Inside Pitch: What will end MLB's lockout, and how are Cardinals positioned to exit it?

The New York Yankees seemingly have been tied to each free agent this offseason, but reportedly got one of their guys Monday. The Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Peraza to a minor league deal, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Peraza has bounced around...
A former Boston Red Sox player who helped the team win a World Series title in 2007 has died. According to ESPN Deportes and Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, former shortstop Julio Lugo died of an apparent heart attack on Monday. Lugo's sister, Rina Lugo, told the sports outlet that her...
The New York Yankee family was saddened to learn of the passing of ex-Yankee manager Bill Virdon. Virdon was manager of the Yankees during 1974 and 1975 before being replaced in 1975 my the new manager Billy Martin. In 1974 he won 89 games for the Yankees. However, Virdon’s claim...
Freddie Freeman has donned only a single uniform throughout his Major League Baseball career. And if the Atlanta Braves have their way, it’s the only uniform he’ll ever wear. But the path to that end may not come without come some hiccups. Freeman is currently a free agent and seeking...
One of MLB’s fastest players — if not the fastest — is coming to Boston. The Red Sox announced Friday afternoon that they had claimed speedster outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. Locastro, a 29-year-old who has played with Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Yankees,...
Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
Congrats, New York Yankees fans who live in the midwest! You’ll be able to travel to St. Louis to watch your boys play the Cardinals at Busch Stadium from Aug. 5-7. Anti-congrats, Yankees fans who live anywhere else! Because you were given quite a scare on Tuesday by a Cardinals hype video that ended up … possibly revealing a little something about how this week is going to end.
If you want to know what the ABSOLUTE FLOOR is for a Carlos Correa free agent contract, the Houston Astros just supplied it. After reports of previous extension efforts that came up well short, the Astros have made an offer to retain Correa now that he is actually on the doorstep of free agency:
Carlos Correa has made an official decision on his qualifying offer from the Houston Astros. Correa has declined the Astros’ $18.4 million qualifying offer, according to Jon Heyman. His days in Houston are over. The 27-year-old star is now the top free agent in baseball and is bound to receive...
The courtship of Kyle Schwarber continues in earnest. Schwarber recently declined his mutual option with the Boston Red Sox to become an unrestricted free agent, and several teams reportedly are interested in the veteran slugger. That includes the Red Sox, who remain "engaged" with Schwarber in contract discussions, per Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom.
MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is a free agent. Read all about Rizzo here. Oct. 25: Rizzo could be hoping for Bronx return (report) First baseman Anthony Rizzo seemed to enjoy his brief tenure in pinstripes, so much...
It would not have been surprising if Matt Carpenter languished in free agency. The former St. Louis Cardinals utility man has seen his production drastically fall off over the past three seasons, getting to the point where he was practically unplayable. Carpenter just does not appear to have anything left.
The Boston Red Sox added an outfielder from the Yankees roster. The Boston Red Sox announced that they have claimed outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. The Yankees acquired Locastro from the Arizona Diamondbacks last July but his time in the Bronx was brief. He was...
The New York Mets are skimming the free-agent pool, and one name that could make sense would be Steven Matz. Ironically, the 30-year-old pitcher is the same guy the Mets traded to the Toronto Blue Jays last winter. A reunion between the Mets and Matz would make sense considering the...
Marcus Stroman is no stranger to making noise on social media and he’s making the rounds on Twitter once more. The star free agent pitcher, who has spent parts of the past three years with the Mets (opted out in 2020), is making noise on the bird app (again). Stroman pitched to a 3.02 era over 179 innings in Queens last season and is expected to fetch a contract in the realm of $100M -- but it sounds like that contract won’t come from his previous employer.
More problems for Robinson Cano. The New York Mets announced Wednesday “Canó was removed from the Estrellas Orientales roster with lower back discomfort. He has been prescribed physical therapy and is considered week to week.”. ESPN’s Hector Gomez was the first to report on Cano’s plans to play in the...
Noah Syndergaard helped the New York Mets reach the World Series in 2015, his first season there, and has called New York his home until he signed with the Los Angeles Angels in free agency. He said that his decision to leave the Mets was the toughest choice of his life.
Two career-long St. Louis Cardinals with a combined 20 seasons in the big leagues officially cut ties with the team on Thursday morning, as the club officially declined its contract options on infielder Matt Carpenter and pitcher Carlos Martínez. Carpenter’s buyout will cost the club $2,000,000; Martínez’s will cost $500,000.
Comments / 0