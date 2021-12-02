ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

These are the top 30 most-searched K-pop idols on Google worldwide in 2021

By Gg_stan3
allkpop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the data collected from 01.01.2021~12.02.2021 (Google trends), these are the top 30 most-searched K-POP idols worldwide on Google 2021 so far:. IU is the only...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Lisa of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK tests positive for COVID-19

Lalisa Manobal, better known as Lisa from the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, has tested positive for COVID-19. This is according to a statement by her agency YG Entertainment to South Korean news site Star News. The statement has also been verified by other news outlets, including Associated Press reporter Park Juwon and The K-pop Herald.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
Astro
Person
Bae Suzy
Person
G Dragon
Person
Kai
Person
Taeyeon
allkpop.com

BTS's Jungkook sets social media ablaze for his visuals and trends #1 Worldwide, becoming the most tweeted person at the 2021 AMAs

BTS attended the 2021 American Music Awards on the 21st of November and made their entry on Red Carpet while dazzling in Louis Vuitton Menswear 2022 Collection. BTS won 3 out of 3 nominations, including Artist of the Year, Favorite Duo or Group – Pop, Favorite Pop Song, and became the first Asian Act to win Artist Of The Year Award at the AMAs.
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

These 8 K-Pop Idols Give off Rich Chaebol Heir Vibes

K-pop idols often change their image to suit their concepts. One of the most popular concepts is the regal, luxurious aura. Here are K-pop idols who could pass off as the heir of chaebol family. 1. ITZY Yeji. With Yeji's feline-like visuals, the ITZY member is usually chic and charismatic....
CELEBRITIES
pncguam.com

Guam artists featured on top K-pop album

Jed. A household name in Guam’s music industry has gone international. The self-taught artist contributed to the latest album for K-Pop sensation TWICE, a South Korean girl group formed by JYP Entertainment that boasts 21.7 million followers on Instagram and more than 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify. The album...
MUSIC
NME

BTS’ V to contribute song for upcoming K-drama ‘Our Beloved Summer’

BTS member V is set to sing a new original song for the soundtrack of upcoming SBS series Our Beloved Summer. Earlier today (November 25), South Korean news outlet MyDaily reported that the K-pop idol would be lending his voice to the upcoming K-drama series. Notably, Our Beloved Summer is set to star Parasite‘s Choi Woo-shik, who is known to be close friends with the singer.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Trends#K Pop#Idols#Google 2021#Jungkook#Blackpink#Tzuyu#Chanyoel#Exo#Jaehyun#Snsd
allkpop.com

K-Pop idols become one big family in first teaser for 'My K-Star Family'

Discover Channel Korea's brand new variety series 'My K-Star Family' is premiering next week!. In 'My K-Star Family', a cast made up of former and current K-Pop idols from all generations will come together to form one big, open family, spending time together and getting to know one another. The 12-member cast is headed by 1st-generation idol g.o.d's Son Ho Young, as well as Super Junior's Yesung, Wonder Girls's Yubin, BTOB's Eunkwang, former IOI member Lim Na Young, The Boyz's Hyunjae, former IZ*ONE member Kang Hye Won, AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi, WayV's Xiaojun, Hendery, and Yangyang, and child actor Kim Kang Hoon.
CELEBRITIES
seoulbeats.com

ONF Become The First Idol Group to Enlist Together: Is This The Future of K-pop Enlistments?

At the start of November, WM Entertainment boy group ONF made an abrupt announcement — all Korean members of the group will be enlisting together by the end of 2021. They will be the first idol group in K-pop history to enlist together, a decision leaders Hyojin and J-us said in handwritten letters was made to reduce potential hiatuses and promote as a complete group as soon as possible, for a long time. This unprecedented move caught the attention of even non-fans particularly domestically, even making major national television and online news. While a few other groups have enlisted consecutively in a short span of time — IN2IT, The Rose, Highlight, to name a few — none have managed to make the gap between their enlistments so short, and none have announced it together as a collective front in the way ONF have. Excluding their youngest member U who is Japanese, ONF will be enlisting for active duty in a span of one week between 21 to 28 December, shortly after the group’s first solo concert.
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

BTS, BLACKPINK, NCT, TWICE, And TXT Make Billboard’s Year-End Charts

Billboard has released their year-end charts for 2021, including the year-end Hot 100 Songs, Billboard 200 Albums, and Top Artists!. BTS had two songs on the Hot 100 Songs chart for 2021: “Butter” and “Dynamite.” Last year, BTS set the record for the highest peak on a year-end Hot 100 Songs chart by a Korean act with No. 38 for “Dynamite.” In 2021, BTS beat that record with “Butter,” which ranked No. 11. “Dynamite” ranked No. 41 this year.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
allkpop.com

The latest women's fashion trend among K-pop idols

This unique cardigan by Alexander Wang is currently popular among K-Pop idols. Netizens noticed this cardigan by Alexander Wang is currently in style among K-Pop idols, sharing seven different celebrities rocking the same cardigan. Check out the pictures below. Netizens shared their thoughts in the comments saying:. "Sana looks amazing...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopMatters

The 20 Best K-Pop Albums of 2021

K-pop is a very busy niche to keep up with as there are seemingly countless active groups and soloists, and some even put out more than one EP or LP per year. The odds that a year will go by without good music in K-pop are very low. With so many releases, there has to be something for everyone’s taste.
THEATER & DANCE
allkpop.com

How Spotify's 'Top 10 K-Pop Artists' changed over the past 3 years

Spotify recently revealed the Top K-Pop Artists of 2021. Here is how the list changed over the last 3 years:. -BTS, BLACKPINK, and TWICE have finished 1, 2, and 3 respectively for 3 consecutive years. -Stray Kids made a jump from #7 in 2019 to #4 in 2020 and stayed...
MUSIC
Hypebae

HYBE's New Music Label ADOR is Searching for the Next K-Pop Star

ADOR, HYBE Corporation‘s new independent music label, is on the hunt for up-and-coming talents to join its new K-pop groups. Announced last month, ADOR — short for “All Doors One Room” — is helmed by Min Hee-jin, the former creative director of SM Entertainment, the agency behind names like aespa, Girls’ Generation and SHINee. According to a press release, ADOR aims to execute “differentiated” projects that have never been done in the K-pop sphere.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

WINNER's Song Min Ho steps into virtual world in 'TANG!♡' MV teaser

WINNER's Song Min Ho has dropped his music video teaser for "TANG!♡". In the MV teaser, Song Min Ho steps into the virtual world as he puts on a virtual reality headset. "TANG!" is the title song of the WINNER member's upcoming third solo album 'To Infinity', which drops on December 7 KST.
CELEBRITIES
kpopstarz.com

TWICE, BLACKPINK Lisa and More: These K-Pop Music Videos Gained the Most Views on Youtube in November 2021

On November 30 KST, K-Pop Radar's monthly charts for the most viewed K-Pop music videos on the popular video-streaming platform Youtube have been updated to reflect the data that were gathered for the month of November. From TWICE's "SCIENTIST" to BLACKPINK Lisa's "LALISA," these K-Pop music videos garnered the most YouTube views in November 2021!
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy