These are the top 30 most-searched K-pop idols on Google worldwide in 2021

At the start of November, WM Entertainment boy group ONF made an abrupt announcement — all Korean members of the group will be enlisting together by the end of 2021. They will be the first idol group in K-pop history to enlist together, a decision leaders Hyojin and J-us said in handwritten letters was made to reduce potential hiatuses and promote as a complete group as soon as possible, for a long time. This unprecedented move caught the attention of even non-fans particularly domestically, even making major national television and online news. While a few other groups have enlisted consecutively in a short span of time — IN2IT, The Rose, Highlight, to name a few — none have managed to make the gap between their enlistments so short, and none have announced it together as a collective front in the way ONF have. Excluding their youngest member U who is Japanese, ONF will be enlisting for active duty in a span of one week between 21 to 28 December, shortly after the group’s first solo concert.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO