The 2021 Hero World Challenge begins Thursday, December 2, at the Albany Club in The Bahamas. Here’s what you need to know to watch the first round on TV or online. The temperatures are plummeting in the United States as the calendar turns to December. But if you’re struggling to get on the course yourself this week, we have something to spend the extra time on. Down in The Bahamas, 20 of the best golfers on the planet will compete to take home the Hero World Challenge trophy, handed to them by tournament host Tiger Woods.

GOLF ・ 3 DAYS AGO