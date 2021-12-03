ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers practice report: Elijah Mitchell participates in full

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ajXvA_0dCmvmk100

The 49ers’ practice report was still a little messy given their injury situation, but Thursday offered a sliver of good news with running back Elijah Mitchell listed as a full participant.

Mitchell has been dealing with rib and finger injuries the last couple weeks, so seeing him back in full workouts is a sign that this health is trending in the right direction. That’s going to be crucial for the 49ers with Deebo Samuel sidelined by a groin injury. Mitchell’s heavy workload will continue, but the club will need him to keep playing at a high level.

Here’s the full participation report from Thursday with several resting players back in action:

Did not participate

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

LB Marcell Harris (concussion)

WR Deebo Samuel (groin)

RB Trey Sermon (ankle)

LB Fred Warner (hamstring)

Never say never, but we can probably rule this entire group out for Sunday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday indicated Samuel, Warner and Sermon would miss at least one game, and he didn’t sound optimistic about Greenlaw. Harris has an outside shot but no practice Wednesday or Thursday makes it tough to envision him getting cleared by Sunday afternoon.

Limited participation

RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle)

DT Maurice Hurst (calf)

Both Hasty and Hurst were limited Wednesday as well. It’s a good sign for their Sunday availability that they didn’t have setbacks following Wednesday’s session.

Full participation

DL Nick Bosa (not injury related – resting player)

C Alex Mack (not injury related – resting player)

RB Elijah Mitchell (rib, finger)

DL Kentavius Street (wrist)

OT Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player)

Good news all around here. This entire group will need to play well against Seattle, especially Mitchell who now becomes the focal point off the 49ers’ offense with Samuel sidelined.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

49ers Announce Unfortunate Game Status For RB Elijah Mitchell

The San Francisco 49ers are heading down to Florida for a showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend. But it looks like they’ll be leaving rookie running back Elijah Mitchell behind. On Friday, the 49ers listed the rookie halfback as doubtful for the Jaguars game. With backup running back JaMycal...
NFL
ESPN

San Francisco 49ers' Elijah Mitchell goes from sixth-round pick to Adrian Peterson comparisons

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- At 6-foot-5, 320 pounds and with the strength to match, San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams isn't easily moved. Which is why his short list of running backs who have left a lasting, physical impact on him consists of two: future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson and 49ers rookie Elijah Mitchell. That Peterson, who accidentally decleated Williams when he was a freshman at the University of Oklahoma, is one of those names is no surprise.
NFL
Mercury News

49ers’ John Lynch updates Elijah Mitchell’s status, praises Trent Williams’ dominance

SANTA CLARA — Before the 49ers go through a light practice this morning and fly to Jacksonville for Sunday’s game, general manager John Lynch had a few updates to share. Here are five highlights from Lynch’s talk on KNBR 680-AM: On whether running back Elijah Mitchell will play despite missing practices this week because of finger surgery:
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Trent Williams
Daily Republic

49ers’ Jimmie Ward has Trent Baalke memories; Elijah Mitchell still sidelined

Free safety Jimmie Ward is one of three remaining 49ers’ draft picks made by former general manager Trent Baalke, who now has the same role with the Jaguars. On Sunday, Ward, the No. 30 pick in 2014, could reconnect with Baalke when the 49ers visit Jacksonville. Ward indicated he hadn’t communicated with Baalke since the former 49ers GM was fired after the 2016 season.
NFL
49erswebzone.com

49ers’ Jeff Wilson ready to fill in for Elijah Mitchell, if needed, says John Lynch

1.3k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. No one is really sure exactly when Elijah Mitchell fractured his finger on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams, but the San Francisco 49ers running back played through it. Then he had surgery to repair the break on Tuesday. He hasn't practiced yet this week, but his potential availability for this weekend's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars hasn't been eliminated.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Concussion#American Football#Wr#Samuel Warner#Sermon#Dl Nick Bosa
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers less optimistic Elijah Mitchell can play with surgically repaired finger

The optimism the 49ers had Tuesday before rookie running back Elijah Mitchell underwent surgery on a broken finger on his right hand has dimmed considerably. The 49ers listed Mitchell as doubtful to play Sunday against the Jaguars after the sixth-round pick failed to practice during the week. “It’s just how...
NFL
49erswebzone.com

49ers-Jaguars: Kyle Shanahan ‘holding out hope’ that Elijah Mitchell could play, discusses Jeff Wilson, Trey Sermon

126 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Elijah Mitchell is officially listed as "doubtful" for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is still hoping that the rookie could play, but the odds are against him.
NFL
49erswebzone

What Kyle Shanahan said about Elijah Mitchell’s availability for 49ers-Vikings

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers hope to have running back Elijah Mitchell available for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Of course, the team hoped to have him available this past weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he was inactive.
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers expect Elijah Mitchell to play on Sunday

Running back Elijah Mitchell is expected to be back in the 49ers lineup for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. Mitchell didn’t play last week after breaking his finger and having surgery to put a pin in it, but he was able to practice this week and drew a questionable tag on Friday. Multiple reports indicate that the 49ers expect to have him back in action.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
profootballnetwork.com

Elijah Mitchell, Jeff Wilson, or Trey Sermon: Which 49ers RB should you start in Week 12?

I have the unenviable task of providing advice about the San Francisco 49ers’ backfield, which isn’t something I would wish on anyone. But anyway, here we are. Welcome to my fantasy football nightmare. Elijah Mitchell is questionable with a broken finger, Jeff Wilson Jr. was underwhelming last week, and Trey Sermon exists — what should fantasy managers do?
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers vs. Seahawks bumped from prime time; Elijah Mitchell iffy to play vs. Vikings

Two seasons after their winner-take-all battle for the NFC West title was moved to a Sunday night, the 49ers and Seahawks have been bumped from prime time because both teams’ chances of winning the division are comically slim. San Francisco (5-5) and Seattle (3-7), scheduled to play on “Sunday Night...
NFL
Mercury News

49ers studs and duds: Elijah Mitchell picks up where he left off against Vikings

SANTA CLARA — A look at studs and duds from the 49ers’ 34-26 win Sunday over the Minnesota Vikings at Levi’s Stadium:. Running back Elijah Mitchell: Coming back after missing a single game following surgery to insert a pin in the broken middle finger of his right hand, Mitchell had his fourth 100-yard plus game of the season to power the 49ers running game. Consistent throughout, Mitchell gained 133 yards on 27 carries.
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers’ Elijah Mitchell will return to play against Vikings with broken finger

Rookie running back Elijah Mitchell, the 49ers’ leading rusher, will play Sunday against the Vikings with a broken middle finger on his right hand that required surgery on Nov. 16. Mitchell, who missed last week’s win against the Jaguars after a pin was inserted to stabilize his finger, was limited...
NFL
ClutchPoints

49ers’ Elijah Mitchell’s status vs. Vikings after recently undergoing finger surgery

San Franciscoo 49ers fans could potentially see their team’s running back Elijah Mitchell play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Via ESPN:. “San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is expected to play against the visiting Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, less than two weeks after undergoing surgery for a fractured finger, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.”
NFL
Niners Nation

Elijah Mitchell is turning into an overnight star for the 49ers’ offense

Early in the season, I was critical of running back Elijah Mitchell’s vision, pointing out certain plays where he missed a running lane or potentially left extra yards on the field. As the season has progressed, I am in awe of the development of Mitchell into a star running back...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

46K+
Followers
97K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy