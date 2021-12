In preparation for Tuesday's clash with the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has opted to take Kemba Walker out of the rotation. "It's a tough decision to make, but you always have to do what you think is best for the team," Thibodeau said Monday, via ESPN's Tim Bontemps. "I view Kemba as a starter, and so it'd be tough to play three small guards together. I gave it consideration and I've got great respect for who Kemba is as a person and all he's accomplished in this league.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO