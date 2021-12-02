DART News Release

By Spencer Wilson EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation told reporters Monday Vail Pass is the most dangerous stretch of Interstate 70 in the state. Now, major safety improvements are active at the base of the pass as a part of a larger construction project to make the interstate safer. (credit: CBS) Gov. Jared Polis toured the remodeled emergency truck ramp to see the improvements for himself. He says the straighter and less steep ramp should inspire more trucks to take the bailout and keep the road clear. “Some trucks avoided using it because it was so steep and curvy… which ended up in truck fires and closing Vail Pass,” said Polis. (credit: CBS) Additional construction is planned for spring of 2022, including the addition of six wildlife crossings, wider road shoulders for emergency crews and an auxiliary lane eastbound to keep the flow of traffic moving even if a crash occurs.

