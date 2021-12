The Chinese ride-hailing firm, Didi Chuxing, has said that it will start de-listing from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and move to list in Hong Kong instead. The de-listing comes after Chinese regulators asked the firm to de-list over concerns about the leakage of sensitive data; the country passed a law earlier this year to tighten up data protection so that it can be taken more seriously when compared to other places such as the EU which has GDPR.

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO