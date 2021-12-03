OHS shelter pets looking for a ‘Home for the Holidays’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the holidays in full swing, the Oregon Humane Society wants shelter pets to find a home before the new year.

OHS is asking the public to open their hearts and homes to the cats, dogs, puppies, kittens and small animals waiting for a home this December. According to the shelter, some pets have been awaiting adoption for just a few days, while others have been waiting for months.

Every animal at the shelter on Dec. 1 is considered a ‘Home for the Holidays’ pet and OHS wants to place each of these animals into a new home by Dec. 31.

“Giving a pet the gift of a forever home is one of the most gratifying things you can do during the holidays,” said Sharon Harmon, Oregon Humane Society’s president and chief executive officer. “Plus, you’ll experience the joy and love that comes with having a new four-legged best friend.”

Despite the Dec. 31 deadline, OHS said every animal available for adoption – like usual – will stay as long as it takes to find a forever home.

“Even though we work hard to make the shelter a loving environment, it’s no substitute for the warmth and love a family’s home can provide,” added Harmon.

The OHS website will highlight “Home for the Holidays” pets with a special graphic throughout the month of December.

If you would like to see pets available for adoption, click here .

However, if you’re not ready to adopt, OHS suggests sponsoring a pet or making a tribute gift or purchasing an item from the OHS wish list.

