DART News Release

Cover picture for the articleNew DART GoLink Zones Begin Operating on December 6. To prepare riders for the launch of the DARTzoom new bus network, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will begin operating all GoLink zones beginning December 6 while maintaining existing fixed route bus service. An essential part of DART's new bus...

DART Rider Alerts

TRE passengers may experience delays due to an incident near Medical/Market Center Station. A bus shuttle will be available between Downtown Irving/Heritage Crossing and Medical/Market Center stations. Our apologies for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience. Featured Rider Alerts:. Simpler. Better. Faster. Easier! The New DART Bus Network...
Traffic Pole Falls Outside School In South Loop; Base Was Covered In Rust

CHICAGO (CBS) — The windy weather Monday was partially to blame for a traffic pole coming crashing down right outside a school in the South Loop. A closer look revealed that the base of the pole was completely covered in rust. City crews were seen working late Monday to replace the busted pole and traffic light outside Daystar Academy at 16th and State streets. A man who lives across the street heard the crash, and said he is now worried about other poles in his neighborhood. “I think it just all points to a big backlog in deferred maintenance, and it’s just a matter...
Report Shows RTD Union Station Problems Festering For Years: 1/3 In Survey Feel Safety At Risk When Using RTD

DENVER (CBS4)– While acute problems with crime, drug use and homelessness at Denver’s Union Station were exposed in media reports last week, prompting immediate action from both RTD and Denver’s mayor, the issues were well- known months, if not years earlier, to RTD and the city. The issues were the subject of a 19-page study by the American Public Transport Association that was requested by RTD and presented to the RTD board in June. (credit: CBS) The analysis by outside transit and law enforcement experts of Union Station and RTD’s overall security issues found or recommended: 1/3 of respondents in an RTD customer...
Vail Pass Runaway Truck Ramp Gets Safety Facelift

By Spencer Wilson EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation told reporters Monday Vail Pass is the most dangerous stretch of Interstate 70 in the state. Now, major safety improvements are active at the base of the pass as a part of a larger construction project to make the interstate safer. (credit: CBS) Gov. Jared Polis toured the remodeled emergency truck ramp to see the improvements for himself. He says the straighter and less steep ramp should inspire more trucks to take the bailout and keep the road clear. “Some trucks avoided using it because it was so steep and curvy… which ended up in truck fires and closing Vail Pass,” said Polis. (credit: CBS) Additional construction is planned for spring of 2022, including the addition of six wildlife crossings, wider road shoulders for emergency crews and an auxiliary lane eastbound to keep the flow of traffic moving even if a crash occurs.
DART Rider Alerts

Only one Dallas Streetcar is in service due to a mechanical issue. Our apologies for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience. Simpler. Better. Faster. Easier! The New DART Bus Network (Posted on Nov 23 at 1:16 PM) DART Announces Thanksgiving Holiday 2021 Service Schedule (Posted on Nov 23...
DART Rider Alerts

The earlier incident near Illinois Station has cleared and the bus shuttle has been canceled. Thank you for your patience.
