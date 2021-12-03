Flood Watch issued for Niihau by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 15:16:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-03 16:45:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF MAUI IN MAUI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...The island of Maui in Maui County. * WHEN...Until 445 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 314 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over northern Maui. Rainfall intensity has diminished but is still falling at rates up to 1 inch per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kahului, Kihei, Puunene, Paia, Haliimaile, Pukalani, Makawao, Wailuku, Waiehu, Maalaea, Pauwela, Waikapu, Haiku-Pauwela, Waihee, Kula, Keokea, Kahakuloa, Huelo, Honokohau and Kapalua. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 445 PM HST if flooding persists.
