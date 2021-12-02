ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ronaldo reaches 800 career goals as United beats Arsenal 3-2

wcn247.com
 1 day ago

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo reached 800 career goals as his double secured Manchester United a 3-2 victory against...

www.wcn247.com

The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo penalty seals Manchester United victory in thriller against Arsenal

If you are already bored of the interminable debate over whether Cristiano Ronaldo is a help or a hindrance to Manchester United, bad news, this is just the beginning. It is not going away any time soon, partly because he is not going away any time soon either. Just as Old Trafford prepares to enter the gegenpressing era and even more attention is paid to what he does off the ball, he keeps winning matches with what he does on it.That might ignore some of the particular nuances in the arguments over Ronaldo’s role in this team, on both sides...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Villarreal 0-2 Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho goals seal last-16 spot

Manchester United moved into the Champions League last 16 thanks to two late goals against Villarreal in Michael Carrick's first game as caretaker manager. Cristiano Ronaldo maintained his record of scoring in every game in this season's competition when he lifted the ball over goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli in the 78th minute, after Fred had dispossessed Etienne Capoue.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United 3-2 Arsenal: Ronaldo bags a brace in thrilling win over rivals

Manchester United beat Arsenal in a back and forth match that saw Cristiano Ronaldo score twice to surpass 800 goals in his career. Arsenal took the lead in bizarre fashion in the 13th minute when from a corner United keeper David de Gea went down clutching his foot after he was stood on by team mate Fred and Emile Smith Rowe drilled a shot into the unguarded goal from the edge of the box.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Michael Carrick
CBS Sports

Manchester United vs. Arsenal score: Ronaldo nets 800th goal as Michael Carrick resigns from club after win

Manchester United picked up a 3-2 victory in an absolute belter that featured Cristiano Ronaldo scoring his 800th goal for club and country and Michael Carrick leaving the club immediately after the final whistle following his lame duck caretaker managerial spell as Ralf Rangnick prepares to take over. For Arsenal, it was a missed opportunity to break into the top four after West Ham's draw with Brighton but they put up quite the fight.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo in focus as Manchester United forward passes 800 career goals

Cristiano Ronaldo typically grabbed the headlines as his brace in a 3-2 victory for Manchester United over Arsenal on Thursday saw him surpass 800 career goals.The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been the focus of plenty of attention of late, with debate over what role he will play in the side under incoming manager Ralf Rangnick.The Portuguese was named on the bench for United’s previous game against Chelsea but was recalled as caretaker manager Michael Carrick oversaw his final game before handing over to Rangnick.Here, the PA news agency analyses his performance.PressingThis is the area where discussion has been most...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Mason Mount Hails Unselfish Kai Havertz for Chelsea Role as Blues Edge Past Watford

Mason Mount has lauded Chelsea teammate Kai Havertz for being unselfish for the 22-year-old's goal to help Thomas Tuchel's side to all three points against Watford. Havertz assisted Mount in the 29th minute for Chelsea's opener at Vicarage Road on Wednesday night. Marcos Alonso found the German, who could have easily taken a shot at goal, but he found the simpler pass across to Mount who slotted it past Daniel Bachmann in front of the travelling support.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Havertz your star man in Chelsea win

Kai Havertz was your man of the match in our Player Rater as Chelsea secured a 2-1 win over Watford to stay top of the Premier League. The German forward provided a clever lay-off for Mason Mount to hit home the Blues' first of the evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
kdal610.com

Soccer-Arsenal beat Man United 2-0 to stay top of WSL

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – Vivianne Miedema and Katie McCabe scored in the second half to give Arsenal a 2-0 win away to Manchester United on Sunday that kept the Gunners top of the FA Women’s Super League, their seventh victory in eight league games this season. Without a league win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

PSG wait for Messi to find Ballon d'Or form with Neymar out

Paris Saint-Germain have been milking the fact that they have this year's Ballon d'Or winner in their ranks, but Lionel Messi was crowned the world's best player for the seventh time in his glittering career entirely because of what he achieved elsewhere. At 34, perhaps Messi was principally rewarded for his enduring brilliance by jurors as he won the prize ahead of much-fancied rivals including Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema. However, he still scored 38 goals in his final campaign with Barcelona, was top scorer in La Liga, won the Copa del Rey and captained Argentina to victory at the Copa America. As he collected his prize in a ceremony in the French capital on Monday, PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi was there and spoke of his "immense pride that one of our players has won the most prestigious and coveted award".
SOCCER
The Independent

Is Everton vs Liverpool on TV tonight? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool are hoping to compound Everton’s misery when they travel to Goodison Park for the Merseyside derby this evening. Jurgen Klopp’s side are on a terrific run of form, having beaten Arsenal and Porto before thrashing Southampton last weekend all in the space of eight days. FOLLOW LIVE: Everton vs Liverpool – latest updatesLiverpool came into the midweek round of fixtures just two points adrift of leaders Chelsea and have already scored 39 goals in 13 Premier League games this season. However, for Everton, fortunes are far bleaker. Rafael Benitez is under increasing pressure after the Toffees limped to a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bernardo Silva’s volley inspires Manchester City to battling win at Aston Villa

Bernardo Silva’s exquisite volley inspired Manchester City to a battling 2-1 win at Aston Villa.The forward’s brilliant strike proved the difference as City were made to fight for a fourth straight Premier League win.Silva’s first-half screamer added to Ruben Dias’ opener had the champions in cruise control before Ollie Watkins’ goal after the break made life uncomfortable.Jack Grealish was a late substitute on his first return to Villa Park since his £100million summer move to the Etihad to earn a mixed reception.Chelsea’s 2-1 win at Watford made victory imperative for City and they sit a point behind the leaders in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves left frustrated after stalemate against Burnley

Burnley maintained their impressive record against Wolves with a 0-0 draw that made it six unbeaten versus the West Midlands side for Sean Dyche.It was the first time that Dyche’s side had played since their thrilling 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace last month after Storm Arwen postponed the Clarets’ clash with Tottenham last Sunday.Although a point will not please Dyche too much, his side are proving tough to beat as they have only lost one from their last eight Premier League games.Only the top three teams in the league had conceded fewer than Wolves coming into their fixture with Burnley...
PREMIER LEAGUE

