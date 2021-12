The Rodeo City BBQ building in Ellensburg will soon be a place where people who are hungry can find help. Yakima Federal Savings and Loan has pledged $100,000. Thanks to a donation of 100,000 from Yakima Federal Savings and Loan the FISH community Food Bank will be able to begin renovating the building to help those who are hungry. When all the work is finished the building will be used to house the Open Table program "which provides meals for anyone sixty or older who is eligible for the SE Washington Aging and Long Term Care (ALTC) Senior Nutrition program and Meals on Wheels, the home delivered meal program."

ELLENSBURG, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO