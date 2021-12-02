ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans vs. Colts Thursday injury report: 2 more added with illness

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The Houston Texans announced their Thursday injury report ahead of their Week 13 showdown with the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.

The Texans added two more players to the injury report with illness: guard Cole Toner and cornerback Terrance Mitchell. Toner was a limited participant in practice while Mitchell did not participate.

Receiver Danny Amendola (knee), safety Terrence Brooks (hamstring), receiver Chris Conley (illness), receiver Brandin Cooks (illness), running back David Johnson (illness/thigh), guard Justin McCray (concussion), defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker (hamstring), and quarterback Deshaun Watson (not injury related) were non-participants in practice.

Defensive ends Jonathan Greenard (foot) and Jacob Martin (shin) were limited for the second straight day.

For the Colts, linebacker Darius Leonard (wrist/ankle) was upgraded to a full participant.

For more information on Indianapolis’ injury report, check out the Colts Wire.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

