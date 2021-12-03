US Forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;48;33;35;25;Breezy and colder;W;15;52%;25%;2. Albuquerque, NM;64;36;62;35;Mostly sunny;N;3;31%;0%;3. Anchorage, AK;10;-1;4;-3;Very cold;NNE;4;78%;4%;1. Asheville, NC;68;43;71;43;Partly sunny;NW;4;52%;5%;3. Atlanta, GA;72;47;71;48;Partly sunny, warm;W;5;58%;6%;3. Atlantic City, NJ;58;45;50;41;Windy and cooler;W;19;51%;11%;2. Austin, TX;78;63;78;64;A morning shower;S;4;75%;56%;3....

WISH-TV

Weather will impact US holiday travel; here’s the day-by-day forecast

(CNN) — Thanksgiving holiday travel could be a messy one, as forecast models continue to show the potential for plunging temperatures and a “significant storm” in the coming week. Depending on where you live, it may be best to leave early. Not everyone has flexibility in their travel plans, but...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Thanksgiving week forecast: Periodic rain, wind expected in parts of US

Woman who invited those ‘feeling lonely’ to virtual Thanksgiving in 2020 will host another gathering. In 2020, Jessica Kantrowitz thought up a way to spread a little holiday cheer with a creative take on a virtual Thanksgiving party — and this year she will do the same. (Credit: Jessica Kantrowitz)
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Valley of the Sun Breaks Winter Record for the First Time Since 1949

In November, Phoenmix residents may expect temperatures to be somewhat lower than 80 degrees Fahrenheit on most days in the "Valley of the Sun." Arizonans in Phoenix sweltered in temperatures of 80 degrees or above on 25 separate days in November, the highest the city had ever seen in the month renowned for Thanksgiving rather than heatwaves. During the Truman administration in 1949, a previous record of 24 days was set.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Denver

Most Of Denver, The Front Range And Northeast Plains Upgraded From Severe To Extreme Drought

DENVER (CBS4) – The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday morning showed drought conditions continue to expand in Colorado. One of the biggest changes from the report last week was an upgrade from severe to extreme drought across much of metro Denver, the Front Range and the northeast plains. Pockets of extreme drought are also being detected in the San Luis Valley, on the extreme southeast plains of Baca County and on portions of the western slope. The entire state of Colorado is currently in some stage of drought. The first storm in several weeks will approach the state sometime on Monday and it should bring a chance for snow back into the mountains. Depending on the track we could even see some rain or snow showers in Denver and across the lower elevations by Tuesday. In addition to the chance for some moisture it looks like temperatures will turn much colder. Instead of running as much as 30 degrees above normal in some places we will see afternoon highs by Tuesday either near or slightly below where they should be for this time of the year.
DENVER, CO
Blue Springs Examiner

It's a warm, gorgeous day outside in Missouri — while Hawaii is under a blizzard warning

File this under "things we never thought we'd say." Get outside Friday and enjoy this Missouri December weather, because it's likely much nicer than what's going on in Hawaii. Springfield will enjoy a high of 73 degrees Friday with sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service online forecast. Columbia and Independence will also be sunny, although slightly cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
HAWAII STATE
Cadillac News

Cadillac News

NHL Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Colorado at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Seattle at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Vancouver at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at Edmonton,...
NHL
Washington Post

Winter heat wave sets December records in four U.S. states, Canada

Wednesday brought the warmest December weather on record in Washington state, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota and Canada as a sprawling heat dome spread across western and central North America. These state and national extremes were among scores of records established in the western half of the United States and southwest...
WASHINGTON STATE
Cadillac News

Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) ESPN2 — New England at Buffalo (MNF with Peyton at Eli) COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Texas Tech vs. Tennessee, New York. ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Villanova vs. Syracuse, New York. CURLING (MEN'S) 1:30 p.m. NBCSN — Olympics Qualifying: U.S. vs. New Zealand,...
NFL

