These are the top 30 most-searched K-pop idols on Google worldwide in 2021

Discover Channel Korea's brand new variety series 'My K-Star Family' is premiering next week!. In 'My K-Star Family', a cast made up of former and current K-Pop idols from all generations will come together to form one big, open family, spending time together and getting to know one another. The 12-member cast is headed by 1st-generation idol g.o.d's Son Ho Young, as well as Super Junior's Yesung, Wonder Girls's Yubin, BTOB's Eunkwang, former IOI member Lim Na Young, The Boyz's Hyunjae, former IZ*ONE member Kang Hye Won, AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi, WayV's Xiaojun, Hendery, and Yangyang, and child actor Kim Kang Hoon.
