, the neutronization is instead determined by the initial amount of C+N+O in the progenitor star. Since S, Ca, Cr and Mn, the elements usually exploited to evaluate the pre-explosive neutronization, are mainly produced outside the heavily neutronized core, the problem of too high metallicity estimated for the progenitors of the historical Tycho and Kepler SNe Ia remains unsolved.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Navigating stellar wobbles for imaging with the solar gravitational lens

The solar gravitational lens (SGL) offers unique capabilities for high-resolution imaging of faint, distant objects, such as exoplanets. In the near future, a spacecraft carrying a meter-class telescope with a solar coronagraph would be placed in the focal region of the SGL. That region begins at ~547 astronomical units from the Sun and occupies the vicinity of the target-specific primary optical axis - the line that connects the center of the target and that of the Sun. This axis undergoes complex motion as the exoplanet orbits its host star, as that star moves with respect to the Sun, and even as the Sun itself moves with respect to the solar system's barycenter due to the gravitational pull of planets in our solar system. An image of an extended object is projected by the SGL into an image plane and moves within that plane, responding to the motion of the optical axis. To sample the image, a telescope must follow the projection with precise knowledge of its own position with respect to the image. We consider the dominant motions that determine the position of the focal line as a function of time. We evaluate the needed navigational capability for the telescope to conduct a multiyear exoplanet imaging mission. We show that even in a rather conservative case, when an Earth-like exoplanet is in our stellar neighborhood at $\sim10$ light years, the motion of the image is characterized by a small total acceleration $\sim 6.1\,\mu {\rm m/s}^2$ that is driven primarily by the orbital motion of the exoplanet and by the reflex motion of our Sun. We discuss how the amplified light of the host star allows establishing a local reference frame thus relaxing navigational requirements. We conclude that the required navigation in the SGL's focal region, although complex, can be accurately modeled and a $\sim 10$-year imaging mission is achievable with the already available propulsion technology.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Quantum phases of ferromagnetically coupled dimers on Shastry-Sutherland lattice

The ground state (gs) of antiferromagnetically coupled dimers on the Shastry-Sutherland lattice (SSL) stabilizes many exotic phases and has been extensively studied. The gs properties of ferromagnetically coupled dimers on SSL are equally important but unexplored. In this model the exchange coupling along the $x$-axis ($J_x$) and $y$-axis ($J_y$) are ferromagnetic and the diagonal exchange coupling ($J$) is antiferromagnetic. In this work we explore the quantum phase diagram of ferromagnetically coupled dimer model numerically using density matrix renormalization group (DMRG) method. We note that in $J_x$-$J_y$ parameter space this model exhibits six interesting phases:(I) stripe $(0,\pi)$, (II) stripe $(\pi,0)$, (III) perfect dimer, (IV) $X$-spiral, (V) $Y$-spiral and (VI) ferromagnetic phase. Phase boundaries of these quantum phases are determined using the correlation functions and gs energies. We also notice the correlation length in this system is less than four lattice units in most of the parameter regimes. The non-collinear behaviour in $X$-spiral and $Y$-spiral phase and the dependence of pitch angles on model parameters are also studied.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Deciphering the nature of temperature-induced structural phases of MAPbBr3 by ab initio molecular dynamics

We present an \textit{ab initio} molecular dynamics study of the temperature-induced structural phases of methylammonium lead bromide. We confirm that, the low-temperature phase is not ferroelectric and rule out the existence of any overall polarization at 40, 180, and 300 K arising from the motion of the individual sub-lattices. Our simulations at the room temperature resulted in a cubic \textit{Pm-3m} phase with no discrenible local orthorhombic distortions. We trace the origin of possible octahedral distortions to an octahedral scissoring mode which nevertheless is ineffective in stabilising these distortions at room temperature. The predicted timescales of methylammonium motion agree very well with experimental estimates establishing dynamic disordering of the molecular dipoles over several orientational minima at room temperature. We also identify the key modes of the inorganic and organic sub-lattices that are coupled at all temperatures mainly through the N-H$\cdots$Br hydrogen-bonds. Estimated lifetimes of the H-bonds are in good agreement with the timescales of methylammonium dynamics indicating a strong connection between these two aspects of organic inorganic hybrid perovskites.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Determining dispersal mechanisms of protoplanetary disks using accretion and wind mass loss rates

Yasuhiro Hasegawa, Thomas J. Haworth, Keri Hoadley, Jinyoung Serena Kim, Hina Goto, Aine Juzikenaite, Neal J. Turner, Ilaria Pascucci, Erika T. Hamden. Understanding the origin of accretion and dispersal of protoplanetary disks is fundamental for investigating planet formation. Recent numerical simulations show that launching winds are unavoidable when disks undergo magnetically driven accretion and/or are exposed to external UV radiation. Observations also hint that disk winds are common. We explore how the resulting wind mass loss rate can be used as a probe of both disk accretion and dispersal. As a proof-of-concept study, we focus on magnetocentrifugal winds, MRI (magnetorotational instability) turbulence, and external photoevapotaion. By developing a simple, yet physically motivated disk model and coupling it with simulation results available in the literature, we compute the mass loss rate as a function of external UV flux for each mechanism. We find that different mechanisms lead to different levels of mass loss rate, indicating that the origin of disk accretion and dispersal can be determined, by observing the wind mass loss rate resulting from each mechanism. This determination provides important implications for planet formation, as disk accretion and dispersal not only impact directly upon the gas kinematics (e.g., turbulent vs laminar), but also uncover a disk's ability to retain/lose mass due to its surrounding environment (i.e., external UV radiation fields). This work shows that the ongoing and future observations of the wind mass loss rate for protoplanetary disks are paramount to reliably constrain how protoplanetary disks evolve with time and how planet formation takes place in the disks.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

On the Stability of Additional Moons Orbiting Kepler-1625 b

Since it was proposed the exomoon candidate Kepler-1625 b-I changed the way we see satellite systems. Because of its unusual physical characteristics, many questions about the stability and origin of this candidate were raised. Currently, we have enough theoretical studies to assure that if Kepler-1625 b-I is indeed confirmed, it will be stable. The origin of this candidate was also explored. Previous works indicated that the most likely scenario is capture, even though conditions for in situ formation were also investigated. In this work, we assume that Kepler-1625 b-I is an exomoon and studied the possibility of an additional, massive exomoon being stable in the same system. To model this scenario we perform N-body simulations of a system including the planet, Kepler-1625 b-I and one extra Earth-like satellite. Based on previous results, the satellites in our system will be exposed to tidal interactions with the planet and gravitation effects due to the rotation of the planet. We found that the satellite system around Kepler-1625 b is capable of harbouring two massive satellites. The extra Earth-like satellite would be stable in different locations between the planet and Kepler-1625 b-I, with a preference for regions inside $25$ $R_p$. Our results suggest that the strong tidal interactions between the planet and the satellites is an important mechanism to assure the stability of satellites in circular orbits closer to the planet, while the 2:1 mean motion resonance between the Earth-like satellite and Kepler-1625 b-I would provide stability for satellites in wider orbits.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The local PNG bias of neutral Hydrogen, ${\rm H_I}$

We use separate universe simulations with the IllustrisTNG galaxy formation model to predict the local PNG bias parameters $b_\phi$ and $b_{\phi\delta}$ of atomic neutral hydrogen, ${\rm H_I}$. These parameters and their relation to the linear density bias parameter $b_1$ play a key role in observational constraints of the local PNG parameter $f_{\rm NL}$ using the ${\rm H_I}$ power spectrum and bispectrum. Our results show that the popular calculation based on the universality of the halo mass function overpredicts the $b_\phi(b_1)$ and $b_{\phi\delta}(b_1)$ relations measured in the simulations. In particular, our results show that at $z \lesssim 1$ the ${\rm H_I}$ power spectrum is more sensitive to $f_{\rm NL}$ compared to previously thought ($b_\phi$ is more negative), but is less sensitive at other epochs ($b_\phi$ is less positive). We discuss how this can be explained by the competition of physical effects such as that large-scale gravitational potentials with local PNG (i) accelerate the conversion of hydrogen to heavy elements by star formation, (ii) enhance the effects of baryonic feedback that eject the gas to regions more exposed to ionizing radiation, and (iii) promote the formation of denser structures that shield the ${\rm H_I}$ more efficiently. Our numerical results can be used to revise existing forecast studies on $f_{\rm NL}$ using 21cm line-intensity mapping data. Despite this first step towards predictions for the local PNG bias parameters of ${\rm H_I}$, we emphasize that more work is needed to assess their sensitivity on the assumed galaxy formation physics and ${\rm H_I}$ modeling strategy.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Potential Habitability as a Stellar Property: Effects of Model Uncertainties and Measurement Precision

Knowledge of a star's evolutionary history combined with estimates of planet occurrence rates allows one to infer its relative quality as a location in the search for biosignatures, and to quantify this intuition using long-term habitability metrics. In this study, we analyse the sensitivity of the biosignature yield metrics formulated by Tuchow & Wright (2020) to uncertainties in observable stellar properties and to model uncertainties. We characterize the uncertainties present in fitting a models to stellar observations by generating a stellar model with known properties and adding synthetic uncertainties in the observable properties. We scale the uncertainty in individual observables and observe the the effects on the precision of properties such as stellar mass, age, and our metrics. To determine model uncertainties we compare four well accepted stellar models using different model physics and see how they vary in terms of the values of our metrics. We determine the ability of future missions to rank target stars according to these metrics, given the current precision to which host star properties can be measured. We show that obtaining independent age constraints decreases both the model and systematic uncertainties in determining these metrics and is the most powerful way to improve assessments of the long-term habitability of planets around low mass stars.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Bifurcated symmetry breaking in scalar-tensor gravity

We present a scalar-tensor gravity that achieves slow-roll inflation leaving right amount of dark energy and dark matter in the present universe consistent with observations; $O({\rm a \; few\; meV})^4$. The key for simultaneous realization of dark energy and dark matter is a mechanism of bifurcated symmetry breaking in a multi-scalar field sector that separates dark matter from dark energy with cosmological evolution. Proposed theories are made consistent with general relativity tests at small cosmological distances, yet are different from general relativity at cosmological scales. Cosmological bifurcation of symmetry breaking may be triggered by the spontaneous breaking of electroweak SU(2) $\times $ U(1) gauge symmetry, hence the separation occurring simultaneously at the electroweak phase transition. The inevitable consequence of a theory using SU(2) $\times $ U(1) doublet for dark scalars is existence of bound state of ultralight charged pairs left over to the present universe, annihilating into two photons that might have escaped detection due to its very long wavelength, for instance, in a range $100 \sim 1000 $ km. How to experimentally falsify or verify these models in laboratories is also discussed.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Near-Infrared reflectance spectroscopy of sublimating salty ice analogues. Implications for icy moons

The composition of the surface of the Galilean icy moons has been debated since the Galileo mission. Several chemistries have been proposed to explain the composition of the non-icy component of the moon's surfaces, notably, sulphuric acid hydrates and magnesium and sodium sulphates. More recently, magnesium and sodium chlorides have been proposed to explain features observed in ground-based observations. We have considered four salts (NaCl, Na2SO4, MgSO4 and MgCl2) with various concentrations, to produce salty ice analogues. Granular particles were produced by a flash-freezing procedure. Additionally, compact slabs of salty ices were produced by a slow crystallisation of salty liquid solution. These two methods mimic the end-members (plumes and slow ice block formation) for producing hydrated salty ices on the surface of icy moons such as Europa and Ganymede. We have monitored the near-infrared (NIR) evolution of our salty ices during sublimation, revealing differences between the granular particles and the slabs. The slabs formed a higher amount of hydrates and the most highly hydrated compounds. Granular ices must be formed from a more concentrated salty solution to increase the amount of hydrates within the ice particles. The sublimation of salty ices removed all excess water ice efficiently, but the dehydration of the salts was not observed. The final spectra of the slabs were most flattened around 1.5 and 2.0 {\mu}m, especially for the Na2SO4, MgCl2 and MgSO4, suggesting the presence of stable, highly hydrated compounds. We find that Na2SO4, MgCl2 and MgSO4 are most compatible with the non-icy component at the surface of the icy moons as observed by the NIMS instrument on Galileo and by ground-based observations.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Electronic structure effects in the electron bremsstrahlung from heavy ions

M. E. Groshev (1), V. A. Zaytsev (1), V. A. Yerokhin (2), P.-M. Hillenbrand (3 and 4), Yu. A. Litvinov (3), V. M. Shabaev (1) ((1) Department of Physics, St. Petersburg State University, (2) Center for Advanced Studies, Peter the Great St. Petersburg, (3) GSI Helmholtzzentrum für Schwerionenforschung, (4) Institut für Kernphysik, Goethe-Universität)
PHYSICS

