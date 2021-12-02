ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motto Mortgage Home Center

 5 days ago

Sunday - Monday9:00 am - 5:00 pm. Motto Mortgage Home Center is an independently owned...

thurstontalk.com

OlyFed Offers December Mortgage Special for Home Buyers this Holiday Season

For buyers in Puget Sound’s tight housing market, this year’s holiday To Do list might look something like this:. Yes, you read that correctly. In normal times, major transactions like purchasing a home would wait until the new year, but low inventory is driving demand even in December. “Typically, the winter months are a slower season for home purchase and sale, but now, people are continuing to search for houses in this very competitive market,” says Casey Kilborn, Retail Banking Manager at Olympia Federal Savings (OlyFed). “We’re seeing customers hunting for their next home between holiday parties and Zoom happy hours.”
LehighValleyLive.com

Should I refinance or get a reverse mortgage for home improvements?

Q. I recently read an article that said you should refinance before you retire rather than plan for a reverse mortgage as long as you plan to stay in your home for at least five years. That’s my situation. My current 15-year mortgage will be paid off in seven years. I am not sure how long I will remain in my home, but it will be at least six years. I would love to make some improvements to my house and it would be nice to have the cash to do so. Thoughts?
atlantarealestateforum.com

Southwyck Homes Announces Exciting Design Center

Premier home builder Southwyck Homes is proud to announce that a brand-new design center is set to open in the new year. The center exclusive to Southwyck Homes clients will elevate the homebuyer experience and deliver dream homes across the metro area. Recently, Interior Designer Janie Hirsch, founder of J. Hirsch Interior Design, shared details about what to expect from the exciting new center.
CandysDirt

Don’t Let Holiday Shopping Derail Your Home Mortgage Closing

Your mortgage loan is approved, the home is under contract, and your closing date is all set. Time to treat yourself to that gorgeous sectional you’ve been eyeing at Arhaus as a Christmas present to yourself, right? Sorry, but step away from the AMEX. Before you close on your mortgage, it’s critical to avoid taking steps with your finances that could derail the closing process, says loan consultant Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans.
The Independent

Number of mortgages approved to home-buyers slumps to 16-month low

The number of mortgage approvals made to home-buyers slumped to a 16-month low in October as the stamp duty holiday ended, Bank of England figures show.Some 67,199 home loans for house purchase got the green light – marking the lowest total since 40,475 approvals were recorded in June 2020.The stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland ended completely in October, after being tapered in July. Home-buyers had rushed to make the most of the discounts on the tax, causing housing market activity to bunch up earlier in the year.Despite the dip, the Bank said October’s figure was still close...
US News and World Report

Historic Illinois Home Serves as Counseling, Events Center

PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — Built in 1862, a historic home in Pekin currently serves as both the Crossroads Programs Inc. counseling center and as The Mansion on Walnut events center. Life coach Bonnie Harken bought the property in 2012 and rented it for a year to the previous owner, Henderson...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Home Depot Foundation surprises 10 veterans with rent, mortgage payments

ATLANTA — The Home Depot Foundation last week surprised 10 veterans with two months of mortgage or rent payments, according to WSB-TV. The surprise, which also included a $500 gift card for each veteran, happened during an Atlanta Falcons game Nov. 18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, WSB reported. The Home Depot Foundation presented the gifts in partnership with the Atlanta Habitat for Humanity and the Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership.
NBC Connecticut

Unusual Holiday Home-Buying Surge Pushes Mortgage Demand Higher

An unusual surge in home buying, just as the market enters the historically slow holiday season, is driving mortgage demand higher. Mortgage demand from home buyers rose for the third straight week. Mortgage applications to refinance a home loan were essentially flat, rising just 0.4% from the previous week. An...
Business Insider

Mortgage-backed securities are bonds that are secured by home and real estate loans

Mortgage-backed securities (MBS) are bonds that use groups of mortgage loans as collateral. An MBS can be issued by a government agency, government-sponsored entity, or a private institution. Unlike most other bonds, mortgage-backed securities make monthly payments of interest and principal. Visit Insider's Investing Reference library for more stories. Mortgage-backed...
Lake Charles American Press

Mortgage rates still low, but home affordability has declined for many

Mortgage rates are still low, but creeping up. The median home price is up in Southwest Louisiana, but nothing compared to the national median list price, and government programs could help first-time homebuyers. Mortgage rates have been historically low for quite some time. Some 15-year rates have been as low...
