Motto Mortgage Home Center

For buyers in Puget Sound’s tight housing market, this year’s holiday To Do list might look something like this:. Yes, you read that correctly. In normal times, major transactions like purchasing a home would wait until the new year, but low inventory is driving demand even in December. “Typically, the winter months are a slower season for home purchase and sale, but now, people are continuing to search for houses in this very competitive market,” says Casey Kilborn, Retail Banking Manager at Olympia Federal Savings (OlyFed). “We’re seeing customers hunting for their next home between holiday parties and Zoom happy hours.”
